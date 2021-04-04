Criminal dispositions
Arius Alexander, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Arius Alexander, Belton, driving while intoxicated
Melvin Glenn Brown, Killeen, accident involving damage to a vehicle
Richard Castillo, Tercape Coral, Fla., speeding
Matias De La Pena Jr., Harker Heights, speeding
Alkandro Eperiam, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Joseph Guzman, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Jose Angel Medrano, Fort Hood, driving while intoxicated BAC
Deion Allen Ned, Missouri City, TX, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Deion Allen Ned, Missouri City, TX, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Christopher Romero, Belton, driving while intoxicated
Lauren Schwenke, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated
James Matthew Slack, Temple, reckless driving
Ashton Payne West, Harker Heights, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Denise Wilkinson, Georgetown, harassment–repeated electronic
Jorge Zalaya, Jarrell, assault causing bodily injury
Divorces
Bryan Alexander Gomez vs. Tiffany Nicole Gomez
Jessica Marie Edgerton vs. Philip Alexander Edgerton
Tanjaneekah Monique Singleton vs. David Edward Singleton
Angela Cruz vs. Jacob Alejandro Fisher Cruz
Stacie Lynn Antuna vs. Efrain Antuna
Omar Flores Villaneuva vs. Josefina C. Flores
Viviana Gonzalez vs. Marieo Alberto Gonzalez
Jason W. Smith vs. Misty Stanley Smith
Ja’Nay Green vs. Elijah Green IV
Francisco Vasquez vs. Alicia G. Vasquez
Kyle David Berk vs. Stephanie Jamie Ashtie Chee-Wah
Maria Luisa Avila Reyes vs. Rual Reyes Vargas
Michael Cates vs. Synthia Charlene Cates
James Antonio Phillips vs. Kristin Alexis Phillips
Ryan Mahan vs. Kristina Mahan
Gabriella Prado Toscano vs. Ulises Toscano
Sergio Rodriguez Lopez vs. Cayla Michelle Starlin
Jonna Selena Shumate vs. Traunte Trevor Kent
Steven Garrett-Lopez vs. Michelle Llanas
Leilani Rosetta Arellano vs. Nicolas Jordan Arellano
Alfredo Cerda II vs. Megan Nicole Cerda
Colleen Azizes Vou-Purcell vs. Tingey Uipo Purcell
Erica Marina Richardson vs. Arkean O’Brian Richardson
Devon Richard Brown vs. Sallyna Sem
Javier Long vs. Jessica Reene Long
Norman Larry Gilbert vs. Marni Taylor Gilbert
Ashley Kathleen Lightfoot vs. Anthony James Lightfoot
Reshard Jevon Hicks vs. Bianca Betancourt
Kalynn Alexandria Tindall Diehl vs. Courtney Jean Tindall Diehl
Jacqueline Nicole Clark vs. Nevroy Muriel Haye
Dineen Cinnamon Turnquest vs. Shakkory Dashaun Willis
Vivianna Naydeen Gonzalez vs. Joey Alexander Gonzalez
Emily Anne Panagos vs. Trystan Roth
Shriva G. Sims vs. Alan J. Sims
Jason Munoz vs. Desirae Nicole Munoz
Joshua Austinstrader Shreve vs. Rebecca Ann Shreve
Celeste Victoria Olguin vs. Binh Andy Tran
Xavier Silas Phillips vs. Amber Nicole Phillips
Murdena Lucille Francois vs. Benjamin Spencer Kennedy
Summer Leann Williamson vs. Jeffery John Williamson
Carissa Sherelle Billingsley vs. Bakari Jabreel Billingsley
Thomas Franklin Young III vs. Griselle Enid Young
Robert Evan Tabor vs. Julissa Herrera
Micah Renovato vs. Osbaldo Renovato Contreras
Sonja Yvette Washington vs. Octavior Terrain Washington
Joshua Michael Fink vs. Alisha Brittany Fink
Robin Bell vs. Stephen Bell
Destiny Jean Rivera vs. Elizabeth Grace Rivera
Vianey Carolina Manai vs. Amin Manai
Marriage licenses
Sobeyda Irasema Martinez and Daniel Leonard Branch III
Taylor Ann Kennedy and Kolby Elton Hennis
Sofia Kathryn A. Hastings and Lily Sophia Vandermark
Warren Jarrard Autry and Nia Renette Fowler
John Christian Melgaard and Mariah Jewel Faye Barber
Keith Tanner Anderson and Julisa Mia Arango
Jessica Jo Segura and Miguel Vences
James Harris and Trisha Ann Ziegler
Brittany Sylina Rojas and Andrew Brian Weidlich
Juamado Elmarco Page and Carmen Idalia Gonzalez
Ricardo Marquette Malloy and Rebecca Michelle Maldonado
Melissa Marie-Cecile Nettles and Charles Lanse Hawkins
Kevin Scott Pennington and Cecilia Marie Aranda
Crystal Marie Rodriguez and Deja Marie Lehman
Charles Karon Burke and Belen Teodora Martinez
Ilyas Mohiddin Sirajuddin and Nour Mohamed Shawgi
David Granberry and Malcom Gibbs
Kikelomo Adegawa vs. Gordon Ogboso Chike
Luis Daniel Amaro Berrios and Marya Enid Cruz Rodriguez
Katherine Marie Schurtz and Anthony Theodore Jose Carlino
Wayne Ray Draper and Georgia Ann Pyle
Joseph Robert Fasulo and Patricia Lyn Ogden
Blake Edward Cuocco and Penaloza Selena Hernandez
Aracely Mora and Estrada Adan Mendoza
Katelyn Drew Herren and Robert Austin Bolfing
David Lee Edwards vs. Nieshia Ikee Thomas
Taylor Jason Bergman and Rachael Camille Saporito
Shannon Dawn Hutzell and Darion Kendall Titus
Jarrod Joseph Perlberg and Amanda Lynn Kelly
Zachariah Leigh Avey and Shilo Alee Hall
Leanna Michelle Walker and Cooper Daniel Davies
K’Lynn Elizabeth Lawver and Johnathon James Cobb
Teresa Ann Moorman and Mark Edward Foust
Westen Robert Davis and AllaSandra Faye Bevis
Topaz Jar’ne Norris and Johnathan Jamel Arnett
Nicholas Joseph Santos and Xiana Iman Fontno
Toriano Cortez Moore and Angel Sha-Carla Poole
Alejandro Otero Martinez and Meaghan Ambur Proffitt
Grayson Marshall Jones and Madison Blair Dunn
Alberto Laureano and Yaneira Alicea-Matos
Ivan Alejandro Nunez and Courtney Michelle Harring
Tulamalosi Faatasia Lefotu and Miranda Amuula Neru
Genesis Adlin Cruz and Sean Andre Thomas
Shambree Nicole Harmon and Johnathan Randall Jones
Leticia Sanchez and Benjamin Charles Sanchez IV
Elizabeth Racheal Henning and Jacob Logan Whitaker
Henry Diaz Gonzalez and Keishla Jimenez Borrero
James Emory Tenner Jr. and Essence Yvonne Peel
Daryan Justine Moore and Ethan James Rich
Desiree Jennifer Dlynn Fay and Geron Donte Catchings
Samuel Robert Neal and Amber Marie Burkett
Gabrielle Anna Khokhar and Lucas Sheldon Slade
Gertrude Tolande Mboma and Anthony Antonio Maurice Hicks Jr.
Clayton Lane Colston and Alexis Leann Hoffman
Rashael Vaughn Young Jr. and Megan Elvira Longoria
James Gilbert Jr. and Jackie Ward Watson
Ben Peeling and Cormisha Dayjeanye Phillips
Eliaza Leann Chapa and James Herbert Purkapile
Ashley Denise Thomas and Alexia Brishax Montgomery
Morgan Grant Brown and Tolase Opeyemi Akinwale
Octavio Fournier and Bryanna Lynn Willette-Silvaggi
Summer Leigh Hayes and Brandon Thomas Hamilton
Cody Christopher Hayden and Dinorah Vanessa Sebastian Acosta
Cierah Lee Lackey and Liam Michael Torrey
Jesse Alvarado and Lindsey Blair Bentley
Emily Renee Ekberg and Jacob Charles Laughren
Maria Guadalupe Torres Pena and Guillermo Quintero Martinez
Jonathan Edward Arauco and Kyzy Bermet Japerbek
Bradley Witfield Hinrichs and Cleste Rayne DeLaPaz
Evie Elizabeth Turner and Nthan Tyler Arnold
Gavin Paul Fallon and April Naomi Torres
Byrese Ozzarion Javaun Fairley and Khia Mariah Lambert
Nathan Henry Hughes and William Mac McCorcle
Janeane Elizabeth Haines and Allison Kate Golden
Ana Jennifer O’Shaughnessy and Johnathon Raymond Fischer
William Anthony Robinson and Betty Bolden Kimbrough
Henry Moises Salazar Delgadillo and Luz Erika Lumbreras Martinez
Jessica Dawn Wetherington and Joseph Curtus Dixon
Molly Elaina Danner and Nathan Chi-Tam Nguyen
Anthony Ray Peterson and Alicia Elizabeth Peterson
Brooke Elizabeth Stoltzfus and Justin Otto Macdonald-Schumann
Zin Maung Jau and Dan Lin
Jaline Rayny Fernandez and James Russell Saint
Oryon James Burns and Elizabeth Paige Riley
Kimora Lee Joseph and William Earl Richards II
Runnesha La Metria Vertison and Rotoyia Shanae Hall
Alex Jomar Rodriguez Perez and Rosario Pamela Alexandra Cosme
Hannah Marie Dvorak and Michael Austin James Tamondong
Erika Anderson and Christopher Alan Carter
Bernard Amor and Hope Elizabeth Faaoso Seepa
Joey Ethan Samuel Stark and Keigan Elizabeth Louise Tower
Davide Alexander Gennette and Christelle Mickerlange Birdy
Wilfred Roberts and Myong Sim Schoeder
Heriberto Lebron and Mariluz Nieves Fuentes
Kendall Renee Jeffers and Julian Edward Lee