Criminal Dispositions

Maxine Sauls Bell, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Joshua Adam Hunter, Marrero, La., terroristic threat against a family or household member

Joshua Adam Hunter, Marrero, La., assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Joshua Adam Hunter, Marrero, La., violation of a protection order with bias and prejudice

Johnny Douglas Jackson, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Shaqinta Mack, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Deon Eugene Marion Jr., Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Cruz Martinez-Moreno, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Styreom Sheldon Miller, Killeen, criminal trespass

Fernando Murillo, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Michael Deshawn Peoples, Temple, possession of a controlled substance program group 3 less than 28g

Michael Deshawn Peoples, Temple, driving while intoxicated

Michael Deshawn Peoples, Temple, evading arrest or detention

Michael Deshawn Peoples, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Michael Deshawn Peoples, Temple, interfering with an emergency call

Fernando Perez, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Armaund Smith, Fort Hood, criminal attempt

Divorces

Maurice Daon Frazier Sr. vs. Xaviera Linsie Franzier

Estefania Rodriguez vs. Brandon Dale Fulton

Eric Raynard Brown vs. Shanice Jones

Charles Edward Hill Jr. vs. Tonya Hill

Brittany Shey Hernandez vs. Joshua Ivan Hernandez

Kathrine Eslava vs. Marcelo Andres Sierra

Taylor Morgan Seay vs. Corey Jamar Seay Sr.

James J. Pavelka vs. Barbara A. Pavelka

Kandace Neufeld vs. Joel Neufeld

Beatrice Elobu Odhiambo vs. Herbert Andrew Odhiambo

Adam Matthew Gable vs. Allison Lynn Gable

Marie Allyn Craig vs. Andrew Sean Craig

Melisa Beatriz Lopez vs. Veronica Perez

Kacy N. Burtchell vs. Joshua L. Burtchwell

Daryl Tolentino Conde vs. Marie Angel Dela Cruz Conde

Han Hong Chong vs. Young Jin Kim

Marriages

Kevin R. Perez and Alexandra Denise Shaver

Aaron Michael Gales and Alaydrea Jarde Heath

Jennifer Leigh Burns and Anthony Duane Brawdy

Vikara J. Lohn Gwynn and Cameron Jerrid Maddox

Michael Patrick McClanahan and Linda Jean Dale

Diego Leonel Damas Rodriguez and Jennifer Mireya Lopez

Iyonna Marie Davis and Keeatae Dakeese Hatcher II

Charles Eskel Taylor and Jaimie Michelle Murga

Dominic John Mauro and Sarah Marie Brauner

Mikella Caroline Monter and Brittney Cherilyn Waddell

Lallave Julien Louise Nogueras and Reagan Marie Garber

Taylor Leeann Ward and Travis Joseph Lock

Constance Lynn Baylark and Kelvin Frank Autry II

Terrance Vaughn Richards and Diamonde Ruby Leblanc

Kaland Ridge Madison and Karline Nicole Gragory

William Carl Wiseman and Monica Ann Villella

Kristen Caleb Warner and Collin Paul Martin

Kari Allison Greaves and Christian Owen George

William Kendric Brown and Yun Ok Ellis

Lindsey Leigh Farmer and Nathan Ryan Box

Keith Alexander Butcher and Jayme Constance Neider

Richard lee Rogers and Allison Jo Stevens

Leann Renee Ayala and Zachary Earl Baizen

Stephen Warren Claude Myers and Kristen Marie Hall

Ralph Eldridge Cossey Jr. and Teresa Ann Pearson

Malik Johnson Jr. and Erin Renee Conley

Stephan Joseph Arnold and Kaley Renee Nolan

Chantelle Paris McBride and Dakota Jasecole Charles worth

Herman Oneil Villanueva and Katiana Emilia Vargas

Tyler Daniel White and Sierra Brooke Coufal

Frances Gabriel Ballard and Bianca Shania Menefee

Tracy Dawn David and Lucas David Tasa

Christian Thomas Dumas and Christina Lorraine Delancey

Ian Alexander English and Stevie Rae Lechuga

Morgan An’Jessica Brannan and Brianda Nuvyet Lopez Sanchez

Charell Deonte Roberts and Zainab Abdulazeez Al Rubaye

Cody Joe Evans and Jennifer Elizabeth Dyer

Michael Howard Abs and Taylor Laine Travis

Adam J. LaMark and Kathleen K. Mullaney

Sean M. O’Sullivan and Joselyne Gabriela Mejia Vallecillo

Daniela Marie Wills and Derick Walter Suggs

Alyssa Richelle Kimmel and Bryan Lee Finch

Nathan Weber Lundquist and Melissa Grace MacDonald

Isaac Eliezer Rodriguez Mendez and Nashalee Nickol Perez Valentin

Roman Doran Buchanan and Natalie Rose Shaw

Victoria Elizabeth Gethers and Michael Jeramine Bacon

Izaiah Thomas Brown-Beck and Lexie Nikole Peters

Michael Jeremy Schmidt and Hunter Elizabeth Sachs

Kade Robert Young and Hannah Kate Haun

Benjamin Patrick Reidy and Lori Jean Young

Brandon Michael Sparker and Yeji Kim

Brandon Allen Smith and Stefanie Rosa Mendoza Wetherholt

Travis Allen Flatt and Serena Michelle Lumaye

Farron Dawn Kelly- Wurst and James Donald Henderson

Erin Faith O’Donnell and Roberto Enrique Padilla

Devondre Daniel Bell and Myrikal Imani -Hope Porter

James Kaleb Repp and Victoria Marie Lomas

Jason Tyler Gray and Hannah Michelle Louise Combs

Katlyn Marie Shelton and Russell Byng Beazer Thrush

Molly Grace Owens and Brady Leon Slocum

Ann Marie Strouse and Krystal Nichole Reid

Marcus Elliot Motley and Caroline Elizabeth Mahler

Angela May Parsons Sopitsuda and Tyler Randy Becker

Steven Emery McMillan Sr. and Tianza Jacquece Allen

Miguel Angel Tobar and Cassandra Saucedo

Kristin Joy Mercer and John Elliott Schmidt

Selina Cristal Lopez and Jesus Ismael Luna

Kayla Marie Willis and Hunter Cooper Hausmann

Sicoya Brenae Booze and Broderick Milik Caffery

Steven Andrew Casares Jr. and Dani June Hutton

Luis Alfredo Garcia and Lauren Annisha Green

Randy Allen Williams and LaKisha Jeanne LeCompte

Arto Kenny Williams and Helen Davila Castro

Alexander Lee Henderson and Dana Marie Vanwolput

Michael Francis Codianna and Brittney De Lee Fore

Brandon Tyreece Duane Johnson and Daquasha Raythieyona Robertson

John Paul Pierre and Amanda Latecce Harris

Duane Alain Parsons and Kashaira Fontay Robinson

M’lynn Rose Phillips and Thomas Gilbert Ziegler III

Ariel Ohad Candanosa and Symone Gabrielle Rose Bailey

David Omatseye Ogedegbe and Margaret Agunbiade Modupe

Cory Alexander Ross and Lorenzo Banda- Cuadras

Robert Earl Thomas Jr. and Antionette Olicia Jackson

Skyler Obryce Hayes and Hope Murielle Murdock

Alison Andrea MS Avila and Antonio Garcia Vargas Jr.

Syed Abbas Zamin and Aliza Naqvi

Romario R. Lalor and Madalyn Ann Rainwater

Mohammed Chouri and Sondos Ahmed Youssef

Roger Wayne Watkins Jr. and Margaret Jean Granados

Joshua Nathaniel Smith and Staci Lee Collins

Bryant Claudio Reyes and Laci Lea Frank

Giovanni Iniguez and Jordyn Diane Layla Reed

Guillermo N. Gutierrez and Judith Altagracia Vasquez Nunez

Amanda Louise Harwell and Eric John Gonzales

Tanya Lynn Klingsporn and Ryan David Croks

Katelyn Marie Hargrove and Ryan Joseph O’Neal

Raymond Garcia Sr. and Angelica Maria Chavez

Harry Jeffrey Wright and Meagan Michael Fabere

William Andrew Wolfe and Angela Nicole Leonetti

Tyrone Christian Thompson and Mishca Lizette Resto