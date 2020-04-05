Criminal Dispositions
Maxine Sauls Bell, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Joshua Adam Hunter, Marrero, La., terroristic threat against a family or household member
Joshua Adam Hunter, Marrero, La., assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Joshua Adam Hunter, Marrero, La., violation of a protection order with bias and prejudice
Johnny Douglas Jackson, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Shaqinta Mack, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Deon Eugene Marion Jr., Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Cruz Martinez-Moreno, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Styreom Sheldon Miller, Killeen, criminal trespass
Fernando Murillo, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Michael Deshawn Peoples, Temple, possession of a controlled substance program group 3 less than 28g
Michael Deshawn Peoples, Temple, driving while intoxicated
Michael Deshawn Peoples, Temple, evading arrest or detention
Michael Deshawn Peoples, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Michael Deshawn Peoples, Temple, interfering with an emergency call
Fernando Perez, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Armaund Smith, Fort Hood, criminal attempt
Divorces
Maurice Daon Frazier Sr. vs. Xaviera Linsie Franzier
Estefania Rodriguez vs. Brandon Dale Fulton
Eric Raynard Brown vs. Shanice Jones
Charles Edward Hill Jr. vs. Tonya Hill
Brittany Shey Hernandez vs. Joshua Ivan Hernandez
Kathrine Eslava vs. Marcelo Andres Sierra
Taylor Morgan Seay vs. Corey Jamar Seay Sr.
James J. Pavelka vs. Barbara A. Pavelka
Kandace Neufeld vs. Joel Neufeld
Beatrice Elobu Odhiambo vs. Herbert Andrew Odhiambo
Adam Matthew Gable vs. Allison Lynn Gable
Marie Allyn Craig vs. Andrew Sean Craig
Melisa Beatriz Lopez vs. Veronica Perez
Kacy N. Burtchell vs. Joshua L. Burtchwell
Daryl Tolentino Conde vs. Marie Angel Dela Cruz Conde
Han Hong Chong vs. Young Jin Kim
Marriages
Kevin R. Perez and Alexandra Denise Shaver
Aaron Michael Gales and Alaydrea Jarde Heath
Jennifer Leigh Burns and Anthony Duane Brawdy
Vikara J. Lohn Gwynn and Cameron Jerrid Maddox
Michael Patrick McClanahan and Linda Jean Dale
Diego Leonel Damas Rodriguez and Jennifer Mireya Lopez
Iyonna Marie Davis and Keeatae Dakeese Hatcher II
Charles Eskel Taylor and Jaimie Michelle Murga
Dominic John Mauro and Sarah Marie Brauner
Mikella Caroline Monter and Brittney Cherilyn Waddell
Lallave Julien Louise Nogueras and Reagan Marie Garber
Taylor Leeann Ward and Travis Joseph Lock
Constance Lynn Baylark and Kelvin Frank Autry II
Terrance Vaughn Richards and Diamonde Ruby Leblanc
Kaland Ridge Madison and Karline Nicole Gragory
William Carl Wiseman and Monica Ann Villella
Kristen Caleb Warner and Collin Paul Martin
Kari Allison Greaves and Christian Owen George
William Kendric Brown and Yun Ok Ellis
Lindsey Leigh Farmer and Nathan Ryan Box
Keith Alexander Butcher and Jayme Constance Neider
Richard lee Rogers and Allison Jo Stevens
Leann Renee Ayala and Zachary Earl Baizen
Stephen Warren Claude Myers and Kristen Marie Hall
Ralph Eldridge Cossey Jr. and Teresa Ann Pearson
Malik Johnson Jr. and Erin Renee Conley
Stephan Joseph Arnold and Kaley Renee Nolan
Chantelle Paris McBride and Dakota Jasecole Charles worth
Herman Oneil Villanueva and Katiana Emilia Vargas
Tyler Daniel White and Sierra Brooke Coufal
Frances Gabriel Ballard and Bianca Shania Menefee
Tracy Dawn David and Lucas David Tasa
Christian Thomas Dumas and Christina Lorraine Delancey
Ian Alexander English and Stevie Rae Lechuga
Morgan An’Jessica Brannan and Brianda Nuvyet Lopez Sanchez
Charell Deonte Roberts and Zainab Abdulazeez Al Rubaye
Cody Joe Evans and Jennifer Elizabeth Dyer
Michael Howard Abs and Taylor Laine Travis
Adam J. LaMark and Kathleen K. Mullaney
Sean M. O’Sullivan and Joselyne Gabriela Mejia Vallecillo
Daniela Marie Wills and Derick Walter Suggs
Alyssa Richelle Kimmel and Bryan Lee Finch
Nathan Weber Lundquist and Melissa Grace MacDonald
Isaac Eliezer Rodriguez Mendez and Nashalee Nickol Perez Valentin
Roman Doran Buchanan and Natalie Rose Shaw
Victoria Elizabeth Gethers and Michael Jeramine Bacon
Izaiah Thomas Brown-Beck and Lexie Nikole Peters
Michael Jeremy Schmidt and Hunter Elizabeth Sachs
Kade Robert Young and Hannah Kate Haun
Benjamin Patrick Reidy and Lori Jean Young
Brandon Michael Sparker and Yeji Kim
Brandon Allen Smith and Stefanie Rosa Mendoza Wetherholt
Travis Allen Flatt and Serena Michelle Lumaye
Farron Dawn Kelly- Wurst and James Donald Henderson
Erin Faith O’Donnell and Roberto Enrique Padilla
Devondre Daniel Bell and Myrikal Imani -Hope Porter
James Kaleb Repp and Victoria Marie Lomas
Jason Tyler Gray and Hannah Michelle Louise Combs
Katlyn Marie Shelton and Russell Byng Beazer Thrush
Molly Grace Owens and Brady Leon Slocum
Ann Marie Strouse and Krystal Nichole Reid
Marcus Elliot Motley and Caroline Elizabeth Mahler
Angela May Parsons Sopitsuda and Tyler Randy Becker
Steven Emery McMillan Sr. and Tianza Jacquece Allen
Miguel Angel Tobar and Cassandra Saucedo
Kristin Joy Mercer and John Elliott Schmidt
Selina Cristal Lopez and Jesus Ismael Luna
Kayla Marie Willis and Hunter Cooper Hausmann
Sicoya Brenae Booze and Broderick Milik Caffery
Steven Andrew Casares Jr. and Dani June Hutton
Luis Alfredo Garcia and Lauren Annisha Green
Randy Allen Williams and LaKisha Jeanne LeCompte
Arto Kenny Williams and Helen Davila Castro
Alexander Lee Henderson and Dana Marie Vanwolput
Michael Francis Codianna and Brittney De Lee Fore
Brandon Tyreece Duane Johnson and Daquasha Raythieyona Robertson
John Paul Pierre and Amanda Latecce Harris
Duane Alain Parsons and Kashaira Fontay Robinson
M’lynn Rose Phillips and Thomas Gilbert Ziegler III
Ariel Ohad Candanosa and Symone Gabrielle Rose Bailey
David Omatseye Ogedegbe and Margaret Agunbiade Modupe
Cory Alexander Ross and Lorenzo Banda- Cuadras
Robert Earl Thomas Jr. and Antionette Olicia Jackson
Skyler Obryce Hayes and Hope Murielle Murdock
Alison Andrea MS Avila and Antonio Garcia Vargas Jr.
Syed Abbas Zamin and Aliza Naqvi
Romario R. Lalor and Madalyn Ann Rainwater
Mohammed Chouri and Sondos Ahmed Youssef
Roger Wayne Watkins Jr. and Margaret Jean Granados
Joshua Nathaniel Smith and Staci Lee Collins
Bryant Claudio Reyes and Laci Lea Frank
Giovanni Iniguez and Jordyn Diane Layla Reed
Guillermo N. Gutierrez and Judith Altagracia Vasquez Nunez
Amanda Louise Harwell and Eric John Gonzales
Tanya Lynn Klingsporn and Ryan David Croks
Katelyn Marie Hargrove and Ryan Joseph O’Neal
Raymond Garcia Sr. and Angelica Maria Chavez
Harry Jeffrey Wright and Meagan Michael Fabere
William Andrew Wolfe and Angela Nicole Leonetti
Tyrone Christian Thompson and Mishca Lizette Resto