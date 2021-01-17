Criminal dispositions
Dustin Sean Anderson, Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Natia Sharay Bradley, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Karen Louise Brailey, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Adam Robert Grass, Temple, driving while intoxicated
Brian Keith Hernandez, Temple, driving while intoxicated BAC
Sebastian Hicks, Temple, driving while intoxicated
Latosha Jackson, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Reuben Jackson, Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug-free zone
Phillippa Andesa Jefferies, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Tori Elaine Kilpatrick, Austin, drug possession-paraphernalia
Cory Glenn Lambert, possession of marijuana less than or equal to 2 oz. in a drug-free zone
Walter Lee, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Shauntavia Sharia Mack, Temple, displaying a fictitious license plate
Dylan Lee Malina, Temple, resisting arrests, search or transport
Dylan Lee Malina, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Dylan Lee Malina, Temple, forgery-to defraud or harm
Richard Amando Perez, Troy, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Sammy Roach, Austin, possession of a controlled substance program group 3 less than 28g
Alicia Shaffner, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Tamotsu Sugano, Killeen, disorderly conduct
Ebone Regine Wade, Killeen, resisting arrest, search or transport
Dextrick Demond Wesley, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Haley Daniele Wilson, Fullerton, Calif., theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
James Lee Wofford Jr., Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Carl Alexander Young, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Divorces
Lavar Dominic Hillman vs. Kya Nicole Hillman
Ayona Ellis vs. Noah Boston
Olivia Denise Garcia vs. Daniel Navarrette Garcia Jr.
Taylor Alan Ritchie vs. Chelsea Lynn Ritchie
Craig Sinkwich vs. Gisele Alba
Callie Dawn Holdicth vs. Jakob Rion Holditch
Claudia Marcela Batiz vs. Jose Alberto Batiz
James Matthew Kinney vs. Donna Jean Lock-Lear
Patrick Honorato Dalouche vs. Katina Lynn Dalouche
Meghan Ashley Killen vs. David Ryan Killen
Michaila Elizabeth Thorne vs. Arshdeep Cristobal Singh
Jakob Ryan Teter vs. Alexis Jordan Teter
Angie Barreto-Vasco vs. David Camilo Martinez
Leonarda P. Sims vs. Kevin M. Sims
Bernice Agatha Willie-Murrell vs. Jansen Ian Murrell
Ellizabeth Dubon vs. Cory Douglas Holmes
Juan Manuel Mangual Cruz vs. Kristal Milady Orti Quirindongo
Kenneth Pizarro vs. Maichelle Dena Marie Pizarro
Brittany Elizabeth Crowell vs. Seth Jedidiah Archibald Crowell
Jillian Rose Johnson vs. Christopher Karl Johnson
Gay Ilene Stokes vs. Gregory Paul Stokes
Michael Anthony Salas vs. Christine Claudette Salas
Shalia Rolon-Donalds vs. Cheyenne Madison
Kaitlyn Nichole Lewis vs. Hunter Charles Lewis
Logan Evans vs. Mackenzie Phillips
Tracie Antonio Watley vs. Mckado Onica McCleary
Criselda Nicole Sifuentes vs. Tyler Brookins Jordan
Antoinette Nicole Yates vs. Brandon Tywonn Wingo
Katelyn Jeanne Shemeley-Tyson vs. Edward Allen Tyson
Nicholas Henry Ends vs. Melissa Viau
Jessica Pawn Wooten vs. Darryl Tyron Wooten
Kim H. Carpio vs. Jason Allen Carapio
Aaron Chrisstopher Evans vs. Autumn Ren Beam
James Brandon Burnell vs. Theresa Christina Burnell
Melvin Antonio James vs. Shawna Marie James
Nicole Marie Davis-Beasley vs. Joseph Benjamin Beasley
Jurina Navarro vs. Mark Anthoney C. Ragot
Sara Singer vs. Dustin Singer
Joseph Brandon Edwards vs. Brianna Lee Edwards
Joesavier Pagan Shepard vs. Terina O’Brien Taylor
Marriages
Roaro Julio Prieto and Sandra M. Escoto
Korben James Chadwell and Silvia Ximena Bonilla
Jessica Marie Summers and Jose Michael Gomez
Adriel Rafael Oropeza Molina and Esmeralda Mary Vidal Santiago
Traci Lyn Jones and Jeffrey Edwin Poss
Emma Grace Wyatt and Scott Avriul Suggs
Raphael Rubin Baumgaertel and Amanda Elizabeth Reeves
Manirath Saynyarack and Heather Lynn Farquer
Brandon Michael Combes and Cecilia Grace Cuellar
Lillian Jane Linell Reese and Russell Wyatt Coronel
Marcus Anthony Pickens and Courtney Elisabeth Krause
Justin Lamarr Currie and Annette Cartagena Zamora
Chloie Ann Jones and Jesselee Michael Kincheloe
Ralphjames Pujeda Valera and Mary F. Johnson
John Richard Yates Jr. Lisa Marie Taylor
Isis Lequeen Foster and Malik Johnson Jr.
Getsemani Nazareth Gonzales and Joshua McSwain Hinton
Trayvon Elijah Binion and Laury Anne Almoguera Hutcheson
Jacob Brian Gamez and Noemi Esmeralda Perez
Clovis David Beaty and Jacqueline Bracamontes
Centwane Derell Hopson Sr. and Lynette Marie Matthews
Ksenia Erin Real and Jonathan Mitchell Chaffin
Austin Obrien Thomas and Kelly LeAnn Billeck
Tara Meisner and Ricardo Arreola
Alyssa Ashley Abrego and Regina Marie Macklin
Christopher William Agee and Caitlin Christine Thompson
Kristen Marie Cavazos and Hunter James Medici
Hannah Rachelle Brown and Nathan Jesse Pipes
Nicholas Alexander List and Neri Noely Gonzalez
ShaeLynn Annette Benjamin and Corey Robert Garrell
Rachel Temitope Tolulade Onianwah and Frankline Gyamfi
Damyla Exzandrea Freeman and Megan Skye Henderson
Roger Gandara Jr. and Svitla Melnyk
Ryan Thomas Ault and Patricia Rose Ridge
Gerardo Hernandez Jr. and Ramiro Rojo
Amber Bre-An Solis and Juan Manuel Blas-Mendez
Emma Michele White and Cody Lee Herbert
David Wayne Bean and Alecia Nicole Jarrett
Shelby Lynn Mikolowski and Matthew Ross Tocarchick
Abigail Faith Dunno and Joshua Abdur-Rahman Bonilla
Crystal Cazares and John Jose Castorena
Tchimi Klong Ngatti and Jeanine Serise O’Guinn
Thomas Eugene Powers IV and Dakota Shianne Adams
Robert Lewis Shivers Jr. and Tammy Lynn Dodson
Eduardo Manuel Dominguez and Nattalie Eunice abrera
Christopher Lavett Robinson and Michelle Latrice Clower
Kevin King McCoach and Jennifer Marie Flanery
Alexander D. Perez and Lorena Bass
Madison Ashley Aden and Dakota Tyler Hintz
De’Adrien Dshaan Marque Traylor and Gil Ramon Martinez Garcia
Ah-ing Anthony Dunlop and Lance Xavier Hollis
Kenneth Jorge Cabbab Verdejo and Emily Sibug Beltran
Kristina E. Morrison and Zachary J. Earls
Jaylun Devon Ervin and Annette Louise Moussa Zhane
Jessica Leigh Dent and Patrick Warren Hyzak
Jesus Ivan Delgado Montalvo and Alicea Geraldine Marie Santos
Evan King Early and Danielle Brooke Janicek
Ethan Fox Tutein and Tessa Renea Crain
Mario Osorio Molina and Elizabeth Mendez Lopez
Joseph Zeev Carmeli and Isis Angeliss Jimenez
Ronnie Damon Holleman and Maria G. Nunez
Wesley Lynn Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Corie Fogle
Cory Todd Gore and Kylee Skye Van Sant
Joshua D. Cunningham and Liseth Eunice Justiniano-Lopez
Joshua Paul Rodriguez and Holly Marie Cooley
Terrell Lorenz Thompson and Tinasha Kimiko Faison
Makayla Marie Reich Zachary Zane Paul Roberts
Annalise Marie Dowell and Gabrielle Leeane Sundermann
Eric Logan Garris and Kissandra Kaylarose Deabenderfer
Gillian Grace Bolle and Jamil Juaquin Bowman