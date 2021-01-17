Criminal dispositions

Dustin Sean Anderson, Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Natia Sharay Bradley, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Karen Louise Brailey, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Adam Robert Grass, Temple, driving while intoxicated

Brian Keith Hernandez, Temple, driving while intoxicated BAC

Sebastian Hicks, Temple, driving while intoxicated

Latosha Jackson, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Reuben Jackson, Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug-free zone

Phillippa Andesa Jefferies, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Tori Elaine Kilpatrick, Austin, drug possession-paraphernalia

Cory Glenn Lambert, possession of marijuana less than or equal to 2 oz. in a drug-free zone

Walter Lee, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Shauntavia Sharia Mack, Temple, displaying a fictitious license plate

Dylan Lee Malina, Temple, resisting arrests, search or transport

Dylan Lee Malina, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Dylan Lee Malina, Temple, forgery-to defraud or harm

Richard Amando Perez, Troy, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Sammy Roach, Austin, possession of a controlled substance program group 3 less than 28g

Alicia Shaffner, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Tamotsu Sugano, Killeen, disorderly conduct

Ebone Regine Wade, Killeen, resisting arrest, search or transport

Dextrick Demond Wesley, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Haley Daniele Wilson, Fullerton, Calif., theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

James Lee Wofford Jr., Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Carl Alexander Young, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Divorces

Lavar Dominic Hillman vs. Kya Nicole Hillman

Ayona Ellis vs. Noah Boston

Olivia Denise Garcia vs. Daniel Navarrette Garcia Jr.

Taylor Alan Ritchie vs. Chelsea Lynn Ritchie

Craig Sinkwich vs. Gisele Alba

Callie Dawn Holdicth vs. Jakob Rion Holditch

Claudia Marcela Batiz vs. Jose Alberto Batiz

James Matthew Kinney vs. Donna Jean Lock-Lear

Patrick Honorato Dalouche vs. Katina Lynn Dalouche

Meghan Ashley Killen vs. David Ryan Killen

Michaila Elizabeth Thorne vs. Arshdeep Cristobal Singh

Jakob Ryan Teter vs. Alexis Jordan Teter

Angie Barreto-Vasco vs. David Camilo Martinez

Leonarda P. Sims vs. Kevin M. Sims

Bernice Agatha Willie-Murrell vs. Jansen Ian Murrell

Ellizabeth Dubon vs. Cory Douglas Holmes

Juan Manuel Mangual Cruz vs. Kristal Milady Orti Quirindongo

Kenneth Pizarro vs. Maichelle Dena Marie Pizarro

Brittany Elizabeth Crowell vs. Seth Jedidiah Archibald Crowell

Jillian Rose Johnson vs. Christopher Karl Johnson

Gay Ilene Stokes vs. Gregory Paul Stokes

Michael Anthony Salas vs. Christine Claudette Salas

Shalia Rolon-Donalds vs. Cheyenne Madison

Kaitlyn Nichole Lewis vs. Hunter Charles Lewis

Logan Evans vs. Mackenzie Phillips

Tracie Antonio Watley vs. Mckado Onica McCleary

Criselda Nicole Sifuentes vs. Tyler Brookins Jordan

Antoinette Nicole Yates vs. Brandon Tywonn Wingo

Katelyn Jeanne Shemeley-Tyson vs. Edward Allen Tyson

Nicholas Henry Ends vs. Melissa Viau

Jessica Pawn Wooten vs. Darryl Tyron Wooten

Kim H. Carpio vs. Jason Allen Carapio

Aaron Chrisstopher Evans vs. Autumn Ren Beam

James Brandon Burnell vs. Theresa Christina Burnell

Melvin Antonio James vs. Shawna Marie James

Nicole Marie Davis-Beasley vs. Joseph Benjamin Beasley

Jurina Navarro vs. Mark Anthoney C. Ragot

Sara Singer vs. Dustin Singer

Joseph Brandon Edwards vs. Brianna Lee Edwards

Joesavier Pagan Shepard vs. Terina O’Brien Taylor

Marriages

Roaro Julio Prieto and Sandra M. Escoto

Korben James Chadwell and Silvia Ximena Bonilla

Jessica Marie Summers and Jose Michael Gomez

Adriel Rafael Oropeza Molina and Esmeralda Mary Vidal Santiago

Traci Lyn Jones and Jeffrey Edwin Poss

Emma Grace Wyatt and Scott Avriul Suggs

Raphael Rubin Baumgaertel and Amanda Elizabeth Reeves

Manirath Saynyarack and Heather Lynn Farquer

Brandon Michael Combes and Cecilia Grace Cuellar

Lillian Jane Linell Reese and Russell Wyatt Coronel

Marcus Anthony Pickens and Courtney Elisabeth Krause

Justin Lamarr Currie and Annette Cartagena Zamora

Chloie Ann Jones and Jesselee Michael Kincheloe

Ralphjames Pujeda Valera and Mary F. Johnson

John Richard Yates Jr. Lisa Marie Taylor

Isis Lequeen Foster and Malik Johnson Jr.

Getsemani Nazareth Gonzales and Joshua McSwain Hinton

Trayvon Elijah Binion and Laury Anne Almoguera Hutcheson

Jacob Brian Gamez and Noemi Esmeralda Perez

Clovis David Beaty and Jacqueline Bracamontes

Centwane Derell Hopson Sr. and Lynette Marie Matthews

Ksenia Erin Real and Jonathan Mitchell Chaffin

Austin Obrien Thomas and Kelly LeAnn Billeck

Tara Meisner and Ricardo Arreola

Alyssa Ashley Abrego and Regina Marie Macklin

Christopher William Agee and Caitlin Christine Thompson

Kristen Marie Cavazos and Hunter James Medici

Hannah Rachelle Brown and Nathan Jesse Pipes

Nicholas Alexander List and Neri Noely Gonzalez

ShaeLynn Annette Benjamin and Corey Robert Garrell

Rachel Temitope Tolulade Onianwah and Frankline Gyamfi

Damyla Exzandrea Freeman and Megan Skye Henderson

Roger Gandara Jr. and Svitla Melnyk

Ryan Thomas Ault and Patricia Rose Ridge

Gerardo Hernandez Jr. and Ramiro Rojo

Amber Bre-An Solis and Juan Manuel Blas-Mendez

Emma Michele White and Cody Lee Herbert

David Wayne Bean and Alecia Nicole Jarrett

Shelby Lynn Mikolowski and Matthew Ross Tocarchick

Abigail Faith Dunno and Joshua Abdur-Rahman Bonilla

Crystal Cazares and John Jose Castorena

Tchimi Klong Ngatti and Jeanine Serise O’Guinn

Thomas Eugene Powers IV and Dakota Shianne Adams

Robert Lewis Shivers Jr. and Tammy Lynn Dodson

Eduardo Manuel Dominguez and Nattalie Eunice abrera

Christopher Lavett Robinson and Michelle Latrice Clower

Kevin King McCoach and Jennifer Marie Flanery

Alexander D. Perez and Lorena Bass

Madison Ashley Aden and Dakota Tyler Hintz

De’Adrien Dshaan Marque Traylor and Gil Ramon Martinez Garcia

Ah-ing Anthony Dunlop and Lance Xavier Hollis

Kenneth Jorge Cabbab Verdejo and Emily Sibug Beltran

Kristina E. Morrison and Zachary J. Earls

Jaylun Devon Ervin and Annette Louise Moussa Zhane

Jessica Leigh Dent and Patrick Warren Hyzak

Jesus Ivan Delgado Montalvo and Alicea Geraldine Marie Santos

Evan King Early and Danielle Brooke Janicek

Ethan Fox Tutein and Tessa Renea Crain

Mario Osorio Molina and Elizabeth Mendez Lopez

Joseph Zeev Carmeli and Isis Angeliss Jimenez

Ronnie Damon Holleman and Maria G. Nunez

Wesley Lynn Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Corie Fogle

Cory Todd Gore and Kylee Skye Van Sant

Joshua D. Cunningham and Liseth Eunice Justiniano-Lopez

Joshua Paul Rodriguez and Holly Marie Cooley

Terrell Lorenz Thompson and Tinasha Kimiko Faison

Makayla Marie Reich Zachary Zane Paul Roberts

Annalise Marie Dowell and Gabrielle Leeane Sundermann

Eric Logan Garris and Kissandra Kaylarose Deabenderfer

Gillian Grace Bolle and Jamil Juaquin Bowman