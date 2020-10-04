Criminal dispositions
Jonathon Tavares Adair, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Robin Colette Alexander, Temple, false statement of property
Ashli Michelle Boggess , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Rose A. Brewer, Pendleton, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Latonya Jean Burden- Fayson , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Tydrick Busby, Temple, criminal trespass
D’Andre Clemone Capers, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Miguel Casarez , Belton, criminal trespass
Alexis Victoria Chatman, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Christopher Chavez, Dallas, criminal attempt
Ce’sean Malik Eaton, Killeen, unlawfully carrying of a weapon
Erika A. Edwards, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Justin Michael Emerson, Belton, unlawfully carrying of a weapon
Latoya Shauntel Ezell, Arlington, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Felicia Inez Guerra, Lampasas, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Dexter Steven Harper, Temple, driving while intoxicated BAC
Christopher Deontay Harris, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Juan Hernandez, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Shacoyia Shawnquise Hill, Dallas possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Patrick Jerome Hilliard Jr., Belton, failure to identify or giving a false statement
Harvey Ingram, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Gene Chanceoller Lamkin , Copperas Cove, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Harriett Vianna Lee, Killeen, criminal trespass
Edward Posey Lemon, unlawfully carrying of a weapon
Maria Del Carmen Lewis, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Michael Zachery Wayne Little, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Amy Michelle Mosley, Belton, interfering with public duties
Russell Dee Obrien, Holland, driving while intoxicated
Cadarian Connel Parker, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Mackenzie Rice, Copperas Cove, driving while intoxicated
Deleon Krisoff Romero, Fort Hood, prostitution
Jessica Lynn Rose, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
David San Miguel, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Rochelle Ann Thames, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Aaron Richard Thompson, Marlin, criminal trespass
Keyana Toney, criminal trespass
Patrick Lynn Vela, Temple, resisting arrest, search or transport
Samuel Austin Walker, Alpine, driving while intoxicated
Phillip Tyler Welch, Killeen, unlawfully carrying of a weapon
Michael Chase Wernli , Temple, false statement for property
Michael Chase Wernli , Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Littell Markie Williams, Copperas Cove, discharge firearm in a certain manner
Divorces
Haime Lorenzo Edwards vs. Vielka Gordon Edwards
Jennifer Lynnee Fengel vs. Jordan John Fengel
Francisco Macias vs. Myrna Macias
Dagoberto C. Loza vs. Maria Rosario Gonzalez
Daniel Belovsky Patrice vs. Niara Nicole Crimiel
Leon Therman Moore vs. Victoria Ann Henning
Anthony Mayse vs. Rhonda Hill- Mayse
Consuelo Estrada vs. Antonio Estrada
Joshua Julian Lara vs. Leticia Lara
Drexler Bruce McColly vs. Dakota Michelle Halbert
Frank Yeboah Agyei vs. Donna Afua Nimako
Rita Trapp vs. Chad Wickwire
Ethan Clark Darkow vs. Emily Rose Buffington
Heather Diane Orellana vs. Jose Alfredo Orellana
Darling Fernando Hernandez vs. Madelyn Cabrera Vargas
Oriana Tillman vs. Raekwon Tarbu Tillman
Kevin R. Watson vs. Franele Ponce-James
Sonya Simpson vs. Andre Simpson
Philip Burton Delesbore vs.Sharon Delesbore
Johnathan Leonardo Casarez vs. Yolanda Anh Casarez
Deandre Grooms vs. Tiffany Wright
Colleen Rey Bispham vs. Mark Julian Bispham
Page Cameron Frazier vs. Samantha Ann Frazier
Dashayla Annette Trejo vs. Quinston Jevell Trejo
Lauren Brooke Shelton vs. Allen Gean Shelton
Sandy Chapman vs. John Mark Chapman III
Dakota Andrew Nalette vs. Jessica Leslie Alexander
Densel Lamar Marable vs. Hang Thi Bich Phan
Rene Andre Founier vs. Carmen Carrera Fournier
James C. Day vs. Courtney A. Day
Tameia Ta- Tanisha Hamilton vs. Joia Arana Hooks
Angelica Sharice Lamar- Heggins vs. Shatora Danielle Heggins
Jarrett Lejeune Vereen vs. Angelita Erin Mitchell
Marriages
Taylor Ann Dugger and Mark Anthony Mata Jr.
Caitlin Michelle Batchelor and Patrick Thomas Boring
JuJuan Keyshawn Hutchinsaon and Elma Yvonne Montoya
Gabryel Sierra Garcia and Gabriel Elijah White
Justine Haley Maggard and Brendan Jeffrey Mendoza
Justen Patrick Lloyd and Taylor Nicole Hopkins
Michelle Teresa Flores and Christopher Paul Schoenfeld
Antonio Harris Jr. and Antonia LaKeem Adams
Bryan Ellsworth Clausen and Tammy Lyn Felts
Adam Duane Hetrick and Jazmine Shelai Colson
Mckayla Lynne Dedrick and Richard Anthony Holland Jr.
Jennifer Dawn Havens and Jennifer Lynn Pearce
Britney N. Harris and Alex M. Mullins
Lindsay Lee Leissner and Nathan Ross Janak
Michael Scott Howeth and Jomi Lanette Erickson
Hadiya Felicidad-ilayna Bishop and Mikaela Avocet Bishop
Brian Keith Perrin and Haley Lynn Stewart
Clayton Nicholas Hornacky and Amberlyn Nycole Herrera
John Derek Stanfod and Kimberly Louise Stanford
Rachael Nicole Bryan and Joshua Allen Teague
Joshua Michael Laabs and Marlena Aven LaRue Volkert
Tess Makenna Masten and Brandon Lee Moore
Justin Earl Thiede and Angelina Sophie Fonlupt Dumigron
Jada Michelle Owens and Rodney Hezekiah Howell Jr.
Christopher Bhlue Pena Sanchez and Angelica Jelyn Matias Corpuz
Shawn Peter Johnson and MelissA Alona Dayao
Seth Cameron Satterwhite and Eric Cortez Johnson
Madison Jade Castle and Michael William Hiller
Faith Lynn Newbold and Whitney Shania Parrish
Alexis Omar DeLaCruz and Diana Stephanie Garcia
Mac Hamilton Mullings and Courtney Leeh Massar
Gary Don Beighle and Sharon Leona Slate
Lilian Corazon Gutierrez and Hailey Christine Lee
Alisha Michelle and Armaun Mahlyc Smith
Matthew Wayne Purser and Brittany M. MacRae
Joshep Lee Kissinger and Hana Stacy Rosales
Donald Harrold Willis and Lizabeth Ann Bindel
Adrian Manuel Azcona and Tamara Anastasia Tanase
Tante Helene Brown and Brookes James Marcial Nanton Camacho
Hector Ivan Burgos Ortega and Alexander Felix Ramos
Bryan Don Vanderveer and Gina Katherine Ellison
Brittney Elizabeth Summers-Grant and Daniel Jisoo Kim
Daniel Reyes-Rubio and Lizbeth Jaqueline Gonzalez Zarate
Breanna Destiny Brown and Kevin Andrew Sanchez
Patrick Michael Ray Moore and Yuliana Guerrero-Hernandez
Rebecca Jaylee Hilliard and Bryan Matthew Slayton
Chloe Taylor Coomes and Dashawn Lee Stevenson
Erick Andre Longoria and Christina Ponce
Isabella Marie Carlisle and Trevor Eugene Foeste Jr.
Rene Gerardo Garcia and Siarah Alexie Bostick
Stephen Juan Woods II and Carmen Allessia Porter
Sheniqua Monique Jackson and Theron Marcus Clements
Justin Brooks Johnson and Dejiah Latez Degraffenreid
Michael Dewayne Childress and Flora Ann Childress
Cedric Arthur II Stennis and Jessica Colette Graham
Abigail Vences and Servio Adolpho Flores
Jessica Rae Scales and John Emmett Bellinger V
Lauren Nicole Peterson and Michael Paul Bayless
Sara Mariem Ramadan and Tarek El Halabi
Katherine Marie Harrison and Edgar Ruben Martinez
Nicholas James Blackshear and Danielle Dianna Passwater
Kyle Edward Roper and Avia Campaigne Poole
Ryan Stanton Bedford and Kelli Marie Franks
Kenneth Brandon Valentin Torres and Cathy Virginia Rivero
Douglas Paul Wolff and Maribel Quinones
Tiesha Jojana Beasley and Christopher Ferdinand Smith
Eric Derwin Patterson and Judy Faye Turner
Irma Elena Torres and Sergio David Espana Ordonez
Stella Bazaldua and Daniel Jacob Hix
Maxwell Edward Morrison and Christian Tharale Curry
Kenneth Joel Loera and Kaylyn Beth Fuhrhop
Jerick Aidan Togami and Keila Barrientos
Leslie Marie Edmondson and Clifton Wayne Edmondson
Alexis Lauren Bloomer and Sage Steele Kimzey
Joseph Michael Phipps and Sierra Renee Miranda