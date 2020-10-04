Criminal dispositions

Jonathon Tavares Adair, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Robin Colette Alexander, Temple, false statement of property

Ashli Michelle Boggess , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Rose A. Brewer, Pendleton, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Latonya Jean Burden- Fayson , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Tydrick Busby, Temple, criminal trespass

D’Andre Clemone Capers, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Miguel Casarez , Belton, criminal trespass

Alexis Victoria Chatman, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Christopher Chavez, Dallas, criminal attempt

Ce’sean Malik Eaton, Killeen, unlawfully carrying of a weapon

Erika A. Edwards, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Justin Michael Emerson, Belton, unlawfully carrying of a weapon

Latoya Shauntel Ezell, Arlington, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Felicia Inez Guerra, Lampasas, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Dexter Steven Harper, Temple, driving while intoxicated BAC

Christopher Deontay Harris, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Juan Hernandez, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Shacoyia Shawnquise Hill, Dallas possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Patrick Jerome Hilliard Jr., Belton, failure to identify or giving a false statement

Harvey Ingram, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Gene Chanceoller Lamkin , Copperas Cove, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Harriett Vianna Lee, Killeen, criminal trespass

Edward Posey Lemon, unlawfully carrying of a weapon

Maria Del Carmen Lewis, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Michael Zachery Wayne Little, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Amy Michelle Mosley, Belton, interfering with public duties

Russell Dee Obrien, Holland, driving while intoxicated

Cadarian Connel Parker, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Mackenzie Rice, Copperas Cove, driving while intoxicated

Deleon Krisoff Romero, Fort Hood, prostitution

Jessica Lynn Rose, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

David San Miguel, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Rochelle Ann Thames, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Aaron Richard Thompson, Marlin, criminal trespass

Keyana Toney, criminal trespass

Patrick Lynn Vela, Temple, resisting arrest, search or transport

Samuel Austin Walker, Alpine, driving while intoxicated

Phillip Tyler Welch, Killeen, unlawfully carrying of a weapon

Michael Chase Wernli , Temple, false statement for property

Michael Chase Wernli , Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Littell Markie Williams, Copperas Cove, discharge firearm in a certain manner

Divorces

Haime Lorenzo Edwards vs. Vielka Gordon Edwards

Jennifer Lynnee Fengel vs. Jordan John Fengel

Francisco Macias vs. Myrna Macias

Dagoberto C. Loza vs. Maria Rosario Gonzalez

Daniel Belovsky Patrice vs. Niara Nicole Crimiel

Leon Therman Moore vs. Victoria Ann Henning

Anthony Mayse vs. Rhonda Hill- Mayse

Consuelo Estrada vs. Antonio Estrada

Joshua Julian Lara vs. Leticia Lara

Drexler Bruce McColly vs. Dakota Michelle Halbert

Frank Yeboah Agyei vs. Donna Afua Nimako

Rita Trapp vs. Chad Wickwire

Ethan Clark Darkow vs. Emily Rose Buffington

Heather Diane Orellana vs. Jose Alfredo Orellana

Darling Fernando Hernandez vs. Madelyn Cabrera Vargas

Oriana Tillman vs. Raekwon Tarbu Tillman

Kevin R. Watson vs. Franele Ponce-James

Sonya Simpson vs. Andre Simpson

Philip Burton Delesbore vs.Sharon Delesbore

Johnathan Leonardo Casarez vs. Yolanda Anh Casarez

Deandre Grooms vs. Tiffany Wright

Colleen Rey Bispham vs. Mark Julian Bispham

Page Cameron Frazier vs. Samantha Ann Frazier

Dashayla Annette Trejo vs. Quinston Jevell Trejo

Lauren Brooke Shelton vs. Allen Gean Shelton

Sandy Chapman vs. John Mark Chapman III

Dakota Andrew Nalette vs. Jessica Leslie Alexander

Densel Lamar Marable vs. Hang Thi Bich Phan

Rene Andre Founier vs. Carmen Carrera Fournier

James C. Day vs. Courtney A. Day

Tameia Ta- Tanisha Hamilton vs. Joia Arana Hooks

Angelica Sharice Lamar- Heggins vs. Shatora Danielle Heggins

Jarrett Lejeune Vereen vs. Angelita Erin Mitchell

Marriages

Taylor Ann Dugger and Mark Anthony Mata Jr.

Caitlin Michelle Batchelor and Patrick Thomas Boring

JuJuan Keyshawn Hutchinsaon and Elma Yvonne Montoya

Gabryel Sierra Garcia and Gabriel Elijah White

Justine Haley Maggard and Brendan Jeffrey Mendoza

Justen Patrick Lloyd and Taylor Nicole Hopkins

Michelle Teresa Flores and Christopher Paul Schoenfeld

Antonio Harris Jr. and Antonia LaKeem Adams

Bryan Ellsworth Clausen and Tammy Lyn Felts

Adam Duane Hetrick and Jazmine Shelai Colson

Mckayla Lynne Dedrick and Richard Anthony Holland Jr.

Jennifer Dawn Havens and Jennifer Lynn Pearce

Britney N. Harris and Alex M. Mullins

Lindsay Lee Leissner and Nathan Ross Janak

Michael Scott Howeth and Jomi Lanette Erickson

Hadiya Felicidad-ilayna Bishop and Mikaela Avocet Bishop

Brian Keith Perrin and Haley Lynn Stewart

Clayton Nicholas Hornacky and Amberlyn Nycole Herrera

John Derek Stanfod and Kimberly Louise Stanford

Rachael Nicole Bryan and Joshua Allen Teague

Joshua Michael Laabs and Marlena Aven LaRue Volkert

Tess Makenna Masten and Brandon Lee Moore

Justin Earl Thiede and Angelina Sophie Fonlupt Dumigron

Jada Michelle Owens and Rodney Hezekiah Howell Jr.

Christopher Bhlue Pena Sanchez and Angelica Jelyn Matias Corpuz

Shawn Peter Johnson and MelissA Alona Dayao

Seth Cameron Satterwhite and Eric Cortez Johnson

Madison Jade Castle and Michael William Hiller

Faith Lynn Newbold and Whitney Shania Parrish

Alexis Omar DeLaCruz and Diana Stephanie Garcia

Mac Hamilton Mullings and Courtney Leeh Massar

Gary Don Beighle and Sharon Leona Slate

Lilian Corazon Gutierrez and Hailey Christine Lee

Alisha Michelle and Armaun Mahlyc Smith

Matthew Wayne Purser and Brittany M. MacRae

Joshep Lee Kissinger and Hana Stacy Rosales

Donald Harrold Willis and Lizabeth Ann Bindel

Adrian Manuel Azcona and Tamara Anastasia Tanase

Tante Helene Brown and Brookes James Marcial Nanton Camacho

Hector Ivan Burgos Ortega and Alexander Felix Ramos

Bryan Don Vanderveer and Gina Katherine Ellison

Brittney Elizabeth Summers-Grant and Daniel Jisoo Kim

Daniel Reyes-Rubio and Lizbeth Jaqueline Gonzalez Zarate

Breanna Destiny Brown and Kevin Andrew Sanchez

Patrick Michael Ray Moore and Yuliana Guerrero-Hernandez

Rebecca Jaylee Hilliard and Bryan Matthew Slayton

Chloe Taylor Coomes and Dashawn Lee Stevenson

Erick Andre Longoria and Christina Ponce

Isabella Marie Carlisle and Trevor Eugene Foeste Jr.

Rene Gerardo Garcia and Siarah Alexie Bostick

Stephen Juan Woods II and Carmen Allessia Porter

Sheniqua Monique Jackson and Theron Marcus Clements

Justin Brooks Johnson and Dejiah Latez Degraffenreid

Michael Dewayne Childress and Flora Ann Childress

Cedric Arthur II Stennis and Jessica Colette Graham

Abigail Vences and Servio Adolpho Flores

Jessica Rae Scales and John Emmett Bellinger V

Lauren Nicole Peterson and Michael Paul Bayless

Sara Mariem Ramadan and Tarek El Halabi

Katherine Marie Harrison and Edgar Ruben Martinez

Nicholas James Blackshear and Danielle Dianna Passwater

Kyle Edward Roper and Avia Campaigne Poole

Ryan Stanton Bedford and Kelli Marie Franks

Kenneth Brandon Valentin Torres and Cathy Virginia Rivero

Douglas Paul Wolff and Maribel Quinones

Tiesha Jojana Beasley and Christopher Ferdinand Smith

Eric Derwin Patterson and Judy Faye Turner

Irma Elena Torres and Sergio David Espana Ordonez

Stella Bazaldua and Daniel Jacob Hix

Maxwell Edward Morrison and Christian Tharale Curry

Kenneth Joel Loera and Kaylyn Beth Fuhrhop

Jerick Aidan Togami and Keila Barrientos

Leslie Marie Edmondson and Clifton Wayne Edmondson

Alexis Lauren Bloomer and Sage Steele Kimzey

Joseph Michael Phipps and Sierra Renee Miranda