Criminal dispositions

Jabriel Micah Andrews, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Claudia Elisa Banda, Temple, displaying a fictitious motor vehicle tag

Eddie Bass, Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Marcus George William Beyrouti, Copperas Cove, racing on the highway

Robert David Bridges, Little River-Academy, terroristic threat causing fear

Marvin Eugene Brown, Belton, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Daniel Cantu, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Jacoby Glenn Cockren, Temple, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Anthony Compton, Fort Hood, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Emma Leigh Crilly, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Chrischana Crowell, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Christopher Samuel Davis, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Jerome Engelke, Little River-Academy, speeding

Kayshann Gallow, Killeen, displaying a fictitious license plate

Gloria Jean Gamelin, Houston, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Bradley Goetsch, Belton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Divante Louis Goodsby, Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Eddie Lee Green, Temple, driving while intoxicated

Grover Christopher Haney, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Demontay Deshon Harrison, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug-free zone

David Marcus Hatcher, driving while intoxicated

Pierre Jean, Killeen, prostitution

Casey Madden, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

William M. McGeen, Brookland, Ark., driving while intoxicated

Jessi Sabri Paredes, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Mardavius Diamond Powell, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Dakota Roy Price, Farmersville, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Shana Ramos, Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Samantha Ridgeway, Waco, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Carlos Lorenzo Rivera, Harker Heights, possession of marijuana greater than or equal to 2-4 oz.

Stephan Roberson, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Marco Shawntrell Saddle Jr., Killeen, possession of marijuana less or equal to 2 oz. in a drug-free zone

James Matthew Slack, Temple, reckless driving

Taurus Allen Stubbs Jr., Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Blake Eric Thompson, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Carlos Torres, Temple, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Jamia Monique Valentine, Killeen, making a false report to a police officer

Divorces

Amy Beth Shaw-Williams vs. Quinntrillo Tremane Williams

Stephen Jesse Emrick vs. Jillian Marie Emrick

Elsie Milagros Figueroa vs. Luis Alberto Figueroa Santiago

Davis Adu Gyamfi vs. Rematu Nena Umar

Giovanni Alfred Stanziale vs. Cierra Chanell Stanziale

Tomeka Johnson vs. Lawrence Earl Johnson

Karey Lynne Poe vs. Richard Allan Poe

Angel Chavez vs. Rojil A. Chavez

Honey Rose Taylor vs. Brandon Scott Taylor

Elijah Dale Price vs. Devin Brie Blackburn

Jill Baughman-Skinner vs. Thomas Christopher Baughman

Jessica Kathleen Idle and Michael Karl Idle

Naoko Ito-Hart vs. Walter Daniel Hart

Lorenso Arroyo vs. Jessica Lynn Michael

Randy Lee Kennedy vs. Kim Gilbert

Collins Orogun vs. Theresa Renetta Wood

Kelli Karol Strmiska vs. Joseph Christopher Strmiska

Delois Shed vs. Clinton H. Shed Sr.

Erika Nicole Fallis vs. RJ Fallis

Trenishia Rashawn McElroy vs. Marshawn Dante McElroy

Manika Henderson vs. Antonio Dewayne Witherspoon

Shamonde Davon Sanders vs. Feleccity Jules Traham

Serena Ann Trevino vs. John Anthony Trevino Jr.

Kentrail Davis vs. Stephanie Marie Butler

James Michael Jones IV vs. Vashawn Dominique Jones

Kayla Sue Cook vs. Anthony Garrett Cook

Roy Lee Hailey vs. Shayna Rae McCabe

Caitlyn Teresa Eason vs. Johnathan Edward Eason

Demtris Monique Pullens vs. Nicholas Obrian Keith Pullens

Ryan Francis vs. Tesha Francis

Daniel Lawson vs. Josheph Allen Weinstock

Jessica Wynell Achord vs. Octavious Jamal Taylor

Edwin Bigon vs. Juanita Bigon

Antonio Garnet Simpson vs. Jewel Euritha Brown

Tyler Jordan Cruz-Sanchez vs. Alexis Javier Cruz-Sanchez

Eveline Joan Christian-Blue vs. Reginald Wayne Blue

Ethan Garrard Manis vs. Jasmine Jill Manis

Jeffrey Allen Horn vs. Vanessa Horn

Natasha Michaela Ruiter vs. Devon Edward Ruiter

Celine Rose Huntley vs. Scott Aron Huntley

Rikki Nell Egbert vs. Nicholas Michael Egbert

Jacques Rakief Landry vs. Jilahell Sade Pleasant

Sherman McCaskey vs. Stacie McCaskey

Christopher Charles Brunson vs. Jessica Renee Brunson

Angelica Hernandez Hile vs. David Robert Norman Hile

Bianca Takeba Griffin vs. Jquan Deshone Griffin

Alunya Cheri Clark vs. Matthew James Clark

Paige D. Pitts vs. Deric D. Pitts

Melissa Ann Keller vs. Dwane Allan Keller

Mark Scherer vs. Aural Scherer

Margaret Louise Sorrells vs. Kyle Barthell

Justin Levi Humphries vs. Britany Nichole Humphries

Richard Ricardo Salazar vs. D’Nae De Leon

Robert Louis Crawford III vs. Devonay Crawford

Leya Jeffers vs. Robert Jeffers

Cristian Isaiah Hernandez vs. Raeven Grace Salas

Marriages

Marcus David Deaver and Evelyn Bahena

Edwin Vargas III and Kathleen Cecile Delvalle

Angelica Sharice Lamar and Andrea Shanpayne Gillis

Christopher John Willis and Crisynthia Jeannette Garza

Anna Mae Jones and Kyle Thomas Laufer

Tisha Ashanti Thompson and Leviticus Amzi Leggett

Owen Thomas White and Briana Roselynn Archer

Travis Michael Madlener and Eliza Yessenia Lopez

Michelle Morales and Tavaris Jamal Tate

Bruntron Recardo Brown Sr. and Shakedras Mable Lee Hopkins

Gary Edward Lawrie and Jennifer Lynn Keith

Joshua Lowell Davidson and Summer Rae Brubaker

Amber Kay Edmunds and Paul Keliholokai Bryant

Jose Jesus Arjon and Crystal Renee Gutierrez

Christopher Andrew Townsend and Kristi Renae Dominguez

Austin Daryl James and Tatiana Roze Maria Camalucci

Dolly Anthony Gerald Wayne Anthony II

Bradden John Lawrence and Emily Morgan Swanner

Joshua Allen Dunn and Shelli Ann Poteet

David Cavazos and Jessica Alejandra Maldonado

Brann A. Mauldin and Brooke Elizabeth Gatley

Kayla Ashley Celenza and Tahmesha Daebreon Chirishelle Medina

Edna Arely Smith and Tapia Cristian Isai Guzman

Veronica Maria Nieves and Egardo Petitpas

Cody Tylor Vann and Serena Ruth Nazimuddin

Shannon Michelle Davis and Mary Genevieve Moore

Monica Rodriguez and George Adam Myers Jr.

Ayanna Lavon Baxter and Diatom Jeffrey Platz

Tonia Lynn Roundtree and Tameia Ta’tanisha Hamilton

Adriel Rafael Oropeza Molina and Esmeralda Mary Vidal

Camryn Renee Bintz and Jordan Alexandra Valentin

Skyler Dakota Peevy and Jennifer BreAnne Ferry

Jeremiah Chase Khoury and Elisa Mae Tipton

Kadon Tyler Luckie and Paige Nicole Gardner

Thinh Duc Le and Linh Quynh Anh Pham

Travis Duane Knowlton and Tori Ann Townsend

Jeffrey Neil Hoy Jr. and Savannah Kailey Lowe

Siquin Keili Siomara Estrada and Gomez Israel Ramirez

Robert Thomas Kloss and Mildred Lorene Love

Enedin Ortega and Corbin Thomas Montalvo

Mercedes Marie Martinez and Jacob Daniel Prahl

Kelvin Edwin Mitchell and Stacey Roshell Mitchell

Madison Brooke Satele and John Michael Perez

James Paul Craigg and Micah Elizabeth Harber

Amanda Jean Crumley and Bodie Levi Mosley

Chelsea Nicole DeLosSantos and Jared Dean Bitterly

Austin Edward Jablenski and Alexis Marie Briguglio-Sanchez

NyAsia NTece Lynn McMillian and Rashad Marquis Ragland

Jacob William Buher and Sonia Ivette Ortiz

Matthew Taten Wood and Kayla Gabrielle Smith

Natiyah Nicole Gray and Daunte Akeem Dillard

Jordyn Ianae Holman and Angelo Arnold Curry Jr.

Christopher Latred Humphries and Breana Rachell Moulton

Justin Price Pesek and Keri Katherine Keller

James Christopher Call and Beryl Nolting Nivens

Cody James Yelton and Desiree Virginia Durtschi

Katherine Marie Shotwell and Austin Tyler McCormick

Andy Llanas Garcia and Gabriela Jimenez Reyes

Joshua Allen Bosley and Hayley Loree Nash

Cassidy O’Kelly Gleghorn and Ty Hughston Norman

Devona S. Talley and Joshua James Stanley

Jason Arthur De La Rosa and Wendy Arlene Smith

Shannon Lesheay Williams and Dennis Edward Allgood

Julie Ann Jones Eskue and Robert Andrew Espinoza

Travis Randall Koehn and Breana Nicole Greedy

Michael Rey Rodriguez and Kaylee Christeanna Stone

Aiden Marcus O’Hea and Hayes Zena Aziza Medica

Bailey Dawn Stone and Marquis Kenyatta Taylor

Amy Renee Henderson and Zachary Adam Stevens

Allison Elaine Bradley and Gabriela Camile Kanzler

Chunett Len Calhoun and Anthonia L. Holmes

Eric Webb Sutton and Ashley Erin Sedberry

Christine Rae Haywood and David Gabriel Lozano

Renee Nicole Vessey and Taylor Lee Van Winkle

Corey Patrick Jones and Annette Gonzalez

Edwin Jose Beltran Nieves and Evian Oisha Perez Cintron

Melvin Ray Putman and Brittany Winter Mikkael Mullis

Deven Anthony Scott and Alyssa Danielle Nelson

Paris Nicole Johnson and Kyler Donald Ellefson

Chanz Colton Gendron and Atlanta Nannette Bain

Donna Renne Brady and Kevin Vernon Smith

Elvira A. Montelongo and Becky S. Mcdaniel

Zachary Tyler Vonessen and ShyNyece Brenay Smith

Kale Alec Alford and Allison Nicole Blackburn

Candace Quantella Grady and Deja Malanea LeighAnn Jones

Daneshia Deshae Johnson and Arthur Lamond Scales

Baraka Kofi Asante and Jessmen Linnice McPeters