Criminal dispositions

Robert Brandon Allman, Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Donald Seaborn Barnes, Temple, making a terroristic threat against a family or household member

Kayla Barton, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Laquanda Renee Duckworth, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Marjorie Marquette Garcia, Killeen, harboring a runaway child

Laura Sanchez Hampton, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Diorrio Reshae Jones, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Albert Andrew Luevano, Belton, evading arrest or detention

Elizabeth Nicole McCutcheon, Belton, forgery-to defraud or harm

Bryan Taylor McNeill, Rogers, burglary of a vehicle

Ashley Noelle Patton, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Jose Jesus Quiroz, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

April Kathleen Raines, Temple, failure to identify as a fugitive

Victor Samuel Rogers, Killeen, criminal trespass

Don Anthony Roth, Nolanville, driving while intoxicated BAC

Quentin Swanber-Stevens, Fort Hood, racing on the highway

Jimeashia Tyshae Tatum, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Travis Delbert Thomas, Temple, driving with intoxicated

Jude Ellis Tucker, Burnet, criminal trespass of a habitat or shelter

Kelvin Anrey Ward, Temple, failure to identify or giving a false statement

Dustin R. Wood, Tulsa, Okla., possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Divorces

Abbey Reddemann vs. Deven Reddemann

Christa Mary Wood vs. Adam Wolf

Benjamin Hernandez vs. Evita Nastassia Hernandez

Edward Jermaine Williams vs. Chaunta Latrese Williams

Cresencia Nora Gonzalez vs. Noe Gonzalez

Ryan C. Hernandez vs. Angela Marie Jourdain

Joshua Adam John Murbarak vs. Kendra Samantha Mubarak

Fernando Osvaldo Garcia Ortiz vs. Maria Milagros Garcia

Culinda Burney vs. Nelson Burney Jr.

Juan Pablo Vicuna vs. Nicole Marie Vicuna

Justin Lee Davis vs. Dymonds Courtney Davis

Tommy Orlando Diltz III vs. Airrisha Cornae Tatyana Diltz

Michael Lewis Theilacker II vs. Jessica Marie Theilacker

Jose Antonio Castillo Jr. vs. Jacqueline Castillo

Carla Monique Maldonado vs. Nathaniel Steven Maldonado

Misty Ann Garner vs. Joshua Paul Garner

Dean Madison Howe vs. Janice Leigh Belshee Howe

Vanessa Nicole Aviles vs. Juan Carlos Aviles

Adriana Merced Moreno vs. Thomas Allen Villella

Craig Steven Shumate vs. Alycia Monique Shumate

Fenecia Walker vs. Bryce Walker

Andrew Victor Martin vs. Amber Kaye Morrison

Ashley Marie Abreu vs. Miguel Angel Abreu

Baris Martez Hobbs vs. Leslie Crawl

Sean Toye Tynes Jr. vs. Amanda Marie Tynes

Alexander Regalo Estrada vs. Alexandra Pana Estrada

Douglas H. Svien vs. Latresha A. Svien

Robert Douglas West vs. Dawn Elizabeth West

Clea Antika Paige vs. David Lee Paige Jr.

Rebecca Jane Bradford vs. Bradley Kyle Bradford

Francisco Javier Bernal vs. Kelly Mabel Borja

Mekayla Samara Tate vs. Dylan Edward Ross

Candace Brianna Gibbs vs. Julian Terrance Gibbs

Danielle Isaiah Melendez vs. A’ngela Fiera Williams

Olivia Hernandez Arguelles vs. David Arguelles

Jean Carlos Quinones Santos vs. Zuleyka Tapia Perez

Kendal Lukesh vs. Walter Lukesh

Georgia Ann Pyle vs. Troy Michael Moss

Thomas William Maley vs. Lexie Rae Poole

Robert Quang Tran vs. Vicky Nguyen

Louis Edward Tuerck vs. Bobbie Jo Tuerck

Paul Edwin Kroeger vs. Hui Li Sun

Whitney Elizabeth Lehnen vs. Albert James Hoysradt III

Dawn Marie White vs. Albert Wayne White

Larry James McRay vs. Ola Mae McRay

Marriages

Lauren Weaver and Andrew Shank

Jacob Michael Van Dyne and Windy Dee Anna Coleman Brown

Michelle Santos and Stanley A. Fray

Lisa Marie De La Rosa and Thomas Ashley Eyre

Dorthea Chenee Washington and Darius Lamar King

Kjirsten Danielle Olson and Yancey Woodrow Hyatt

Dwayne Derell Williams Jr. and Talima Naee Williams

David Patrick Pettit and Claudia Harris

Raymundo Morales Aguirre and Heriberta Espinoza Covarrubias

Justin Wayne Massie and Steven Jerome Watson Jr.

Austin T. Hicks and Makayla R. Wallace

Sarah Vanessa Sandoval and Nicholas Adan Treganza

Brian Keith Conner and Jessica Ann Rhine

Travis Wray Newton and Mary Anne Faith Larios Borra

Fina LeAnn Rodriguez and Louis Armando Nicholson

Trey Lee Barrett and Breanna Rachel Rena Boyett

Cynthia Marie Dailey and Josiah Pierce Welch

Melissa Sue Baker and Michael Allen White

Jocelyn Denise Moore and Troy Isiah Davis

Gaylon Evaughn White and James Edward Ray Jr.

Yahaida Sanchez and William Charfauros

Sydney Marie Leimer and Jonathan Noel Montalvo

Chara Ann Jones and Vincent Paul Bracey

Josue Torres and Katherine Lynne Hartgraves

Tatyana Monique Neal and Daryle Alan Evans Jr.

Rodney Maurice Verner Sr. and Tyffine Joslyn Jackson

Kenneth James Collins and Crystal Michelle Houston

David Saint-Jean Mickens and Evanie Marie Catherine Jean

Tommy Roy Burleson and Iris N. Lopez Pinero

Caylie Grace Riggs and Hunter Wayne Towery

Zackery Lynn Kennedy and Abigail Virginia Raines

Sarah Rice and Shohaib Ahmed

Darley Stefane Voltz and Coty Levi Cruse

Cody Allen Aalsma and Amanda Jo Coffman

Pamela Cristina Campos and Edrick Joel Velez

Charles Dean Pomroy II and Justine Nicole Blackely

Jim Brit Owen and Susan Marie Maddox

Kristen Chante Giddens and Kevon Charles Rudd

LaMyra Teanne Cason and Anastasia Cheree Campbell

Kelly Rose Kocurek and Justin R. Shear

Layne Austin Ridgway and Krystal Lynnette Gresham

Riley Anne Andes and Brady Lincoln Miller

Kirk Evan Hutchins and Taylor Lynn Krcha

Mary Josephine Davison Gould and Asante Dajonn Carter

Marcus Andres Watts and Brittany Rae Nicolai

Robert Sherman Falten and Monica Marie Rivera-Cadiz

Renae Xarhait Elizabeth Hernandez and Tristan Issaih Garcia

Willie Jesus Balencia and Courtney Lynn Boothby

Brodie Christopher Cutts and Savannah Ashlianne Fleming

Justine N. Wallker and Braden M. Seavers

Nicole Chantel Aiken and Ernest Walton Clark

Joseph William Ard II and Rusty Carlene Brown

Malinda Rose Jordan-Patterson and Joseph Charles Sykora III

Deondre Mynatt and Kennedy Williams

Niya Korrine Moon and Zack Michael Kraft

Jaclyn Kathryne Poole and Isen Ismaili

Joshua Louis Laureano and Minji Kang

Kenneth Pookelakoalaii Koon Sung Ng and Janissa Vargas

Josie Marie Bandy and Jonathan Paul Kurtz

Stanley Joe Bruce Lewis and Damaris Lynelle Plett

Kasey Erin Murphy and Derrick Michael Fitzpatrick

Reilly Ann MS Decoux and Calin Mcquaid Ricky Hobbs

Jesus Villegas Barcenas and Luz Elena Ramirez Reyes

Kevin Edward Rich and Jessie Ann Gould

Ashley Elizabeth Belicek and Adam Lynn Glazener

Mia Paulette Hogans and Dormesha Renee Hill

Dymond Jayne Suell and Christian Cruz Matias

John Leonard William Holt and Kayla Dyane Lecheminant