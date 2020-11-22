Criminal dispositions
Robert Brandon Allman, Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Donald Seaborn Barnes, Temple, making a terroristic threat against a family or household member
Kayla Barton, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Laquanda Renee Duckworth, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Marjorie Marquette Garcia, Killeen, harboring a runaway child
Laura Sanchez Hampton, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Diorrio Reshae Jones, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Albert Andrew Luevano, Belton, evading arrest or detention
Elizabeth Nicole McCutcheon, Belton, forgery-to defraud or harm
Bryan Taylor McNeill, Rogers, burglary of a vehicle
Ashley Noelle Patton, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Jose Jesus Quiroz, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
April Kathleen Raines, Temple, failure to identify as a fugitive
Victor Samuel Rogers, Killeen, criminal trespass
Don Anthony Roth, Nolanville, driving while intoxicated BAC
Quentin Swanber-Stevens, Fort Hood, racing on the highway
Jimeashia Tyshae Tatum, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Travis Delbert Thomas, Temple, driving with intoxicated
Jude Ellis Tucker, Burnet, criminal trespass of a habitat or shelter
Kelvin Anrey Ward, Temple, failure to identify or giving a false statement
Dustin R. Wood, Tulsa, Okla., possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Divorces
Abbey Reddemann vs. Deven Reddemann
Christa Mary Wood vs. Adam Wolf
Benjamin Hernandez vs. Evita Nastassia Hernandez
Edward Jermaine Williams vs. Chaunta Latrese Williams
Cresencia Nora Gonzalez vs. Noe Gonzalez
Ryan C. Hernandez vs. Angela Marie Jourdain
Joshua Adam John Murbarak vs. Kendra Samantha Mubarak
Fernando Osvaldo Garcia Ortiz vs. Maria Milagros Garcia
Culinda Burney vs. Nelson Burney Jr.
Juan Pablo Vicuna vs. Nicole Marie Vicuna
Justin Lee Davis vs. Dymonds Courtney Davis
Tommy Orlando Diltz III vs. Airrisha Cornae Tatyana Diltz
Michael Lewis Theilacker II vs. Jessica Marie Theilacker
Jose Antonio Castillo Jr. vs. Jacqueline Castillo
Carla Monique Maldonado vs. Nathaniel Steven Maldonado
Misty Ann Garner vs. Joshua Paul Garner
Dean Madison Howe vs. Janice Leigh Belshee Howe
Vanessa Nicole Aviles vs. Juan Carlos Aviles
Adriana Merced Moreno vs. Thomas Allen Villella
Craig Steven Shumate vs. Alycia Monique Shumate
Fenecia Walker vs. Bryce Walker
Andrew Victor Martin vs. Amber Kaye Morrison
Ashley Marie Abreu vs. Miguel Angel Abreu
Baris Martez Hobbs vs. Leslie Crawl
Sean Toye Tynes Jr. vs. Amanda Marie Tynes
Alexander Regalo Estrada vs. Alexandra Pana Estrada
Douglas H. Svien vs. Latresha A. Svien
Robert Douglas West vs. Dawn Elizabeth West
Clea Antika Paige vs. David Lee Paige Jr.
Rebecca Jane Bradford vs. Bradley Kyle Bradford
Francisco Javier Bernal vs. Kelly Mabel Borja
Mekayla Samara Tate vs. Dylan Edward Ross
Candace Brianna Gibbs vs. Julian Terrance Gibbs
Danielle Isaiah Melendez vs. A’ngela Fiera Williams
Olivia Hernandez Arguelles vs. David Arguelles
Jean Carlos Quinones Santos vs. Zuleyka Tapia Perez
Kendal Lukesh vs. Walter Lukesh
Georgia Ann Pyle vs. Troy Michael Moss
Thomas William Maley vs. Lexie Rae Poole
Robert Quang Tran vs. Vicky Nguyen
Louis Edward Tuerck vs. Bobbie Jo Tuerck
Paul Edwin Kroeger vs. Hui Li Sun
Whitney Elizabeth Lehnen vs. Albert James Hoysradt III
Dawn Marie White vs. Albert Wayne White
Larry James McRay vs. Ola Mae McRay
Marriages
Lauren Weaver and Andrew Shank
Jacob Michael Van Dyne and Windy Dee Anna Coleman Brown
Michelle Santos and Stanley A. Fray
Lisa Marie De La Rosa and Thomas Ashley Eyre
Dorthea Chenee Washington and Darius Lamar King
Kjirsten Danielle Olson and Yancey Woodrow Hyatt
Dwayne Derell Williams Jr. and Talima Naee Williams
David Patrick Pettit and Claudia Harris
Raymundo Morales Aguirre and Heriberta Espinoza Covarrubias
Justin Wayne Massie and Steven Jerome Watson Jr.
Austin T. Hicks and Makayla R. Wallace
Sarah Vanessa Sandoval and Nicholas Adan Treganza
Brian Keith Conner and Jessica Ann Rhine
Travis Wray Newton and Mary Anne Faith Larios Borra
Fina LeAnn Rodriguez and Louis Armando Nicholson
Trey Lee Barrett and Breanna Rachel Rena Boyett
Cynthia Marie Dailey and Josiah Pierce Welch
Melissa Sue Baker and Michael Allen White
Jocelyn Denise Moore and Troy Isiah Davis
Gaylon Evaughn White and James Edward Ray Jr.
Yahaida Sanchez and William Charfauros
Sydney Marie Leimer and Jonathan Noel Montalvo
Chara Ann Jones and Vincent Paul Bracey
Josue Torres and Katherine Lynne Hartgraves
Tatyana Monique Neal and Daryle Alan Evans Jr.
Rodney Maurice Verner Sr. and Tyffine Joslyn Jackson
Kenneth James Collins and Crystal Michelle Houston
David Saint-Jean Mickens and Evanie Marie Catherine Jean
Tommy Roy Burleson and Iris N. Lopez Pinero
Caylie Grace Riggs and Hunter Wayne Towery
Zackery Lynn Kennedy and Abigail Virginia Raines
Sarah Rice and Shohaib Ahmed
Darley Stefane Voltz and Coty Levi Cruse
Cody Allen Aalsma and Amanda Jo Coffman
Pamela Cristina Campos and Edrick Joel Velez
Charles Dean Pomroy II and Justine Nicole Blackely
Jim Brit Owen and Susan Marie Maddox
Kristen Chante Giddens and Kevon Charles Rudd
LaMyra Teanne Cason and Anastasia Cheree Campbell
Kelly Rose Kocurek and Justin R. Shear
Layne Austin Ridgway and Krystal Lynnette Gresham
Riley Anne Andes and Brady Lincoln Miller
Kirk Evan Hutchins and Taylor Lynn Krcha
Mary Josephine Davison Gould and Asante Dajonn Carter
Marcus Andres Watts and Brittany Rae Nicolai
Robert Sherman Falten and Monica Marie Rivera-Cadiz
Renae Xarhait Elizabeth Hernandez and Tristan Issaih Garcia
Willie Jesus Balencia and Courtney Lynn Boothby
Brodie Christopher Cutts and Savannah Ashlianne Fleming
Justine N. Wallker and Braden M. Seavers
Nicole Chantel Aiken and Ernest Walton Clark
Joseph William Ard II and Rusty Carlene Brown
Malinda Rose Jordan-Patterson and Joseph Charles Sykora III
Deondre Mynatt and Kennedy Williams
Niya Korrine Moon and Zack Michael Kraft
Jaclyn Kathryne Poole and Isen Ismaili
Joshua Louis Laureano and Minji Kang
Kenneth Pookelakoalaii Koon Sung Ng and Janissa Vargas
Josie Marie Bandy and Jonathan Paul Kurtz
Stanley Joe Bruce Lewis and Damaris Lynelle Plett
Kasey Erin Murphy and Derrick Michael Fitzpatrick
Reilly Ann MS Decoux and Calin Mcquaid Ricky Hobbs
Jesus Villegas Barcenas and Luz Elena Ramirez Reyes
Kevin Edward Rich and Jessie Ann Gould
Ashley Elizabeth Belicek and Adam Lynn Glazener
Mia Paulette Hogans and Dormesha Renee Hill
Dymond Jayne Suell and Christian Cruz Matias
John Leonard William Holt and Kayla Dyane Lecheminant