Criminal dispositions
Miguel Angel Abreu , Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Blaise Hayden Allen, Temple, burglary of a building–attempt
Brandy Amador, Little River-Academy, possession of a dangerous drug
Royce Deleon Byars , Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Monica Ann Castillo, Austin, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Lloyd Alexander Colbert, Killeen, criminal trespass of habitat or shelter
Jawon Levell Coppage , Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Kenneth Brett Corwin, Belton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Michael Debnam , Colleyville, speeding
Matthias Christian Eibisch , Killeen, unlawful restraint
Michael Alan Gracey -Cornett, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Gary Wayne Grooms, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Gregory David Hayes, Nolanville, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Philicity M. Hays, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury
Cassandra Hewitt, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Travis Hilton, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Yakini Hollins II, Austin, unlawfully carry a weapon
Brandon Lee Nicholson, Troy, two counts of driving while intoxicated
Mark Jonathan Perez, Belton, resisting arrest, search or transport
Dexter Prater, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Travan Jerome Ramos, Copperas Cove, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Michelle Denise Reaves, Troy, driving while intoxicated
James Darnell Sanders, Killeen, possession of a controlled substance program group 3 less than 28g
Marcus Keith Schoeffler , Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated
Cynthia Seidell , Belton, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Dunmarie Kieson Steward, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Malik Trevon Taylor, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Jesus Tejeda -Sanchez, Dallas, driving while intoxicated
Nickquajia Trejo, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Elissa Marie Trevino, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Carlos Manuel Villalta Hernan , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Shirlean Whittington, Gatesville, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Divorces
Denise Bartow Wilkinson vs. James Terry Wilkinson
David Harold Harkcom vs. Azemina Vahpi Harkcom
Cameron Isaiah Johnson vs. Annette Cevy Johnson
Stephanie Michelle Ayala vs. Kevin Ayala
Blaize Skylar Beauvil vs. Tayaurius Mar’chaun Winston
Charles Njunge Wanjiku vs. Alisha Lanelle Wanjiku
Alex Gillette vs. Stacie Gillette
Sarah Christine Jackson vs. Christopher David Jackson
Tiffany Fonta Holliday vs. Jakari Sanmetris Clark
Jeanette Suraida Bermudez- Ruelas vs. Kevin Marcus Scott
Lamar Wheeler vs. Laila Roachea Wheeler
Karina G. Ortiz s. Raymond N. Ortega
Susan Ann Walker vs. Jason Daiel Utley
Julissa Ortiz vs. Gabriel Campos
Yolanda Flor Ramirez vs. Adam Villarreal Ramirez
Thalia Iyamile Pineiro Velez vs. Gabriel Manuel Ramos Cruz
Carlton James Battle vs. Patricia Lee Battle
Omowunmi Mercy Lofinmakin vs. Cedrick Donell Darby
Tanesha R. Williams vs. Darryl J. Williams
Angelique Walker Abbey vs. Autumn Leigh Abbey
Muirne H. Cooney vs. John W. Holder Jr.
Andrew Michael Tolson vs. Cyndi Kay Tolson
Haley Marie Campbell vs. Samuel John Calvin Campbell
Jasmine Sydney Fernandes -Solis vs. Darius R. Smith
Kelsi Michelle Smith vs. Allen Mason Smith
Diane Della Long vs. Quentin Michael Tesi
Elizabeth Grace Dever vs. Jared Grigore Dever
Adam Clifford Crow vs. Kierra Leigh Pixler
James Alfred Javens vs. Wendy Javens
Robin Agbayani Wood Monroe vs. Monico Monterrya Monroe
Chanda Janel Bell vs. Luther Oneal Ragston III
Sparkles Sharmane Allen vs. Timothy Michael Allen
April Renee Millsap vs. Justin Ray Millsap
Maria Luisa Ortega vs. Perez Elias Ortega
Trebion Kevin Cole vs. Naila Lashay Cole
Rachael Katlyn Wood vs. Liam Conners Sprague
Ramona Stefanie Rankin vs. Maurice Arnold Rankin
Anthony Roy Mendoza vs. Emilia Mendoza
Daylinne Joseph vs. Monica Adams
Suwaana Buntyn vs. Anuchit Seeboonpeng
Kevin Paul Gloston vs. Deirdre Elaine Marsland
Breanna Shae Deese vs. Bowen Nelson Deese
Jodie Michelle Scalf vs. Daniel Jason Scalf
Felicia Maria Youngblood vs. Larry Lee Youngblood
Antoine Jermain Davis vs. Camara Denise Hutchinson
Deauvion Simone Bridgewater vs. Kyler Kawai Maka Junighi N. Lani
Skyler Lynn Giannone vs. Nicholas John Robert Giannone
Linda Lou Hoyle vs. Robert Wayne Hoyle
Edward Anthony Franks vs. Jane Diane Franks
Paul David Reding vs. Laura Ichim
Angela D. Swan vs. Marcus D. Clayton
Marriage licenses
Shelby Elizabeth Miller and Christopher Eugene Dominick
McKenna Celess Olsen and Kyle Joseph Tibbetts
Alexis K. Harris and Conner Layne Liesenfeld
Kacee Lee Gresham and Sue Ann Tabor
Troy Desmond Brazier and Ednitra La’Richele James
Karla Lateria Wallace and Gerald Vincent Wallace
Sarah Renee Lopez and Kraig Alan Robinson
Patricia Samantha Chavez and Sebasthian Rodriguez Garcia
Darlene Janeth Lechuga and Daryl Rodriguez
Daquan Jamal Bacon and Samantha Renee Broadnax
Robert David Cox and Amellia Rose Beausoleil
David James Renteria and Grace Amoah-Kusi
Keron Jordain McLean and Lotoya Tricia Bailey
Seth Wyatt Pierce and Ellena Maria Navarro
Adam Keith Hancock and Natalee Kamile Gallardo
Bartley Dandre M. Major and Tommy Lee Anderson
Sandra Paola Alvarado-Rios and Jacob Mendoza Montalbo
Adam Wayne Pepper and Romalee Afferica Barrett
Tracie Woodrow Atha and Regan Nicole Brient
Mirna Fernanda Orrego and Zakendre Jarquell Dinkins
Natasha Cabrera and Jorge Eduardo Mojica Cruz
Misty Nicole Lane and Brandon’ De’Shawn Mosley
Sydney Nicole Duncan and Christopher Sheffone Lawrence
Austin Xazaiver Wheeler and Siria Elizabeth Holguin
AnnaBeth Nicole Putman and James Chase Moore
Rosamarie Mendoza and Mariaha Cummings
DreAnna LaSha Thomas and Chris Eugene Booker Jr.
Taylor Marie Zink and Bailey Elizabeth Preddy
Elena Gisselle Barnhill Turcios and Devon Taylor Carroll
Liz Reimibel Fernandez and Ryan Anthony May
Aqirra Trashay Desmonee Huey- Cazenave and Monique Renee Chapman
Dennis Jaciel Corchado Vargas and Angelica Noemi Roman Machado
Dustin Thomas Durham and Kathryn Suzanne Ingram
Christopher Nathaniel Biddle and Marlei Lynn Reynolds
Dennis Neil David and Ashlie Marie Woods
Graciela Guadalupe Truijillo Rodriguez and Jose Enrique Mendieta Reyes
George William Covarrubias and Elizabeth Rivers
Michael Joseph Korock and Audreyanna Hokulani Joanne Leatualii
Halroy Gordon and Shanae Cartia Henderson
Carleen Amaris Melendez-Rivera and Luis Daniel Semidey
Krystal Medearis and Dontaye Lavon Dollarhide
Miguel T. Tellez and Gladys Cecilia Saenz Maldonado
Charles Ralph Biggs Jr. and Leota Ailene Biggs
Noe Ramirez Ramirez and Sanjuana Delgado Ramirez
Cheira Faviola Sifuentes and Ramiro Jimenez
Brandin Levern Byrd and Jenna Christine McArthur
Lindsey Michelle Malley and John Arcan Mair Calum
Erin Michelle Bielss and Joshua Ryan Spiegelhauer
Jason Thomas Lavallee and Silvia Xochitl Ortiz
Edgardo Alejandro Gonzalez Flores and Alexa Nayl Rivera
Marshall Luke Bishop and Rosie Marie Santos
Brooke Halie DeBacker and Ethan Larue Paul
Michael William Cossman Leslian Mari Martinez Sanchez
Rachel Ciui and AlexanderJ . Frunza
Omar Alejandro Arjon and Mayra Lizeth Arellano-Orozco
Terence Saluone and Melissa Martin
Selena Marie Torres and Stecen Joseph Tik
Caroline Cowan Markham and Douglas Martin Weisbruch
Ricardo Lamont Junious and Allyson Crystal Sidberry
Eric Michael Bucheger and Malia Dawn Morse
Eric Michael Naylor and Brittany Rachelle Collins
Daniel William Rodriguez and Kathryn Joan Young
Buddy Ray King and Kayla Ann Gardner
Kevin Eugene Rozell and Jordan Elise Cockrum
Collin Chance Moore and Tosha Frances Vaughan
Kathy Lynn Hitchman and William Clark Wells II
Collins Mbai and Glory Joseph Mamuya
Deauvion Simone Bridgewater and Courtney Nikole Marie Catron
Heather Lynn Reddick and Jonah Jacob Zupanc
Deanna Elizabeth Horan and Michael Aaron Gibson
Giannone Skyler Lynn Klossner and Evan Michael Barrett
Lakia Lami Valentine and Marquis Deshawn Young
Madeline Nokomis Larson and Zachary Wade Hines
Adriel Evan Henderson and Patricia Jasmine Wiggins
Thomas Howard Menix and Mary Rachel Stewardson
Audaiousa Nell Simmons and Reginald Lamont Davis Jr.
Heilman Tavian Timothy Quinata and Summer Javier
Morgan May Goad and Austin Lee Jackson
Jeffery Davis Robinson and Holly Kay DeBardelaben
Emmanuel Alfredo Rivera-Castro and Rosalinda Ann Morales
Latasha Marie Simmons and Michael Jerrode Martin
Andrew Mercado and Christina Renee Carolyn M. Fisher