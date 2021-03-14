Criminal dispositions

Miguel Angel Abreu , Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Blaise Hayden Allen, Temple, burglary of a building–attempt

Brandy Amador, Little River-Academy, possession of a dangerous drug

Royce Deleon Byars , Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Monica Ann Castillo, Austin, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Lloyd Alexander Colbert, Killeen, criminal trespass of habitat or shelter

Jawon Levell Coppage , Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Kenneth Brett Corwin, Belton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Michael Debnam , Colleyville, speeding

Matthias Christian Eibisch , Killeen, unlawful restraint

Michael Alan Gracey -Cornett, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Gary Wayne Grooms, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Gregory David Hayes, Nolanville, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Philicity M. Hays, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury

Cassandra Hewitt, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Travis Hilton, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Yakini Hollins II, Austin, unlawfully carry a weapon

Brandon Lee Nicholson, Troy, two counts of driving while intoxicated

Mark Jonathan Perez, Belton, resisting arrest, search or transport

Dexter Prater, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Travan Jerome Ramos, Copperas Cove, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Michelle Denise Reaves, Troy, driving while intoxicated

James Darnell Sanders, Killeen, possession of a controlled substance program group 3 less than 28g

Marcus Keith Schoeffler , Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated

Cynthia Seidell , Belton, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Dunmarie Kieson Steward, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Malik Trevon Taylor, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Jesus Tejeda -Sanchez, Dallas, driving while intoxicated

Nickquajia Trejo, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Elissa Marie Trevino, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Carlos Manuel Villalta Hernan , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Shirlean Whittington, Gatesville, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Divorces

Denise Bartow Wilkinson vs. James Terry Wilkinson

David Harold Harkcom vs. Azemina Vahpi Harkcom

Cameron Isaiah Johnson vs. Annette Cevy Johnson

Stephanie Michelle Ayala vs. Kevin Ayala

Blaize Skylar Beauvil vs. Tayaurius Mar’chaun Winston

Charles Njunge Wanjiku vs. Alisha Lanelle Wanjiku

Alex Gillette vs. Stacie Gillette

Sarah Christine Jackson vs. Christopher David Jackson

Tiffany Fonta Holliday vs. Jakari Sanmetris Clark

Jeanette Suraida Bermudez- Ruelas vs. Kevin Marcus Scott

Lamar Wheeler vs. Laila Roachea Wheeler

Karina G. Ortiz s. Raymond N. Ortega

Susan Ann Walker vs. Jason Daiel Utley

Julissa Ortiz vs. Gabriel Campos

Yolanda Flor Ramirez vs. Adam Villarreal Ramirez

Thalia Iyamile Pineiro Velez vs. Gabriel Manuel Ramos Cruz

Carlton James Battle vs. Patricia Lee Battle

Omowunmi Mercy Lofinmakin vs. Cedrick Donell Darby

Tanesha R. Williams vs. Darryl J. Williams

Angelique Walker Abbey vs. Autumn Leigh Abbey

Muirne H. Cooney vs. John W. Holder Jr.

Andrew Michael Tolson vs. Cyndi Kay Tolson

Haley Marie Campbell vs. Samuel John Calvin Campbell

Jasmine Sydney Fernandes -Solis vs. Darius R. Smith

Kelsi Michelle Smith vs. Allen Mason Smith

Diane Della Long vs. Quentin Michael Tesi

Elizabeth Grace Dever vs. Jared Grigore Dever

Adam Clifford Crow vs. Kierra Leigh Pixler

James Alfred Javens vs. Wendy Javens

Robin Agbayani Wood Monroe vs. Monico Monterrya Monroe

Chanda Janel Bell vs. Luther Oneal Ragston III

Sparkles Sharmane Allen vs. Timothy Michael Allen

April Renee Millsap vs. Justin Ray Millsap

Maria Luisa Ortega vs. Perez Elias Ortega

Trebion Kevin Cole vs. Naila Lashay Cole

Rachael Katlyn Wood vs. Liam Conners Sprague

Ramona Stefanie Rankin vs. Maurice Arnold Rankin

Anthony Roy Mendoza vs. Emilia Mendoza

Daylinne Joseph vs. Monica Adams

Suwaana Buntyn vs. Anuchit Seeboonpeng

Kevin Paul Gloston vs. Deirdre Elaine Marsland

Breanna Shae Deese vs. Bowen Nelson Deese

Jodie Michelle Scalf vs. Daniel Jason Scalf

Felicia Maria Youngblood vs. Larry Lee Youngblood

Antoine Jermain Davis vs. Camara Denise Hutchinson

Deauvion Simone Bridgewater vs. Kyler Kawai Maka Junighi N. Lani

Skyler Lynn Giannone vs. Nicholas John Robert Giannone

Linda Lou Hoyle vs. Robert Wayne Hoyle

Edward Anthony Franks vs. Jane Diane Franks

Paul David Reding vs. Laura Ichim

Angela D. Swan vs. Marcus D. Clayton

Marriage licenses

Shelby Elizabeth Miller and Christopher Eugene Dominick

McKenna Celess Olsen and Kyle Joseph Tibbetts

Alexis K. Harris and Conner Layne Liesenfeld

Kacee Lee Gresham and Sue Ann Tabor

Troy Desmond Brazier and Ednitra La’Richele James

Karla Lateria Wallace and Gerald Vincent Wallace

Sarah Renee Lopez and Kraig Alan Robinson

Patricia Samantha Chavez and Sebasthian Rodriguez Garcia

Darlene Janeth Lechuga and Daryl Rodriguez

Daquan Jamal Bacon and Samantha Renee Broadnax

Robert David Cox and Amellia Rose Beausoleil

David James Renteria and Grace Amoah-Kusi

Keron Jordain McLean and Lotoya Tricia Bailey

Seth Wyatt Pierce and Ellena Maria Navarro

Adam Keith Hancock and Natalee Kamile Gallardo

Bartley Dandre M. Major and Tommy Lee Anderson

Sandra Paola Alvarado-Rios and Jacob Mendoza Montalbo

Adam Wayne Pepper and Romalee Afferica Barrett

Tracie Woodrow Atha and Regan Nicole Brient

Mirna Fernanda Orrego and Zakendre Jarquell Dinkins

Natasha Cabrera and Jorge Eduardo Mojica Cruz

Misty Nicole Lane and Brandon’ De’Shawn Mosley

Sydney Nicole Duncan and Christopher Sheffone Lawrence

Austin Xazaiver Wheeler and Siria Elizabeth Holguin

AnnaBeth Nicole Putman and James Chase Moore

Rosamarie Mendoza and Mariaha Cummings

DreAnna LaSha Thomas and Chris Eugene Booker Jr.

Taylor Marie Zink and Bailey Elizabeth Preddy

Elena Gisselle Barnhill Turcios and Devon Taylor Carroll

Liz Reimibel Fernandez and Ryan Anthony May

Aqirra Trashay Desmonee Huey- Cazenave and Monique Renee Chapman

Dennis Jaciel Corchado Vargas and Angelica Noemi Roman Machado

Dustin Thomas Durham and Kathryn Suzanne Ingram

Christopher Nathaniel Biddle and Marlei Lynn Reynolds

Dennis Neil David and Ashlie Marie Woods

Graciela Guadalupe Truijillo Rodriguez and Jose Enrique Mendieta Reyes

George William Covarrubias and Elizabeth Rivers

Michael Joseph Korock and Audreyanna Hokulani Joanne Leatualii

Halroy Gordon and Shanae Cartia Henderson

Carleen Amaris Melendez-Rivera and Luis Daniel Semidey

Krystal Medearis and Dontaye Lavon Dollarhide

Miguel T. Tellez and Gladys Cecilia Saenz Maldonado

Charles Ralph Biggs Jr. and Leota Ailene Biggs

Noe Ramirez Ramirez and Sanjuana Delgado Ramirez

Cheira Faviola Sifuentes and Ramiro Jimenez

Brandin Levern Byrd and Jenna Christine McArthur

Lindsey Michelle Malley and John Arcan Mair Calum

Erin Michelle Bielss and Joshua Ryan Spiegelhauer

Jason Thomas Lavallee and Silvia Xochitl Ortiz

Edgardo Alejandro Gonzalez Flores and Alexa Nayl Rivera

Marshall Luke Bishop and Rosie Marie Santos

Brooke Halie DeBacker and Ethan Larue Paul

Michael William Cossman Leslian Mari Martinez Sanchez

Rachel Ciui and AlexanderJ . Frunza

Omar Alejandro Arjon and Mayra Lizeth Arellano-Orozco

Terence Saluone and Melissa Martin

Selena Marie Torres and Stecen Joseph Tik

Caroline Cowan Markham and Douglas Martin Weisbruch

Ricardo Lamont Junious and Allyson Crystal Sidberry

Eric Michael Bucheger and Malia Dawn Morse

Eric Michael Naylor and Brittany Rachelle Collins

Daniel William Rodriguez and Kathryn Joan Young

Buddy Ray King and Kayla Ann Gardner

Kevin Eugene Rozell and Jordan Elise Cockrum

Collin Chance Moore and Tosha Frances Vaughan

Kathy Lynn Hitchman and William Clark Wells II

Collins Mbai and Glory Joseph Mamuya

Deauvion Simone Bridgewater and Courtney Nikole Marie Catron

Heather Lynn Reddick and Jonah Jacob Zupanc

Deanna Elizabeth Horan and Michael Aaron Gibson

Giannone Skyler Lynn Klossner and Evan Michael Barrett

Lakia Lami Valentine and Marquis Deshawn Young

Madeline Nokomis Larson and Zachary Wade Hines

Adriel Evan Henderson and Patricia Jasmine Wiggins

Thomas Howard Menix and Mary Rachel Stewardson

Audaiousa Nell Simmons and Reginald Lamont Davis Jr.

Heilman Tavian Timothy Quinata and Summer Javier

Morgan May Goad and Austin Lee Jackson

Jeffery Davis Robinson and Holly Kay DeBardelaben

Emmanuel Alfredo Rivera-Castro and Rosalinda Ann Morales

Latasha Marie Simmons and Michael Jerrode Martin

Andrew Mercado and Christina Renee Carolyn M. Fisher