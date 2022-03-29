A grand jury indicted a Cameron teen on March 17 on a negligent homicide charge for his alleged involvement in an accident that caused the death of a Travis County sheriff’s deputy in 2020.
Joseph Charles Miller, 18, was indicted on charges of criminally negligent homicide, a state jail felony.
Deputy Robert Small, 48, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about 10:18 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2020, troopers responded to a vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 79 west of Gause.
At the scene, troopers learned a person was injured, and another had died.
“It appeared that one of the drivers crossed over the center stripe and struck the other one,” Trooper Broderick Simms wrote on the affidavit.
Simms interviewed Miller before he was transported for treatment.
“Miller stated he thought the other vehicle was coming in his lane, so he closed his eyes, and the next thing he heard was a loud collision,” Simms wrote. “Evidence on scene showed Miller crossed the center stripe and struck a motorcycle that was attempting to avoid the collision.
Simms noted on the affidavit learning that Miller had consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana before the accident.
“Miller was an inexperienced driver and did not have a driver’s license,” Simms said. “Miller was not of age to consume alcohol and knew possessing marijuana was illegal.”
Travis County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kristen Dark issued a news release on the death in 2020, stating Small was assigned to the Motors Unit and was off duty and driving back home from Louisiana when the accident occurred.
He joined the department in December 1995, starting his career in dispatch, she said in the release. “He served as a corrections officer for several years before becoming a deputy in 2006. He worked night shift patrol in western Travis County for over a decade, then moved to the Motors Unit in December 2018.”
Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez said she had no comment on the indictment but spoke about the loss of Small.
“The loss of Deputy Small had a profound impact on our agency,” she said. “He was a very good man who cared about his family and community. We miss him and keep his loved ones in our hearts and prayers.”