Criminal dispositions

Daniel Jarrod Adams, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Loyda Alicea , Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Gerardo Andres Alvarado, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Kavin Allen Augustus, Killeen, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Silvestre Aviles, Georgetown, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Frank Bednarczyk , Round Rock, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Marcella Trevino Bedolla , Belton, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Dominic Lavon Bland, Austin, criminal trespass

Deshawn Michael Blanks, Belton, unlawfully carrying of a weapon

Daiquan Amonte Butler, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury of a family or household member

Nickolus Randeal Caldwell, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Daniel Clifford Carr, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Harrison Scott Coffee, Temple, harassment

Brandy Cumbie , Cameron, resisting arrest, search or transport

Krystal Reniua Daye, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Zeffrey Mekel Edwards, Temple, harassment

Lavar Ishmeal Fogle , Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Joseph Alan Gomez, Copperas Cove, assault by contact

Gregory Tyrone Gossett Jr., Temple, assault causing bodily injury

Zachery Vernon Hayes, Nolanville, fleeing from a police officer

Angel Hernandez, Temple, driving while intoxicated

Bennie Lane, Temple, driving while intoxicated

Timmis Marshall, Killeen, criminal trespass

Jamie Lee Menendez, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Jeremy Lee Mitchell, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Serjunio Richardson Moise , Copperas Cove, criminal trespass of a habitat or shelter

Byronishia Keshay Moore, Richardson, stealing or receiving stolen checks

Tevin Debose Morrison, Belton, two counts of false statement for property

Michee K. Muzi , Grand Prairie, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Djesus Narvaez Nelson, Killeen, racing on highway

Elijah Cordell Onks , Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Carmen Jeanne Owen, Springville, Calif., driving while intoxicated

Nathan Donald Pelham, Greenville, failure to identify a fugitive

Nathan Donald Pelham, Greenville, bail jumping and failure to appear

Celina Ann Pierce, New Orleans, La., assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Amyia Trebreyiana Purnell , Killeen, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Stephen Rice, Killeen, resisting arrest, search or transport

Lori Ann Rodriguez, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Natalia Xandria Rodriguez, Belton, failure to identify or giving false statement

Tammie L. Saffell , Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Scott Elton Secrest , Temple, speeding

Woodrow Wesley Shuler, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Jessica Renee Tankson , Killeen, false report to a police officer

Laudrelle Delance Tarver, Killeen, unlawfully carrying of a weapon

Moneque Thompson, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Eliana Solis Varela, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Ramsey Washam , Temple, possible marijuana less than 2 oz.

Jordyn Sapfyre West, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Quinton Cymone White, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Sade Mychell Williams, Killeen, deadly conduct

Hank Daniel Wolverton , Little River-Academy, harassment

Divorces

James Glen Elkins vs. Teresa Kim Elkins

Cynthia E. Deville vs. Damien Deville

Alejandrina Colon Rivera vs. William Ocasio alers

Patricia A. Wood vs. Gregory Dale Wood

Anterrica Michelle Rivera vs. Raymond Gerald-Rafael Rivera

Xiomara Yoseliz Caban vs. Abilyz Almeyda Fernandez

Daniel James Penders vs. Shaina Marie Penders

Wayne Crudup vs. Maria Riojas-Crudup

Emily Kathryn Miller vs. Joshua Frank Miller

Eric Cesario Quintela vs. Marisela Nathali Quintela

Yessenia Munoz vs. Michal Mariusz Krypczyk

Joseph Calvin Cuchens vs. Tyler Cole Wells

Leticia Fuentes vs. Geronimo Jose Fuentes Jr.

Melissa Smith vs. Justin Stephen Smith

Taggart Sean Salcedo vs. Yailenne Yannette Salcedo

David Kyle Murray vs. Jennah Lee Murray

Caleb Sherod Robinson-Jenkins vs. Beau Wilkinson Jenkins

Lauren Nicole Johnson vs. Andrew Jacob Johnson

Tyler Hoxworth vs. Natalie Hoxworth

William Alexander Gonzalez vs. Nancy Johanna Lujan

Courtney Janae Lewis vs. Drexel Donqual Lewis

Alexander Donnell Collum vs. Kayla Lashawn Joseph

Victoria Sia Suficiencia Goodwin vs. Willie Earl Goodwin

Michelle Christine Johnson-Brown vs. Justin M. Brown

Yun Ok Ellis vs. Paul James Ellis

Deanna Marissa Finlay vs. William Clayton Finlay

Derrell Evan McCann-Wilson vs. Kyle Rollin McCann-Wilson

Kathryn Marie Eaton vs. Travis Eugene Eaton

Tamra Gayle Shreves vs. Clifford Allen Shreves Jr.

Staci Bibee Reid vs. James John Reid

Caitlin Rae Sedano vs. Anthony ryan Sedano

Alessandra Cathrine Parrillo vs. Haley Michele Benavides

Michelle Renee Krumpfer vs. Kevin Ryan Krumpfer

Jennifer Ann Richards vs. Brian William Richards

Adilia vilma Vasquez vs. Daniel Vasquez Ruiz

Ammie Lynn Rios vs. Chrissy Rios

Jessica Louise Effenger vs. Jason Paul Effenger

Rocio Yanil Ramirez vs. Alexander David Charleston

Frances Victoria O’Neill vs. Brandon Marshal Blake

Jonathon Zettler vs. Crystal Zettler

Rhonda Lynn Hegwood vs. Mark Eugean Hegwood

Marriages

Cyril Ritchard Brundidge and Sydnei Nichelle Smith

Jeremy Adam Cummings and Michelle Lynn tullier

Stephen Lowell Shirley and Carolina Aguillon

Joshua Omar Ortiz Torres and Shelby Maribel Garza

Richard David Blaine Threatt and Ethan Scott Moon

Gabriel Rodriguez and Zuleiry Teresa Fernandez Torres

Matthew Don Shults and Chanda Parker Reynolds

Peter Quinene Aguon and Tia Simone Hadley

Henry Mack Simpson Jr. and Latonya Deanne Baker

Chelsea Nicole Carroll and Andrew Raymond Taylor

Quentin De- ondra Watts and Sarah Tanja Rose

Christina Colon-Varela and Emanuel Gonzalez Merino

Jeremy Lee Walls II and Amber Frances Vaden

Garland Darious Almon and Shajuan Travilla Davis

Anthony Lee McDaniel and Kimberly Diane Gilmore

Maurice Randall Trent and Michael Inabinet

Enrique Garcia-Robles and Luz Nereida Rivera Del Valle

Jordon Joseph Levi Carlson and Andrea Ramirez Armadillo

Marcos Valenzuela and Nydia Nicole Reyna

Galen Michael McCarver and Ashleigh Erin McNeely

Lucio Daniel Camilo and Alicia Natalie Ochoa

Kyle Joseph Pennacchio and Mackenzie Laurel bowling-Blakely

Sierra Lyn Hundley and Joseph Acevedo-Varela

Dalen Butter Curry and Derricka Laquae Williams

Cara Bree Donahue and Tyrone Green

Alejandra Elizabeth Alfaro and Eli Antonio Garcia

Reginald Glenn Simon Sr. and Zynda Rachelle Stagg- Patino

Blake Edward Hottel and Mikaela Lane Bredehoeft

Malotsha Anna Foster and Kennith W. Bullock

Randal Dank Anderson and Christina Rodriguez

Clifford Jerome Carr Jr. and Naina Tanya Tomlinson

Elionel Rivera Lozada and Bianca Delgado Valentin

Juan Jose Soto III and Avion Shaniya Brown

Puckie Vanna Ratanabouapha and Jan Carlos Garcia-Cruz

Soren Elijah San Miguel and Jasmin Medellin Yanez

Joshua Jamark Smith-Taylor and Megan Kednar Angol

Darin Ray Sherman and Amanda Dawn Byrum

Skylark Olivia Speight and Brandon Brian Geercken

Michael Leslie Sharp and Valerie Sue Rogers- cox

Jasmine Mechelle Paris and Quinterius Quantae Murray

Ricky Robert James Jr. and Jessica Leann Neatherlin

Nieves Rodriguez and Jordyn Elizabeth Kinsler

Tristan Heather Rose and Pietro Gordon Solaroli

Christopher Garcia Chavez and Whitney Talaiya Mondragon

Danielle Marie Thompson and Gavin Eugene Anderson

Tameria Arielle Levens and Ja’Nice Noel Sailor

Leslie N. Mansur and Heather Rae Hayes

Riquitta Lamone Williams and Demetrius Terrell Ingram

Wayne Lewis Williams and Alice Jean Washburn

Isaac Nathan Munoz and Alisa Marie Bradshaw

Tommy Brewer Jr. and Jessica Nicole Wade

Maria Milagross Acosta and Xackary William Childress

Tiffani Amber Louque and Lloyd Alexander Flores

Tyler James Belcastro and Erica Jordan Lee

Elijah January Freeman and Lakesha Marie Turner

Jonathan Luis Santiago-Rodriguez and Lorreny Mari Marrero

James leonard Corliss and Debra Kay Blanchard

Lesly Joselyn rivera Robinson and Oliver Theodor Flores

Chandler Eric Rose and Dion Lamont Taylor

Austin Joseph Whalen and Brooke Nicole Prunesti

Patrik Andrew Payne and Skylar Tiffani Hoover

Emilee Paige Lacroix and Ashell Tyler Lee Edwards

Shawn Lynn Willis and Christina Opal Smith

Margaret Louise Sorrells and Kyle Beratio Barthell

Dakota A. Downing and Kiamone Shandrel Clemmons

Robert Christopher Green and Kim Ngan Dang

David Lewis Norman and Rachel Leigh Cobb

Jordan Victoria Newton and Thomas Eric Perry

Isaac Christopher Satchell and Pearline Aaliyah Moore

Katilynn Elizabeth Jarma and Jerome Alexander Smart

Donald Ray Najewski and Sarah Danielle Rushing

Jeffrey L. Adams and Suzee Krystyne Marshall

Constance Jakira Moore and Eric Ronnieraylashawn Evans

Jerald Lenard Thomas and Tiffany Graham

Travis Chad Lane and Kayla Leeann Warren

Farrah Nicole Keeney and Brent Michael Dudley

Javier Peter Andrade and Julie Nicole Brookshier

Gustavo T. Espinoza and Brittney Dawn Gonzales

Henry Earl Griffin Jr. and Tonia N. Warren

Romario Francois and Anne Laure Charles

Keita Bostic Jr. and Adrienne Noelle Demby

Jacquelynn Kristine Deleau and Montoya Raymundo Collazo

Mackenzie Denis Anderson and Galyn Ke Alohili’ili’ekahe Gaballo

Joseph Daniel Shipley and Melissa Ann Jajko