Criminal dispositions

Chelsea Pauline Ma Boberg , Killeen, possession of drug paraphernalia

Tre E. Carew, Belton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Samantha Alyce Castor, Belton, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Peter Lloyd Cheney, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Phillippa Andesa Jefferies, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Curtis D. Johnson, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Deborah Ann Phillips, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Stephanie Damaris Swader , Pflugerville, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Thomas Edward Walsh, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Nathan Warrick, Belton, failure to perform duty upon striking a fixture or highway lamppost

Vernon Timothy Carter, Austin, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

David Anthony Hughes, Killeen, theft of services greater than or equal to $100-$750

Ollie Veronica Leija , Pasadena, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Suluama Saifolau Lene , Bryan, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Ray Fentress Locklear Jr., Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Kamogelo Mogodi , Cedar Park, reckless driving

Christian Tyree Parks, Del Valle, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Osiel Rodriguez, Temple, two counts of criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Christopher Andre Stewart, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Chevrolet P. Thornal , Moody, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Divorces

Ariell Nicole Graham vs. Quentin Rives Brown

Tiffany Deanne Harmon vs. Trampus John Harmon

Herlinda Aleman Hardin vs. Oliver Harrison Hardin

Gina Karnene Hildreth vs. Michael Hildreth

Allison Michelle Crowell vs. Nathan Andrew Crowell

Rico Harris vs. Helen Harris

James Edward Thornton vs. Anna Kathryn Thornton

Denise Knight vs. Shondraeus Knight

Raynaldo R. Ramon Sr. vs. Bertha Z. Ramon

Marielle Arra Mendiola vs. Lorenz Anthony Policarpio

Patricia Gibbs vs. Matthew Gibbs

Christine Monica Cruz Diaz vs. Alex Cruz Diaz

Andrew William Spires vs. Summerlane Livingston

Nicole Lynn Potter vs. Howard Allen Potter

Ryan Pritchett vs. Olga Michelle Pritchett

Helena Nicole Aken vs. Kaniela Frank Chester Aken Jr.

Vanessa Rose Green vs. Adam Matthew Green

Ninfa Martinez vs. J. Martin Martinez

Myra Alejandra Leon vs. Antonio Luis Leon

Katherine M. Dossman vs. Danny Dossman

John B. Buik vs. Jordan Lee Buik

Robert Gross vs. Megan M. Gross

Elunda Evet Calhoun vs. Kenneth William Calhoun

Guy Dewey Grant II vs. Jennifer Deann Grant

Abby Marie Pilipick vs. Anthony Scott Pilipick

David Russell Downing vs. Jennifer Lynn Downing

Michael Christopher Bolton vs. Kristin Michelle Bolton

Dina Alexandra Ortiz vs. Jonathan Elwin Ortiz

Charita Renee Sumpter vs. China Nicole Sumpter

Patricia Morales Monterrosa vs. Bobby A. Monterrosa

Shalonda Monet Stewart vs. Donald Ray StewartIII

Edward Garrastegui vs. Dayjah Alexis Garrastegui

Paulette Juanita Jean Castillo vs. Jose Angel Castillo

Tiffany K. Devoe vs. Jarvin O Barahona Anariba

Bruce A. Ebbert vs. Aimee M. Ebbert

Richard David Leblanc vs. Traimane Mozell Leblanc

Tiffany Deanne Harmon vs. Trampus John Harmon

Clinton Harwell vs. Ledia Harwell

Michael Todd Benvenuto vs. Amanda Rene Monfredi

Sabrina Denise Watts vs. Leroy Watts III

Tyron Roberts vs. Queencess Marla Roberts

Luis Armando Lemus vs. Sonia Lemus

Elvan Hawthorne vs. Marcus Hawthorne

Winston Earl Rudder vs. Cynthia Kay Rudder

Austin Roger Bowman vs. Amanda Elizabeth-Mae bowman

Darren Micheal Davis vs. Stephanie Nicole Davis

Kevin Maurice Tolefree vs. Shalonda Lenese Tolefree

Ninfa Martinez vs. J. Martin Martinez

Amanda Desiree Nunez vs. Marco Antonio Nunez Rodriguez

Katherine M. Dossman vs. Danny Dossman

Tyler Wade Mier vs. Tammy Chong Mier

Astrid Ayala Rivera-Guerra vs. Miguel A. Ayala-Alvarado

Eric Warren Martin vs. Renee Napper

Sara Rochelle Rose vs. Christopher Thomas Rose

Allissa N. Isner vs. Evan D. Isner

Arturo Hernandez Baldenegro vs. Lorena Aguiar Lopez

Steven Anthony Smarrito vs. Samantha Jo Smarrito

Charvette Amin Davis vs. Gerald J. Davis

Christa Diane Edmond-Washington vs. Doratio Bondraey Washington

Lily Kate Lindsey vs. Dakoda James Gibbs

Walter Henry Barker III vs. Samantha Dawn Barker

Marriages

John Paul McCann and Addison Cheyenne Baker

Shakeia Donea Jamison and Ryan Marquis Moore

Zackary Lee Williams and Mary L. Morissey

James Howard Hill Sr. and Linda Diane Taylor

Jordan Christopher Loggins and Emily Anne Bajorek

Carlin Matisse Koonce and Joseph Leighton Collins

Charles Anthony Boysen and Velvet Sue Beighle

Syrinna Nickay Marie Watson and Cody Carnell Doyle

Zackary Curtis Hassman and Ashleyanna Victoria Byrd

Kevin Gerald Wade and Melida Vanessa Willox

Kyle Alan Burrow and Talitha Paidamwoyo Tavaziva

Harley Ted Hartsch and Denise Cecilia Castellon Salas

Kadeen Jordan Doiley and Anita Dollice Williams

Raymond Vasquez Velasquez and Sara Lara

Grant Westley Dixon and Lori Diane Brister

Kyle Thomas McIntyre Hunter Monica Fay Humbyrd

Bernard Edward Mathis and Krystie Renee Stanfield

Tommy Duong Nguyen and Esmeralda Lopez

Makenny Maxime and Tejana Bless Wilson

Kelsey Alicia Fore and Corbin Lee Moss Black

Roger Wayne Wright and Jacqueline Michelle Willoughby

Christian Carter Ray and Elisabeth-Rose Babette Radamacher

Damian Xavier Hernandez and Hope Love Ayala

Justin Taylor Hodges and Jerry Joel Arroyo Santiago

Tamara Dinease Smith and Donnell Marcell Smith

Larry Alan Tobin and Andrea Lisa Hurst

Nicholas Arthur Anthony Velasquez and Taylor Elizabeth Jensen

Kacie Morgan Sanders and Luke Joseph Krischke

Savauhn Isaiah Mendez and Juliet Griselda Medina

Josue Etniel Loera Moreno and Erica Coronado

Joshua David Wolfe and Samantha Anne Tanner

Korrin Taylor Gore and Zacchaeus Todd McCoy

Keenan Rae Dixon and Taelor Monique Carr

Jaimey Scott Irwin and Alexandria Lacey Standefer

Thomas Michael O’Sullivan and Susanna Maura Martinez

Christie Leigh Medrano and John Michael Portillo

Pablo Uriel Mendieta and Gabriella Isabel Vazquez

Dong Hwan Park and Young Hee Woods

James Addison Dobbs Jr. and Alice Diane Baltimore

Jakobie Daunte Davis and Leticia Hernandez

Abigail Perez and Luis Miguel Soria Torrecillas

Tristan Allen Lane Ruddell and Shealynn Louise Jarnagin

Logan Jeffrey Niehues and Mary Allison Ethridge

Courtney Dakota Bailey and Richard Steven Davis

Paige D’Ann Chambers and James Garrett Pharr

Mireya Maria Valdovinos and Bradin Kyle McDonald

Chauwaga J. Carrington and Leola Alicia Gay

Christian Michael Baker and Keegan Ann Coble

Gabriele Haskins and Tyresa Niesha-Champale Jimmerson

Carina Sanchez and Erick Ricardo Camacho de la Cruz

Anthony Michael Padilla and Anete Kirsteine

Marcus Dermetrius Lampkin Jr. and Sabrina Martina Afriyie-Addo

Austin Blake Cook and Keyanna Lache Mapp

Jaynice Alexandra Hallett and Michael Jermaine Williams Jr.

Frank Leroy Rizer III and Thomas Michael Smith

April Nichole Yarbrough and Shawn Curtis Langlitz

Daryl Tolentino Conde and Sharon Darlene Duke

Eileen Katherine Gutman and Bodie Matthew Suderman-Blissit

David Tran Pham and Janel Marie Sepulveda

Kari Lyn Schulz and John Eric Hausenfluck

Xavier Randolph Williams Jr. and Tiffani Latrayl McAdoo

Sara Donna Barrington and Robert Annette Weatherly

Francisco J. Cintron Jr. and Sabrina Eve Gray

Morgan Lyn Tillman and Jadyn Alan Panzer

Isabella Menoyo-Torres and Brayden Tyler Thurman

Sera Reann Ladenberger and Connor Christopher Loftin

Antwan M. Harris and Allison S. Anderson

Savannah Bagwell and Timothy Velino

Stephen Calvin Cloud Jr. and Alexis Phuong- Xuan Nguyen

Karrissa Brooke Adams and Trevor Matthew Bawks

Derrick Jermaine Miller and Nichon Lachelle Carter

April Joy Hurlston and Nathaniel Tolbert Clark II

Rene Eduard Paniagua and Amanda Marie Heatley

Dafiney Monique Thomas and Ebony Maria Martinez

Bobie Sisneros and Wendy Lorraine Sisneroz

Jamal D. Walker and Jewel J. borden

DeAngelo Marquis Mohead and Julie Lynn Parker

Laurette A. Hounsou and Noel Lindsay Khan

Jessica Renee Nguyen and Joshua Lee McGarvey

Rebekah Elaine Morrow and Jeremy Todd Munz

Michael Edward Yung and Vicki Sue Yung

Richard Anthony Bartlett and Yadira Sugey Rosas Bacilio