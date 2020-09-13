Criminal dispositions

Derrick Darnell Alexander, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Malcon Armstrong, Leander, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Tashara Booker, Killeen, resisting arrest, search or transport

Terrell Demontez Bradley, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Jonathan David Burr, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug-free zone

Kenneth Lloyd Cunningham, Nolanville, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Raven lashay Dasher, Killeen, failure to identify as a fugitive

Tammy Day, Nolanville, criminal attempt

Leslie Nichelle Donnelly, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $20-$500 by check

Nicolle Andrea Fiumfreddo, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Roberto Flores, Belton, driving while intoxicated

Luisa-Marr Frias, Copperas Cove, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Mindy Kristin Garrido, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Claudette Garza, McGregor, driving while intoxicated

Christian Kevion Gomez, Belton, evading arrest or detention

Anthony Ryan Sanch Harman, Gatesville, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Micah Arthur Harris, Killeen, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Micah Arthur Harris, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Nicholas Hernandez, Troy, assault causing bodily injury

Rogelio M. Hernandez, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Joshua Luke Hogg, Dallas, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Bethany Renee Holland, Temple, assault causing bodily injury

Demazio Cornel Holmes, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Jasmine Lashay Hughey, Crosby, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Ikea Nicole Johnson, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Justin Leroy Johnson, Conroe, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Justin Leroy Johnson, Conroe, burglary of a vehicle

Justin Robert Craig Lister, McKinney, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Andrea Gail McGuire, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug-free zone

William James McKee, Mabank, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Jessica Diane Morgan, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Dragan Muzdalo, Killeen, making a false report to a police officer

Shaun Ray O’Brien, Holland, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Dallas Scott Paschall, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Daniel Jason Scalf, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Chasity Victoria Spurlock, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Derek Z. Stahler, Killeen, interfering with an emergency call

Steven Donald Anthony Stanford, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Katrina Annette Thomas, Blubbock, driving while intoxicated

Mindy L. Watley, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Lonnisha Williams, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Erin Leigh Wolff, Holland, driving while intoxicated

Nikko Wood, Austin, reckless driving

Quinton Wayne Woodruff, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Nichole Zapata, Killeen, speeding

Divorces

Christopher James Green vs. Grace Williams

Sarah Larhonda Vanterpool vs. Dean Vanterpool

Maceia Luprea Roscoe vs. Anthony Dewayne Roscoe

Michael Tramine Bennett Jr. vs. Ebonie Fay McClintock-Bennett

Melissa Bloom Holder vs. Chad Steven Holder

Andrew Mac Santiago vs. Nicolette Danielle Santiago

Ruth E. Gonzalez vs. Andres Geraldo Torres

Briana Hamlet vs. Ka’rhen Hamlet

John Christopher Christmas vs. Diamond Denise Wright

Monica Elizabeth Sanchez vs. Andrew Steven Sanchez

Joseph Nathan Garcia vs. Kelly Ann Garcia

Kristina Marie Broshears vs. Jeremy Michael Broshears

Rashena Griffin vs. Alexander Griffin

Kasandra D. Clanton Bryant vs. Jonathon C. Bryant Jr.

Yuli Stefani Gonzalez vs. Darwin Contreras

Keisa Dulei Taimanao vs. Abraham Ramos Taimanao II

Alea Christine Martinez vs. Arturo Martinez

John Wilson vs. Kimberly Wilson

Kimberly Andrea Pallis vs. Bay Manivong

Emilio D. Sanchez vs. Heather L. Sanchez

Kayda Irene McCord vs. Frank Eric Mau

Dolores L. Lomas vs. Victor Manuel Ortiz

Justin David Krieg vs. Kayla Michell Krieg

Maeva Olivia Jackson vs. Ricardo Jarren Jackson

Rowan Robert James Martin vs. Rebecca Kaycee Martin

Joshua David Porres vs. Azudee Vanmaure Porres

San Juana Guadalupe Duran vs. Joel Duran

Francis Omar Harrison vs. Nycole Crystal Harrison

Heather Lynn Stockdale vs. Tyler Blake Stockdale

Andre Miller vs. Toilynne

Lizivette Nunez-Karry vs. Phillips Junior Rivera-Santiago

Hailey M. Parker vs. Kyle E. Parker

Erica Michelle Roberts vs. Alexandra Joy Schuhler

Emmanuel Kwame Kyei vs. Katie Channell Achonu

Kiana Ann Tibbetts vs. Alexander Pena

Amber Lynn Cuessi vs. Raul Arturo Cuessi Watkins Jr.

Taylar Carlos Jackson vs. Candace Fae Greene

Yannel Obdel Nunez vs. Makayla Ree Quick

Rosa Linda Zimmerman vs. Norbert Walter Zimmerman

Rachel Flinn vs. Shaun Flinn

Brenda Sue Rogers vs. James Laylon Rogers

Thomas C. Williams vs. Liesolotte Williams

Kersten Kareem Jacques vs. Robert Tyrone Jacques II

Hugo Andres Cuenca vs. Holly Marie Gignilliat

Marriages

Brody Dalton Jaskul and Alyssa Crysatal Greaux

Antonia Quinnesha Marie Sullivan and Josch Giovanni Louis

Lane Charles Northam and Katherine Elizabeth Hennessee

Frank Edward Pepe and Jaclyn Michelle Wirth

Aaliyah Naomi Cotton and Kimberly Christina Stephens

Keasean Ramone White and Sonnyrose Codynah -Guy

James Harrison Richan and Christina Nicole Mondon

Juneil Kim and Casey Jo Gabbard

Haley Elizabeth Spencer and Justin Michael Ochoa

Eriell Faith Cortez Tialengko and Abrianna Precious Lavern Wells

Crystal Denise Graham and James Allen Davis Jr.

Jamie Jeremiah Leon and Rosalind Brown

Lisa Marie Fischer and Guy Anthoney McGaughey

Deanna Michelle Nyemaster and Christian William Rider

Frank Alexander Eggen and Megan Leigh Jackson

Tailor Danielle Anderson and Jorge Eliezer Lainez Lopez

Michael Echeverria and Natalia Alejandra Orejel

Anfernee Andrew and Alishia Annie Renton

Jacob Evan Augustine and Christen Ashley Owens

Hunter Ethan Hall and Benjamin Michael Eckhardt

Phillip James Martin and McKenzi Gail Barton

Andrew Paul Williams and Marisa Rebecca De Casas

Demetria Jo Sengottaiyan and Ilango Adolfo Sengottaiyan

Jakob Daniel Tollefson and Angie Lujan

Thomas Patrick McAuley and Anna Ravenel Wittenmyer

Jason Earl Striebeck and Tami Jayne Vielma

Truman Kenneth Spaulding and Veronica Azcona

Jaycie Conner Frye and Joel Cruz Jimenez

David Allen Morrison Fulcher and Brittney Ann Ramsey

Diallow Edward Jones and Mieshua L. Crain

Scott Merritt Sedberry and Rhonda Michelle Schumpert

Kenneth Nickolas Moore and Hailey Nicole Humphrey

Claude Henry Latham III and Katelynn Elizabeth Breaux

Thaddis D. Clark and India B. Watkins

Andrew Bernard Lopez and Pamela Garcia Inocencio

Diedra Crump Strange and Zackary Thomas Trombley

Kristen Frances Rheinlander and James Scott Lucado

Nicholas Lee Robinson and Kaci Carin Stone

Genesis Marie Montesinos and Carlos Jose Rivera

Otis Glenn Williams II and Sinai Dominguez

Joseph Keith George and Christina Marie Pierson

Isiah Malachi Green and Tracey Hyde

Destiny Lea Roviso and La’tari Yaki Shamond Bown

Jon Douglas Hamm and Jaden Eva Hinze

Patrick W. May and Markeice Martell Jones

Tatyana Samar Taylor and Brandon Kentrell Ward

Amber Nichole Anderson and Cody Duane Griffith

Brittany Dominique Marie Cole and Toryon Issiah Bell

Bianca Victoria Bethacourt and Tyler Daniel Duncan

Chris Williams Houston and Tatiana Gomez

Jeffrey David Watts and Hannah Annette Davis

Joanne Marie Duran and Christopher Garrett Trobough

Erma Frances Carvajal and Dominique Denise Simmons

Stephen Kyle Koch and Jill Ann Ingram

Jose Nestor Vales Rios and Ana Ma Licon Nieto

Lyndsey Estelle Lenard and Brent Eugene Turner

Ariana Madison Miss Richter and Jason Mac Lambert

Samantha Shea Ford and Matthew Charles Ford

Kelsey Janine Chandler and Chad Austin Watson

James Robert Purdham Jr. and Ellie Marie Craven

Mickey Joe Rodi and Vanessa Kay Hadlock

Jared Lee Payne Jr. and Daniel Casey Fortner

Trinity Lynn Gonzales and George Scott Carter

Clinique Alexis Cooper and James Robinson III

Natalee Sasha Bundy and Justin Randall Bundy

Demetrius L. Martin and Suzette L. Stenson

Amy Lynette Woods and Steven Trey Woods

Lisa Marie Anderson and Leonard Taurean Grant

Josalyn Elisabeth Michelle Conrad and Matthew Vincent Yates

Eric Contreras and Nora Giselle Molina

Kee Seok Kang and Pil Sun Chong

Tara Lynn Logue and Aaron Anthony Torres Jr.

Destanee Daquanee Horn and Ronald Charles Wilson Jr.

Ashley Marie Remillard and Richard Joe Hall II

Courtney Nicole Kaulfus and Cody Lee Lunde

Robert Christopher Pask and Rebekah Suzanne Hedquist

Erik N. Felix and D’Anna Lea Rambeau

Pastor Bazan and Faith Hope Wingo

Antonio Howell and Racquel Wynette Gardner

Alejandro Naghyb Fernandini Ruiz and Adriana Maribel Hernandez Palacios

Christian Michael Mills and Maria Amalia Rodriguez Cardenas

Jing Wang and Wei Huo

Jacob Bertucci and Sarah Jean Brija

Jonathon Luke Babineaux and Stephanie Celeste Flores

Samantha Andrea Johnson and Johnny Ray Lamb

Bradley Ian Bridges and Deanna Jewell Rice

Alondra Melena Felix and Javier Santiago-Marrero

Juan P. Guzman Jr. and Milena Eliseth Puente Lopez

Jada Lashae Manning and Tavian Deshawn Willis Willis-Smith

Rita marie Lavoie and Timothy Michael Laurento Jr.

John Henry Wood and Teresa Lynn Falcon

Nichole Monic Danour and Jonathon Scott Thompson

Matthew Tyler Fetterhoff and Lanna Dawn Harris

Christopher Bruce Wheeler and Elizabeth Nichole Repine

Jeffrey Lee Ashmore and Jane Elizabeth Ashmore

Michael Allen Rhymes and Boddie Darlene Hancock

Oscar Casillas Rivera and Derya Del Mar Acosta Vega

James Michael Arnold and Misti Roberts Lawler

Brittani Star Wiedenhoeft and Dalton Timothy Blackburn

Francisco Torres Jr. and Kathryn M. Updike

Chiamond J. Williams and Laniya A. Kondas

Jeremy John Farr and Sarah Michelle Getsfrid

Jordan Hunter Curry and Britney Michelle Kropelnicki

Graeme Bloomfield and Cheryl McBride

Taiya Dominyon Johnson and Nathanial Richard Haas

Asia Kiana Stanley and Eric Armon Lang

Lauren Gabrielle Collum and Anthony Henry Tharp

Gregory-John Ferrick Tyler and Amelia Marie Tobalt

Destanee Daquanee Horn and Ronald Charles Wilson Jr.

Julius Demarco Remo and Cortney Markez Dillon

Meredith Ann Santos and Westen Wade Rodriguez

Cassandra Marie Myers and Tanner Douglas Pyle

Branden Louis Parkhurst and Pepper Ariel Delaney

Charles Martin May and Danielle Marie Medbury

Victor Chukwugozie Nosegbe and Raven Andrenette Bonds

Candace Danielle Frye and Jay John Felts

Thomas Edward Lentz and Liliana Santini Carrillo

Nilo Merino and Julisa Anabel Kelly

Crystal Nicole Munoz and Antonio Dwayne Davis

Laura Marie Smith and Bryan David Hopkins

Sara Jane Mendoza and Andrew Paul Garza

Andrea Giselle Marin Caban and Amy Joycelle Cintron Lugo

Christian Kelley Vandestreek and Presli Paige Peters

Carlos Jesus Gamez Jr. and Mariela Saucedo

Keisha Je’Chell Barnes and Timothy Nathaniel Dennard

Brent Alan Stafford and Grace Enid Rivera Romero

Jamee Nechelle Lynch and LaBrent Chantal Epps Sr.

Chelsea Ann Meadows and Daniel Ryan Zablocky

Simeon Lee Paul Davis and Lynette Jackline Lagai

Jack Lewis Rynhart and Jasmine Rae Lamas

Belinda Denise Zaslo and Joseph Cocks

Johnathan Austin Masters and Angela Agustia Sijuela Bompat

Tre Anthony Sherrill and Mariel Gutierrez

Noah Matthew Baker and Abigail Nicole Breyfogle

Kyle Jackson Bunnell and Leah Nicole Fitzgerald

Keyla Michelle Vega-Ortiz and Alex Naul Lugo Sorrentini

Rachel Ann Psencik and Joel Barton Morris

Nicholas Daion Hicks and Fallon Brianna Christina Williams

Lindsey Marie Tepe and Manuel Suarez

Tyler Joseph Sauer and Meiko Elias Madera

Maria Rinalyn Sumaylo and Singwayan Blenn Baldazan Bandao

Douglas Anthony Stanford and Ashlea Breanna Fuller

Tashawna Myiesha Hicks-Luckett vs. Kiana Shantai Smith

Matthew Ryan Garcia vs. Katlyn Alexandria Nichol

Lonnie Alvin Verstuyft Jr. and Jessica Marie Gonzalez

Anthony Rafael Brown and Meshogn Renee Stepherson

Latece Andrea Cooper and Montez Quatravious Travis

William Quiney IV and Charolette Sue Whittaker

Michael Allen Mosley and Jessica Kay Haas

Mygenae Jaron Godley and Antwon Billy Smith

Isaac Edmund Ogeda and Brittany Marie Warwick

Michael Christopher Thompson and Kalyn Brooke Bailey

Rogue Amber Dowdy and Caleb Richard Calkins

Lesly Alondra Gill Hernandez and Eduardo Rene Chamizo

Tyler Lee Houston and Katherine Alyssa Cooke

Terry Dane Uranga and Elizabeth Michelle Aull

Bennie Kayshawn Harper and Autumn Lynn Sossaman

Randa Chloe’ Nolen and Justin Roy Miller

Tyler Robert Hyde and Claudia Rose Becker

Courtney Allison Truelove and Frank Charles Villamaria

Barbara Christine Rose and Michael Ray Shaw

Deangelo Keshon Casado-Treadwell and Karlissa Ariana Simmons

Ramos Jorge Deseusa Jr. and Monica Gabriela Salgado Velasquez

Victoria Alyssa Waters and Brandon Gunner Maldonado

Jaime Velasco-Orozco and Melissa Lissette Hernandez

Samantha Nicole Noel and Nathan Ryan Hubert

Samuel Richard Pinkowski and Fabiola Alvarez

Zarhea Vochelle Cason and Joanna Ramos Sanchez

Megan Nicole Kimbrel and James Andrew Walts

Roberto Martinez Jr. and Christin Elaine Villalobos

Stevie Nicole Dovich and Charles Kai Saxer

Adam M. VanBuskirk and Arlet Y. Lopez Venegas

William Brian Embry and Bianca Sophie Reynolds

Heather Marie Crossley and Nathaniel Robert Randles

Haley Nicole Miranda and Thomas Riley Stough

Schuyler Shaleke Harrison and Cheyenne Renee Davis

Jacqueline Marie Singleton and DeVaughn Andre Dye

Shane Allen Boutwell and Estafania Rodriguez-Cruz

Barry Michael DeRoche and Echandia Sarah Usaga

Jordan Thomas Duff and Leighton Tinsley Drake

Raven Carnille Bautista and Spencer Ryan Hoshaw

Ashley Elizabeth Haight and John Robert Pollack

Dylan Jacob Drew and Samantha Ann Azevedo

Khali Tariq Emmons and Crystalyn May Bush