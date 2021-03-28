Criminal dispositions
Candice Nicole Babers , Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Aquianetta Loeitta Boone, Harker Heights, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Harlan Dornell Colbert Jr., Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Ketrica Green, Grand Prairie, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Leslie Nathaniel Jones Jr., Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Rocky Luna, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Mac Arthur Martin, Lampasas, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
John Ramos, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Teeirah Jahcquell Laver Whitfield, Temple, resisting arrest, search or transport
Divorces
Maria Maura Medina vs. Brian Ray Shepherd
Laura Ann James vs. Chad Russell James
Dragana Victoria Robinson vs. Darrell Philip Robinson
Jorge Efren Martinez vs. Christina Aguilera Martinez
Alyscia Renee Pew vs. Andrew D. Pew
Kendra Nicole Beasley vs. Jamar Tarrell Beasley
Jhaneel Ghinel Bernard vs. Maliki Jorod McClary-Hermitt
Teri Lynn Wilson vs. Richard Carroll Wilson
Tyrone Mitchell vs. Darlene Rose Mitchell
Derek Clayton Cranford vs. Michielle Lydia Cranford
Veronica Yoko Morgan vs. Mark Anthony Morgan Sr.
John Walter Worshaim vs. Monica Vazquez
Joshua Dominique Matos vs. Tatianna Amiee Jay Matos
Rachel Charlotte Wisley vs. Travis Wisley
David Andrew Whitacre vs. Brandy Marie Whitacre
Christopher Alvin Gauna vs. Amanda Nichole Gauna
Kelly Noel Short vs. Stephen Houston Short
Gerson Gonzalez-Ramos vs. angela Carol Ann Gonzalez
Wyatt Uitich vs. Brittany De Los Santos
Renardo Williams vs. Katrina Williams
Jesse McAlpine vs. Ashley Marie McAlpine
Arturo Rubio vs. Sandra Michelle Magana
Alexis Danae Georg vs. Jamie Tyler Watts
Letisha Lerma vs. Ronnie Rene Villanueva
Brittaney Lejoyce Barnett vs. Terry Bennett Barnett Jr.
Nakisa Jacole Crowder vs. Deroderick Miguel Crowder
Nicole Lynne Alvarado vs. Asante Dewitt Alvarado
Diana Sullivan vs. Dylan Patrick Sullivan
Mathew Ryan Davis vs. Jordan Ainsley Davis
Andrew Carson Duggan vs. Colyn Patricio Duggan
Felix K. Ramirez vs. Brielle Mone Perras
Robert Steven Chapa vs. Emily Ann Apolinar
Maria Esmeralda Rodriguez vs. Guy Maurice Myers Jr.
Julie Annabell Ansay vs. Jimmy Don Ansay
Chase Evan Maupin vs. Sarah Lynn Maupin
Paige Amorteguy Pennington vs. Kevin Sccott Pennington
Carisha Latoya Hunter vs. Xavier Dontay Wilson
Tiffany Nicole Harris vs. Willie C. Hicks
Jason Shawn McGrath vs. Amber Denise Yeaw
Kamarr Chin vs. Ta’Sheiyah Baugh
William Anthony Odum Jr. vs. Julie Ann Odum
Veronica Green vs. Jeremi Ronald Green
Joann S. Bell vs. Christopher I. Bell
Micah M. Davis vs. Douglas Davis
Cristina H. Castrillon -Maldonado vs. Marco P. Maldonado
Marriage licenses
Donald John Halle and Jasmine Madalyn Parks
Ramiro Gonzalez III and Carlina Diane Almodover Velazquez
Randy George Milka and Juliana Tomazia De Aguiar
Jessica Ann Hughes and Thomas Jay Poland
Hector Alexander Rivera III and Lynett Itzanami Hernandez
Thomas Edgar Kirkbride Jr. and Jane Cordura Beckwith
Victoria Ann Navarro and Brianna Denee Frank
Jenna Nicole Gillean and Aedan Charles Welch
Jesus Trayvon Hernandez and Danyela Rene Hearron
Rachel Marie Lemke and Jonathan Thomas Loud
Jamin Matthew Metcalf and Jade Marie Blankenship
Michele Marie Colon and Raychel Luann Kuntz
Mia Isabella Clark and Michael Lee Coover
James David Patrick Veara and Kelsey Evelyn Foster
Benjamin Waine Trevino and Amanda Denise Barfield
Jonathon Daniel Marcoux and Emma Renee Hunt
Marleyna Kiana Hernandez and Timothy David Palladino
Keith Patterson Bollman III and Catrin M. Dubois
Clifford John Merrill and Autumn Michelle Davis
Marcus Antonio Reeves and Coulon Shekiva Lucille Allen
Jared M. Thompson and Katie B. Flores
Robert Earl Johnston and Ashley Monique Gordon
Eliza Lane Bartelt and Caden Lucas Walker
Gary Jerome Brown and Maria Elena Ortiz
Timothy Wayne Taisler Jr. and Kristen Nicole Millirans
Erik Daniel Green and Kristiana Lee Benner
Ashley Hope Acevedo and Anthony Victor Rojas
Brandon Wayne Clark Jr. and Michelle Lynn Leonard
Lucidia Stambaugh and Robert Chester Roby
Mary Isabelle Stapleton and Jonathan Valencia
Cody Jon Clifford and Candace Ni Breckinridge-Ward
Blanca Yasmin Lopez Perdomo and Angel Ibarra Montanez
Jacqueline Elaine Bostick and Ferron Lydell Brown
Justin Lee Davis and Christina Iris Johnson
Cordney Latroy Black Jr. and Anaya Michelle McClain
Thomas Leslie Game and Rhonda Marie Riggs
JoAnn Marie Seymour and Wayne Edward Jackson Sr.
Ralph James Mason and Miah Lomuntad Harrington
Anatoly Norman Hallas and Endorra Sue Priddy
Stephanie Nicole Reese and Allen Keith Wilson
Melissa Beth Pena and Ronald Truman Conway Jr.
Christine Rashane Reynolds and Jordan Marquise Baines
Akoete Bassowou and Essi Deborah Donyoh
Gary Orlando Wong Jr. and Anassa Alicia Tillman Head
Cory Thomas Wieder and Nicole Ming Mammano
Scott Anthony Shaler II and Adriana Beatriz Castellanos Mata
Tia Taushay Hunt and Ebony N. Griffin
Manervia Jane McNair and Marvella Mikki Macon
Billy Wayne Lunde Jr. and Yagaida Jaquelyn Gonzalez
Amber Renee Delgado and Edgardo Maroles
Aaron Fabian Toves and Samantha Carreon
Lindley Jaylee Ann Honea and Lane Michael Chandler-Ragsdale
Jayquan Shamar Sinclair and Avery Lynn Govan
Jared Wayne Whitaker and Elizabeth Renee Wiltshire
Carolyn Joe Shook and Amy Marie Sexton
Shane Richard Stafford and Mary Hope Pearson
Nasir Lavell McCray and Michelle Cherly Holloway
Yolanda Y. Polk and Violet S. Roach
Alexzjandria Damaria Benjamin and Eugene King Jr.
Sasha Damaris Sanders and Dustin Blair White
Jacqueline Jasmin Gallegos and Jaime Tamez
Jose Alberto Lugo II and Celestina Lee Williams
Courtney Shae Bennett and Dustin Alan Hewett
Ayana Lyvonne Teresa Mosley and Desmond Isaac Simon
Maurice Jones and Sara Jean Campbell
Judith Jimenez and Madison Danielle Stiehl
Joshua Ryan Miller and Natalie Nieves
Amanda Marie Guerra and Nathan Wayne Taylor
Mackenzie Ryann Alspaugh and Derrick Wayde Moore
De’Angelo Ian Stowe and Margalit Asfao
Matthew Julian Davis and Angelina Jessica Goldstein
Austin Michael Topor and Meredith Kristine Howell
Matthew Ryan Kiracofe and Megan Montana Parker
Saed Alexander Puac and Diana Xoletl
Victoria Maxine Williams and Albert Holguin III
Curry Makayla Carothers and Zane Bryce Ischy
Laura Lyn Bryant and David Gene Bryant Jr.
Adam Richaed Eckroate and Hanna May Kelley
Cathy Rojas and Blake Adam Goodman
Nacarrus Ellasia Hudson and Latoyia Shaneil Harris
Nicole Marie Laforest and Jesus Ryan
Stephanie Michelle Burr and Clint Eric Browning
Jacob Michael Moore and Gabrielle Marie-Theresa Thibeault
Levi Everett Jett and Chelsea Lousie Pitcox
Chance Ray Maruna and Reba Michelle Randall
Bobby Lee McCalister and Mary Lee Black
Kenneth Cezar Balding and Basarte Marina Isabel Grimal
Guadalupe M. Cerecerez and Cynthia Carrillo
Deanna Renee Chaffin and Scott Francis Merithew