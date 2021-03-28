Criminal dispositions

Candice Nicole Babers , Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Aquianetta Loeitta Boone, Harker Heights, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Harlan Dornell Colbert Jr., Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Ketrica Green, Grand Prairie, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Leslie Nathaniel Jones Jr., Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Rocky Luna, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Mac Arthur Martin, Lampasas, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

John Ramos, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Teeirah Jahcquell Laver Whitfield, Temple, resisting arrest, search or transport

Divorces

Maria Maura Medina vs. Brian Ray Shepherd

Laura Ann James vs. Chad Russell James

Dragana Victoria Robinson vs. Darrell Philip Robinson

Jorge Efren Martinez vs. Christina Aguilera Martinez

Alyscia Renee Pew vs. Andrew D. Pew

Kendra Nicole Beasley vs. Jamar Tarrell Beasley

Jhaneel Ghinel Bernard vs. Maliki Jorod McClary-Hermitt

Teri Lynn Wilson vs. Richard Carroll Wilson

Tyrone Mitchell vs. Darlene Rose Mitchell

Derek Clayton Cranford vs. Michielle Lydia Cranford

Veronica Yoko Morgan vs. Mark Anthony Morgan Sr.

John Walter Worshaim vs. Monica Vazquez

Joshua Dominique Matos vs. Tatianna Amiee Jay Matos

Rachel Charlotte Wisley vs. Travis Wisley

David Andrew Whitacre vs. Brandy Marie Whitacre

Christopher Alvin Gauna vs. Amanda Nichole Gauna

Kelly Noel Short vs. Stephen Houston Short

Gerson Gonzalez-Ramos vs. angela Carol Ann Gonzalez

Wyatt Uitich vs. Brittany De Los Santos

Renardo Williams vs. Katrina Williams

Jesse McAlpine vs. Ashley Marie McAlpine

Arturo Rubio vs. Sandra Michelle Magana

Alexis Danae Georg vs. Jamie Tyler Watts

Letisha Lerma vs. Ronnie Rene Villanueva

Brittaney Lejoyce Barnett vs. Terry Bennett Barnett Jr.

Nakisa Jacole Crowder vs. Deroderick Miguel Crowder

Nicole Lynne Alvarado vs. Asante Dewitt Alvarado

Diana Sullivan vs. Dylan Patrick Sullivan

Mathew Ryan Davis vs. Jordan Ainsley Davis

Andrew Carson Duggan vs. Colyn Patricio Duggan

Felix K. Ramirez vs. Brielle Mone Perras

Robert Steven Chapa vs. Emily Ann Apolinar

Maria Esmeralda Rodriguez vs. Guy Maurice Myers Jr.

Julie Annabell Ansay vs. Jimmy Don Ansay

Chase Evan Maupin vs. Sarah Lynn Maupin

Paige Amorteguy Pennington vs. Kevin Sccott Pennington

Carisha Latoya Hunter vs. Xavier Dontay Wilson

Tiffany Nicole Harris vs. Willie C. Hicks

Jason Shawn McGrath vs. Amber Denise Yeaw

Kamarr Chin vs. Ta’Sheiyah Baugh

William Anthony Odum Jr. vs. Julie Ann Odum

Veronica Green vs. Jeremi Ronald Green

Joann S. Bell vs. Christopher I. Bell

Micah M. Davis vs. Douglas Davis

Cristina H. Castrillon -Maldonado vs. Marco P. Maldonado

Marriage licenses

Donald John Halle and Jasmine Madalyn Parks

Ramiro Gonzalez III and Carlina Diane Almodover Velazquez

Randy George Milka and Juliana Tomazia De Aguiar

Jessica Ann Hughes and Thomas Jay Poland

Hector Alexander Rivera III and Lynett Itzanami Hernandez

Thomas Edgar Kirkbride Jr. and Jane Cordura Beckwith

Victoria Ann Navarro and Brianna Denee Frank

Jenna Nicole Gillean and Aedan Charles Welch

Jesus Trayvon Hernandez and Danyela Rene Hearron

Rachel Marie Lemke and Jonathan Thomas Loud

Jamin Matthew Metcalf and Jade Marie Blankenship

Michele Marie Colon and Raychel Luann Kuntz

Mia Isabella Clark and Michael Lee Coover

James David Patrick Veara and Kelsey Evelyn Foster

Benjamin Waine Trevino and Amanda Denise Barfield

Jonathon Daniel Marcoux and Emma Renee Hunt

Marleyna Kiana Hernandez and Timothy David Palladino

Keith Patterson Bollman III and Catrin M. Dubois

Clifford John Merrill and Autumn Michelle Davis

Marcus Antonio Reeves and Coulon Shekiva Lucille Allen

Jared M. Thompson and Katie B. Flores

Robert Earl Johnston and Ashley Monique Gordon

Eliza Lane Bartelt and Caden Lucas Walker

Gary Jerome Brown and Maria Elena Ortiz

Timothy Wayne Taisler Jr. and Kristen Nicole Millirans

Erik Daniel Green and Kristiana Lee Benner

Ashley Hope Acevedo and Anthony Victor Rojas

Brandon Wayne Clark Jr. and Michelle Lynn Leonard

Lucidia Stambaugh and Robert Chester Roby

Mary Isabelle Stapleton and Jonathan Valencia

Cody Jon Clifford and Candace Ni Breckinridge-Ward

Blanca Yasmin Lopez Perdomo and Angel Ibarra Montanez

Jacqueline Elaine Bostick and Ferron Lydell Brown

Justin Lee Davis and Christina Iris Johnson

Cordney Latroy Black Jr. and Anaya Michelle McClain

Thomas Leslie Game and Rhonda Marie Riggs

JoAnn Marie Seymour and Wayne Edward Jackson Sr.

Ralph James Mason and Miah Lomuntad Harrington

Anatoly Norman Hallas and Endorra Sue Priddy

Stephanie Nicole Reese and Allen Keith Wilson

Melissa Beth Pena and Ronald Truman Conway Jr.

Christine Rashane Reynolds and Jordan Marquise Baines

Akoete Bassowou and Essi Deborah Donyoh

Gary Orlando Wong Jr. and Anassa Alicia Tillman Head

Cory Thomas Wieder and Nicole Ming Mammano

Scott Anthony Shaler II and Adriana Beatriz Castellanos Mata

Tia Taushay Hunt and Ebony N. Griffin

Manervia Jane McNair and Marvella Mikki Macon

Billy Wayne Lunde Jr. and Yagaida Jaquelyn Gonzalez

Amber Renee Delgado and Edgardo Maroles

Aaron Fabian Toves and Samantha Carreon

Lindley Jaylee Ann Honea and Lane Michael Chandler-Ragsdale

Jayquan Shamar Sinclair and Avery Lynn Govan

Jared Wayne Whitaker and Elizabeth Renee Wiltshire

Carolyn Joe Shook and Amy Marie Sexton

Shane Richard Stafford and Mary Hope Pearson

Nasir Lavell McCray and Michelle Cherly Holloway

Yolanda Y. Polk and Violet S. Roach

Alexzjandria Damaria Benjamin and Eugene King Jr.

Sasha Damaris Sanders and Dustin Blair White

Jacqueline Jasmin Gallegos and Jaime Tamez

Jose Alberto Lugo II and Celestina Lee Williams

Courtney Shae Bennett and Dustin Alan Hewett

Ayana Lyvonne Teresa Mosley and Desmond Isaac Simon

Maurice Jones and Sara Jean Campbell

Judith Jimenez and Madison Danielle Stiehl

Joshua Ryan Miller and Natalie Nieves

Amanda Marie Guerra and Nathan Wayne Taylor

Mackenzie Ryann Alspaugh and Derrick Wayde Moore

De’Angelo Ian Stowe and Margalit Asfao

Matthew Julian Davis and Angelina Jessica Goldstein

Austin Michael Topor and Meredith Kristine Howell

Matthew Ryan Kiracofe and Megan Montana Parker

Saed Alexander Puac and Diana Xoletl

Victoria Maxine Williams and Albert Holguin III

Curry Makayla Carothers and Zane Bryce Ischy

Laura Lyn Bryant and David Gene Bryant Jr.

Adam Richaed Eckroate and Hanna May Kelley

Cathy Rojas and Blake Adam Goodman

Nacarrus Ellasia Hudson and Latoyia Shaneil Harris

Nicole Marie Laforest and Jesus Ryan

Stephanie Michelle Burr and Clint Eric Browning

Jacob Michael Moore and Gabrielle Marie-Theresa Thibeault

Levi Everett Jett and Chelsea Lousie Pitcox

Chance Ray Maruna and Reba Michelle Randall

Bobby Lee McCalister and Mary Lee Black

Kenneth Cezar Balding and Basarte Marina Isabel Grimal

Guadalupe M. Cerecerez and Cynthia Carrillo

Deanna Renee Chaffin and Scott Francis Merithew