Criminal dispositions

Marcella Trevino Bedolla , Nolanville, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Tyjuan Armani Belfield, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Bryan Berryhill , Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Maya Tatiana Brown, San Antonio, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Rachel Marie Bull, Waco, driving while intoxicated

Jose Carranza, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Rafael Chaneco , Kyle, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Michael Dolan, Austin, speeding

Sammie Lee Fletcher, Temple, driving while license invalid with a previous conviction

Jared Gordon, Little Elm, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Antonio Maurice Hampton, Killeen, prostitution

Dealano Joe, Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Rashaird Johnson, Harker Heights, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Miguel Juarez, Holland, speeding

Adnan Abdul Khaliq , Pflugerville, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Rafael Borba Lago , Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

John Manibusan , Killeen, sale to minors — alcohol

Douglas Clayton Meserole , Belton, driving while intoxicated

Del Alexander Mester , Harker Heights, criminal trespass

Preston Matthew Newton, Belton, criminal trespass

Ashley M. Peoples, Waco, driving while intoxicated

Daman Dominique Porcher , Temple, resisting arrest, search or transport

Seth Aalvado Reyes, Killeen, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Christopher Silva, Belton, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Daniel Jason Spry, Kempner, interfering with an emergency call

Alberto Noe Tabares Jr. Brownsville, failure to perform duty upon striking a fixture or highway lamppost

Gary Lee Tucker, Rogers, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Aubrey Waltrip, Woodway , possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Tanqualyn Ward, Temple, making a false statement for property

Laquinton Weatherton , Nolanville, criminal trespass

Joshua Mark Wright, Chicago, Ill., possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Divorces

Kristin Elaine Strickland vs. Thomas Lee Strickland

Glenn Roberts vs. Martha M. Roberts

Devonte Trammell vs. Brooke Josephine Trammell

Tyler Allen Paul Norman vs. Adrianna Norman

Tequila Marie Thompson vs. Jeremy Laroy Thompson

Nova Ray Glahn-Stepan vs. Craig J. Stepan

Kayonnia Monet Rollins vs. Cassandra Danya Rollins

Kristin Nicole Sanchez vs. Jorge Humberto Sanchez II

Lazaro Hernandez vs. Delia Lizette Hernandez

Jose d. Solis vs. Ciara L. Solis

Zane Aaron Marek vs. Siyu Dong

Kirk Darkota Wold Sr. vs. Breanna Marie Wold

Victor Maurice Griffieth vs. Paulysa Ebony Batiste

Stormi Nadine Hanson vs. Marcus Promethius Christ Hanson

Paul Ray Lezovich vs. Petra Lezovich

Wesley A. Fuchs vs. Crystal M. Fuchs

Antonio Delrey Garcia vs. Kristan Michelle Kimbell

Abbey Taylor Hessey vs. Thomas Henry Hessey

Kerri Sanderford -Holt vs. Christopher Holt

Gary Dan Hodges Jr. vs. Kaci Suzzanne

Tatiana Margaret Harvey vs. Logan McKinley Harvey

Rachel Warner vs. Trent Warner

Eric Anthony Utterback vs. Maxima Gunas Utterback

Desiree Christine Varga vs. Nicolas Rudolf Varga

Alimamy Sidiki Donzo and Rachael Kanneh Donzo

Larry Doyle Moon Jr. vs. Aleasha Leann Moon

David Deonte Johnson vs. Iechia Lutrece Johnson

Joanne Caroline Toscano vs. Ambrosia Dashae Williams

Doreen Symonette vs. Vedrick Lamonte Symonette

Sara Lynn Pasley vs. Robert Michael Pasley

Natalie Algerta Gatling vs. Uneke Talford

Nalleli Gamez Cruz vs. Martin Kevin Galvan

Sariah Cheyenne Broadhead vs. Jesse Scott Broadhead

Fashionette Delynn Jackson vs. Tina Marie Lewis

Courtney May Louise Scovell vs. Brenton James Kohler

Brigitte Barbara Sills vs. Wilburn Lawayne Sills

Pedro Enrique Villegas Torres vs. Viviana Jasmine Aguirre

Laveretta Asonya Duke Stephens vs. Bruce Stephens Jr.

Kristian Faye Stewart vs. Hunter Ross Stewart

Lana Keeler vs. Nelson Keeler

Amy Chaffin-Daily vs. Jared Daily

Erica Faust vs. Harry B. Faust Jr.

Micaela Klaich vs. Matthew William Klaich

Edgar Raul Vazquez Rayas vs. Esperanza Vazquez Campos

Cannon Avery Guerrero vs. Hailey Page Peterson

Jasmine Nastassja Aileen Perry vs. Robert Jordan Perry

Elexis Goodwin vs. Billy Bentley

Charolette Williams vs. Gerrel Williams

Tranae Imani Woods vs. Leeaundra R. Sprewell

Nyiesha Baker vs. Michael Deshawn Hester

Camron Michael Gordley vs. Baylee Hannah Gordley

Riley Marie Roycraft vs. Dawson David Schroeder

Wanda Yamil Diaz vs. Lee Omar Diaz

Brenda June Sabate vs. Emil Michael Sabate

Melanie Nicole Jones vs. Ortavius Victor Jones

Dreemme Rene James-Taylor vs. James Ike Taylor

Kyle Albert Marx vs. Alyisha Brooke Marx

Tina Marie Little vs. Lon James Little

Jennifer Renee Humphrey vs. John Michael Humphrey

Orick Shavaughn Thompson vs. Sabrina Angelica Thompson

Brandon Mikael Chanon vs. Jorge Arturo Chanon

Michaela Marie Mejia vs. Jose Orlando Mejia Hernandez

Courtney Amanda Siebert vs. Jonathan J. Siebert

Maria Nicole Gordon vs. Blaize Zackary Gordon

Steven Wade Kelly vs. Adriana Kelly

Chunte Telleshia Evans vs. Joseph Eli Owsley

Neil Anthony Covington vs. Regan Brooke Covington

Trenton Ross Vaughan vs. Ashley May Vaughan

Julio Cesar Montes Lopez vs. Adelaida Rodriguez Torres

Deborah Estelle McJimsey vs. James Clemente Stephens

Shaniayha Tyttiann Saunders Burton vs. Memphis Derande Burton

Marriages

Kenneth John Beebe II and Leandra Elizabeth Shirley

Monica Rose Biera and Alexander Lee Rediker

Joshua James Hester and Mayra Alejandra Marcano Gonzalez

Leonard Earl Ferris and Jessica Marie Herzog

Jason Lee Smith and Christy Ann Guajardo

Christopher Patrick Horne and Cayla Eryn Anderson

Randall Alan Kirkland and William Robert O’Kelly Jr.

Lynsie Rae Griffith and Christopher Ryan Walker

Jamarion Keon King and Vinessa Jana’e Ward

Trevien Donte Hopkins and Dominque Raymisha Henry

Anthony Shea Merrill and Sarah Anne Humphrey

Amy Lopez and Rodger Lane Parker II

Donnell Jerome Clayton and Magena Jean Henderson

Youngjung Jo and Hyejin Song

Keith Randall Owens and Brittnee Nicole Thomas

Selina Jacgueline Lynch and Hunter Cole Montoya

Adin Gutierrez and Eliana Carrillo Ostolaza

Erika Marcela Brown and Robert Cavazo Jr.

Javier Emanuel Cosme Padilla and Daisy Amarilys Ramos Quiles

David Ray Fernandez and Sarah Janelle Garcia

San Juana Guadalupe Duran and Andrew Razi Lopez

Demond Ronell Marks and Caprice Renee James

Tamra Gayle Wood and Mervin Lindsey Tharp II

Jacob Joseph Rackley and Jacquelyn Amy Flores

JJMichanskey A. Nedlic and Annie Livingston James

Shelby Taylor Crow and Samuel Mascote

Chastity Lea Westfall and Lawrence James Simpson

Ashley Karen Cruz and Shane Andrew Tobar

Emily Denise Barajas and Richard Edward Hinkley

Jonathan Flores and Viviana Fernandez

Jordan Shane Vaca and Chelsea Maculam Jaramillo

Kevin James Partridge and Christina Marie Cabral

Clara Kimberly Eppel and Jose Lauro Ysasi Jr.

Colton Nathaniel Henderson and Danielle Dawn Hampton

Dakota Andrew Nalette and Astrid Ayala-Rivera Guerra

Readerlyn Janay Goins and Louis Andrew Edward Tucker

Levi Edison Waldron and Elana Ireland Wheeler

Alexander Charles Ehlis and Natasha Loween Waggerman

Christopher James Spoon and Victoria Ann LeDoux

Hugo Andres Cuenca Diaz and Steffi Nicole Vera Bravo

Johnny Lance Hornbeck and Kayda Irene McCord

Adrian Valdez and Kimberly Laennette Burgess

Vincente G. Revilla and Anajulia Corona

Oludotun Olaoluwa Odunmbaku and Esther Abiodun Sijuwade

Christina Elaine Kirby and Michael Brandon Carubelli

Jose Julian Lopez and Natalia Lawresz

Christian Skyler Wayne Baggerly and Karlee Alexis Turner

Anne Beatrice Rivard and Joseph Lee Downey

Krista Kay Chambers and Danny Joe Alexander

Patrick Jermaine Hernandez and Lidia M. Williams

Destinie Christian Adams-Richards and Jawon Elisher Gardner

Cody William Wiggins and Shayla Aron Jones

Joshua Ian Baroni and Ramos Jael Ramos

Garrett Louis Rolf and Caroline Elizabeth vorderkunz

Joshwa Villafane Rivera and Yoalis Hernandez Sosa

Artemio Diaz De Jesus and Blanca Rosa Pleitez

Taylor Paige Goudeau and Nicholas Ryan Welsch

Vann Kingsley Beard and Ashley Lynn Hyslop

Joo Young Hahm and Adrian Joel Hatch

James Edward Colburn and Patsy Bartek

Tiffany Marie Banks and Paul Bennett Banks

Cassius C. Jones Thompson and Denise Cherie Kriska

Jonathon Michael Niece and Priscilla Ann Sharp

Daniel David Jimenez and Savannah Marie Anderson

Cheyenne Christina Thomas and Savier Kamie Easley Cynqujuan

Charles Edward Williams and Tiffany Chantell Bonsi

Gene Stuart Bear III and Stephanie Lynn Whatley

Shane J. Boyd and Verrice Antoinette Hayes

Michael James Hill and Stephanie Lynn Whatley

Taylor Ann Dugger and Mark Anthony Mata Jr.

Caitlin Michelle Batchelor and Patrick Thomas Boring

JuJuan Keyshawn Hutchinson and Elma Yvonne Montoya

Brodey Brian Beasley and Carter Anne Reaves

Dylan Dasopatis and Paige Michelle Purdum

Sierra Nichole Gonzales and Tyshawn Dijonna Harrison

Axel Johiram Cosme Marquez and Thais Nayeli Mendez Lopez

David C. Sanchez and Mary C. Mendez

Lily Teresa Kigin and Jordan David Hill

Janisa Anet Faison and Christopher Quincy Woods

Liana Rochelle white and Quincy Terrell Martin

Kaitlin Renee Palmer and Tyler Cameron Ralston

Alfredo Lassiseramirez and Karola Irmgard Williams

Rose Marie Coffman and Dalton James Haskins

Carl Ernest Mcconnell and Heather Anne Tasche

Alexis LaNae Alvarado and Ryan Thomas Murphy

Kenneth Michael Bell and Brittany Elaine King

Jamell DeAnn Thomas and Lewis Keith Ware

Gabryel Sierra Garcia and Gabriel Elijah White

Justine Haley Maggard and Brendan Jeffrey Mendoza

Justen Patrick Lloyd and Taylor Nicole Hopkins

Michelle Teresa Flores and Christopher Paul Schoenfeld

Antonio Harris Jr. and Antonia LaKeem Adams

Bryan Ellsworth Clausen and Tammy Lyn Felts

Adam Duane Hetrick and Jazmine Shelai Colson

Mckayla Lynne Dedrick and Richard Anthony Holland Jr.

Jennifer Dawn Havens and Jennifer Lynn Pearce

Britney N. Harris and Alex M. Mullins

Lindsay Lee Leissner and Nathan Ross Janak

Michael Scott Howeth and Jomi Lanette Erickson