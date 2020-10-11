Criminal dispositions
Marcella Trevino Bedolla , Nolanville, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Tyjuan Armani Belfield, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Bryan Berryhill , Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Maya Tatiana Brown, San Antonio, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Rachel Marie Bull, Waco, driving while intoxicated
Jose Carranza, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Rafael Chaneco , Kyle, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Michael Dolan, Austin, speeding
Sammie Lee Fletcher, Temple, driving while license invalid with a previous conviction
Jared Gordon, Little Elm, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Antonio Maurice Hampton, Killeen, prostitution
Dealano Joe, Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Rashaird Johnson, Harker Heights, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Miguel Juarez, Holland, speeding
Adnan Abdul Khaliq , Pflugerville, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Rafael Borba Lago , Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
John Manibusan , Killeen, sale to minors — alcohol
Douglas Clayton Meserole , Belton, driving while intoxicated
Del Alexander Mester , Harker Heights, criminal trespass
Preston Matthew Newton, Belton, criminal trespass
Ashley M. Peoples, Waco, driving while intoxicated
Daman Dominique Porcher , Temple, resisting arrest, search or transport
Seth Aalvado Reyes, Killeen, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750
Christopher Silva, Belton, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Daniel Jason Spry, Kempner, interfering with an emergency call
Alberto Noe Tabares Jr. Brownsville, failure to perform duty upon striking a fixture or highway lamppost
Gary Lee Tucker, Rogers, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Aubrey Waltrip, Woodway , possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Tanqualyn Ward, Temple, making a false statement for property
Laquinton Weatherton , Nolanville, criminal trespass
Joshua Mark Wright, Chicago, Ill., possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Divorces
Kristin Elaine Strickland vs. Thomas Lee Strickland
Glenn Roberts vs. Martha M. Roberts
Devonte Trammell vs. Brooke Josephine Trammell
Tyler Allen Paul Norman vs. Adrianna Norman
Tequila Marie Thompson vs. Jeremy Laroy Thompson
Nova Ray Glahn-Stepan vs. Craig J. Stepan
Kayonnia Monet Rollins vs. Cassandra Danya Rollins
Kristin Nicole Sanchez vs. Jorge Humberto Sanchez II
Lazaro Hernandez vs. Delia Lizette Hernandez
Jose d. Solis vs. Ciara L. Solis
Zane Aaron Marek vs. Siyu Dong
Kirk Darkota Wold Sr. vs. Breanna Marie Wold
Victor Maurice Griffieth vs. Paulysa Ebony Batiste
Stormi Nadine Hanson vs. Marcus Promethius Christ Hanson
Paul Ray Lezovich vs. Petra Lezovich
Wesley A. Fuchs vs. Crystal M. Fuchs
Antonio Delrey Garcia vs. Kristan Michelle Kimbell
Abbey Taylor Hessey vs. Thomas Henry Hessey
Kerri Sanderford -Holt vs. Christopher Holt
Gary Dan Hodges Jr. vs. Kaci Suzzanne
Tatiana Margaret Harvey vs. Logan McKinley Harvey
Rachel Warner vs. Trent Warner
Eric Anthony Utterback vs. Maxima Gunas Utterback
Desiree Christine Varga vs. Nicolas Rudolf Varga
Alimamy Sidiki Donzo and Rachael Kanneh Donzo
Larry Doyle Moon Jr. vs. Aleasha Leann Moon
David Deonte Johnson vs. Iechia Lutrece Johnson
Joanne Caroline Toscano vs. Ambrosia Dashae Williams
Doreen Symonette vs. Vedrick Lamonte Symonette
Sara Lynn Pasley vs. Robert Michael Pasley
Natalie Algerta Gatling vs. Uneke Talford
Nalleli Gamez Cruz vs. Martin Kevin Galvan
Sariah Cheyenne Broadhead vs. Jesse Scott Broadhead
Fashionette Delynn Jackson vs. Tina Marie Lewis
Courtney May Louise Scovell vs. Brenton James Kohler
Brigitte Barbara Sills vs. Wilburn Lawayne Sills
Pedro Enrique Villegas Torres vs. Viviana Jasmine Aguirre
Laveretta Asonya Duke Stephens vs. Bruce Stephens Jr.
Kristian Faye Stewart vs. Hunter Ross Stewart
Lana Keeler vs. Nelson Keeler
Amy Chaffin-Daily vs. Jared Daily
Erica Faust vs. Harry B. Faust Jr.
Micaela Klaich vs. Matthew William Klaich
Edgar Raul Vazquez Rayas vs. Esperanza Vazquez Campos
Cannon Avery Guerrero vs. Hailey Page Peterson
Jasmine Nastassja Aileen Perry vs. Robert Jordan Perry
Elexis Goodwin vs. Billy Bentley
Charolette Williams vs. Gerrel Williams
Tranae Imani Woods vs. Leeaundra R. Sprewell
Nyiesha Baker vs. Michael Deshawn Hester
Camron Michael Gordley vs. Baylee Hannah Gordley
Riley Marie Roycraft vs. Dawson David Schroeder
Wanda Yamil Diaz vs. Lee Omar Diaz
Brenda June Sabate vs. Emil Michael Sabate
Melanie Nicole Jones vs. Ortavius Victor Jones
Dreemme Rene James-Taylor vs. James Ike Taylor
Kyle Albert Marx vs. Alyisha Brooke Marx
Tina Marie Little vs. Lon James Little
Jennifer Renee Humphrey vs. John Michael Humphrey
Orick Shavaughn Thompson vs. Sabrina Angelica Thompson
Brandon Mikael Chanon vs. Jorge Arturo Chanon
Michaela Marie Mejia vs. Jose Orlando Mejia Hernandez
Courtney Amanda Siebert vs. Jonathan J. Siebert
Maria Nicole Gordon vs. Blaize Zackary Gordon
Steven Wade Kelly vs. Adriana Kelly
Chunte Telleshia Evans vs. Joseph Eli Owsley
Neil Anthony Covington vs. Regan Brooke Covington
Trenton Ross Vaughan vs. Ashley May Vaughan
Julio Cesar Montes Lopez vs. Adelaida Rodriguez Torres
Deborah Estelle McJimsey vs. James Clemente Stephens
Shaniayha Tyttiann Saunders Burton vs. Memphis Derande Burton
Marriages
Kenneth John Beebe II and Leandra Elizabeth Shirley
Monica Rose Biera and Alexander Lee Rediker
Joshua James Hester and Mayra Alejandra Marcano Gonzalez
Leonard Earl Ferris and Jessica Marie Herzog
Jason Lee Smith and Christy Ann Guajardo
Christopher Patrick Horne and Cayla Eryn Anderson
Randall Alan Kirkland and William Robert O’Kelly Jr.
Lynsie Rae Griffith and Christopher Ryan Walker
Jamarion Keon King and Vinessa Jana’e Ward
Trevien Donte Hopkins and Dominque Raymisha Henry
Anthony Shea Merrill and Sarah Anne Humphrey
Amy Lopez and Rodger Lane Parker II
Donnell Jerome Clayton and Magena Jean Henderson
Youngjung Jo and Hyejin Song
Keith Randall Owens and Brittnee Nicole Thomas
Selina Jacgueline Lynch and Hunter Cole Montoya
Adin Gutierrez and Eliana Carrillo Ostolaza
Erika Marcela Brown and Robert Cavazo Jr.
Javier Emanuel Cosme Padilla and Daisy Amarilys Ramos Quiles
David Ray Fernandez and Sarah Janelle Garcia
San Juana Guadalupe Duran and Andrew Razi Lopez
Demond Ronell Marks and Caprice Renee James
Tamra Gayle Wood and Mervin Lindsey Tharp II
Jacob Joseph Rackley and Jacquelyn Amy Flores
JJMichanskey A. Nedlic and Annie Livingston James
Shelby Taylor Crow and Samuel Mascote
Chastity Lea Westfall and Lawrence James Simpson
Ashley Karen Cruz and Shane Andrew Tobar
Emily Denise Barajas and Richard Edward Hinkley
Jonathan Flores and Viviana Fernandez
Jordan Shane Vaca and Chelsea Maculam Jaramillo
Kevin James Partridge and Christina Marie Cabral
Clara Kimberly Eppel and Jose Lauro Ysasi Jr.
Colton Nathaniel Henderson and Danielle Dawn Hampton
Dakota Andrew Nalette and Astrid Ayala-Rivera Guerra
Readerlyn Janay Goins and Louis Andrew Edward Tucker
Levi Edison Waldron and Elana Ireland Wheeler
Alexander Charles Ehlis and Natasha Loween Waggerman
Christopher James Spoon and Victoria Ann LeDoux
Hugo Andres Cuenca Diaz and Steffi Nicole Vera Bravo
Johnny Lance Hornbeck and Kayda Irene McCord
Adrian Valdez and Kimberly Laennette Burgess
Vincente G. Revilla and Anajulia Corona
Oludotun Olaoluwa Odunmbaku and Esther Abiodun Sijuwade
Christina Elaine Kirby and Michael Brandon Carubelli
Jose Julian Lopez and Natalia Lawresz
Christian Skyler Wayne Baggerly and Karlee Alexis Turner
Anne Beatrice Rivard and Joseph Lee Downey
Krista Kay Chambers and Danny Joe Alexander
Patrick Jermaine Hernandez and Lidia M. Williams
Destinie Christian Adams-Richards and Jawon Elisher Gardner
Cody William Wiggins and Shayla Aron Jones
Joshua Ian Baroni and Ramos Jael Ramos
Garrett Louis Rolf and Caroline Elizabeth vorderkunz
Joshwa Villafane Rivera and Yoalis Hernandez Sosa
Artemio Diaz De Jesus and Blanca Rosa Pleitez
Taylor Paige Goudeau and Nicholas Ryan Welsch
Vann Kingsley Beard and Ashley Lynn Hyslop
Joo Young Hahm and Adrian Joel Hatch
James Edward Colburn and Patsy Bartek
Tiffany Marie Banks and Paul Bennett Banks
Cassius C. Jones Thompson and Denise Cherie Kriska
Jonathon Michael Niece and Priscilla Ann Sharp
Daniel David Jimenez and Savannah Marie Anderson
Cheyenne Christina Thomas and Savier Kamie Easley Cynqujuan
Charles Edward Williams and Tiffany Chantell Bonsi
Gene Stuart Bear III and Stephanie Lynn Whatley
Shane J. Boyd and Verrice Antoinette Hayes
Michael James Hill and Stephanie Lynn Whatley
Taylor Ann Dugger and Mark Anthony Mata Jr.
Caitlin Michelle Batchelor and Patrick Thomas Boring
JuJuan Keyshawn Hutchinson and Elma Yvonne Montoya
Brodey Brian Beasley and Carter Anne Reaves
Dylan Dasopatis and Paige Michelle Purdum
Sierra Nichole Gonzales and Tyshawn Dijonna Harrison
Axel Johiram Cosme Marquez and Thais Nayeli Mendez Lopez
David C. Sanchez and Mary C. Mendez
Lily Teresa Kigin and Jordan David Hill
Janisa Anet Faison and Christopher Quincy Woods
Liana Rochelle white and Quincy Terrell Martin
Kaitlin Renee Palmer and Tyler Cameron Ralston
Alfredo Lassiseramirez and Karola Irmgard Williams
Rose Marie Coffman and Dalton James Haskins
Carl Ernest Mcconnell and Heather Anne Tasche
Alexis LaNae Alvarado and Ryan Thomas Murphy
Kenneth Michael Bell and Brittany Elaine King
Jamell DeAnn Thomas and Lewis Keith Ware
Gabryel Sierra Garcia and Gabriel Elijah White
Justine Haley Maggard and Brendan Jeffrey Mendoza
Justen Patrick Lloyd and Taylor Nicole Hopkins
Michelle Teresa Flores and Christopher Paul Schoenfeld
Antonio Harris Jr. and Antonia LaKeem Adams
Bryan Ellsworth Clausen and Tammy Lyn Felts
Adam Duane Hetrick and Jazmine Shelai Colson
Mckayla Lynne Dedrick and Richard Anthony Holland Jr.
Jennifer Dawn Havens and Jennifer Lynn Pearce
Britney N. Harris and Alex M. Mullins
Lindsay Lee Leissner and Nathan Ross Janak
Michael Scott Howeth and Jomi Lanette Erickson