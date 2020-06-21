Criminal disposition
Taylor Drew Babineaux , Temple, false report to a police officer
Isaiah Thomas Carlisle, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury
Jesus Phillip Benitez, Copperas Cove, criminal attempt
Ce’sean Malik Eaton, Killeen, unlawful carrying of a weapon
Rosalind Machelle Edwards, Killeen, false statement to a police officer
Rudolph S. Floyd, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Jorge Fernando Gomez, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Alexis Ricardo Graciano-Maldon , Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Sarah Heller, Austin, driving while intoxicated BAC
Justin Holmes, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated BAC
Cody James Horn, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Otis Eugene Hudson III, Killeen, false alarm or report
Amanda Lynn Jackson, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Terry Lee Johnson, Killeen, failure to identify a fugitive
Terry Lee Johnson, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Tyrana Mar Lee, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Luis Sergio Loera , Copperas Cove, three counts of criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750
Chastity Dawn Love, Killeen, two counts of driving while intoxicated
Randon Curtis Medrano, Troy, two counts of driving while intoxicated
Kelly Rae Merriman, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Emigidio Ortiz, Houston, driving while intoxicated BAC
James Earvin Prempeh , Temple, driving while intoxicated
Garrett Robinson, Troy, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Torre De’Taeveon Sampson, Killeen, failure to report a felony
Dianya Shaw, Waco, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Riely Smallwood, Killeen, criminal attempt
Dustin J. Swanson, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Divorces
Andreka Monique Johnson vs. Brandon Jerome Johnson
Rolando Ramos Jr. vs. Cristina M. Ramos
Latisha Diamond Jackson vs. Brandon Earl Jackson
Syarra Sky Rangel vs. Hector Francisco Rangel
Ju-Lisa Deshawn Bell vs. Shaquille Akeem Donell Bell
Shane Stephen Dulski vs. Demitra Virgina Kokalis
Shametra Jaquay McLeod vs. Airrion Garth McLeod Sr.
Felipe De Jesus Borunda vs. Clara Janeth Mora
Scott Rosignol vs. Misty Dawn Rosignol
Ranada Va’Shaun Henry vs. Quinton Deondrae Henry
Nina Kay Adams vs. Bryceton Adams
Jennifer Torres Ortiz vs. Ariel Alberto Escobar Torres
Chadrick Lajuan Williams vs. Dalana Lei Williams
Natalie Annette Richardson vs. Douglas Montrel Richardson
Robert Ian Goodman vs. Destiny Latrell Goodman
Amber Bria-Ann Guana vs. Rico Guana
Mikel S. Grear vs. Dennis R. Grear Jr.
Stephen Porter Barrineau vs. Rhonda Gail Barrineau
Sabrina Dee chapman vs. Dakota Wayne Dalton Wright
Qiana Letacia Cannon vs. Lemont Andrew Cannon
Michelle Nance Pierce vs. Raymond Keith Pierce Jr.
Lawrence Jerry McCullar vs. Kimberly Jeanne McCullar
Ashley Reynolds vs. Stephen Reynolds
Melissa Jayne Cole vs. Joshua Cole
Adam W. Gobble vs. Brittany Lynn Johnson
Lydia Isabel Guido vs. Damian Charles Lee
Shaquilla Burgess vs. Aaron Scott Menard
Coralys Del Mar Uong vs. Andrew Bunarith Uong
Idella Lizett Rainey vs. Michael Ray Rainey
Caleb Dale Rinard vs. Haruna Kurosu Rinard
Marion Locsin Mapote vs. Evelyn Torres Mapote
Cody Gray vs. Kimberly Caldwell Gray
Pauline Morales vs. Ernesto Herrera-Ramirez
Carolyn Antoinette Newman vs. Shannon Elliot Henry
Leonard Noah Canul vs. Kristina Elizabeth Aycock
Tyler John Hogue Drusch vs. Sarah Michelle Hogue Drusch
Marriages
Brittney Christine Jackson and Jazmine Andrea Paige
Yessylinda Alyssa Cortez and Irizarry Xavier Danielson
Daniel Charles Edwards and Taiesha Tushura Abigail Neish
Aloni Judai Caldwell and Malcolm Xavier McDonald
Kaleb Ontiveros Brown and Elayna Kay Botchlet
Miguel Munoz vs. Herlinda Espinoza
Jose Gabriel Soto Santiago and Saracrystal Ferreira Martinez
Jessica Leann Henderson and Matthew Ryan Hendricks
Anthony David Makinson and Emani Nicole Tatum
Lynette Jackline Lagai and Simeon Lee Paul Davis
Katrina Fay Kyles and Leo Washington Jr.
Sarah Nicole Stubbs and Jacob Atkinson Searles
Brittany LeAnn Goodson and John Russell Kirk
Earl Bruce Carroll and Hae Jung Jee
Patty Ruth Bell and Timothy Earl Belford
Caleb Andrwe Hallman and Rebecca Lynn Zdziarski
Nekooshia Ayanna Jatatya Peat and Kearius Devontae Williams
Leslie Elise Winkler and Cory Alan Jackson
Eric D. Castro Munoz and Reaghan Nichole Kelly
Jose Luis Rodriguez Jr. and Stephanie Pilar Ramirez
Robert Allen Smith and Leslie M. Mittag
Haley Keiandre Clemons and Robert Alexander Olszewski
Guero Mawuna Akiti and Alyssa Jordan Knoernschild
Shanda Star Mellors and Austin Joseph Dettmer
Timothy Eric Goss Sr. and Mercy Socora Parrish-Jones
Kevin Oscar Ramirez Arce and Melanie Megan Vega Rivera
Cody Austin Willis and Brenda Gissel Tovar
Kayla Shrade Erica Ryals and Demarcus James Domonter
Michael Aaron Petzold and Olivia Linda Bocanegra
Robin Kent Bergland Jr. and Jamie Lynn Love
Mackenzie Reilly and Gabriel Alexander Fernandez
Amanda Jean Conklin and Matthew Ryan Wood
Christian Zendejas and Joselyn Alejandra Espinoza
Fernanda Cantu and Maia Monet Johnson
Ojay Simms and Lacia Ann Williams
Megan Courtney Frates and Kinada Tyler Dragon
Ty’Dria Rakhell Sims and Courtney Elroyce Abernathy
Bradley Carlton Poore and Amanda Danielle Castle
Andrew Carson Carlisle and Katherine Erika Conner
Daijenal Ryenelle Brown and Isaiah Nyjere Levi
Junior Alejandro Primera Cardenas and Jovanna De La Cerda
Raekwon Malik Hopkins and Shakuraa Amina Danyahi Muhammad
Michael Austin Kline and Anastaisha Montana Fitzsimmons
Ronnie Gail Hughes and Wesley Ryan Tucker
Jada Javona Jenee Jourdain and Quashawndra Nyeesha Harvey
Louis Rodriguez and Jennifer Gomez Diaz
Shane Kinta Bailey and Tyanna Marie Hackney
Lacresha Rashonda Jackson and Maurice Arthur Rose
Gabriela Quinones and Armando Munoz Mendoza
Reginald Yizaiah Rhodes and Breanna Dawn Ellis
Maverick Ngiraitei Chin and Trinity Louynn Perry
Brendan Joseph Stevenson and Victoria Elizabeth Updegraff
Matthew Lee Helms and Madison D. Moye
Marquavious Rashon Smith and Traviona Charde’Mattilyn Herring
Brenda Marie Holley and Ronald Rashan Peoples Jr.
Lulyi Guillermo Genao and Danielle Solano Soraya
Charles Matthew Caldwell Jr. and Anissa Garcia
Whitney Nichole Lipe and Angelo Rodriguez Salgado
Noah Ethan Trimble and Tori Lynn Howard
Samantha Victoria August and Feltus Jessie Williams
Daniel Earl Gunraj and Rivas Selene Aide Reyes
Thomas Albert Chapman II and Amanda Nicole Simmons
Brandon Allen Jimenez and Michelle Lee Zanders
Alejandro Cruz Torrens and Stacymarie Danielle Brown
Richard Lynn Adams and Shelby Renee Jo Roberts
Victor Aguila Ventanilla Jr. and Delilah Guadalupe Fuentes
Dayna Wynell Henry and Luisa Maria Oliver
Bianca Selina Patterson and William McKinley McVade
Daniel Ransom and Renica Paulmino Navea
Benjamin Wilson Baecker and Elizabeth Hope Frye
Jarvis Jerreau McGaskey Jr. and Nyeomi Amorette Howard
Elias Enrique Soto and Yajaira Rosario
Taylor Lynn Martin and Tyler Jacob Hebert
Alfonsies Novak Soloman and Amonyae Ahnquie McDougler
Samantha Lynn Dunbar and Seth Logan Conley Merrill
Ebony Ivory Washington and Tonderrius Treyvon Brown
Michael Jason Arnel and Ashley Paige Lariviere
David N. Campbell and Jordan Suzanne Gandy
Logan Alan Query and Lisa Marie Hopkins
Brittany Latreace Turner and Nikia Rochelle Frazier
Jorge Armando Servin Jr. and Kimberly De Jesus
Maygan Rose Bergstrom and Cody Louie Mathewson
Nikki Lynn Ellis and Clannie Cyle Haun
Shannan Marie Sutherland and Homer Forrest Teague IV
Mark Andrew Ortiz and Hillary Ann Hale
Jordan Marie Rios and Alexander Elijah Medina
Omar Alejandro Garcia and Geovanie A. Estremera
Devon Mackenzie Stevens and Matthew Loughead Jr.
Vicky Lynn Stockton and Darwin Joseph Massar
Corey Shane Mantanona Brown and Rhea Layne Lizama Taimanglo
Ashley Marie Austin and Mooyong Kwak
Tanner Ryan Campbell and Mikayla Lee Bush Couch
Reymond Antonio Lujan and Kambria Na’Shaun Stokes
