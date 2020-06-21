Criminal disposition

Taylor Drew Babineaux , Temple, false report to a police officer

Isaiah Thomas Carlisle, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury

Jesus Phillip Benitez, Copperas Cove, criminal attempt

Ce’sean Malik Eaton, Killeen, unlawful carrying of a weapon

Rosalind Machelle Edwards, Killeen, false statement to a police officer

Rudolph S. Floyd, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Jorge Fernando Gomez, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Alexis Ricardo Graciano-Maldon , Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Sarah Heller, Austin, driving while intoxicated BAC

Justin Holmes, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated BAC

Cody James Horn, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Otis Eugene Hudson III, Killeen, false alarm or report

Amanda Lynn Jackson, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Terry Lee Johnson, Killeen, failure to identify a fugitive

Terry Lee Johnson, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Tyrana Mar Lee, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Luis Sergio Loera , Copperas Cove, three counts of criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Chastity Dawn Love, Killeen, two counts of driving while intoxicated

Randon Curtis Medrano, Troy, two counts of driving while intoxicated

Kelly Rae Merriman, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Emigidio Ortiz, Houston, driving while intoxicated BAC

James Earvin Prempeh , Temple, driving while intoxicated

Garrett Robinson, Troy, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Torre De’Taeveon Sampson, Killeen, failure to report a felony

Dianya Shaw, Waco, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Riely Smallwood, Killeen, criminal attempt

Dustin J. Swanson, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Divorces

Andreka Monique Johnson vs. Brandon Jerome Johnson

Rolando Ramos Jr. vs. Cristina M. Ramos

Latisha Diamond Jackson vs. Brandon Earl Jackson

Syarra Sky Rangel vs. Hector Francisco Rangel

Ju-Lisa Deshawn Bell vs. Shaquille Akeem Donell Bell

Shane Stephen Dulski vs. Demitra Virgina Kokalis

Shametra Jaquay McLeod vs. Airrion Garth McLeod Sr.

Felipe De Jesus Borunda vs. Clara Janeth Mora

Scott Rosignol vs. Misty Dawn Rosignol

Ranada Va’Shaun Henry vs. Quinton Deondrae Henry

Nina Kay Adams vs. Bryceton Adams

Jennifer Torres Ortiz vs. Ariel Alberto Escobar Torres

Chadrick Lajuan Williams vs. Dalana Lei Williams

Natalie Annette Richardson vs. Douglas Montrel Richardson

Robert Ian Goodman vs. Destiny Latrell Goodman

Amber Bria-Ann Guana vs. Rico Guana

Mikel S. Grear vs. Dennis R. Grear Jr.

Stephen Porter Barrineau vs. Rhonda Gail Barrineau

Sabrina Dee chapman vs. Dakota Wayne Dalton Wright

Qiana Letacia Cannon vs. Lemont Andrew Cannon

Michelle Nance Pierce vs. Raymond Keith Pierce Jr.

Lawrence Jerry McCullar vs. Kimberly Jeanne McCullar

Ashley Reynolds vs. Stephen Reynolds

Melissa Jayne Cole vs. Joshua Cole

Adam W. Gobble vs. Brittany Lynn Johnson

Lydia Isabel Guido vs. Damian Charles Lee

Shaquilla Burgess vs. Aaron Scott Menard

Coralys Del Mar Uong vs. Andrew Bunarith Uong

Idella Lizett Rainey vs. Michael Ray Rainey

Caleb Dale Rinard vs. Haruna Kurosu Rinard

Marion Locsin Mapote vs. Evelyn Torres Mapote

Cody Gray vs. Kimberly Caldwell Gray

Pauline Morales vs. Ernesto Herrera-Ramirez

Carolyn Antoinette Newman vs. Shannon Elliot Henry

Leonard Noah Canul vs. Kristina Elizabeth Aycock

Tyler John Hogue Drusch vs. Sarah Michelle Hogue Drusch

Marriages

Brittney Christine Jackson and Jazmine Andrea Paige

Yessylinda Alyssa Cortez and Irizarry Xavier Danielson

Daniel Charles Edwards and Taiesha Tushura Abigail Neish

Aloni Judai Caldwell and Malcolm Xavier McDonald

Kaleb Ontiveros Brown and Elayna Kay Botchlet

Miguel Munoz vs. Herlinda Espinoza

Jose Gabriel Soto Santiago and Saracrystal Ferreira Martinez

Jessica Leann Henderson and Matthew Ryan Hendricks

Anthony David Makinson and Emani Nicole Tatum

Lynette Jackline Lagai and Simeon Lee Paul Davis

Katrina Fay Kyles and Leo Washington Jr.

Sarah Nicole Stubbs and Jacob Atkinson Searles

Brittany LeAnn Goodson and John Russell Kirk

Earl Bruce Carroll and Hae Jung Jee

Patty Ruth Bell and Timothy Earl Belford

Caleb Andrwe Hallman and Rebecca Lynn Zdziarski

Nekooshia Ayanna Jatatya Peat and Kearius Devontae Williams

Leslie Elise Winkler and Cory Alan Jackson

Eric D. Castro Munoz and Reaghan Nichole Kelly

Jose Luis Rodriguez Jr. and Stephanie Pilar Ramirez

Robert Allen Smith and Leslie M. Mittag

Haley Keiandre Clemons and Robert Alexander Olszewski

Guero Mawuna Akiti and Alyssa Jordan Knoernschild

Shanda Star Mellors and Austin Joseph Dettmer

Timothy Eric Goss Sr. and Mercy Socora Parrish-Jones

Kevin Oscar Ramirez Arce and Melanie Megan Vega Rivera

Cody Austin Willis and Brenda Gissel Tovar

Kayla Shrade Erica Ryals and Demarcus James Domonter

Michael Aaron Petzold and Olivia Linda Bocanegra

Robin Kent Bergland Jr. and Jamie Lynn Love

Mackenzie Reilly and Gabriel Alexander Fernandez

Amanda Jean Conklin and Matthew Ryan Wood

Christian Zendejas and Joselyn Alejandra Espinoza

Fernanda Cantu and Maia Monet Johnson

Ojay Simms and Lacia Ann Williams

Megan Courtney Frates and Kinada Tyler Dragon

Ty’Dria Rakhell Sims and Courtney Elroyce Abernathy

Bradley Carlton Poore and Amanda Danielle Castle

Andrew Carson Carlisle and Katherine Erika Conner

Daijenal Ryenelle Brown and Isaiah Nyjere Levi

Junior Alejandro Primera Cardenas and Jovanna De La Cerda

Raekwon Malik Hopkins and Shakuraa Amina Danyahi Muhammad

Michael Austin Kline and Anastaisha Montana Fitzsimmons

Ronnie Gail Hughes and Wesley Ryan Tucker

Jada Javona Jenee Jourdain and Quashawndra Nyeesha Harvey

Louis Rodriguez and Jennifer Gomez Diaz

Shane Kinta Bailey and Tyanna Marie Hackney

Lacresha Rashonda Jackson and Maurice Arthur Rose

Gabriela Quinones and Armando Munoz Mendoza

Reginald Yizaiah Rhodes and Breanna Dawn Ellis

Maverick Ngiraitei Chin and Trinity Louynn Perry

Brendan Joseph Stevenson and Victoria Elizabeth Updegraff

Matthew Lee Helms and Madison D. Moye

Marquavious Rashon Smith and Traviona Charde’Mattilyn Herring

Brenda Marie Holley and Ronald Rashan Peoples Jr.

Lulyi Guillermo Genao and Danielle Solano Soraya

Charles Matthew Caldwell Jr. and Anissa Garcia

Whitney Nichole Lipe and Angelo Rodriguez Salgado

Noah Ethan Trimble and Tori Lynn Howard

Samantha Victoria August and Feltus Jessie Williams

Daniel Earl Gunraj and Rivas Selene Aide Reyes

Thomas Albert Chapman II and Amanda Nicole Simmons

Brandon Allen Jimenez and Michelle Lee Zanders

Alejandro Cruz Torrens and Stacymarie Danielle Brown

Richard Lynn Adams and Shelby Renee Jo Roberts

Victor Aguila Ventanilla Jr. and Delilah Guadalupe Fuentes

Dayna Wynell Henry and Luisa Maria Oliver

Bianca Selina Patterson and William McKinley McVade

Daniel Ransom and Renica Paulmino Navea

Benjamin Wilson Baecker and Elizabeth Hope Frye

Jarvis Jerreau McGaskey Jr. and Nyeomi Amorette Howard

Elias Enrique Soto and Yajaira Rosario

Taylor Lynn Martin and Tyler Jacob Hebert

Alfonsies Novak Soloman and Amonyae Ahnquie McDougler

Samantha Lynn Dunbar and Seth Logan Conley Merrill

Ebony Ivory Washington and Tonderrius Treyvon Brown

Michael Jason Arnel and Ashley Paige Lariviere

David N. Campbell and Jordan Suzanne Gandy

Logan Alan Query and Lisa Marie Hopkins

Brittany Latreace Turner and Nikia Rochelle Frazier

Jorge Armando Servin Jr. and Kimberly De Jesus

Maygan Rose Bergstrom and Cody Louie Mathewson

Nikki Lynn Ellis and Clannie Cyle Haun

Shannan Marie Sutherland and Homer Forrest Teague IV

Mark Andrew Ortiz and Hillary Ann Hale

Jordan Marie Rios and Alexander Elijah Medina

Omar Alejandro Garcia and Geovanie A. Estremera

Devon Mackenzie Stevens and Matthew Loughead Jr.

Vicky Lynn Stockton and Darwin Joseph Massar

Corey Shane Mantanona Brown and Rhea Layne Lizama Taimanglo

Ashley Marie Austin and Mooyong Kwak

Tanner Ryan Campbell and Mikayla Lee Bush Couch

Reymond Antonio Lujan and Kambria Na’Shaun Stokes

