Criminal dispositions

Juan Luis Acuna , Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Christopher Adams, Fort Hood, driving while intoxicated

Robert Hercules Bates, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Nerissa Zenobia Bell, Killeen, theft of services greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Justin Bradley Bennett, Temple, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Clayton Boettcher, Lexington, driving while intoxicated

Eric Wayne Braden, Killeen, violating a protection order with bias/prejudice

Eric Wayne Braden, Killeen, violating a bond/protective order

Benjamin I. Brown, Holland, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Brandon Dominic Brown, Pflugerville, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Pedro Canizales , Cameron, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Frankie Lee Cody, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Corrie Colagross , Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Micahael Annen Coufal , Temple, driving while license invalid with a previous conviction

Gary Layton Depree , Jarrell, drug test falsification

Derrick Lamar Fair, Killeen, assault–simple

Brittany Gatewood , Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Mario Gonzalez, Rogers, harassment–repeated electronic

Tracee Denise Gooden, Copperas Cove, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Jai’ Naya L. Howard, Belton, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Anthony Craig Johnson, Temple, criminal trespass

Traimane Leblanc Kettles, Temple, forgery of a financial instrument

Ashley Lauren Lowe, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Michael Irvin Lucas Jr., discharging a firearm in a certain manner

Pedro Mares, criminal attempt

Michael Aaron Martin, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated

Elsa C. Martinez, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Elsa C. Martinez, Temple, assault causing bodily injury

Richard Mata, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Amber Nicole Mercer, Belton, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Kristina Roseann Mikeska , Moody, making a false statement to police

Latasha Moore, Belton, resisting arrest, search or transport

David Wayne Morgan, Killeen, making a terroristic threat causing fear

Jory Neel, Kerrville, forgery–to defraud or harm

Luis Alfredo Olvera , Pflugerville, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Steven Parker-Morris, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Fernando Perez, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Leslie Perez-Garza, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

John Perry, Moody, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Joshua Lucas Peschel , Temple, stealing or receiving a stolen check

Marquice Deion Phillips, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

George L. Price Jr., Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

George L. Price Jr., Killeen, violating a protection order with bias or prejudice

Even Richards, Copperas Cove, driving while intoxicated BAC

Layne Ridgeway, Little River-Academy, driving while intoxicated

Vanessa Saldiva, Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Ashley Jordan Taplin , Killeen, displaying a fictitious license plate

Joshua James Taylor, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Jawan Alexander Thomas, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Cameron Andrew Tillman, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Gendrys Valdes-Garcia, Houston, traffic offense class C

Juan Vicuna, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Lareesa Shanae Walker, Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Lareesa Shanae Walker, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Travis Loyd Walker, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Clement Mwangi Wanganga , Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Jalen D. Watts, Killeen, criminal trespass

Ashton Payne West, Harker Heights, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Troy Gene White, Granger, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Rajay Williams, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Bobby Glenn Wilson, Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Rong Zhang, Spring , no massage therapy license-owner

Divorces

Monisha Downing Wright vs. Joseph Jasidri Wright

Brooke Marie Dollard vs. Brogan Anthony Wesley Sams

Tabitha Ann Garcia vs. Carlos Dejesus Garcia

Keaundra Lashay Covington vs. Charles Leigh Covington

Leslie Kathleen Cole vs. Ariah Bronson Cole

Dianne Marie Scott Giddens vs. Vincent Carl Giddens

Joshua Tra’von Reed vs. Bineta Fall

Dorean Alberto Rios vs. Lee Ellen Noel Rios

Bruntron Recardo Brown vs. Verceolia Jaqueise Brown

Jeffery Allen Rittenour vs. Maria Eliza Rittenour

Tia Alana Haynes vs. Demetrius James Slaughter

Becky Lynn Zavodny vs. Elden Jerome Zabodny

Maria De Le Luz Pastrana vs. Mandela Smith

Kissandra Kaylarose Deabenderfer vs. Thomas Lamonte Parson III

Chorong Charmaine Alvarez vs. Ever Eduardo Alvarez-Garcia

Lisa F. Darden vs. Antwanet C. Darden

Joey Ethan Stark vs. Erica Marie Conway

Tyrone Ray Williams vs. Kendra Williams

Juanita Jacqueline Krepp and Nicholas Walter Krepp

Kasandra Lyn Meier vs. Dustin Arthur Meier

Darryl Curtis Lacy vs. Stephanie Odessa Lacy

Jorge David-Phillip Brown- Wiltz vs. Shakaly Mali Brown- Wiltz

Zaiasia Pruitt vs. Dominique Pruitt

Beaann Latrice Fields-Brooks vs. Jasper O’Neal Brooks

Samantha Elena Phillips vs. Kyle Scott Phillips

Kylah Rhiann Dougherty vs. Thomas Lee Dougherty

Miami Marie Jones vs. Leroy Thomas Jones Jr.

Kasha Evans vs. David Hague

Scott Alan Cross vs. Vanessa Cross

Violet Lorraine Edwards vs. Jermaine Marion Edwards

David Joel Howell vs. Melissa Rae Howell

Abigail Sariah Kettelhake vs. Cameron Scott Walsh

Wiley Wiggs vs. Jessica Wiggs

Jorge Mendoza Luna vs. Laura Eugenia Adame Mediola

Claudia Camila Garrell vs. Corey Robert Garrell

Michelle Leeann Rhaney vs. Cedric Jermain Rhaney

Barron Shane Coe Jr. vs. Tahj Jyrese Brown

Jeffery Lewis Brown vs. Martha Lynette Brown

Jeremiah John Evatt vs. Cheyenne Nola Brooks Evatt

Latoya Machelle Bobbitt vs. Celnell Von Bobbitt

Derek Brian Gillenwater vs. Miranda Rene Gillenwater

Tyree Charles Lawson vs. Dasmone Aundrea Lawson

Alexandra Elizabeth Santos vs. Daniel Santos

Andres Gabriel Abreu Ortega vs. Rebecca Ann Roybal

Yvette M. Jones vs. Carlos D. Jones

Trevon Javon Odom vs. Jazmyn Amber Odom

Wanda Jane Neese vs. Mark Wayne Neese Sr.

Rickey Martinez vs. Esse Carol Martinez

Ebony Latoya Sumbry vs. Joseph Sumbry III

Elisabeth Asier Castellanos vs. Oscar Armando Castellanos

Joanna Potello Spring vs. Derick Jerome Spring

Marriages

Michelle Ann March and Athan John Collier

Christopher James Hammond and Gina Louisa Assing

Heather Nicole Malicki and Kevin Michael Ford

Dustin Ray Hunt and Deshonna Deshay Mitchell

Maria Eloiza De Leon and Sean Michael Royse

Katelyn Deain Houston and Randall Scott Houston Jr.

Darren Tyler Beadle and Abriel Bre Skibins

Savanna Nicole Spurlock and Michael Anthony Castimore

Katelyn Marie Tillett and Gabrielle Hope Wetmore

Kelsey D. Sehon and Chad A. Piel

Myrtle Amber Nevels and Patrick Eugene Givens

Kenneth John Boschert and Constance Maverick Holle

Andrew Joseph Noyes and Megan Elizabeth Taylor

Nicolas Scot Covine and Ruthielle Durango

Richard Theodore Busch and Khikoyat Botrizoda

Alyssa Breanna Vail and Ashton Javier Milton

Cooper David Martin and Samantha Lee Chick

Kevin Joseph Lommer and Miracle Lopez Garcia

Allison Marie Delorey and Ronald Dwuan Pinard

Nathan Trevor Thomas and Kelsey Marie de la Rosa

Patrick Eric Burke and Robin Glee Rawal

Shauna Caprice Staub and Miguel Angel Molina

Krysatal Nicole Cook and Brandon Lee Sellears

Leah Sherri Walker and Kevin Devon McGee

Tray Allen Teague and Joshua Aaron Jude Boyd

Juan Jesus Hurtado and McKayla Ann Hodge

Isaac Serunjoji and Joan Nagawa

Kyle Lee Golladay and Layton Tyler Land

Isaias David Becerra and Jocelyn-Renee Palma Vidal

Ethan David Kieffer and Tiffany Gayle Forquer

Shilpa Vivek Nayak and Karthik Shenoy bola

Michael Joseph Halm and Tori Morning Wiggins

Roxana Hollingsworth and Scott Oneal Carter

Robert James Ramirez and Damani Tequan Johnson

Natasha Marie Lacheyl Evans and Wykeyhe Treyvon Walker

Jessica Leanne Miracle and Raymond Michael Williams

Lance Corry Bradley Shekieya Natasha Abrams

Ashley Nicole Alanis and Raquesha Renee

Derek Brower and Katherine Jean Simpson

Charles Melvin Smith and Rhianna Louise Clark

Jemel Angel Vazquezgo Stinson and Zekayla Marie Livingston

Tinnesha Trudy Stephenson and Barrett Stevens Taylor

Dominick Alexander Ellison and Julyiah Starasia Nunes

Scott Joseph Sebenaler and Alecia Ann Grogman

Kiana Leilani Chong and Jermain Alexander Baptiste

Matthew Warren Haisig and Joyce Ann Wise

Madelyn Marie Butters and Samuel Dean Barroner

Kyle Robert Card and Morgan Grace Williams

Angela Nicole Breckenridge and William Levi Mabe

Yvette Felicia Djiena Engoue and Xavier Jean-Luc Njoya

Raul Alexander Cervantes and Rocio Aylyn Salgado

Anthony Garcia and Melinda Renee Mccray

Bria Nicole Scott and Christopher James Green

Shird Gene Cantwell Jr. and Jaime Renee Hill

Payton Zaccheus Thompson and Kierra Shane Weaver

John Christopher Kindle and Elizabeth Ramonita Dunkel

Regan Douglass Ealey and Erin Elizabeth Braun

Stephanie : ee Spsa amd Sean Coy Wood

Robert Wane Focht III and Kimberly Michelle Pinkerton

Emma Kathryn Horne and Zachary Isaiah James GArris

Caitlin Michele Crotchfelt and Christopher James White

Orlando Jesus Palacios and Julissa Irene Deleon

Josue Joel Velez Camacho and Santiago Coralys Melendez

Serenity Cayra Taylor and Austin Kruz Kreider

Vladimir Rosario and Abigail Lynn Downey

Shardae Nicole Francis and Savian Ray Arnaz Wise

Michelle Nicole Flores and Martin Kyle Murillo

Joey Lee Wade and Sandy Princess Michael

Amanda Victoria Pickelsimer and Joseph Nathan Garcia

Cristina Montes and David Gregory Palor

Nicholas Thomas Schroeder and Alexis Marie Nusca

Jade Ymanii robinson and Joseph Treyvaughn Richmond

Davin Christian Hanley and Laura Nicole Bell

Thomas Paul Dills Elizabeth Lorena Curtis

John Leo Wanken and Amber Dawn Lichtenwalner

Aarti Varma and Pedro Martin Gallegos

Richard Shilo Webster and Jenneve Venturanza Hutchinson

Natalie Cecilia Mendez and Sophie Lorain Covin

Phillip Tyrone Lee and Brittany Tierra Suggs

Isaiah Thomas Carlisle and Hayley Nicole Aaby

Lyzand Serrano and Teresa Esmerald Campos Guerrero

Ashley Janelle Giroux and Michael Lee Grady Jr.

Anakaren Lopez and Rizo Francisco Lopez

Stephen John Glynn and Kaylynn Jo Parks

Valena Shanel Greene and Jeremiah Lavow Jr.

Andres Antonio Garza and Haily Michelle Leshock

Paris Danielle Jones and Breje Denisia Elliott

Loraine Elvira Bermudez-Rivera and Edmundo Emmanuel Cortes-Ortiz

Robert James Carver and Ashleigh Crystine Sullivan

Malik Akil Davis and Ariana Bricole Toomer

Caprice Monique Dunlap and John Alexander Architzel

Mariah Daishanai Byrd and Tyrel Na’im Abney 