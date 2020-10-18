Criminal dispositions
Juan Luis Acuna , Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Christopher Adams, Fort Hood, driving while intoxicated
Robert Hercules Bates, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Nerissa Zenobia Bell, Killeen, theft of services greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Justin Bradley Bennett, Temple, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Clayton Boettcher, Lexington, driving while intoxicated
Eric Wayne Braden, Killeen, violating a protection order with bias/prejudice
Eric Wayne Braden, Killeen, violating a bond/protective order
Benjamin I. Brown, Holland, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Brandon Dominic Brown, Pflugerville, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Pedro Canizales , Cameron, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Frankie Lee Cody, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Corrie Colagross , Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Micahael Annen Coufal , Temple, driving while license invalid with a previous conviction
Gary Layton Depree , Jarrell, drug test falsification
Derrick Lamar Fair, Killeen, assault–simple
Brittany Gatewood , Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Mario Gonzalez, Rogers, harassment–repeated electronic
Tracee Denise Gooden, Copperas Cove, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Jai’ Naya L. Howard, Belton, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750
Anthony Craig Johnson, Temple, criminal trespass
Traimane Leblanc Kettles, Temple, forgery of a financial instrument
Ashley Lauren Lowe, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Michael Irvin Lucas Jr., discharging a firearm in a certain manner
Pedro Mares, criminal attempt
Michael Aaron Martin, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated
Elsa C. Martinez, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Elsa C. Martinez, Temple, assault causing bodily injury
Richard Mata, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Amber Nicole Mercer, Belton, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Kristina Roseann Mikeska , Moody, making a false statement to police
Latasha Moore, Belton, resisting arrest, search or transport
David Wayne Morgan, Killeen, making a terroristic threat causing fear
Jory Neel, Kerrville, forgery–to defraud or harm
Luis Alfredo Olvera , Pflugerville, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Steven Parker-Morris, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Fernando Perez, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Leslie Perez-Garza, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
John Perry, Moody, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Joshua Lucas Peschel , Temple, stealing or receiving a stolen check
Marquice Deion Phillips, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
George L. Price Jr., Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
George L. Price Jr., Killeen, violating a protection order with bias or prejudice
Even Richards, Copperas Cove, driving while intoxicated BAC
Layne Ridgeway, Little River-Academy, driving while intoxicated
Vanessa Saldiva, Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Ashley Jordan Taplin , Killeen, displaying a fictitious license plate
Joshua James Taylor, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Jawan Alexander Thomas, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Cameron Andrew Tillman, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Gendrys Valdes-Garcia, Houston, traffic offense class C
Juan Vicuna, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Lareesa Shanae Walker, Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Lareesa Shanae Walker, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Travis Loyd Walker, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Clement Mwangi Wanganga , Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Jalen D. Watts, Killeen, criminal trespass
Ashton Payne West, Harker Heights, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Troy Gene White, Granger, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Rajay Williams, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Bobby Glenn Wilson, Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Rong Zhang, Spring , no massage therapy license-owner
Divorces
Monisha Downing Wright vs. Joseph Jasidri Wright
Brooke Marie Dollard vs. Brogan Anthony Wesley Sams
Tabitha Ann Garcia vs. Carlos Dejesus Garcia
Keaundra Lashay Covington vs. Charles Leigh Covington
Leslie Kathleen Cole vs. Ariah Bronson Cole
Dianne Marie Scott Giddens vs. Vincent Carl Giddens
Joshua Tra’von Reed vs. Bineta Fall
Dorean Alberto Rios vs. Lee Ellen Noel Rios
Bruntron Recardo Brown vs. Verceolia Jaqueise Brown
Jeffery Allen Rittenour vs. Maria Eliza Rittenour
Tia Alana Haynes vs. Demetrius James Slaughter
Becky Lynn Zavodny vs. Elden Jerome Zabodny
Maria De Le Luz Pastrana vs. Mandela Smith
Kissandra Kaylarose Deabenderfer vs. Thomas Lamonte Parson III
Chorong Charmaine Alvarez vs. Ever Eduardo Alvarez-Garcia
Lisa F. Darden vs. Antwanet C. Darden
Joey Ethan Stark vs. Erica Marie Conway
Tyrone Ray Williams vs. Kendra Williams
Juanita Jacqueline Krepp and Nicholas Walter Krepp
Kasandra Lyn Meier vs. Dustin Arthur Meier
Darryl Curtis Lacy vs. Stephanie Odessa Lacy
Jorge David-Phillip Brown- Wiltz vs. Shakaly Mali Brown- Wiltz
Zaiasia Pruitt vs. Dominique Pruitt
Beaann Latrice Fields-Brooks vs. Jasper O’Neal Brooks
Samantha Elena Phillips vs. Kyle Scott Phillips
Kylah Rhiann Dougherty vs. Thomas Lee Dougherty
Miami Marie Jones vs. Leroy Thomas Jones Jr.
Kasha Evans vs. David Hague
Scott Alan Cross vs. Vanessa Cross
Violet Lorraine Edwards vs. Jermaine Marion Edwards
David Joel Howell vs. Melissa Rae Howell
Abigail Sariah Kettelhake vs. Cameron Scott Walsh
Wiley Wiggs vs. Jessica Wiggs
Jorge Mendoza Luna vs. Laura Eugenia Adame Mediola
Claudia Camila Garrell vs. Corey Robert Garrell
Michelle Leeann Rhaney vs. Cedric Jermain Rhaney
Barron Shane Coe Jr. vs. Tahj Jyrese Brown
Jeffery Lewis Brown vs. Martha Lynette Brown
Jeremiah John Evatt vs. Cheyenne Nola Brooks Evatt
Latoya Machelle Bobbitt vs. Celnell Von Bobbitt
Derek Brian Gillenwater vs. Miranda Rene Gillenwater
Tyree Charles Lawson vs. Dasmone Aundrea Lawson
Alexandra Elizabeth Santos vs. Daniel Santos
Andres Gabriel Abreu Ortega vs. Rebecca Ann Roybal
Yvette M. Jones vs. Carlos D. Jones
Trevon Javon Odom vs. Jazmyn Amber Odom
Wanda Jane Neese vs. Mark Wayne Neese Sr.
Rickey Martinez vs. Esse Carol Martinez
Ebony Latoya Sumbry vs. Joseph Sumbry III
Elisabeth Asier Castellanos vs. Oscar Armando Castellanos
Joanna Potello Spring vs. Derick Jerome Spring
Marriages
Michelle Ann March and Athan John Collier
Christopher James Hammond and Gina Louisa Assing
Heather Nicole Malicki and Kevin Michael Ford
Dustin Ray Hunt and Deshonna Deshay Mitchell
Maria Eloiza De Leon and Sean Michael Royse
Katelyn Deain Houston and Randall Scott Houston Jr.
Darren Tyler Beadle and Abriel Bre Skibins
Savanna Nicole Spurlock and Michael Anthony Castimore
Katelyn Marie Tillett and Gabrielle Hope Wetmore
Kelsey D. Sehon and Chad A. Piel
Myrtle Amber Nevels and Patrick Eugene Givens
Kenneth John Boschert and Constance Maverick Holle
Andrew Joseph Noyes and Megan Elizabeth Taylor
Nicolas Scot Covine and Ruthielle Durango
Richard Theodore Busch and Khikoyat Botrizoda
Alyssa Breanna Vail and Ashton Javier Milton
Cooper David Martin and Samantha Lee Chick
Kevin Joseph Lommer and Miracle Lopez Garcia
Allison Marie Delorey and Ronald Dwuan Pinard
Nathan Trevor Thomas and Kelsey Marie de la Rosa
Patrick Eric Burke and Robin Glee Rawal
Shauna Caprice Staub and Miguel Angel Molina
Krysatal Nicole Cook and Brandon Lee Sellears
Leah Sherri Walker and Kevin Devon McGee
Tray Allen Teague and Joshua Aaron Jude Boyd
Juan Jesus Hurtado and McKayla Ann Hodge
Isaac Serunjoji and Joan Nagawa
Kyle Lee Golladay and Layton Tyler Land
William Leslie Strange Jr. vs. Julie Mull Strange
Isaias David Becerra and Jocelyn-Renee Palma Vidal
Ethan David Kieffer and Tiffany Gayle Forquer
Shilpa Vivek Nayak and Karthik Shenoy bola
Michael Joseph Halm and Tori Morning Wiggins
Roxana Hollingsworth and Scott Oneal Carter
Robert James Ramirez and Damani Tequan Johnson
Natasha Marie Lacheyl Evans and Wykeyhe Treyvon Walker
Jessica Leanne Miracle and Raymond Michael Williams
Lance Corry Bradley Shekieya Natasha Abrams
Ashley Nicole Alanis and Raquesha Renee
Derek Brower and Katherine Jean Simpson
Charles Melvin Smith and Rhianna Louise Clark
Jemel Angel Vazquezgo Stinson and Zekayla Marie Livingston
Tinnesha Trudy Stephenson and Barrett Stevens Taylor
Dominick Alexander Ellison and Julyiah Starasia Nunes
Scott Joseph Sebenaler and Alecia Ann Grogman
Kiana Leilani Chong and Jermain Alexander Baptiste
Matthew Warren Haisig and Joyce Ann Wise
Madelyn Marie Butters and Samuel Dean Barroner
Kyle Robert Card and Morgan Grace Williams
Angela Nicole Breckenridge and William Levi Mabe
Yvette Felicia Djiena Engoue and Xavier Jean-Luc Njoya
Raul Alexander Cervantes and Rocio Aylyn Salgado
Anthony Garcia and Melinda Renee Mccray
Bria Nicole Scott and Christopher James Green
Shird Gene Cantwell Jr. and Jaime Renee Hill
Payton Zaccheus Thompson and Kierra Shane Weaver
John Christopher Kindle and Elizabeth Ramonita Dunkel
Regan Douglass Ealey and Erin Elizabeth Braun
Stephanie : ee Spsa amd Sean Coy Wood
Robert Wane Focht III and Kimberly Michelle Pinkerton
Emma Kathryn Horne and Zachary Isaiah James GArris
Caitlin Michele Crotchfelt and Christopher James White
Orlando Jesus Palacios and Julissa Irene Deleon
Josue Joel Velez Camacho and Santiago Coralys Melendez
Serenity Cayra Taylor and Austin Kruz Kreider
Vladimir Rosario and Abigail Lynn Downey
Shardae Nicole Francis and Savian Ray Arnaz Wise
Michelle Nicole Flores and Martin Kyle Murillo
Joey Lee Wade and Sandy Princess Michael
Amanda Victoria Pickelsimer and Joseph Nathan Garcia
Cristina Montes and David Gregory Palor
Nicholas Thomas Schroeder and Alexis Marie Nusca
Jade Ymanii robinson and Joseph Treyvaughn Richmond
Davin Christian Hanley and Laura Nicole Bell
Thomas Paul Dills Elizabeth Lorena Curtis
John Leo Wanken and Amber Dawn Lichtenwalner
Aarti Varma and Pedro Martin Gallegos
Richard Shilo Webster and Jenneve Venturanza Hutchinson
Natalie Cecilia Mendez and Sophie Lorain Covin
Phillip Tyrone Lee and Brittany Tierra Suggs
Isaiah Thomas Carlisle and Hayley Nicole Aaby
Lyzand Serrano and Teresa Esmerald Campos Guerrero
Ashley Janelle Giroux and Michael Lee Grady Jr.
Jessica Leanne Miracle and Raymond Michael Williams
Lance Corry Bradley and Shekieya Natasha Abrams
Ashley Nicole Alanis and Marina Renee Tobar
Cole Christopher Dutton- Matzke and Raquesha Renee Shaw
Derek Brower and Katherine Jean Simpson
Charles Melvin Smith and Rhianna Louise Clark
Jemel Angel Vazquezgo Stinson and Zekayla Marie Livingston
Tinnesha Trudy Stephenson and Barrett Stevens Taylor
Anakaren Lopez and Rizo Francisco Lopez
Stephen John Glynn and Kaylynn Jo Parks
Valena Shanel Greene and Jeremiah Lavow Jr.
Andres Antonio Garza and Haily Michelle Leshock
Paris Danielle Jones and Breje Denisia Elliott
Loraine Elvira Bermudez-Rivera and Edmundo Emmanuel Cortes-Ortiz
Robert James Carver and Ashleigh Crystine Sullivan
Malik Akil Davis and Ariana Bricole Toomer
Caprice Monique Dunlap and John Alexander Architzel
Mariah Daishanai Byrd and Tyrel Na’im Abney