Criminal dispositions

Ronika Danielle Allen, Kyle, unlawfully carrying of a weapon

Djenne Niani Connell, Temple, criminal attempt

Ki’Antra Evans Hannon, Killeen, delivery of marijuana less than or equal to ¼ oz.

Breanne Lache Holmes, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Julia Quaddiyah Simmons, Harker Heights, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Divorces

Aaron Jason Wilson vs. Yeraldyne Fernanda Cedeno

Survasha Amma McGhee vs. Roshaud D. Ward

Shelia Ruth Percel vs. David Oliver Percel Jr.

Rico Dayshawn Monk vs. Tashara Lorres Monk

Teresa Pierce Clary vs. Harold Dale Clary

Tonya Hughes vs. Thomas T. Yates

Kimberly Jewel Morales vs. Cameron Lee Morales

Kurt William Glass vs. Dawn Erika Glass

Billy Jude Hare vs. Erin Leigh Hare

Daniel Oscar Rodriguez vs. Hillary Rodriguez

Theron Dehondre Hutton vs. Tataneshia Hutton

Denise Ann Semkiw vs. Thomas Allen Devine

James E. Holverson vs. Dyan Holverson

Amy Yvonne Museka-Thomas vs. Derrick D’Wayne Thomas

Arnesia Q. Williams vs. Jimarous Williams

Joshua Thomas Roe vs. Layla Vivian Heineken

Jeremy Tyler Free vs. Kristen Faith Free

Katherine Guzman vs. Joe Anthony Guzman

Elias Zavala vs. Senia Zavala

Kerry-Ann Frazier vs. Daryl Landon Frazier

Quinnus Gerald Caldwell vs. Aquaya Bridgette Caldwell

Luis M. Sanchez vs. Yudis Elena Sanchez

Hasting George McLeod vs. Shaunakay Jadeen McLeod

Amissa M. Smallwood vs. Juan G. Orona Rodriguez

Deidre Jane Carden vs. Anthony Joe Carden

Kyra Alexander vs. Diamond Raymond Alexander

Koffi Hervecesar X Eho vs. Nicolina Abla Dapilma

Alexis Michaelyn Carpenter vs. Colan J. Carpenter

Yaminah Tumpe Hill vs. Kimarley Dowaine Bogeridge

Chance Jacob King vs. Dennis F. Allen

Sara Holton vs. Charles Patrick Holton Jr.

Blaire Ashleigh Iverson vs. Johnathan Iverson

Sage Noel Amour vs. Anthony William Robbins

Billy Dotson vs. Keyonna Dotson

Victoria Danae Martinez- Alviar vs. Jerome Griffin

Nailah Nicole Trought vs. Cavel Carlton Trought

Samuel Finkenbinder vs. Elizabeth Finkenbinder

Patrick Michael Halon vs. Dolores Klara Hanlon

Tina Marie Naszkiewicz vs. Michael Jordan Naszkiewicz

Cesar Castro Gaxiola vs. Jocelyn Medina

Clevesia Jenise Dixon vs. Devell Maurice Fields

Tanya Durrell Ellis vs. Terry Eugene Elllis

Jason Edward Watson vs. Gina R. Watson

Michala Michell Casarez vs. Miguel Benjamin Casarez

Raheim Allen vs. Lashona Allen

Haleigh Breann Murphy vs. Ashley Kate Donohue

Charity Catherine Hoffman vs. Christopher Allen Hoffman

Marriage licenses

Haley Nicole Kerns and Tyler Matthew McCoy

Adrienne Celeste Ash and Cort Warner Spellman

Mariana Rodriguez and Alexander Taurino Alarcon

Quinton Joseph Scarborough and Jennifer LaVonne Klepac

Eugene Haynes and Mildred Marie Coleman

Ana Maria Carrillo and James Matthew Ybarra

Forrest Malcom Webb and Jennifer Joann Garvie

Paris Luis Armando Febus and Zuleyka Ann Garcia Ferrufino

Michael Paul Behun and Brenda Nichole Beard

Hannah Alexis Brasher and Dawson Michael Duncan

Andrew Alexander Huff and Crystal Mechelle Taylor

Shakier Nashiera Kaplan and Jeniffer Ortiz Luna

Katie Lynn King and Elbert Jamaull Manor

Aleixer Lopez and Aurora Patricia Garcia

Dillyn Jay Sneed and Jade Danette -Nicole Luna

Aven Cole Reamer and Audra Elise Treadway

Dianarra Malit Arceo and Franz Jerico Ibaan Villegas

Doryan James Williams and Dulce Ivonne Munoz

Austin Dean Wilson and Breanna Marie Palmer

Joshua Thomas Shepherd and Melina Joann Muniz

Alexander Lewis Balch and Emily Kristine Elsom

Ronald Douglas Baldez and Shawna Rae Kinsey

Francisco Javier Martinez and Giseel Victorino Cazares

Jonaphine Rae Ocsio Mata and Joseph Gregory Bauer

Jacob Reuben Gilmer and Jennifer Lynn Voigt

Jessica Viola Nichole Coutee and Phillip Jordan Mercado

Camarie Chanel Paradise and Kendra Marie Cagle

Sean Leo Klopotoski and Emily Jordan Bovey

Nikki Lavonne Peters and Logan Reid Sill

Aracely Garza and Galvan Jacob Jose Duplan

Melanie Brianna Vasquez and Ralph Mathew Uy Robles

Michael James Sadler II and Grace Alleen Meanor

Maegon Rene Sauer and Corey Daniel Craig

Ashley Meikel Major and Gerardo Correa Rodriguez

Duncan Joseph Wyrwas and Carissa Maya Jenkins

Danishka Marie Perez Casillas and Giovannie John Cardona Rivera

James Milan Buford and Angel Lajoy Clay

Austin Taylor Salazar and Taylor Alexis Flanagan

Roxana Villanueva and Grimaldo Jaime Castaneda

Joseph Anthony Salas and Shelzey-Lyn Taisetsu Jamora -Watanabe

Murphy Ray Morman III and Semaj Brittney Owens

Brooke Ashley Vining and Zachary Reed Oldham

Andrew Victor Martin and Olivia Rochelle Chee

Erica Monica Harris and Chantria Shaniece Miller

Daniel Scott Robbs and Kerianna Dalia Cunningham

Ben G. Hager III and Jared Alexander Fuentes

Shay Leann Smith and Dwayne Keith Kovarek

Ian Michael Berneking and Sarah Jean Lewis

Hector Noe Velasquez Fernandez and Arianna Jadine Villagomez Peredo

Nedra Nichole Buster and Jossie June Eatman Jr.

Aaron Jacob Nickols and Marquise Lynn Emery

Destiny Cheyenne Reece and Riley Chase Cess Mota

Ronald Wayne Kelly Jr. and Mikayla Danielle Harden

Vania Remedor and Jamesson Hilaire

James Adam Downing and Mariah Renee Ybarbo

Christina Marie Cotton and Absalom Tovar Gonzalez

Aliyah Danielle Gonzalez and Ralph Jordan Quinto

Alfredo De La Torre Jr. and Jesse Reyes

Ramiro Garza III and Tammy Diane Luna

Nowlin Jason Robert Flood Jr. and Elizabeth Rose Cenname

Christopher Lee Hodge and Cassandra Easley

Cody Clay Haygood and Jessica Gomez Ovando

Eric Lamont Dunlap Jr. and Monja Antquanette Bonner-Black

Michael Allen Sant and Brittney Ann Belores

Heather Mae Brooks and Brytny Alayssa Tobin

Rosa Carolys Ivette Rivera and Christian Jomar Lopez Rivera

Lingsay Scot McClain and Javier Tony Castro II

Colby Phillip Kwolek and Carsen Michelle Gray

Billi Jo Rhoades and Robert David Sterk

Thomas James Hartwell and Karen Angella Anderson

Juana L. Teran Perez and Sigala Benito De Jesus Vargas

Loya Geovanny Orduna and Thania Julia Dominguez

Jung Kyu Han and Haylea Elizabeth

Tyler Matthew Burke and Mia Danielle Clark

Kelly Nicanora Sanchez and Shane Patrick Cullen

Hayden Shane Antoine and Lauren Jewel Almazan

Apollo Hoang Nguyen and Layla Renee Combs

Monica Namratan Patel and Caleb Ryan Bennett

Melissa Antwanet Marie Pinchback and Abraham Walton 3rd

Cheyenne Jean Meiners and Weston Elliott Barrett

Alexis Emani Denise Roland and Breann Alexis McPhaul

Dylan Michael Charlton and Nora Ashling Czupek

Barry Glenn Clanton Jr. and Soraya Leilani Martinez

Stanley Allen Guy and Tyese Zorchelle Harvey

Edward Earl Pearce Jr. and Nikole Shtae Campbell

Jasmine Yvonne Little and Chancelor Glen Kendall

Zahria Monae Hardy and Carlos Guillermo Rivas

Edgardo Rios and Ada Rosa Molina Cabrera

Teir Luis Valentine and Iris Ashley Garza

Tyrell Craig VanAusdal and Lorelei Tessa Sappenfield

Samuel Daegan Hendricks and Erika Jane Biswell

Bethany Elaine Herrington and Lewis Clyburn Sowell IV

Damion Jason Wiltshire and Justinea Patricia Walker

Sidney Brooke Foster and Max Mila Potter

Garrett Ellis Young and Halle Rey Pohl

Darius Dejohn Sims and Murielle Segolene Kouzonde

Austin Xavier Alatorre and Jessica Patricia Vazquez

Fernando Alejandro Ramos and Natasha Elaine Peting

Alexis Lashaun Powell and Alvin Benjamin Amos III