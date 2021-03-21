Criminal dispositions
Ronika Danielle Allen, Kyle, unlawfully carrying of a weapon
Djenne Niani Connell, Temple, criminal attempt
Ki’Antra Evans Hannon, Killeen, delivery of marijuana less than or equal to ¼ oz.
Breanne Lache Holmes, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Julia Quaddiyah Simmons, Harker Heights, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Divorces
Aaron Jason Wilson vs. Yeraldyne Fernanda Cedeno
Survasha Amma McGhee vs. Roshaud D. Ward
Shelia Ruth Percel vs. David Oliver Percel Jr.
Rico Dayshawn Monk vs. Tashara Lorres Monk
Teresa Pierce Clary vs. Harold Dale Clary
Tonya Hughes vs. Thomas T. Yates
Kimberly Jewel Morales vs. Cameron Lee Morales
Kurt William Glass vs. Dawn Erika Glass
Billy Jude Hare vs. Erin Leigh Hare
Daniel Oscar Rodriguez vs. Hillary Rodriguez
Theron Dehondre Hutton vs. Tataneshia Hutton
Denise Ann Semkiw vs. Thomas Allen Devine
James E. Holverson vs. Dyan Holverson
Amy Yvonne Museka-Thomas vs. Derrick D’Wayne Thomas
Arnesia Q. Williams vs. Jimarous Williams
Joshua Thomas Roe vs. Layla Vivian Heineken
Jeremy Tyler Free vs. Kristen Faith Free
Katherine Guzman vs. Joe Anthony Guzman
Elias Zavala vs. Senia Zavala
Kerry-Ann Frazier vs. Daryl Landon Frazier
Quinnus Gerald Caldwell vs. Aquaya Bridgette Caldwell
Luis M. Sanchez vs. Yudis Elena Sanchez
Hasting George McLeod vs. Shaunakay Jadeen McLeod
Amissa M. Smallwood vs. Juan G. Orona Rodriguez
Deidre Jane Carden vs. Anthony Joe Carden
Kyra Alexander vs. Diamond Raymond Alexander
Koffi Hervecesar X Eho vs. Nicolina Abla Dapilma
Alexis Michaelyn Carpenter vs. Colan J. Carpenter
Yaminah Tumpe Hill vs. Kimarley Dowaine Bogeridge
Chance Jacob King vs. Dennis F. Allen
Sara Holton vs. Charles Patrick Holton Jr.
Blaire Ashleigh Iverson vs. Johnathan Iverson
Sage Noel Amour vs. Anthony William Robbins
Billy Dotson vs. Keyonna Dotson
Victoria Danae Martinez- Alviar vs. Jerome Griffin
Nailah Nicole Trought vs. Cavel Carlton Trought
Samuel Finkenbinder vs. Elizabeth Finkenbinder
Patrick Michael Halon vs. Dolores Klara Hanlon
Tina Marie Naszkiewicz vs. Michael Jordan Naszkiewicz
Cesar Castro Gaxiola vs. Jocelyn Medina
Clevesia Jenise Dixon vs. Devell Maurice Fields
Tanya Durrell Ellis vs. Terry Eugene Elllis
Jason Edward Watson vs. Gina R. Watson
Michala Michell Casarez vs. Miguel Benjamin Casarez
Raheim Allen vs. Lashona Allen
Haleigh Breann Murphy vs. Ashley Kate Donohue
Charity Catherine Hoffman vs. Christopher Allen Hoffman
Marriage licenses
Haley Nicole Kerns and Tyler Matthew McCoy
Adrienne Celeste Ash and Cort Warner Spellman
Mariana Rodriguez and Alexander Taurino Alarcon
Quinton Joseph Scarborough and Jennifer LaVonne Klepac
Eugene Haynes and Mildred Marie Coleman
Ana Maria Carrillo and James Matthew Ybarra
Forrest Malcom Webb and Jennifer Joann Garvie
Paris Luis Armando Febus and Zuleyka Ann Garcia Ferrufino
Michael Paul Behun and Brenda Nichole Beard
Hannah Alexis Brasher and Dawson Michael Duncan
Andrew Alexander Huff and Crystal Mechelle Taylor
Shakier Nashiera Kaplan and Jeniffer Ortiz Luna
Katie Lynn King and Elbert Jamaull Manor
Aleixer Lopez and Aurora Patricia Garcia
Dillyn Jay Sneed and Jade Danette -Nicole Luna
Aven Cole Reamer and Audra Elise Treadway
Dianarra Malit Arceo and Franz Jerico Ibaan Villegas
Doryan James Williams and Dulce Ivonne Munoz
Austin Dean Wilson and Breanna Marie Palmer
Joshua Thomas Shepherd and Melina Joann Muniz
Alexander Lewis Balch and Emily Kristine Elsom
Ronald Douglas Baldez and Shawna Rae Kinsey
Francisco Javier Martinez and Giseel Victorino Cazares
Jonaphine Rae Ocsio Mata and Joseph Gregory Bauer
Jacob Reuben Gilmer and Jennifer Lynn Voigt
Jessica Viola Nichole Coutee and Phillip Jordan Mercado
Camarie Chanel Paradise and Kendra Marie Cagle
Sean Leo Klopotoski and Emily Jordan Bovey
Nikki Lavonne Peters and Logan Reid Sill
Aracely Garza and Galvan Jacob Jose Duplan
Melanie Brianna Vasquez and Ralph Mathew Uy Robles
Michael James Sadler II and Grace Alleen Meanor
Maegon Rene Sauer and Corey Daniel Craig
Ashley Meikel Major and Gerardo Correa Rodriguez
Duncan Joseph Wyrwas and Carissa Maya Jenkins
Danishka Marie Perez Casillas and Giovannie John Cardona Rivera
James Milan Buford and Angel Lajoy Clay
Austin Taylor Salazar and Taylor Alexis Flanagan
Roxana Villanueva and Grimaldo Jaime Castaneda
Joseph Anthony Salas and Shelzey-Lyn Taisetsu Jamora -Watanabe
Murphy Ray Morman III and Semaj Brittney Owens
Brooke Ashley Vining and Zachary Reed Oldham
Andrew Victor Martin and Olivia Rochelle Chee
Erica Monica Harris and Chantria Shaniece Miller
Daniel Scott Robbs and Kerianna Dalia Cunningham
Ben G. Hager III and Jared Alexander Fuentes
Shay Leann Smith and Dwayne Keith Kovarek
Ian Michael Berneking and Sarah Jean Lewis
Hector Noe Velasquez Fernandez and Arianna Jadine Villagomez Peredo
Nedra Nichole Buster and Jossie June Eatman Jr.
Aaron Jacob Nickols and Marquise Lynn Emery
Destiny Cheyenne Reece and Riley Chase Cess Mota
Ronald Wayne Kelly Jr. and Mikayla Danielle Harden
Vania Remedor and Jamesson Hilaire
James Adam Downing and Mariah Renee Ybarbo
Christina Marie Cotton and Absalom Tovar Gonzalez
Aliyah Danielle Gonzalez and Ralph Jordan Quinto
Alfredo De La Torre Jr. and Jesse Reyes
Ramiro Garza III and Tammy Diane Luna
Nowlin Jason Robert Flood Jr. and Elizabeth Rose Cenname
Christopher Lee Hodge and Cassandra Easley
Cody Clay Haygood and Jessica Gomez Ovando
Eric Lamont Dunlap Jr. and Monja Antquanette Bonner-Black
Michael Allen Sant and Brittney Ann Belores
Heather Mae Brooks and Brytny Alayssa Tobin
Rosa Carolys Ivette Rivera and Christian Jomar Lopez Rivera
Lingsay Scot McClain and Javier Tony Castro II
Colby Phillip Kwolek and Carsen Michelle Gray
Billi Jo Rhoades and Robert David Sterk
Thomas James Hartwell and Karen Angella Anderson
Juana L. Teran Perez and Sigala Benito De Jesus Vargas
Loya Geovanny Orduna and Thania Julia Dominguez
Jung Kyu Han and Haylea Elizabeth
Tyler Matthew Burke and Mia Danielle Clark
Kelly Nicanora Sanchez and Shane Patrick Cullen
Hayden Shane Antoine and Lauren Jewel Almazan
Apollo Hoang Nguyen and Layla Renee Combs
Monica Namratan Patel and Caleb Ryan Bennett
Melissa Antwanet Marie Pinchback and Abraham Walton 3rd
Cheyenne Jean Meiners and Weston Elliott Barrett
Alexis Emani Denise Roland and Breann Alexis McPhaul
Dylan Michael Charlton and Nora Ashling Czupek
Barry Glenn Clanton Jr. and Soraya Leilani Martinez
Stanley Allen Guy and Tyese Zorchelle Harvey
Edward Earl Pearce Jr. and Nikole Shtae Campbell
Jasmine Yvonne Little and Chancelor Glen Kendall
Zahria Monae Hardy and Carlos Guillermo Rivas
Edgardo Rios and Ada Rosa Molina Cabrera
Teir Luis Valentine and Iris Ashley Garza
Tyrell Craig VanAusdal and Lorelei Tessa Sappenfield
Samuel Daegan Hendricks and Erika Jane Biswell
Bethany Elaine Herrington and Lewis Clyburn Sowell IV
Damion Jason Wiltshire and Justinea Patricia Walker
Sidney Brooke Foster and Max Mila Potter
Garrett Ellis Young and Halle Rey Pohl
Darius Dejohn Sims and Murielle Segolene Kouzonde
Austin Xavier Alatorre and Jessica Patricia Vazquez
Fernando Alejandro Ramos and Natasha Elaine Peting
Alexis Lashaun Powell and Alvin Benjamin Amos III