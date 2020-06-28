Criminal dispositions

Mary Ann Anderson, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Kayla Benson, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Kayla Benson, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug-free zone

Kimberly Donn Cai , Killeen, escaping from custody

Devon Marcus Charrier , Salado, interfering with an emergency call

Priscilla Euresti , Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Jesef Pedro Gomez, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

David James Gonzales, Georgetown, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Shadeen Aisha Hanna, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Ryan Hartley, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated

Martin Hernandez, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Suluama Saifolau Lene , Bryan, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Jennifer Marie Loach, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Shaqinta Mack, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Alexander Marcus Martinez, Temple, deadly conduct

Hydress Curtis McDaniel, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury

Donald Montelongo , Holland, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Fernando Murillo, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Denis Kakuri Njihia , Houston, driving while intoxicated

Alexis Nicole Oneal , Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Ethan Tho Cuong Pham, Waco, keeping a gambling place

Alexander Rodriguez, Temple, driving while intoxicated BAC

Janice Rodriguez, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Dominique Asati Smith, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Jacqutavio Decarles West, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Rodney Antwan Wilson, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Divorces

Glendora Claristine Piper vs. Wilfurd Henry Benjamin Piper

David Rodriguez vs. Perla Estrella Carolina Mendoza

Kyndall Edwards vs. Calan James Smith

Thai Scott Neel vs. Tiffany Marie Neel

Bernard Vashun Malone vs. Kerri Yvonne Stevenson

Israel Josue Rivera vs. Cassandra Nicole Rivera

Brenda Kay Easter vs. Stephen R. Rosenberger

Christi Cummins vs. Christoper B. Cummins

Latonya S. Karey vs. Kevin Michael Karey

Melody Josette Jones vs. Makaibu Ruggiero L. Jones

Jennifer Lynn Mathiews vs. Brandon Lyn Mathiews

Heidi Lynn Martin vs. Agustin Gonzalez Jr.

Sara Monica James vs. Joseph Pierre Jackson

William Quiney IV vs. Cotina Nacole Quiney

Jacqueline Mae Sailer vs. Dwight James Sailer Jr.

Beverly Moore vs. Jonathan Moore

Sean Conrad Ferreira vs. Crystal Messina-Ferreira

Chris Pedroza vs. Marelaine Rene Pedroza

Patrick David Kelly vs. Gabariella Jacqueline Bermudez

Grace Taiwo Oluwabiyi vs. Wayne Lindsey

William Edward Widener vs. Maia Catherine Widener

Christopher Aron Thorn vs. Taylor Anne Snider

Shaelyn Elizabeth Wimberly vs. Christopher Jarald Wimberly Jr.

Donna Michelle Guerra vs. Michael Thomas Harrison

Jaqueline Gallo vs. Adam Rondon Sr.

Sarah Elizabeth Foster vs. Michael James Foster

Geridiayanna Villagomez Hebb vs. Marcus Demetrius Hebb

Clyde Sanford Wright vs. Danielle Delese Morrison

Walter James Sculark vs. Jessie Mae Sculark

Joseph Thomas Cooley vs. Melvin Julius Kessler

Evia Alina Flowers vs. Cyntrell Nicole Flowers

Kevin Douglas Sullivan vs. Rachel Lynette Sullivan

Christine Mingo Baskerville vs. Kenneth David Baskerville

Christopher Blake Corley vs. Billie Rae Corley

Petrina Rose- Sawadogo vs. Abdel Aziz Sawadogo

Harold Wardel Wideman III vs. Tabi Elizabeth Wideman

Shayna Marie Sokolovik vs. Armin Sokolovic

Marriages

Flor Antero- vences and Martin Jantes Jr.

Benjamin Franklin Simmons and Raquel Venus Neely Richardson

Sierra Dell Ross Stolar and Justin Patrick Shafer

Rebecca Jean Gibbs and Cody Ryan Weems

Micaela Brooke Wheeler and Kyle Donovan Gilligan

Joshua Matthew Knight and Sydney Elizabeth Dillehay

Erica M. Ruiz and Bozurlyn Javauntae Aquil

Esperanza Ramirez Dulce and Isaac Jeremy Lopez

John Henry Wood and Teresa Lynn Falcon

John David Snook and Echo Rae Jacobsen

Manish Shrestha and Kusum Manandhar

Frankie David Espinosa and Esther Toves Tanguileg

Patrick Michael Ryan Jr. and Taylor Leigh Schneider

Alexis Ruiz and Morgan Sistine Alvarez

Samantha Hope Stuart and Dimitri James Willacker

Jeanne Robinson Zerangue and James Dillerd Garrett III

Anna Miller Hale and James Vincent Bilello

Craig Lamonz White Jr. and Madison Elaine Veloz

Hernandez Vilkenis Gonzalez and Amanda Desiree Klinger

Jordan Alexander Taylor and Ashlee Ahlana Yalch

Jonathan Owen Bonaventura and Kelli Michelle Pool

Ronald Travon Newell Jr. and Ishanay Ayanna Smith

Linda Marie Miller and Richard Melvin Frazier

Najeer Maurice Pitts and Ju-Lisa Deshawn Deloatch

Maribel Montanez and Danny Aragon

Daphne Elise Christian and John Antonio Muran

Gabrielle Nicolette Silguero and John Kenneth Manibusan III

John Allen Davidson and Haley Justine Taylor

Samuel Paul Griffin and Monique Casey Monday

Russell Eugene Ogden Jr. and Madison Mae Colon

James Wright Wentrcek and Taylor Renee Thomas

Miguel Alberto Arciniega and Jehan Jeilani Abubakar

Debbie Carmona and Heidi Marie Carmona

Shaun Anton Hollenkamp and Alithia Courtney Patchett

Jeff Lynn Renick and Blithe Janel Smith

Molly Elizabeth Coulter and Brandon Tyler Klark

Susan Wong and Thomas Michael Fleming

Alicia Sophia Aguillon and William Cody Brown

Raymond Garcia Sr. and Angelica Maria Chavez

Patty Candil and Brendon Lacer Lheureux

Thomas Joe Shipley and Rebekah Anita Wester

Andrea Isabel Penaloza Cabrera and Matthew Alexander Torres

Marcus Mershon Jackson and Jocelyn Renee Lewis

Sarah Elizabeth Beach and Kevin Dwight Kelley

Keila Ivette Lugo Valle and Alicia Juan Manuel Lasanta

Elijah Quindarius Hall and Dajanee Jaton Beckett

Lopez Sebastian Alvarez and Adilene Garcia

Matthew Jacob Favaloro and Ariana M. Minghetti

Courtney Lecory Lockwood and Terell Domonique Williams

Delfina Mendoza- Cepeda and Jesus Antonio Correa Ontiveros

Shaun Michael Birch and Lesli Yareth Noriega-Mercado

Makenzee Mae Hatch and Branson Tyler McArthur

Sandra Michel Duarte Gonzalez and Rigoberto Tellez Rodriguez

Raymond Joseph Hubert Otto Jr. and Cheyenne Marie Fuselier

Jean Paul Gross and Yasmine Jacqueline Langes

Emily Meghan Hollingsworth and Kristopher Braxton Cloud

Miya Danae Edwards and Jordan Earl Criner

Julie Zarai Lopez and Juan Jose Contreras Presas

Michelle Alejandra Romero and Raishon Tyri Wardsworth

Michael Asaiah Carter and Naomi La’Wanda Smith

Amador Atkinson Sr. and Rhonda Marie Diaz

Alejandra Marie Iriarte and Jervis Maculam Jaramillo

Aaron Johnson Jr. and Aradala Patrice Wilson

Robert Kendall Lundy and Vanessa Greggain-Lauzon

Ashley Nicole Stuart and Paul Anthony Justice

Peter Duncan Valentine and Lauren Ashton Hughes

Christopher Elijah Hernandez and Shantell Maribel Salcedo

Ricardo Eugenio Vargas and Dina Marie Garcia Morales

Oscar Benavides Jr. and Casarez Lizette Mata

Tania R’riel Cenae Fails and Dominique Patrick Spearman

Kamrynn Paige Dearman and Karina Tejeda

Jeff David Crayton and Katy Elizabeth Holliday

Brandalyn Cere Heller and George Dion Townsend Jr.

Christefer Zion Mitchell and Miguel Vega Watson

Ropati Taliu and Monalisa Vaiula Miriama Makulino Lavea

Jaydin Antonio Lister and Garret Michael Brigati

Jeffery Ray Gick and Lori Krause Underwood

Cody Wayne Seemann and Jiraphanol Pokamatya

Kaylee Ann Abbott and Nicklaus Jordan Marshall

Rodney Wayne Rudloff and Sharla Brooke Miller

Shane Daniel Slebodnick and Roberta LaDawn Charles