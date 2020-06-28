Criminal dispositions
Mary Ann Anderson, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Kayla Benson, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Kayla Benson, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug-free zone
Kimberly Donn Cai , Killeen, escaping from custody
Devon Marcus Charrier , Salado, interfering with an emergency call
Priscilla Euresti , Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Jesef Pedro Gomez, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
David James Gonzales, Georgetown, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Shadeen Aisha Hanna, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Ryan Hartley, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated
Martin Hernandez, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Suluama Saifolau Lene , Bryan, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Jennifer Marie Loach, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Shaqinta Mack, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Alexander Marcus Martinez, Temple, deadly conduct
Hydress Curtis McDaniel, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury
Donald Montelongo , Holland, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Fernando Murillo, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Denis Kakuri Njihia , Houston, driving while intoxicated
Alexis Nicole Oneal , Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Ethan Tho Cuong Pham, Waco, keeping a gambling place
Alexander Rodriguez, Temple, driving while intoxicated BAC
Janice Rodriguez, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Dominique Asati Smith, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Jacqutavio Decarles West, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Rodney Antwan Wilson, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Divorces
Glendora Claristine Piper vs. Wilfurd Henry Benjamin Piper
David Rodriguez vs. Perla Estrella Carolina Mendoza
Kyndall Edwards vs. Calan James Smith
Thai Scott Neel vs. Tiffany Marie Neel
Bernard Vashun Malone vs. Kerri Yvonne Stevenson
Israel Josue Rivera vs. Cassandra Nicole Rivera
Brenda Kay Easter vs. Stephen R. Rosenberger
Christi Cummins vs. Christoper B. Cummins
Latonya S. Karey vs. Kevin Michael Karey
Melody Josette Jones vs. Makaibu Ruggiero L. Jones
Jennifer Lynn Mathiews vs. Brandon Lyn Mathiews
Heidi Lynn Martin vs. Agustin Gonzalez Jr.
Sara Monica James vs. Joseph Pierre Jackson
William Quiney IV vs. Cotina Nacole Quiney
Jacqueline Mae Sailer vs. Dwight James Sailer Jr.
Beverly Moore vs. Jonathan Moore
Sean Conrad Ferreira vs. Crystal Messina-Ferreira
Chris Pedroza vs. Marelaine Rene Pedroza
Patrick David Kelly vs. Gabariella Jacqueline Bermudez
Grace Taiwo Oluwabiyi vs. Wayne Lindsey
William Edward Widener vs. Maia Catherine Widener
Christopher Aron Thorn vs. Taylor Anne Snider
Shaelyn Elizabeth Wimberly vs. Christopher Jarald Wimberly Jr.
Donna Michelle Guerra vs. Michael Thomas Harrison
Jaqueline Gallo vs. Adam Rondon Sr.
Sarah Elizabeth Foster vs. Michael James Foster
Geridiayanna Villagomez Hebb vs. Marcus Demetrius Hebb
Clyde Sanford Wright vs. Danielle Delese Morrison
Walter James Sculark vs. Jessie Mae Sculark
Joseph Thomas Cooley vs. Melvin Julius Kessler
Evia Alina Flowers vs. Cyntrell Nicole Flowers
Kevin Douglas Sullivan vs. Rachel Lynette Sullivan
Christine Mingo Baskerville vs. Kenneth David Baskerville
Christopher Blake Corley vs. Billie Rae Corley
Petrina Rose- Sawadogo vs. Abdel Aziz Sawadogo
Harold Wardel Wideman III vs. Tabi Elizabeth Wideman
Shayna Marie Sokolovik vs. Armin Sokolovic
Marriages
Flor Antero- vences and Martin Jantes Jr.
Benjamin Franklin Simmons and Raquel Venus Neely Richardson
Sierra Dell Ross Stolar and Justin Patrick Shafer
Rebecca Jean Gibbs and Cody Ryan Weems
Micaela Brooke Wheeler and Kyle Donovan Gilligan
Joshua Matthew Knight and Sydney Elizabeth Dillehay
Erica M. Ruiz and Bozurlyn Javauntae Aquil
Esperanza Ramirez Dulce and Isaac Jeremy Lopez
John Henry Wood and Teresa Lynn Falcon
John David Snook and Echo Rae Jacobsen
Manish Shrestha and Kusum Manandhar
Frankie David Espinosa and Esther Toves Tanguileg
Patrick Michael Ryan Jr. and Taylor Leigh Schneider
Alexis Ruiz and Morgan Sistine Alvarez
Samantha Hope Stuart and Dimitri James Willacker
Jeanne Robinson Zerangue and James Dillerd Garrett III
Anna Miller Hale and James Vincent Bilello
Craig Lamonz White Jr. and Madison Elaine Veloz
Hernandez Vilkenis Gonzalez and Amanda Desiree Klinger
Jordan Alexander Taylor and Ashlee Ahlana Yalch
Jonathan Owen Bonaventura and Kelli Michelle Pool
Ronald Travon Newell Jr. and Ishanay Ayanna Smith
Linda Marie Miller and Richard Melvin Frazier
Najeer Maurice Pitts and Ju-Lisa Deshawn Deloatch
Maribel Montanez and Danny Aragon
Daphne Elise Christian and John Antonio Muran
Gabrielle Nicolette Silguero and John Kenneth Manibusan III
John Allen Davidson and Haley Justine Taylor
Samuel Paul Griffin and Monique Casey Monday
Russell Eugene Ogden Jr. and Madison Mae Colon
James Wright Wentrcek and Taylor Renee Thomas
Miguel Alberto Arciniega and Jehan Jeilani Abubakar
Debbie Carmona and Heidi Marie Carmona
Shaun Anton Hollenkamp and Alithia Courtney Patchett
Jeff Lynn Renick and Blithe Janel Smith
Molly Elizabeth Coulter and Brandon Tyler Klark
Susan Wong and Thomas Michael Fleming
Alicia Sophia Aguillon and William Cody Brown
Raymond Garcia Sr. and Angelica Maria Chavez
Patty Candil and Brendon Lacer Lheureux
Thomas Joe Shipley and Rebekah Anita Wester
Andrea Isabel Penaloza Cabrera and Matthew Alexander Torres
Marcus Mershon Jackson and Jocelyn Renee Lewis
Sarah Elizabeth Beach and Kevin Dwight Kelley
Keila Ivette Lugo Valle and Alicia Juan Manuel Lasanta
Elijah Quindarius Hall and Dajanee Jaton Beckett
Lopez Sebastian Alvarez and Adilene Garcia
Matthew Jacob Favaloro and Ariana M. Minghetti
Courtney Lecory Lockwood and Terell Domonique Williams
Delfina Mendoza- Cepeda and Jesus Antonio Correa Ontiveros
Shaun Michael Birch and Lesli Yareth Noriega-Mercado
Makenzee Mae Hatch and Branson Tyler McArthur
Sandra Michel Duarte Gonzalez and Rigoberto Tellez Rodriguez
Raymond Joseph Hubert Otto Jr. and Cheyenne Marie Fuselier
Jean Paul Gross and Yasmine Jacqueline Langes
Emily Meghan Hollingsworth and Kristopher Braxton Cloud
Miya Danae Edwards and Jordan Earl Criner
Julie Zarai Lopez and Juan Jose Contreras Presas
Michelle Alejandra Romero and Raishon Tyri Wardsworth
Michael Asaiah Carter and Naomi La’Wanda Smith
Amador Atkinson Sr. and Rhonda Marie Diaz
Alejandra Marie Iriarte and Jervis Maculam Jaramillo
Aaron Johnson Jr. and Aradala Patrice Wilson
Robert Kendall Lundy and Vanessa Greggain-Lauzon
Ashley Nicole Stuart and Paul Anthony Justice
Peter Duncan Valentine and Lauren Ashton Hughes
Christopher Elijah Hernandez and Shantell Maribel Salcedo
Ricardo Eugenio Vargas and Dina Marie Garcia Morales
Oscar Benavides Jr. and Casarez Lizette Mata
Tania R’riel Cenae Fails and Dominique Patrick Spearman
Kamrynn Paige Dearman and Karina Tejeda
Jeff David Crayton and Katy Elizabeth Holliday
Brandalyn Cere Heller and George Dion Townsend Jr.
Christefer Zion Mitchell and Miguel Vega Watson
Ropati Taliu and Monalisa Vaiula Miriama Makulino Lavea
Jaydin Antonio Lister and Garret Michael Brigati
Jeffery Ray Gick and Lori Krause Underwood
Cody Wayne Seemann and Jiraphanol Pokamatya
Kaylee Ann Abbott and Nicklaus Jordan Marshall
Rodney Wayne Rudloff and Sharla Brooke Miller
Shane Daniel Slebodnick and Roberta LaDawn Charles