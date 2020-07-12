Criminal dispositions

Amber Jeanette Baldridge , Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Robert Eugene Benton Jr., Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Myles Broadnax , Fort Hood, criminal attempt

Tyler Lane Christ, Wills Point, driving while intoxicated

Yuliana Leticia Davila, Killeen, failure to identify as a fugitive

Juan Miguel Espaillat , Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Carlos Manuel Felix Gonzalez, Killeen, evading arrest or detention

Sierra Heather Hudson, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated

Wesley Johnson, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Brion Morris, Killeen, criminal attempt

Thomas Powell IV, Killeen, prostitution

Daniel Jason Spry, Kempner, interfering with an emergency call

Michel Simone Stinson II, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Colton Dean Thompson, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug-free zone

Israel Alejandro Urbina-Sena , Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Carmesha Sha -Na Walker, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Rayshawn Deonte Terrell Wright, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Divorces

Miguel Angel Osorio vs. Sohntise Osorio

Nina Stewart vs. William Stewart III

Anthony Quinones vs. Johanna Quinones

Elnora Narvel Taylor vs. Jason D’Wayne Taylor Sr.

Abigail Jackson Crosby vs. Jayson Robert Crosby

Ashleigh Emma Mcevoy vs. Tristan P. Mcevoy

Michele Antoinette Smiley vs. Carlos Lajuan Smiley

Gregory James Enochs vs. Belinda Kaye Enochs

Stephanie Ann Sinclair vs. Marshall Cole Sinclair

Bryant David Palmer vs. Cindy Elise Palmer

Susan Michelle West vs. Eddie Lee West Jr.

Billy Chandler vs. Christine Elizabeth Chandler

Allison Arleen Alvarado vs. Aaron Alvarado

Michaela Bajaj vs. Amit Bajaj

Alonze Marice Moore vs. Sharee Lannette Moore

Dorian Tremaine Allen vs. Taneisha Nicole Eggleston

Victor Bernard Thomas vs. Michelle Nicole Thomas

Jacqueline Marie Pierre vs. Bernard Reginald Pierre

Tyre Deshawn Timmons vs. Alice Gamberini

John Kevin Jones vs. Louise Nia Jones

Joseph Lee Ferch vs. Piper Dawn Ferch

Victoria Lynn Watson vs. Justin Watson

Thomas Marshel Carter-Hughes vs. Laura Michell Carter-Hughes

James Leland Harrell vs. Bailey Aline Harrell

Stormie Renee Murphy vs. Corrigan Owen Murphy

Justin Matthew Villagran vs. Ashley Villagran

Jennifer Shelley vs. Anthony Shelley

James Robert Hensley vs. Amy Tamara Hensley

Michael Peter Koshivas Jr. vs. Elizabeth Romanita Dunkel

Willis Germaine Tinsley vs. Takesha Keyona Williams

Josephine Hart-Mason vs. Christopher Terence Mason

Jacqueline Erica vs. Romero Napoleon Thornton

Stacy Nicole VAnniekerk vs. Pieter Le Roux Vanniekerk

Napoleon Chapin vs. Aime Kromah

Chadeka Forte vs. Christian Forte

Angelene Marie Ratliff vs. Larry Ratliff Jr.

Shanna Denise Huerta vs. Miguel Guadalupe Huerta

Marriages

Andrill VAhil and Oksana Zhovnirovych

Elijah Anthony Jimenez and Haley Michele Benavides

Lisandra Rodriguez and Magdiel Diaz Cruz

Sandra Reyes Madrigal and Kenneth Allen Gearhart

Cody Josiah Farmer and Marcie Kay Bent

Benjamin Lee Kenneaster and Hannah Marie Willhoite

Clinton Andrew Stovall and Nohami Elisa Dolcine

Debra Alexis Rogers Heabunie and Nicole Vazquez

Luis Angel Muniz Hernandez and Jeysha Marie Hernandez Orosco

Kimberly Lynn Carroll and Draven Alexander Adkins-Jones

Alexander Tupuamaleaumaaga Liusamoa and Amataga Kassie Tautua

Alexis Michelle Hackworth and Alia Nycole

Lexsus Shayla Perales and Marie Satterwhite Ta Veyjha Ja Quaylla

Domonique Brown deOntae and Calinn Jhontae McCoy

Jordan Sidney Eilers and Dillon Travis Barbisch

Hannah Isabel Jimenez and Izaiah Joseph Aragon

Jerry Lee Stanley Jr. and LaBreina Faye Robinson

Derek Joe Bishop and Janell Elain Goler

Edward Adan Valderas and Evelyn Daniela Ramirez

Nathanael Cortez Archer and Adalynn Marie Hoffman

Tamera Desiree Conely and Tyrell Dawan Warren

Cianna Marie Palmer and Blake Carrington Barger

Adrian Elijah Mickens and Odeth Guadalupe Diaz Ibarra

Gerardo Hernandez Alvarado and Angela Hernandez

Zachary Ryan Dahlberg and Lauren Marie Lupcke

Jeffery Deon Johns Jr. and India Sade Parker

Michelle Denise Carr and Michael Durell Firsthley Sr.

Darryl Massey and Carolyn Denise Hardin

Charli Mae Peer and Shawn Michael Norway

Darrell Lamont Hubbard Jr. and Taylor-Ann Dawn Dean

Bethany Anne Ruth Anderson and Victor Velasquez Stalvey

Jalann Jacori Lester and Kazni Majhe Beach

Corinna Ann Cicci and Oren Min Bradshaw

Onisha Shantoya Caldwell and Jacquanna Sharnae Veales

Ariana Isabel Martinez Cardenas and Daniel Barrientos Ortega

Trevell William Barkley Je Marion and Nicolette Colletta Randazzo

Erin Elain Hendrix and Tyler Edward Collier

Mickel Mark Poyneer Jr. and Bryanna Brooke Palma

Michael Scott Molero Jr. and Mauleena Renae Joe Carrion

Leonidas Themistocles Stefopoulos and Cinthia Viveros Carrillo

Haley Marie Williams and Jacob Paul Jordan

Taylor Lajazz Stephens and Wesley Jacob Poore Jr.

Geraleah Iyan Oiph Sakuma and Sharon Shimaya Milenglii Rideb

Anissa Kalijah Carr and Montrez Kelson Burns

Alexandria Marie Hahn and David Richard Harmon IV

Jarrett Wade Oquain and Sabrina Dee Ramsay Chapman

Lisa Marie Woods and Alfredo Mercado

Kevin Gibson Jr. and Ashyan Neonkica Nikole Baker

Andrea Renee Schlickelsen and Brayden Nicholas Grace

Lynn Blayne Vice and Tillie Ann Thomas

Morgan E. Reiter and Clay M. Palmer

James Edward Doughty and Carmen Ann Collins

Thomas Lee Hartley and Shelby Jean Cook

Nicole Renee Updike and Zachery T. Smith

Rylea K. Webb and Trevor L. Iverson

Wesley Ondiekl Nyatome and Ashley Nicole Smith

Jonathan Presswood Jr. and Robbie Jo Nolan

Isaac Matt Traylor and Haley Elizabeth Kinzer

Mathew Sean Mitchell and Jamie Lynn Surles

Felicia Lyn Brown and Thomas N. Taylor

Veronica Yanell Aviles Martinez and Estrada Elionzo Delgado

Sheena Maria Zapata and Matthew Paul Plante

Shelby Morgan Browne and Skylar Lytroy Roberts

Justin Alexander Calvi and Sanchez Emily Castillo

Jacob Allen Wall and Nichole Ashley Clemen

Johanna Elizabeth Chaffer and Jake Robert Tulloch

Cassandra Ashley Zorn and Stephanie Nicole Saladino

Cameron Cortez Butler and Siyan Janea Carter

Marcus Terrell Davis and Marnita Leshea Blanks

Jerry Allan Showalter and Deborah Porterfield

Xavier Alexander Rogers and Alyssa Jenna Steben

Maria Fernanda Villalobos and Gregory Allen Dale Potoka

Coby Jared Chambliss and Alena Marie Horvath

Carol Jean Carper and Roy Reid Hoak III

Jaycie Justina Amezcua and Pedro Angel Carmona Franco Jr.

Alyssa Kathryn Edwards and Bri’ Azjha Emonei Johnson

Mali Simpson and James Howard Rucker

Christopher Nunez Rivera and Jennifer Jeannette Bruno

Carolyn Renea Howell and Nicholas David Jenn

Brionni Arlicia Harrington and Sean Nicholas Evans

Tyler Cole Hamby and Desiree Cosette Littlejohn

Allee Nicole Vincent and Julian Arroyave Alvarez

John Wayne Peebles Jr. and Brandi Clawson Peebles

Colton Wyatt Thompson and Nickolas Paul DeLude

Jonathan Tyler Vinson and Cheyanne Kay Smith

Brittany Leigh Wimpy and Dallas Keith Fuller

Noguera Jack Mosquito and Urena Benedi G. Canela

Mayra Berenice Romero Rangel and Ezequiel Hernandez Castro

Jose Marcus Gonzalez and Jason Tristen Domingues

Kristin Renee Morris and Keelan Kim Leitner