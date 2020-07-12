Criminal dispositions
Amber Jeanette Baldridge , Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Robert Eugene Benton Jr., Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Myles Broadnax , Fort Hood, criminal attempt
Tyler Lane Christ, Wills Point, driving while intoxicated
Yuliana Leticia Davila, Killeen, failure to identify as a fugitive
Juan Miguel Espaillat , Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Carlos Manuel Felix Gonzalez, Killeen, evading arrest or detention
Sierra Heather Hudson, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated
Wesley Johnson, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Brion Morris, Killeen, criminal attempt
Thomas Powell IV, Killeen, prostitution
Daniel Jason Spry, Kempner, interfering with an emergency call
Michel Simone Stinson II, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Colton Dean Thompson, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug-free zone
Israel Alejandro Urbina-Sena , Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Carmesha Sha -Na Walker, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Rayshawn Deonte Terrell Wright, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Divorces
Miguel Angel Osorio vs. Sohntise Osorio
Nina Stewart vs. William Stewart III
Anthony Quinones vs. Johanna Quinones
Elnora Narvel Taylor vs. Jason D’Wayne Taylor Sr.
Abigail Jackson Crosby vs. Jayson Robert Crosby
Ashleigh Emma Mcevoy vs. Tristan P. Mcevoy
Michele Antoinette Smiley vs. Carlos Lajuan Smiley
Gregory James Enochs vs. Belinda Kaye Enochs
Stephanie Ann Sinclair vs. Marshall Cole Sinclair
Bryant David Palmer vs. Cindy Elise Palmer
Susan Michelle West vs. Eddie Lee West Jr.
Billy Chandler vs. Christine Elizabeth Chandler
Allison Arleen Alvarado vs. Aaron Alvarado
Michaela Bajaj vs. Amit Bajaj
Alonze Marice Moore vs. Sharee Lannette Moore
Dorian Tremaine Allen vs. Taneisha Nicole Eggleston
Victor Bernard Thomas vs. Michelle Nicole Thomas
Jacqueline Marie Pierre vs. Bernard Reginald Pierre
Tyre Deshawn Timmons vs. Alice Gamberini
John Kevin Jones vs. Louise Nia Jones
Joseph Lee Ferch vs. Piper Dawn Ferch
Victoria Lynn Watson vs. Justin Watson
Thomas Marshel Carter-Hughes vs. Laura Michell Carter-Hughes
James Leland Harrell vs. Bailey Aline Harrell
Stormie Renee Murphy vs. Corrigan Owen Murphy
Justin Matthew Villagran vs. Ashley Villagran
Jennifer Shelley vs. Anthony Shelley
James Robert Hensley vs. Amy Tamara Hensley
Michael Peter Koshivas Jr. vs. Elizabeth Romanita Dunkel
Willis Germaine Tinsley vs. Takesha Keyona Williams
Josephine Hart-Mason vs. Christopher Terence Mason
Jacqueline Erica vs. Romero Napoleon Thornton
Stacy Nicole VAnniekerk vs. Pieter Le Roux Vanniekerk
Napoleon Chapin vs. Aime Kromah
Chadeka Forte vs. Christian Forte
Angelene Marie Ratliff vs. Larry Ratliff Jr.
Shanna Denise Huerta vs. Miguel Guadalupe Huerta
Marriages
Andrill VAhil and Oksana Zhovnirovych
Elijah Anthony Jimenez and Haley Michele Benavides
Lisandra Rodriguez and Magdiel Diaz Cruz
Sandra Reyes Madrigal and Kenneth Allen Gearhart
Cody Josiah Farmer and Marcie Kay Bent
Benjamin Lee Kenneaster and Hannah Marie Willhoite
Clinton Andrew Stovall and Nohami Elisa Dolcine
Debra Alexis Rogers Heabunie and Nicole Vazquez
Luis Angel Muniz Hernandez and Jeysha Marie Hernandez Orosco
Kimberly Lynn Carroll and Draven Alexander Adkins-Jones
Alexander Tupuamaleaumaaga Liusamoa and Amataga Kassie Tautua
Alexis Michelle Hackworth and Alia Nycole
Lexsus Shayla Perales and Marie Satterwhite Ta Veyjha Ja Quaylla
Domonique Brown deOntae and Calinn Jhontae McCoy
Jordan Sidney Eilers and Dillon Travis Barbisch
Hannah Isabel Jimenez and Izaiah Joseph Aragon
Jerry Lee Stanley Jr. and LaBreina Faye Robinson
Derek Joe Bishop and Janell Elain Goler
Edward Adan Valderas and Evelyn Daniela Ramirez
Nathanael Cortez Archer and Adalynn Marie Hoffman
Tamera Desiree Conely and Tyrell Dawan Warren
Cianna Marie Palmer and Blake Carrington Barger
Adrian Elijah Mickens and Odeth Guadalupe Diaz Ibarra
Gerardo Hernandez Alvarado and Angela Hernandez
Zachary Ryan Dahlberg and Lauren Marie Lupcke
Jeffery Deon Johns Jr. and India Sade Parker
Michelle Denise Carr and Michael Durell Firsthley Sr.
Darryl Massey and Carolyn Denise Hardin
Charli Mae Peer and Shawn Michael Norway
Darrell Lamont Hubbard Jr. and Taylor-Ann Dawn Dean
Bethany Anne Ruth Anderson and Victor Velasquez Stalvey
Jalann Jacori Lester and Kazni Majhe Beach
Corinna Ann Cicci and Oren Min Bradshaw
Onisha Shantoya Caldwell and Jacquanna Sharnae Veales
Ariana Isabel Martinez Cardenas and Daniel Barrientos Ortega
Trevell William Barkley Je Marion and Nicolette Colletta Randazzo
Erin Elain Hendrix and Tyler Edward Collier
Mickel Mark Poyneer Jr. and Bryanna Brooke Palma
Michael Scott Molero Jr. and Mauleena Renae Joe Carrion
Leonidas Themistocles Stefopoulos and Cinthia Viveros Carrillo
Haley Marie Williams and Jacob Paul Jordan
Taylor Lajazz Stephens and Wesley Jacob Poore Jr.
Geraleah Iyan Oiph Sakuma and Sharon Shimaya Milenglii Rideb
Anissa Kalijah Carr and Montrez Kelson Burns
Alexandria Marie Hahn and David Richard Harmon IV
Jarrett Wade Oquain and Sabrina Dee Ramsay Chapman
Lisa Marie Woods and Alfredo Mercado
Kevin Gibson Jr. and Ashyan Neonkica Nikole Baker
Andrea Renee Schlickelsen and Brayden Nicholas Grace
Lynn Blayne Vice and Tillie Ann Thomas
Morgan E. Reiter and Clay M. Palmer
James Edward Doughty and Carmen Ann Collins
Thomas Lee Hartley and Shelby Jean Cook
Nicole Renee Updike and Zachery T. Smith
Rylea K. Webb and Trevor L. Iverson
Wesley Ondiekl Nyatome and Ashley Nicole Smith
Jonathan Presswood Jr. and Robbie Jo Nolan
Isaac Matt Traylor and Haley Elizabeth Kinzer
Mathew Sean Mitchell and Jamie Lynn Surles
Felicia Lyn Brown and Thomas N. Taylor
Veronica Yanell Aviles Martinez and Estrada Elionzo Delgado
Sheena Maria Zapata and Matthew Paul Plante
Shelby Morgan Browne and Skylar Lytroy Roberts
Justin Alexander Calvi and Sanchez Emily Castillo
Jacob Allen Wall and Nichole Ashley Clemen
Johanna Elizabeth Chaffer and Jake Robert Tulloch
Cassandra Ashley Zorn and Stephanie Nicole Saladino
Cameron Cortez Butler and Siyan Janea Carter
Marcus Terrell Davis and Marnita Leshea Blanks
Jerry Allan Showalter and Deborah Porterfield
Xavier Alexander Rogers and Alyssa Jenna Steben
Maria Fernanda Villalobos and Gregory Allen Dale Potoka
Coby Jared Chambliss and Alena Marie Horvath
Carol Jean Carper and Roy Reid Hoak III
Jaycie Justina Amezcua and Pedro Angel Carmona Franco Jr.
Alyssa Kathryn Edwards and Bri’ Azjha Emonei Johnson
Mali Simpson and James Howard Rucker
Christopher Nunez Rivera and Jennifer Jeannette Bruno
Carolyn Renea Howell and Nicholas David Jenn
Brionni Arlicia Harrington and Sean Nicholas Evans
Tyler Cole Hamby and Desiree Cosette Littlejohn
Allee Nicole Vincent and Julian Arroyave Alvarez
John Wayne Peebles Jr. and Brandi Clawson Peebles
Colton Wyatt Thompson and Nickolas Paul DeLude
Jonathan Tyler Vinson and Cheyanne Kay Smith
Brittany Leigh Wimpy and Dallas Keith Fuller
Noguera Jack Mosquito and Urena Benedi G. Canela
Mayra Berenice Romero Rangel and Ezequiel Hernandez Castro
Jose Marcus Gonzalez and Jason Tristen Domingues
Kristin Renee Morris and Keelan Kim Leitner