Criminal dispositions

Jacob Austin Birlew , Fort Hood, speeding in a construction zone

Timothy Bernard Brown, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Corey Dorsey, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Anthony Elvis Galindo, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Sinapati Leiato , Harker Heights, accident involving damage to a vehicle

Sara Danielle Lutz, Salado, failure to comply with traffic control

Brittany Genolia Moore, Copperas Cove, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Courtney Alyssia Phillips, Laplata , Md., assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Jodi Layne Powell, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Steven Christopher Rathbun , Temple, public lewdness

Jeremy Todd Swanzy , Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Candace M. Swist , Austin, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Akela Deanine Taylor, Cameron, unlawful restraint

Jordyn Sapfyre West, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Xaviar Elias Williams, Garland, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Divorces

Latrina Debouis Vargas vs. Marcelino Vargas

Michael Clint Reaves vs. Michelle Denise Reaves

Jennifer Elaine Bradford vs. Michael Sterling Mead

Kristy Lee Mendoza vs. Manuel Mendoza

Matthew Glenn Keiser vs. Asia Zhane Keiser

Channing Clayton Christophe vs. Williett Rochell Christophe

Yahaida Sanchez vs. Ricardo Sanchez

Kaylan Anthony Hernandez vs. Erika Michelle Dowdy

Trent Mykel Ward vs. Grace Lynn Ward

Chastity Monique Jones-Ellis vs. Maurice Edward Ellis

Mercedes Nicole Mayfield vs. Takira Tyshay Goodwin

Jenifer Del Valle vs. Yasim A. Cruz Diaz

Kayla Lynn Latter vs. Dawn Marie Latter

Samantha chase vs. Bradley Kyle Retzlaff

Ysela Isabel Quintero vs. Kevin Alexis-Diaz Quintero

Ashley Nicole Crosby vs. Ray Charles Crosby

Ariana Amalia Guzman vs. Jose Adalberto Guzman

Shirley Ann Holloway vs. Gary Donald Redd

Timothy Dewayne Garland vs. Veruschka Garland

Natalia Rodriguez vs. Ernesto Rodriguez Jr.

Lauren Marguerite Anderson vs. Nathan Carlisle Anderson

Beth Ann Butler vs. Andrew Thomas Strasburger

Denise Alice Brock vs. Jaylen D. Brock

Roberto Zamudio vs. Veronica Gonzalez

Amanda Pickelsimer vs. Jonathan Pickelsimer

Marriages

Shoquan Khaori Allen and Destany Mikala Moore

Joseph Magdiel Anzola Morales and Karen Lizeth Moreno Partida

Patrick Eugene Baker and Destynee Renee Resendiz

Jose Angel Balderrama and Tanya Monique Balderrama

Marcos Alberto Barreto and Leslie Reyes

William Lawrence Bennett and Ashley Suzanne Clapper

Sherwin Bicera and Tomasz Kamil Wirtek

Seliston James Blue Jr. and Jelsea Alizabeth Brank

Brandon Keshaun Booker and Diamond Nicole Malone

Kenneth Lee Brasher Jr. and Alyssa Michelle Caballero

Timothy Boyd Clark and Sharon Anne O’Toole

Carlos Julian Cacho and Rayann Marie Brown

Tony Savage Calk and Deanna M. Mendez

Zachariah Lee Castillo and Samantha Kelly Robbins

Davidson Colas and Ruth Saint Cyr

John G. Davison Jr. and Doris Mae Steele

Gabriel Lee Duplichan and Shelby-Lynn Carrol Duplichan

Colton James Eskew and Amber Rae Bennett

Juan Ismael Fonseca Reyes and Maria M. Reyna Calvillo

Jess Wayne Francis and Lindsay Christine Hamer

Blake Robert Freytag and Veronica Connie Velazquez

Andronicus Teyion Fouse and Breanna Nicole Williams

Alvin Lee Friend and Lisa Ann Sweet

Gabriel Gamaliel Garcia and Sadie Isabella Valdez

John Hallie Glendenning and Katherine Ann McClain

Tristen Michael Tovas Guerrero and Larah Jaafar Hinnawi

Christopher Matthew Guzman and Ryan Michelle Cruz

Robert Earl Henderson and Janice Marette Rolls

Christopher George Hussey Jr. and Julia Michele Dekovitch

Gerald Jerome Jacquot and Jenyce Ann Jacquot

Everett Penton Jenkins and Angel Thressa Myers

Joseph William Jesmore and Lapyae Than Htike

Michael Anthony Kinsley and Kristine Renea Keen

Gregory E. Knight and Royesha Rashadah Sandiford

Kenneth Ray Kropp and Brandie Readd Collins

John Lara III and Joanne Virginia McClung

Jose Yassir Ledezma and Emma J. Vazquez-Torres

Catarina Elibeth Lopez and Sara Jan Scomazzon

Jonathon Duane Maughan and Celia Valencia Quinalty

Michael Lee Maynard and Alyssa Taylor Denton

Rolando Jasiel Medrano Yanez and Brianna Hope Duchene

John Brainerd Myers and Twolia Sue Lane

Cameron Levi Homer Nalley and Haley May Karns

Anthony M. Navarro and Felicia Alexandria Eckel

Savion Charles Pablo and Brandi A. Lopez

Jacob Joseph Rackley and Jacquelyn Amy Flores

Edyson Rodas Hernandez and Rocio Nohemi Orellana

Caleb Taylor Roper and Sarah Elizabeth Keel

Javon Christopher Ross and DeCharnise Davis

Joseph Jasper Snow III and Catherine E. Cope

Justin Paul Saxon and Morgan Nicole Eno

Cesar Aaron Sepulveda and Jessica Maria Alcantar

Soondar Krishna Sookdeo and Sonja M. Sookdeo

Sierra Nicole Sparacello and Maria Giselle Hernandez Mata

Uneke Cornell Talford and Natalie Algerta Gatling

Talem Howard Taylor and Michelle Renee Wesolowski

Tyler Keith Tubbs and Hope Mackenzie Moon

Laravas Cromarty Tucker and Lashonda Denise Henderson

Timmy Dewayne Watts and Jennifer L. Espinal

Marvin Marlon Westby and Andrea Lakeysha Brockington

Skyler William Wildemuth and Tabitha Lynn Armstrong

Javier Williams and Kiara Monique Davis

Conner Evan Wilmas and Jessica Nicole Casey