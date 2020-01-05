Criminal dispositions
Jacob Austin Birlew , Fort Hood, speeding in a construction zone
Timothy Bernard Brown, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Corey Dorsey, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Anthony Elvis Galindo, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Sinapati Leiato , Harker Heights, accident involving damage to a vehicle
Sara Danielle Lutz, Salado, failure to comply with traffic control
Brittany Genolia Moore, Copperas Cove, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Courtney Alyssia Phillips, Laplata , Md., assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Jodi Layne Powell, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Steven Christopher Rathbun , Temple, public lewdness
Jeremy Todd Swanzy , Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Candace M. Swist , Austin, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Akela Deanine Taylor, Cameron, unlawful restraint
Jordyn Sapfyre West, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Xaviar Elias Williams, Garland, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Divorces
Latrina Debouis Vargas vs. Marcelino Vargas
Michael Clint Reaves vs. Michelle Denise Reaves
Jennifer Elaine Bradford vs. Michael Sterling Mead
Kristy Lee Mendoza vs. Manuel Mendoza
Matthew Glenn Keiser vs. Asia Zhane Keiser
Channing Clayton Christophe vs. Williett Rochell Christophe
Yahaida Sanchez vs. Ricardo Sanchez
Kaylan Anthony Hernandez vs. Erika Michelle Dowdy
Trent Mykel Ward vs. Grace Lynn Ward
Chastity Monique Jones-Ellis vs. Maurice Edward Ellis
Mercedes Nicole Mayfield vs. Takira Tyshay Goodwin
Jenifer Del Valle vs. Yasim A. Cruz Diaz
Kayla Lynn Latter vs. Dawn Marie Latter
Samantha chase vs. Bradley Kyle Retzlaff
Ysela Isabel Quintero vs. Kevin Alexis-Diaz Quintero
Ashley Nicole Crosby vs. Ray Charles Crosby
Ariana Amalia Guzman vs. Jose Adalberto Guzman
Shirley Ann Holloway vs. Gary Donald Redd
Timothy Dewayne Garland vs. Veruschka Garland
Natalia Rodriguez vs. Ernesto Rodriguez Jr.
Lauren Marguerite Anderson vs. Nathan Carlisle Anderson
Beth Ann Butler vs. Andrew Thomas Strasburger
Denise Alice Brock vs. Jaylen D. Brock
Roberto Zamudio vs. Veronica Gonzalez
Amanda Pickelsimer vs. Jonathan Pickelsimer
Marriages
Shoquan Khaori Allen and Destany Mikala Moore
Joseph Magdiel Anzola Morales and Karen Lizeth Moreno Partida
Patrick Eugene Baker and Destynee Renee Resendiz
Jose Angel Balderrama and Tanya Monique Balderrama
Marcos Alberto Barreto and Leslie Reyes
William Lawrence Bennett and Ashley Suzanne Clapper
Sherwin Bicera and Tomasz Kamil Wirtek
Seliston James Blue Jr. and Jelsea Alizabeth Brank
Brandon Keshaun Booker and Diamond Nicole Malone
Kenneth Lee Brasher Jr. and Alyssa Michelle Caballero
Timothy Boyd Clark and Sharon Anne O’Toole
Carlos Julian Cacho and Rayann Marie Brown
Tony Savage Calk and Deanna M. Mendez
Zachariah Lee Castillo and Samantha Kelly Robbins
Davidson Colas and Ruth Saint Cyr
John G. Davison Jr. and Doris Mae Steele
Gabriel Lee Duplichan and Shelby-Lynn Carrol Duplichan
Colton James Eskew and Amber Rae Bennett
Juan Ismael Fonseca Reyes and Maria M. Reyna Calvillo
Jess Wayne Francis and Lindsay Christine Hamer
Blake Robert Freytag and Veronica Connie Velazquez
Andronicus Teyion Fouse and Breanna Nicole Williams
Alvin Lee Friend and Lisa Ann Sweet
Gabriel Gamaliel Garcia and Sadie Isabella Valdez
John Hallie Glendenning and Katherine Ann McClain
Tristen Michael Tovas Guerrero and Larah Jaafar Hinnawi
Christopher Matthew Guzman and Ryan Michelle Cruz
Robert Earl Henderson and Janice Marette Rolls
Christopher George Hussey Jr. and Julia Michele Dekovitch
Gerald Jerome Jacquot and Jenyce Ann Jacquot
Everett Penton Jenkins and Angel Thressa Myers
Joseph William Jesmore and Lapyae Than Htike
Michael Anthony Kinsley and Kristine Renea Keen
Gregory E. Knight and Royesha Rashadah Sandiford
Kenneth Ray Kropp and Brandie Readd Collins
John Lara III and Joanne Virginia McClung
Jose Yassir Ledezma and Emma J. Vazquez-Torres
Catarina Elibeth Lopez and Sara Jan Scomazzon
Jonathon Duane Maughan and Celia Valencia Quinalty
Michael Lee Maynard and Alyssa Taylor Denton
Rolando Jasiel Medrano Yanez and Brianna Hope Duchene
John Brainerd Myers and Twolia Sue Lane
Cameron Levi Homer Nalley and Haley May Karns
Anthony M. Navarro and Felicia Alexandria Eckel
Savion Charles Pablo and Brandi A. Lopez
Jacob Joseph Rackley and Jacquelyn Amy Flores
Edyson Rodas Hernandez and Rocio Nohemi Orellana
Caleb Taylor Roper and Sarah Elizabeth Keel
Javon Christopher Ross and DeCharnise Davis
Joseph Jasper Snow III and Catherine E. Cope
Justin Paul Saxon and Morgan Nicole Eno
Cesar Aaron Sepulveda and Jessica Maria Alcantar
Soondar Krishna Sookdeo and Sonja M. Sookdeo
Sierra Nicole Sparacello and Maria Giselle Hernandez Mata
Uneke Cornell Talford and Natalie Algerta Gatling
Talem Howard Taylor and Michelle Renee Wesolowski
Tyler Keith Tubbs and Hope Mackenzie Moon
Laravas Cromarty Tucker and Lashonda Denise Henderson
Timmy Dewayne Watts and Jennifer L. Espinal
Marvin Marlon Westby and Andrea Lakeysha Brockington
Skyler William Wildemuth and Tabitha Lynn Armstrong
Javier Williams and Kiara Monique Davis
Conner Evan Wilmas and Jessica Nicole Casey