Criminal dispositions
Kaylee Mackenzie Anderson, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug free zone
Danilo Aragon, Belton, driving while intoxicated
Cris Roland Basilio , Crestview, Fla., assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
William James Bedell , Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Cedric Fanoy Blue, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Asante Tanerial Brown, Killeen, theft of services greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Deric Keith Brown Jr., Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Debastian Rahman Brown, Temple, criminal attempt
Jeremy Joshua Butler, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Angel Cartagena, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Stephan Samuel Cohen, Corpus Christi, possession of marijuana greater than or equal to 2-4 oz.
James Garrett Crisler , Pearland, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Ronnie Jerome Cummings Jr., Fort Hood, discharging a firearm in a certain manner
Alam Retana Ebcobedo , Belton, occupational license
Alexis Omar Feliciano, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Jessica Fredregill -Hast, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Elizabeth Guerrero, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Michelle Hanks, Killeen, fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment
Wayne Anthony Helt , Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Teresa Elena Hill, Waco, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Jai’Naya L. Howard, Belton, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750
Phillippa Andessa Jefferies, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Tanisha Ann Johnson, Copperas Cove, driving while intoxicated
Joseph Michael Lebron , San Antonio, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Lamar Lavance Lilly Jr., Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Denita Marie McCart , Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Fallon J. Muniz Cope, Killeen, criminal trespass
Kithorny Porter, Killeen, displaying a fictitious motor vehicle registration
Renika Marquis Richie, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Osiel Rodriguez, Temple, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
James Edward Ruesch , Killeen, violating a protection order with bias and prejudice
Elisha Scott, Copperas Cove, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Timothy Settle, Bangs, driving while intoxicated BAC
Dominique Rashad Smith, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Joshua Glenn Smith, Rogers, unlawfully carrying of a weapon
Malik Trevon Taylor, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Keonshay Levina Trotter, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Eunique Deshelle Venable, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Jonathan Waddle, Temple, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Elizabeth Ann Williamson, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Divorces
Essie B. Taplin R. vs. Latoya Lafett Wells
Amber Nichole Balderas vs. Antonio Balderas
Jeremy Joe Fernandez vs. Nayeli Fernandez
Melissa Ann Yeagley vs. Jeremiah Lee Yeagley
Angela Nicole Thomas vs. Roy Thomas
Leanna Michelle Cordeiro vs. Jason Paul Cordeiro
Stephanie Yingling vs. Blake Emerson Yingling
Amanda Woolsey vs. Klent Ray Woolsey Sr.
Leoitiiti Amituanai vs. Gloria Amituanai
Stephanie Lea Burnette vs. Justin Raines Burnette
Ajalan Tristan Brown vs. Alayna Kristen Brown
Luis R. Nieves Jr. vs. Shante L. Nieves
Victor H. Sanders vs. Bridget A. Sanders
Heidi Marie Fuller vs. Dale Duane Fuller Jr.
Georgie Halm vs. Franklin Halm
Andrea Lin Eldridge vs. Michael Craig- Ranzell Eldridge
Candance Nichole Peterson vs. Roberto Ascencio
Anthony Armenta Renteria vs. Lizette Renteria
Mark Allen McGee vs. Karyn McGee
Brandon Hennington vs. Katrina Deann Hennington
Mi Suk Macneil vs. Charles Bruce Macneil
Kheela S. Burga-Travick vs. Broderick Calvin Travick
Layne Matthew Wiedl vs. Ana Laura Harias
Lucia Mary Olson vs. Anthony Lee Olson
Corey Tarianto Hale vs. Chastsie Menette Hale
Bruce Phillips vs. Heather Phillips
Tanisha Michelle Scott vs. Benjamin Scott
Engels Daniel Contreras De Aza vs. Gina Marie Marin Cruz
Penny Jean Ramey vs. David Kyle Ramey
Jeremy Todd Toms vs. Amanda Gail Toms
Anthony Joshua Thomas vs. Megan Joyce Fuxa
Kassidy Rebecca Jernigan vs. Dalton Lane Jernigan
Latonya Hattley vs. Oren Hill
Russell Hanson vs. Jennifer Hanson
Kelsey JeanWiedrick vs. Andrew Joseph Wiedrick
Cristina Ocampo vs. Joseph Sylvester
Adam William Shive vs. Brandon Wade Postell
Marriages
Isaiah Martinez and Diana Hernandez Perez
Gerardo Escobar Flores and Whitney Len Greene
Tyler Mark Price and Ademaris Del Pilar
Anthony Ivan Caraballo and Samantha Elizabeth Duran
Sandoval Gorge Acuna and Christina Grace Rivas
Joshua Clayton House and Kylie Elizabeth Notboom
Jimmy Don Ansay Jr. and Julie Annabell Suhr
Dayna Nicole Lenski and Austin Ty Sawyer
Kayron Ray Dean Horton and Courtney Paige Johnson
Austin Mitchell Montgomery and Molly Katelin Gillespie
Willie Nelson and Natasha Shamone Jackson
Gerardo Alvarrado Hernandez and Angela Hernandez
Ruth Noemi Alvarez and Enrique Cruz Torres
Dequan Michael Dyer and Audrey Olivia Odebralski
David William Cook and Megan Taylor Allen
Ariel Louise Hoffman and Matthew Douglas Blair
Kevin Michael Warchol and Kaitlin Marie Hippert
Christopher Gage Roth and Karlee Rae Woodall
Ta’ronn Kenard Brown Jr. and Jones
Keontarius Zichawn Marquis Jackson and Denisa Maria Vasaii
Anthony Lamont Loving and Santa Ivette Colon
Erick Quintero and Brittany Lea Ann Philips
Seth Daniel Barnthouse and Emily Jade Nemec
Julio Cesar Hernandez Lopez and Sofia Simona Corona
Moises Manuel Cabrera Hernandez and Joyce Marie Hernandez Fernandez
Cord Woodcock Peterson and Angel Nicole Cano
David Dontrell Hyder and Alexis Irene Pete
Darrin Alan Wilson and Kristina Setiawan
Stephanie Selene Vawter and Amber Dawn Heidenreiter
Diana Yashee Ashante Singleton and Jermaine A. Long
Dustin Thomas Knight and Jamie Josefa Montalvo -Whitney
Kristi Jean Miller and Philip William Walter
Brittney Amber Unitt and Ricardo Serafin-Dressel
Cassandra Marie Benson and Steven Allen Weideman
Cuong Tiet Ngo and Phuong Khanh Ho Ha
Cameron Santia Chardonnay Hood and Burton Timia Iquira Cotton
Willie James Green and Mary Lee Jones-Washington
Sullwold Dawayne Dallas and Jennifer Lynn Jess
Anthony Yuste Lopez and Jennifer Nicole Graves
Dustin Ray McCormack and Ashley Rae Fountain
Tuned Jacob Omotosho and Anjeanette Robinson Johnson
Jose G. Martinez Gonzalez and Amanda Yamileth Martinez Ramirez
Jeremiah Jesus Filomeno and Amy Jeanette Ogliastri
Jaden Javon Smith and Diamond Alexxus Monae Anthony Diamond
Marcus Anthony Rivers and Falon Elexus Yasmeen Anderson
Andre Junior Rhoan Gooden and Meosha Nechelle Morris
Clifford Roderic Clayton Jr. and Sasha Bri Mendez
Tireen Josh Wright and Habana Gladis Micaela Garcia
Jesus Rodriguez Jr. and Azydrea Jarmun Moore
Valerio Fernando Mungia and Raquel Granados
Bradden John Lawrence and Emily Morgan Swanner
Daniel Thompson and Laketha Marshiae Moore
Corey Tristan Morris Ward and Brittany Ashley Delmuro
Philip Joe Riddell and Tiffany Nicole Amey
Kayla Coren Shaffer and Amin Umar
Jordan Raeann Jacobs and Richard Lance Stockwell II
Tamika Shanise Harrison and Jennifer Lynn Updyke
Jeffrey Bernard McLeroy Jr. and Dionte Tarell Turner
Shakir Romario Taylor and Brionna Shamone Law
Savanna Rayeann Meyer and Edward Ray Roya Jr.
Daniel Allen Wiebe and Stephanie Lynn Dowell
Darral Tyrone Mays Jr. and Mikaela Demetris Dragg
Jennifer Judith Klenz and Troy Michael Steffen
Jeremiah Dante Lomax and Johnette Whitney Whittington
Dakota John Beck and Ty’Tiana Quinnesha Brown
Victor Manuel Hernandez Jr. and Ashlyn Renae Carr
Shantina Ramona Ware and Marcel Dominic Bouguenna
Gary Robert Crosswhite Sr. and Jami Lee Eiler
Leona A. Sawyer and Louis F. Perrica
Leilani Sugey Sanchez and Austin Rigoberto Thomas
Eddie James High Jr. and Brittany Lakaye Toeran
Michael Alexander Gordon and Jennifer Sarah Kurz
Miguel Angel Melgar and Sabrina Ortega Trevino
Jeremiah Labis Abellanosa and Marta Magdalena Grudzien
Shae Mark Tribout and Julie Janette Johnson
Andres Efren Garcia and Terran Michael Satterlee
Cody Vincent Russell and Raelyn Williams
Jairo Anel McEnogutierrez Jr. and Joel Sein Jr.
Mercedes Ayla Carvalho and James Lee Wofford Jr.
Mychala Erin Bates and Jared Ren Rowan Tipton
Kayla Alexis Williams and Brianna Leshae Berryhill
Andre Lamont Johnson Jr. and Diamond Tierr -Elaine Wooden
Jules Boro Mitrovich and Aynaz Habibpour
Levi Michael Fuson and Sarah Rose Mitchell
Billy Ray Young and Artisha Billew Henry
Michael J. Swan and Jackie D. Bezrutczyk
Clarence Delmound Gibson and Amy Sussan Carter
Quinntin Brooks Smith and Mkenzie Kay Flakes
Michael Ray Merideth and Jackie Lee Haynes