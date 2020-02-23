Criminal dispositions

Kaylee Mackenzie Anderson, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug free zone

Danilo Aragon, Belton, driving while intoxicated

Cris Roland Basilio , Crestview, Fla., assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

William James Bedell , Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Cedric Fanoy Blue, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Asante Tanerial Brown, Killeen, theft of services greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Deric Keith Brown Jr., Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Debastian Rahman Brown, Temple, criminal attempt

Jeremy Joshua Butler, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Angel Cartagena, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Stephan Samuel Cohen, Corpus Christi, possession of marijuana greater than or equal to 2-4 oz.

James Garrett Crisler , Pearland, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Ronnie Jerome Cummings Jr., Fort Hood, discharging a firearm in a certain manner

Alam Retana Ebcobedo , Belton, occupational license

Alexis Omar Feliciano, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Jessica Fredregill -Hast, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Elizabeth Guerrero, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Michelle Hanks, Killeen, fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment

Wayne Anthony Helt , Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Teresa Elena Hill, Waco, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Jai’Naya L. Howard, Belton, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Phillippa Andessa Jefferies, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Tanisha Ann Johnson, Copperas Cove, driving while intoxicated

Joseph Michael Lebron , San Antonio, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Lamar Lavance Lilly Jr., Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Denita Marie McCart , Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Fallon J. Muniz Cope, Killeen, criminal trespass

Kithorny Porter, Killeen, displaying a fictitious motor vehicle registration

Renika Marquis Richie, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Osiel Rodriguez, Temple, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

James Edward Ruesch , Killeen, violating a protection order with bias and prejudice

Elisha Scott, Copperas Cove, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Timothy Settle, Bangs, driving while intoxicated BAC

Dominique Rashad Smith, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Joshua Glenn Smith, Rogers, unlawfully carrying of a weapon

Malik Trevon Taylor, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Keonshay Levina Trotter, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Eunique Deshelle Venable, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Jonathan Waddle, Temple, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Elizabeth Ann Williamson, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Divorces

Essie B. Taplin R. vs. Latoya Lafett Wells

Amber Nichole Balderas vs. Antonio Balderas

Jeremy Joe Fernandez vs. Nayeli Fernandez

Melissa Ann Yeagley vs. Jeremiah Lee Yeagley

Angela Nicole Thomas vs. Roy Thomas

Leanna Michelle Cordeiro vs. Jason Paul Cordeiro

Stephanie Yingling vs. Blake Emerson Yingling

Amanda Woolsey vs. Klent Ray Woolsey Sr.

Leoitiiti Amituanai vs. Gloria Amituanai

Stephanie Lea Burnette vs. Justin Raines Burnette

Ajalan Tristan Brown vs. Alayna Kristen Brown

Luis R. Nieves Jr. vs. Shante L. Nieves

Victor H. Sanders vs. Bridget A. Sanders

Heidi Marie Fuller vs. Dale Duane Fuller Jr.

Georgie Halm vs. Franklin Halm

Andrea Lin Eldridge vs. Michael Craig- Ranzell Eldridge

Candance Nichole Peterson vs. Roberto Ascencio

Anthony Armenta Renteria vs. Lizette Renteria

Mark Allen McGee vs. Karyn McGee

Brandon Hennington vs. Katrina Deann Hennington

Mi Suk Macneil vs. Charles Bruce Macneil

Kheela S. Burga-Travick vs. Broderick Calvin Travick

Layne Matthew Wiedl vs. Ana Laura Harias

Lucia Mary Olson vs. Anthony Lee Olson

Corey Tarianto Hale vs. Chastsie Menette Hale

Bruce Phillips vs. Heather Phillips

Tanisha Michelle Scott vs. Benjamin Scott

Engels Daniel Contreras De Aza vs. Gina Marie Marin Cruz

Penny Jean Ramey vs. David Kyle Ramey

Jeremy Todd Toms vs. Amanda Gail Toms

Anthony Joshua Thomas vs. Megan Joyce Fuxa

Kassidy Rebecca Jernigan vs. Dalton Lane Jernigan

Latonya Hattley vs. Oren Hill

Russell Hanson vs. Jennifer Hanson

Kelsey JeanWiedrick vs. Andrew Joseph Wiedrick

Cristina Ocampo vs. Joseph Sylvester

Adam William Shive vs. Brandon Wade Postell

Marriages

Isaiah Martinez and Diana Hernandez Perez

Gerardo Escobar Flores and Whitney Len Greene

Tyler Mark Price and Ademaris Del Pilar

Anthony Ivan Caraballo and Samantha Elizabeth Duran

Sandoval Gorge Acuna and Christina Grace Rivas

Joshua Clayton House and Kylie Elizabeth Notboom

Jimmy Don Ansay Jr. and Julie Annabell Suhr

Dayna Nicole Lenski and Austin Ty Sawyer

Kayron Ray Dean Horton and Courtney Paige Johnson

Austin Mitchell Montgomery and Molly Katelin Gillespie

Willie Nelson and Natasha Shamone Jackson

Gerardo Alvarrado Hernandez and Angela Hernandez

Ruth Noemi Alvarez and Enrique Cruz Torres

Dequan Michael Dyer and Audrey Olivia Odebralski

David William Cook and Megan Taylor Allen

Ariel Louise Hoffman and Matthew Douglas Blair

Kevin Michael Warchol and Kaitlin Marie Hippert

Christopher Gage Roth and Karlee Rae Woodall

Ta’ronn Kenard Brown Jr. and Jones

Keontarius Zichawn Marquis Jackson and Denisa Maria Vasaii

Anthony Lamont Loving and Santa Ivette Colon

Erick Quintero and Brittany Lea Ann Philips

Seth Daniel Barnthouse and Emily Jade Nemec

Julio Cesar Hernandez Lopez and Sofia Simona Corona

Moises Manuel Cabrera Hernandez and Joyce Marie Hernandez Fernandez

Cord Woodcock Peterson and Angel Nicole Cano

David Dontrell Hyder and Alexis Irene Pete

Darrin Alan Wilson and Kristina Setiawan

Stephanie Selene Vawter and Amber Dawn Heidenreiter

Diana Yashee Ashante Singleton and Jermaine A. Long

Dustin Thomas Knight and Jamie Josefa Montalvo -Whitney

Kristi Jean Miller and Philip William Walter

Brittney Amber Unitt and Ricardo Serafin-Dressel

Cassandra Marie Benson and Steven Allen Weideman

Cuong Tiet Ngo and Phuong Khanh Ho Ha

Cameron Santia Chardonnay Hood and Burton Timia Iquira Cotton

Willie James Green and Mary Lee Jones-Washington

Sullwold Dawayne Dallas and Jennifer Lynn Jess

Anthony Yuste Lopez and Jennifer Nicole Graves

Dustin Ray McCormack and Ashley Rae Fountain

Tuned Jacob Omotosho and Anjeanette Robinson Johnson

Jose G. Martinez Gonzalez and Amanda Yamileth Martinez Ramirez

Jeremiah Jesus Filomeno and Amy Jeanette Ogliastri

Jaden Javon Smith and Diamond Alexxus Monae Anthony Diamond

Marcus Anthony Rivers and Falon Elexus Yasmeen Anderson

Andre Junior Rhoan Gooden and Meosha Nechelle Morris

Clifford Roderic Clayton Jr. and Sasha Bri Mendez

Tireen Josh Wright and Habana Gladis Micaela Garcia

Jesus Rodriguez Jr. and Azydrea Jarmun Moore

Valerio Fernando Mungia and Raquel Granados

Bradden John Lawrence and Emily Morgan Swanner

Daniel Thompson and Laketha Marshiae Moore

Corey Tristan Morris Ward and Brittany Ashley Delmuro

Philip Joe Riddell and Tiffany Nicole Amey

Kayla Coren Shaffer and Amin Umar

Jordan Raeann Jacobs and Richard Lance Stockwell II

Tamika Shanise Harrison and Jennifer Lynn Updyke

Jeffrey Bernard McLeroy Jr. and Dionte Tarell Turner

Shakir Romario Taylor and Brionna Shamone Law

Savanna Rayeann Meyer and Edward Ray Roya Jr.

Daniel Allen Wiebe and Stephanie Lynn Dowell

Darral Tyrone Mays Jr. and Mikaela Demetris Dragg

Jennifer Judith Klenz and Troy Michael Steffen

Jeremiah Dante Lomax and Johnette Whitney Whittington

Dakota John Beck and Ty’Tiana Quinnesha Brown

Victor Manuel Hernandez Jr. and Ashlyn Renae Carr

Shantina Ramona Ware and Marcel Dominic Bouguenna

Gary Robert Crosswhite Sr. and Jami Lee Eiler

Leona A. Sawyer and Louis F. Perrica

Leilani Sugey Sanchez and Austin Rigoberto Thomas

Eddie James High Jr. and Brittany Lakaye Toeran

Michael Alexander Gordon and Jennifer Sarah Kurz

Miguel Angel Melgar and Sabrina Ortega Trevino

Jeremiah Labis Abellanosa and Marta Magdalena Grudzien

Shae Mark Tribout and Julie Janette Johnson

Andres Efren Garcia and Terran Michael Satterlee

Cody Vincent Russell and Raelyn Williams

Jairo Anel McEnogutierrez Jr. and Joel Sein Jr.

Mercedes Ayla Carvalho and James Lee Wofford Jr.

Mychala Erin Bates and Jared Ren Rowan Tipton

Kayla Alexis Williams and Brianna Leshae Berryhill

Andre Lamont Johnson Jr. and Diamond Tierr -Elaine Wooden

Jules Boro Mitrovich and Aynaz Habibpour

Levi Michael Fuson and Sarah Rose Mitchell

Billy Ray Young and Artisha Billew Henry

Michael J. Swan and Jackie D. Bezrutczyk

Clarence Delmound Gibson and Amy Sussan Carter

Quinntin Brooks Smith and Mkenzie Kay Flakes

Michael Ray Merideth and Jackie Lee Haynes