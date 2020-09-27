Criminal dispositions

Richard Cesario Avina, Nolanville, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Jason Charles Brown, Austin, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Kelly Jack Brown, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated

Reginald Devyne Burke, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Tineshia Chainell Burson, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Stephen Pulliam Cockrell, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Tykwan Cooper, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Sean Spencer Costa, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Joshua Nathaniel Cowan, Nolanville, purchased or furnished alcohol to a minor

Zachary Croxton, Temple, driving while intoxicated

Ralph Chavez Deharde, Copperas Cove, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Ralph Chavez Deharde, Copperas Cove, unlawfully carrying a weapon

David Scott Elrod, San Antonio, driving while intoxicated

Aaron Farr, Georgetown, failure to do due duty upon striking a fixture or highway lamppost

Martin Guerrero, Belton, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Raymond Brock Holland, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Destanee Daquanee Horn, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Rachel Johnson, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Ngoc Van Le, Killeen, gambling promotion

Suliveta Nigel Leafa, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Jorge Ledesma, Temple, over allowable gross weight

Savannah Marie McPherson, Killeen, fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment

Aaronlynne Coplan Mokol, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Vanessa Mariah Ponce, Cedar Park, driving while intoxicated

Mark Steven Porter, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

John Ramos, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Joshue Rivera Rivera, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Felipe Rodriguez, Harker Heights, prostitution

Rodolfo Rojas, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Brent Thomas Sanchez, Killeen, criminal attempt

John Siemens, Kempner, speeding

Francisco Domnic Sierra, Killeen, driving while license is invalid

Bronere Marquise Smith, Temple, driving while license is invalid

Eric Jason Symank, Waco, disregarding traffic control device

Serrina Torres, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Serrina Torres, Temple, theft of services greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Ronnie Emanuel Tyson, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Ronnie Emanuel Tyson, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Erik Dionte Urdy Sr., Austin, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Benjamin Thomas Wesner, Richmond, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Chad Wiggins, Copperas Cove, accident involving damage to a vehicle

Jeffery Jerome Williams, Killeen, false alarm or report

Xavier Elias Williams, Plano, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Divorces

Brian Andrew Payne vs. Beatrice Leanne Payne

Kurtis La’mars Archer vs. Mary Ann Archer Rodriguez

Giselle Avina vs. Rogelio Avina Jr.

Victor Orlando Hernandez Hernandez vs. Lena Hernandez

Heike A. Parker vs. Randal D. Parker

Jose Santana-Ortiz vs. Samantha Santana

Franklin Wendell Hall vs. Paula Rene Burnside

Rosie M. Owens vs. Morgan D. Owens

Waldemar Paoli IV vs. Keren Melissa Paoli

Sharon Lee Hicks vs. William Bradbury Hicks

Eli Edward Keep-Barnes vs. Zienna Rose Love Keep-Barnes

Tia Marie Friese vs. Drew Alexander Roberts

Richard Wayne Taylor vs. Misty Renae Taylor

Cynthia Smalls vs. Eric John Williams

Alexandria Rose Faught vs. Christopher Manuel Durham

Natasha Ann Thompson vs. Quentez Nehemiah Thmopson

Tina Marie Chumley vs. Sam Houston Chumley IV

Jon Joshua Holverstott vs. Amber Nicole Holverstott

Stormy M. Wood vs. Anthony L. Wood

Courtney Breona Carter vs. Samuel James Carter

Amber Martinez vs. Shawn Martinez

Leroy Byron Tate vs. Jessica Romecia Lee

Kyle Edward Roper vs. Briana Laget Hodges

Alyssa Carol Thayer vs. Andrew Ned Thayer

Gabriel Montgomery vs. Neshia Neshell Bailey

Thomas Marc Marbury vs. Susan Elaine Marbury

Emilio Garza vs. Anita Garza

Ariel Lenay Butler vs. Krisean Zke Xzavier Glover

Shania Nyesha Brown Jones vs. Tamera Nicole Glover

Shadrech P. Wennie vs. Ulla S. Wennie

Bobby Wayne Baker vs. Jana Shell

Kelly Thomas Seaman vs. Cambria Rose Judd

Cordarius Darrell Bentley vs. Ja’mariya Berzhun Kilgore

Patricia Downing vs. Rodney Lavester Henderson

Jody Lee Rodriguez vs. Jamie Lynn Rodriguez

Robert Charles Martin vs. Shealyn Nicole Martin

Geryl Henry vs. Amy Henry

Joseph Gary Wuebbles vs. Nicholas Joseph Lujan

Marriages

Josue E. Flores Olvera and Haley Katherine Turpen

Ernest Jean Galvan and Michelle Rae Dansby

Christian Joseph Green and Alexandria Faith Dodge

Katelen Ann Anderson and Matthew Trace Arnold

Alissa Marie Johnson and Justin Kolt McCoy

Vernisha Deshay Hester and Survalvon Patreyl Lavar Gant

Shane Joseph Ziembovica and Gina Marie Wicht

Christine Diana Clark and Timo Christoph Ditscher

Dylan Lee Chittenden and Diane Dolores Harkcom

Craig Allen Maatta and Liesel Kamie Hentschel

Andrea Leigh Hess and Clayton Eugene Wagner

David Forrest Rogers and Amanda Jade Cuthbertson

Martin Albert Myette and Kayla Michelle Brooks

Dolores Alene Simon and Jimmie Lee Furr

Riley Michael Kramer and Ghamar Bitar

Christian Cifuentes and Laguna Josmarie Feliciano

Jonathan Robert Kasprisin and Katelyn Irene Fincher

John James Scherer Jr. and Denise Lynne Starkey

Deidra Elizabeth Hernandez and William Darryl Whittaker

Samantha Marie Kear and Tyler Lynn Paulsen

Jonathan Michael-Cyrus Gray and Rebecca Sarah Lorraine Robinson

Gary LaMonte Daniel and Jauqule Levetty Pittman

Jonahtan Frank Jany and Alexis Morgan Chew

Austin Tyler Cole and Alicia Marie Blevins

Anny Miseon Yang and Joshua Christopher Owens

Bryan Matthew Beson and Paige Lou Van Veghel

Zachira Del Mar Cartagena Rivera and Jaime Gutierrez Gonzalez

Briana Vanesa Velez and Ramon Alegandro Ortega

Jo- Andi Lee Thomas Angel Giancarlo Valerio Moncion

Angeni Christine Adkinson Samaria and Brandon James Adkinson

Riley Michael Kramer and Ghamar Bitar

Ines Nicole Aviles Rivera and Lebron Hiram Huerta

Jason Michael Laumb and Doris Abigail Solis-Gonzalez

Trevor Matthew Mulvany and Miranda Rose Brahmstedt

Brianna Alexis Navarro and Luis Angel Daiz Gonzalez

Kerrian Michelle Beasley and Roshea Denise Telford

Kevin Rennard Magee and Xenitra Aishianeque Mckennis

Maria Ilaen Zamora Albarado and Juarez Delgado Salvador

Emilee Marie Sidbeck and Trevor Scott Knowlton

Arin Josef Guerra and Diana Christina Baez

Jessica Katlyn Thomas and Luis Alfredo Fernandez

Autumn Leigh Klaus and James Richard Lollman Jr.

Kenneth Ray Woolard and Diane Yarbrough

Abigail Mae Domangue and Zackary Joseph Lee Cox

Lilyanna Lopez and James Cuadrado Jr.

Roy Michael Hinds Jr. and Guadalupe Diaz

Larry Joseph Tucker and Candice Henderson

Juan Carlos Gonzalez Mendoza and Maria E. Ponce Mendoza

Jesus J. Delatorre and Eva Sanchez Aguirre

Joseph Carl Schroder and Edith Martinez

Kenneth Douglas Gibbs Jr. and Dasia Nichole Green

Jeffery David Kent and Samantha Marie Clarke

Taylor Marie Valera and Michael John Feldman

Dawson Earl Delks and Schyler Reagan Malloy

Jorge Antonio Gonzalez Jr. vs. Belem Alejandra Ramirez

Keaton Phillip Williamson and Elizabeth Renee Herrera-Freed

Terrel Lamon Morris Sr. and Jasmine Ranee Shafer

Carmen Lanell Davis and Teanna Kim Casteel

Sarah Elizabeth Kelly and Joel Ryan Hilborn

Cheyenne Moon Gribble and Jacob Lee Kirby

Paul Anthony Sanders and Regina Yvette Thrasher

Leisly Orozco and Mariano Alexander Salad Quesada

Joshua Robert Anthony and Mallory Elizabeth Burnett

Alexander Shawn Witmer and Julieanna Turner

Christina Suzanne Clark and Bertrand Harold Deforest Jr.

Steven OBriant Lonix III and Kristin Maria Cooper

Michael Kelly Gandy and Sheryl Marie Canaris

Katelyn Elizabeth Robertson and Matthew Grantham Critchfield

Johnny angel Martinez Jr. and Lindsey Nicole Ross

Joonghoon Choi and Samantha Kang

Kaitlyn Danielle Cowart and Billy Blake Crowson

Saadia Nasir and Bilal Ali

Arielle Elizabeth De Grasse-Glancy and Matthew Garrett Moore

Inman K.C. Davis and Steven Deonte Smith

Colon Wandalyzz Diaz and Carolos Ruben Diaz Garcia

Shanna Kay Komperda and James Arthur Branum

Scott Lewis Korsmo and Tristen Danielle Fulkerson

Evan Robert Erickson and Christy Lynn Corley

Devon Lee Boyda and Jacquelyn Della Mae Winslow

Cole Kimes Kelly and Alexis Marie Dudeck Ramirez

Jousselin Margarita Macias-Mata and Leonardo Bello-Rios

Rachel Lynn Pinkerton and Connor James Seltz

Kenneth Michael Ford and Heyward Dyjai Devora Washington

Geovania Lynn Olivencia and Wahhym Correia Melicio Mendes

Michael Joseph Teleha and Jausia Regina Baltazar

Sean Edward Hamilton and Shevonne Elayne Castro

Johnathan James Kelley and Kaylynn Marie Johnston

Bryce James Eklund and Jessika Lynn Miner

Devon Taylor west and Alex Brooke Williams

Maria Josefina Sanchez-Melendez and William Patrick Daniels

Trent Alexander Miranda and Ian Michael McMahon

Anthony Steven Meeker and Dana Raquel Saylor

Colleen Jacqueline Maher and Catherine Celestial Cowart

Echevarria Esteban Bonilla and Keishla Nayellie Perez Mendez

Roberto Minor Jr. and Samantha Aidee Morales De La Rosa

Aaron William Figures and Amy Lauren Zweighaft

Jessenia Rodado Jimenez and Charles Dickens Martinez Acevedo

Angel Josue Figueroa and Kristian Lashae Daniels

Linda Marie Miller and Richard Melvin Frazier

Brandon Joseph Heller and Rachael Michelle Mear

Robert Bret Dominguez and James Beck Lyerly

Adelaide Marie Rieger and Oscar Ivan Gomez

Jose Eladio Rodriguez and Sophia Stephanie Walker

Daniela Guadalupe Carreon and Clifton Scott Wheeler

Mindy Lee Smith and Jason lee Shick

Sonmer Alberto Santana Mendez and Liz Yareli Rosario Gonzalez

Kyle Christopher Couly and Karissa Ann Mustafa

Larry Ray Johnson and Alice Briseno Naranjo

Charles Maurice Chambers Jr. and Paige E. McElroy

Brittney Lynn Tomasek and Herbert J. Gonzalez-Alonzo

Sim Dill IV and Elisabeth Lee Payne

Jasmine De Los Reyes and Modesto Estephan Maldanado V

Hannah Emily Chapman and Jarron Dean Kirklin

Keri Ann Smith and Devin Micheal Sanders

Molly Ellen Heckathorn and Samuel Adam Spivey

Dainia Shantell Sharma and Christopher Ambrose Gray

Terence Tanielu Saluone Sr. and Melissa Rapp Martin

Jonathan Alfred Underwood and Charlene Michelle Gibson

Kathy Marie Rios and Herby Arthur Charles

Eli Samuel Laureano and Julia Rosa Falcon Rivera

Jacob Logan Restivo and Destynee Shuntale Frelow

Brock Mitchell Tucker and Cinnamon Joy Riley

Canon Thomas Sims and Roseina Renee Jackson La-Crysta