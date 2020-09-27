Criminal dispositions
Richard Cesario Avina, Nolanville, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Jason Charles Brown, Austin, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Kelly Jack Brown, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated
Reginald Devyne Burke, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Tineshia Chainell Burson, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Stephen Pulliam Cockrell, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Tykwan Cooper, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Sean Spencer Costa, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Joshua Nathaniel Cowan, Nolanville, purchased or furnished alcohol to a minor
Zachary Croxton, Temple, driving while intoxicated
Ralph Chavez Deharde, Copperas Cove, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Ralph Chavez Deharde, Copperas Cove, unlawfully carrying a weapon
David Scott Elrod, San Antonio, driving while intoxicated
Aaron Farr, Georgetown, failure to do due duty upon striking a fixture or highway lamppost
Martin Guerrero, Belton, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Raymond Brock Holland, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Destanee Daquanee Horn, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Rachel Johnson, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Ngoc Van Le, Killeen, gambling promotion
Suliveta Nigel Leafa, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Jorge Ledesma, Temple, over allowable gross weight
Savannah Marie McPherson, Killeen, fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment
Aaronlynne Coplan Mokol, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Vanessa Mariah Ponce, Cedar Park, driving while intoxicated
Mark Steven Porter, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
John Ramos, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Joshue Rivera Rivera, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Felipe Rodriguez, Harker Heights, prostitution
Rodolfo Rojas, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Brent Thomas Sanchez, Killeen, criminal attempt
John Siemens, Kempner, speeding
Francisco Domnic Sierra, Killeen, driving while license is invalid
Bronere Marquise Smith, Temple, driving while license is invalid
Eric Jason Symank, Waco, disregarding traffic control device
Serrina Torres, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Serrina Torres, Temple, theft of services greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Ronnie Emanuel Tyson, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Ronnie Emanuel Tyson, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Erik Dionte Urdy Sr., Austin, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Benjamin Thomas Wesner, Richmond, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Chad Wiggins, Copperas Cove, accident involving damage to a vehicle
Jeffery Jerome Williams, Killeen, false alarm or report
Xavier Elias Williams, Plano, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Divorces
Brian Andrew Payne vs. Beatrice Leanne Payne
Kurtis La’mars Archer vs. Mary Ann Archer Rodriguez
Giselle Avina vs. Rogelio Avina Jr.
Victor Orlando Hernandez Hernandez vs. Lena Hernandez
Heike A. Parker vs. Randal D. Parker
Jose Santana-Ortiz vs. Samantha Santana
Franklin Wendell Hall vs. Paula Rene Burnside
Rosie M. Owens vs. Morgan D. Owens
Waldemar Paoli IV vs. Keren Melissa Paoli
Sharon Lee Hicks vs. William Bradbury Hicks
Eli Edward Keep-Barnes vs. Zienna Rose Love Keep-Barnes
Tia Marie Friese vs. Drew Alexander Roberts
Richard Wayne Taylor vs. Misty Renae Taylor
Cynthia Smalls vs. Eric John Williams
Alexandria Rose Faught vs. Christopher Manuel Durham
Natasha Ann Thompson vs. Quentez Nehemiah Thmopson
Tina Marie Chumley vs. Sam Houston Chumley IV
Jon Joshua Holverstott vs. Amber Nicole Holverstott
Stormy M. Wood vs. Anthony L. Wood
Courtney Breona Carter vs. Samuel James Carter
Amber Martinez vs. Shawn Martinez
Leroy Byron Tate vs. Jessica Romecia Lee
Kyle Edward Roper vs. Briana Laget Hodges
Alyssa Carol Thayer vs. Andrew Ned Thayer
Gabriel Montgomery vs. Neshia Neshell Bailey
Thomas Marc Marbury vs. Susan Elaine Marbury
Emilio Garza vs. Anita Garza
Ariel Lenay Butler vs. Krisean Zke Xzavier Glover
Shania Nyesha Brown Jones vs. Tamera Nicole Glover
Shadrech P. Wennie vs. Ulla S. Wennie
Bobby Wayne Baker vs. Jana Shell
Kelly Thomas Seaman vs. Cambria Rose Judd
Cordarius Darrell Bentley vs. Ja’mariya Berzhun Kilgore
Patricia Downing vs. Rodney Lavester Henderson
Jody Lee Rodriguez vs. Jamie Lynn Rodriguez
Robert Charles Martin vs. Shealyn Nicole Martin
Geryl Henry vs. Amy Henry
Joseph Gary Wuebbles vs. Nicholas Joseph Lujan
Marriages
Josue E. Flores Olvera and Haley Katherine Turpen
Ernest Jean Galvan and Michelle Rae Dansby
Christian Joseph Green and Alexandria Faith Dodge
Katelen Ann Anderson and Matthew Trace Arnold
Alissa Marie Johnson and Justin Kolt McCoy
Vernisha Deshay Hester and Survalvon Patreyl Lavar Gant
Shane Joseph Ziembovica and Gina Marie Wicht
Christine Diana Clark and Timo Christoph Ditscher
Dylan Lee Chittenden and Diane Dolores Harkcom
Craig Allen Maatta and Liesel Kamie Hentschel
Andrea Leigh Hess and Clayton Eugene Wagner
David Forrest Rogers and Amanda Jade Cuthbertson
Martin Albert Myette and Kayla Michelle Brooks
Dolores Alene Simon and Jimmie Lee Furr
Riley Michael Kramer and Ghamar Bitar
Christian Cifuentes and Laguna Josmarie Feliciano
Jonathan Robert Kasprisin and Katelyn Irene Fincher
John James Scherer Jr. and Denise Lynne Starkey
Deidra Elizabeth Hernandez and William Darryl Whittaker
Samantha Marie Kear and Tyler Lynn Paulsen
Jonathan Michael-Cyrus Gray and Rebecca Sarah Lorraine Robinson
Gary LaMonte Daniel and Jauqule Levetty Pittman
Jonahtan Frank Jany and Alexis Morgan Chew
Austin Tyler Cole and Alicia Marie Blevins
Anny Miseon Yang and Joshua Christopher Owens
Bryan Matthew Beson and Paige Lou Van Veghel
Zachira Del Mar Cartagena Rivera and Jaime Gutierrez Gonzalez
Briana Vanesa Velez and Ramon Alegandro Ortega
Jo- Andi Lee Thomas Angel Giancarlo Valerio Moncion
Angeni Christine Adkinson Samaria and Brandon James Adkinson
Riley Michael Kramer and Ghamar Bitar
Ines Nicole Aviles Rivera and Lebron Hiram Huerta
Jason Michael Laumb and Doris Abigail Solis-Gonzalez
Trevor Matthew Mulvany and Miranda Rose Brahmstedt
Brianna Alexis Navarro and Luis Angel Daiz Gonzalez
Kerrian Michelle Beasley and Roshea Denise Telford
Kevin Rennard Magee and Xenitra Aishianeque Mckennis
Maria Ilaen Zamora Albarado and Juarez Delgado Salvador
Emilee Marie Sidbeck and Trevor Scott Knowlton
Arin Josef Guerra and Diana Christina Baez
Jessica Katlyn Thomas and Luis Alfredo Fernandez
Autumn Leigh Klaus and James Richard Lollman Jr.
Kenneth Ray Woolard and Diane Yarbrough
Abigail Mae Domangue and Zackary Joseph Lee Cox
Lilyanna Lopez and James Cuadrado Jr.
Roy Michael Hinds Jr. and Guadalupe Diaz
Larry Joseph Tucker and Candice Henderson
Juan Carlos Gonzalez Mendoza and Maria E. Ponce Mendoza
Jesus J. Delatorre and Eva Sanchez Aguirre
Joseph Carl Schroder and Edith Martinez
Kenneth Douglas Gibbs Jr. and Dasia Nichole Green
Jeffery David Kent and Samantha Marie Clarke
Taylor Marie Valera and Michael John Feldman
Dawson Earl Delks and Schyler Reagan Malloy
Jorge Antonio Gonzalez Jr. vs. Belem Alejandra Ramirez
Keaton Phillip Williamson and Elizabeth Renee Herrera-Freed
Terrel Lamon Morris Sr. and Jasmine Ranee Shafer
Carmen Lanell Davis and Teanna Kim Casteel
Sarah Elizabeth Kelly and Joel Ryan Hilborn
Cheyenne Moon Gribble and Jacob Lee Kirby
Paul Anthony Sanders and Regina Yvette Thrasher
Leisly Orozco and Mariano Alexander Salad Quesada
Joshua Robert Anthony and Mallory Elizabeth Burnett
Alexander Shawn Witmer and Julieanna Turner
Christina Suzanne Clark and Bertrand Harold Deforest Jr.
Steven OBriant Lonix III and Kristin Maria Cooper
Michael Kelly Gandy and Sheryl Marie Canaris
Katelyn Elizabeth Robertson and Matthew Grantham Critchfield
Johnny angel Martinez Jr. and Lindsey Nicole Ross
Joonghoon Choi and Samantha Kang
Kaitlyn Danielle Cowart and Billy Blake Crowson
Saadia Nasir and Bilal Ali
Arielle Elizabeth De Grasse-Glancy and Matthew Garrett Moore
Inman K.C. Davis and Steven Deonte Smith
Colon Wandalyzz Diaz and Carolos Ruben Diaz Garcia
Shanna Kay Komperda and James Arthur Branum
Scott Lewis Korsmo and Tristen Danielle Fulkerson
Evan Robert Erickson and Christy Lynn Corley
Devon Lee Boyda and Jacquelyn Della Mae Winslow
Cole Kimes Kelly and Alexis Marie Dudeck Ramirez
Jousselin Margarita Macias-Mata and Leonardo Bello-Rios
Rachel Lynn Pinkerton and Connor James Seltz
Kenneth Michael Ford and Heyward Dyjai Devora Washington
Geovania Lynn Olivencia and Wahhym Correia Melicio Mendes
Michael Joseph Teleha and Jausia Regina Baltazar
Sean Edward Hamilton and Shevonne Elayne Castro
Johnathan James Kelley and Kaylynn Marie Johnston
Bryce James Eklund and Jessika Lynn Miner
Devon Taylor west and Alex Brooke Williams
Maria Josefina Sanchez-Melendez and William Patrick Daniels
Trent Alexander Miranda and Ian Michael McMahon
Anthony Steven Meeker and Dana Raquel Saylor
Colleen Jacqueline Maher and Catherine Celestial Cowart
Echevarria Esteban Bonilla and Keishla Nayellie Perez Mendez
Roberto Minor Jr. and Samantha Aidee Morales De La Rosa
Aaron William Figures and Amy Lauren Zweighaft
Jessenia Rodado Jimenez and Charles Dickens Martinez Acevedo
Angel Josue Figueroa and Kristian Lashae Daniels
Linda Marie Miller and Richard Melvin Frazier
Brandon Joseph Heller and Rachael Michelle Mear
Robert Bret Dominguez and James Beck Lyerly
Adelaide Marie Rieger and Oscar Ivan Gomez
Jose Eladio Rodriguez and Sophia Stephanie Walker
Daniela Guadalupe Carreon and Clifton Scott Wheeler
Mindy Lee Smith and Jason lee Shick
Sonmer Alberto Santana Mendez and Liz Yareli Rosario Gonzalez
Kyle Christopher Couly and Karissa Ann Mustafa
Larry Ray Johnson and Alice Briseno Naranjo
Charles Maurice Chambers Jr. and Paige E. McElroy
Brittney Lynn Tomasek and Herbert J. Gonzalez-Alonzo
Sim Dill IV and Elisabeth Lee Payne
Jasmine De Los Reyes and Modesto Estephan Maldanado V
Hannah Emily Chapman and Jarron Dean Kirklin
Keri Ann Smith and Devin Micheal Sanders
Molly Ellen Heckathorn and Samuel Adam Spivey
Dainia Shantell Sharma and Christopher Ambrose Gray
Terence Tanielu Saluone Sr. and Melissa Rapp Martin
Jonathan Alfred Underwood and Charlene Michelle Gibson
Kathy Marie Rios and Herby Arthur Charles
Eli Samuel Laureano and Julia Rosa Falcon Rivera
Jacob Logan Restivo and Destynee Shuntale Frelow
Brock Mitchell Tucker and Cinnamon Joy Riley
Canon Thomas Sims and Roseina Renee Jackson La-Crysta