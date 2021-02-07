Criminal dispositions
Terrika Donye Accor, Killeen, theft of services greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Got Two Alexander, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Victoria Benitez Moreno, Belton, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750
Desheae Calloway, Hutto , driving while intoxicated
Moises Chery , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a household or family member
Damaris Cotto , Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Stephanie Ann Cox, Allen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Vanessa Cruz-Avila, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Francisco Sylvana Diaz, Killeen, criminal trespass
Dwayne Hambrick , Copperas Cove, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Mykale Avery Helen, Carrollton, assault causing bodily injury
Juan Antonio Hernandez, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Brian Austin Jimenez, Fort Worth, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Angela Michelle Jones, Temple, driving while intoxicated
Cassandra Matthews, Temple, assault causing bodily injury
Marcus Joel Matthews, Temple, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Chelsey Olivia Mitchell, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Rolando Montoya, Arlington, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Matthew Scott Moore, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Shelby Nunn, Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug-free zone
Jose Manuel Orona , Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug-free zone
Jacob Sawyer Pitts, Troy, assault causing bodily injury of a family or household member
Michael Ann Powell, Killeen, possession of a dangerous drug
Joseph Andrew Ramirez, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2oz.
Robyn Elizabeth Robertson, Harker Heights, possession of a dangerous drug
Patrick Urban, Temple burglary of a vehicle
Trevon Monte Ward, Temple, resisting arrest, search or transport
Divorces
Kimmie Edwards vs. Dion Edwards
Glenda I. Vidal vs. Jose E. Alvarez
Cameron Anthony Kapiotis vs. Brittney Kapiotis
Alexis Latroi Boykin vs. Kenneth Xavier Boykin
Shawn Scales vs. Litsriel C. Scales
Quinnell Jaron Hilton vs. Melissa Ann Hilton
Brittany Michelle Cortez vs. Martin Cortez Jr.
Antonio Arroyo vs. Pamela Lyse Arroyo
William Ortiz-Munoz vs. Evelyn Rangel
Lemmie Mack Barron Jr. vs. Kimberly Estelle Hudson
Marshan Daymon vs. Reina Daymon
Arlen Wiley vs. Sujin Park
Willy Garcia Gutierrez vs. Corrine Dawn Duenas
Frank Head III vs. Debbie Lashawn Head
Harley Wayne Hughling vs. Crystal Ann Hughling
Alan Wilton Richards vs. Tatiana Rene Richards
Gloria Franceska Scholtz vs. John Alexander Scholtz
Jonathan Cuadrado Colon vs. Anyeiris Marie Viera Fuentes
Andrew Rodriguez vs. Alyssa Munoz
Richard Armstrong vs. Rena Schrader
Ibrahim Percent and Norma Karina Rubio
Joshua Luis Gorham vs. Billie Jo Gorham
Laura Ann Hankins-Smith vs. Charles Andrew Smith Jr.
Demitrius Dexter Jackson vs. Infiniti Da’sara Simia Weldon
Demitrius Boyson vs. Brandi Fisher
Donica Nicole Jordan-Andrade vs. Brenda Andrade
Frank Vincent Romano vs. Randi Rose Galindo
Scott Anthony Lodge vs. Lynn Taylor Lodge
Kathleen Ann Baut Ramillano -Curtis vs. Christian Jose Curtis
Sky Ann Kahealani Keao vs. Stevie Dale Hughes
Gabrieana Jerlain Einsla vs. Matthew Douglas Einsla
Brandon Nicholas Skenadore vs. Jule Nicholle Sierra Skenadore
Christina Tonos DeLeon vs. Alexander Rafael Navarro Diaz
Jennifer Paris Brewster vs. Sawyer Clayton Cooper
Corey Daniel Craig vs. Matilda Cay Craig
Matthew Lyle Graham vs. Constance Ruby Anne Graham
Charles Cullens vs. Tiffany Cullens
Ricardo Medina vs. Kristen Sheree Albers
Anthony Mariono Lima vs. Amber Lindsey Lima
Chemese Yakisha Harris-Simmons vs. Michael Jackson Simmons
Tamara Latrice Tatum vs. Wilson Dexter Harris
Rebecca Athalia Thomas vs. Javon Thomas
Rebecka Rochelle Wright vs. Kevin Duane Wright Sr.
Margaret Sparrow Casanova vs. Robert A. Casanova Jr.
Danishka M. Perez Casillas vs. Jose M. Quinones Lopez
Deborah D. Mouser vs. Keith Leroy Mouser
Jaquan Demar Hairston vs. Akashia Reaves Smith
Omar Clemente vs. Stephanie Clemente
Julie Irean Wilkinson vs. David Eric Wilkinson
Blake Michael Young vs. Alicia Renee Young
Anthony Davis vs. Raelysha Davis
Michelle Lyn Salazar vs. Bernadino Salazar
Terry Harris Jr. vs. De’Shiona Gore
Jeremy Russell Langley vs. Amber Michelle Langley
Mark McBride vs. Bithiah McBride
Jennifer Marie Valdez vs. Luis Mario Valdez Jr.
Oscar Avina vs. Leticia Mamea
Edgardo Rios vs. Ninmarie Arlyn Rios
Jeffery David Kent vs. Samantha Marie Clarke
Hyejin Song vs. Young Jung Jo
John Wade Hawkins vs. Michal Shalome Hawkins
Shawna Kay Ayles vs. Donald Paul Ayles Sr.
Kayla Marie Lewis vs. John David Lewis II
Marriage licenses
Daniel Lee Gross and Stephanie Rose Weber
Allyson Haly Hanna and Miles Lewis Atkins
Alice Moran Jyscyiaah and Justin Heath Matthews
Jimmie Lee Furr and Dolores Aileen Furr
Cody McLean Beeman and Bailey Rosee Carlson
Tyisha Cheary Hines and Melista Brown
Elijah Antonio Goff and Madison Marie Martinez
Hannah Marie Molina and Melecio Leonel Salinas
Zachary Parker Holland and Miranda Nicole Adams
Enrique Garcia-Robles and Nereida Rivera Del Valle Luz
Thomas James Schroeder and Briana Malisa Hill
Shaun Alfred Green and Deniece Jeanette Green
Kendra Michele Amburgey and Carter Joseph Holthaus
Thomas Ray Freeman and Lashinda Rena Jackson
Josue Javier Rodriguez and Emma Kathleen Sebourn
Alexia Alexandria Rodriguez and Brandon Kurtis Coronel
Zelven Joseph and Nykiel Kelsey Ann Garcia Balingit
Zameria Khion Nibre Wingard and Niajah A. Bryant
Serrano Erika Claudio Alejandro Marionel Hernandez
Hector Manuel Soto Rivera and Kimberly Jean Delgado
Chance Michael Swanson and Cheyenne Marie Patterson
India Arie Dorsey and Anthony Jenkins Jr.
Jillian Rae Harrell and Joshua James Herron
Rene Gerardo Garcia and Siarah Alexie Bostick
Nykia Ls’shae Bell and Da’v’l Jaonte Brewton
Cory Philip McBride and LeDonna Kay Wood
Stephen Eugene Sanders Sr. and Latoya Tawana Cooper
Ravyn Alexis Smith and Adam Alfred Demit
Joseph Cole Dominguez and Scout Coral Aarhus
Donald Williams Jr. and Nicole Leticia Harrell
Ninfa Espinoza and Felix Aguinaga
Frankie Cookk-Ambros and Christie Monia Smith
Michael Gilbert Sacher and Jade Alexandria Scarborough
Bradley Sterling Knapp and Christine Michelle Irvin
Andrew Carroll Dodson and Jenifer Dawne Perez
Jude Isaiah Maldonado and Trianna Olajuwon Brown
Adeline Elizabeth Vasquez and Christopher Jason Hamilton
Crystal Marie Olson and Fabian Andres Rodriguez
Christopher Michael Rivera Alemany and Citlali Garcia Maldonado Paloma
Javier Williams and Kiara Monique Davis
Jordon Jshawn Reno and Dominika Rozycka
Katlynne Hope Donegan and Facundo Gauna
Nikolai David Mikhail and Racquel Maye
Takira Tyshay Goodwin and Nauj Ja’merrick Burns
Alex Michael Edwards and Kimberly Danielle Blackshear
Evan Tyler Duenes and Brittney Lea Vargo
Karen Evon McClendon and Roy Gene Smith
Hillary Danielle Ndongo and Arnold Steve Sialeu De Tchokossa
Kristi Rehler and Bret M. Gardner
Heather Nicole Luye and Johnathan Taylor Walters
Benjamin Robert Chandler and Breanne Katherine Marks
Jimira Alexis Lake and Malilk Romello Brown
Angela Jane Piel and Joshua Frank Miller
Kijunea Rashard Brown and Sade Malea Hendrich
Valerie Denise Lopez and Adam Melendez
Alissa Monica Pieczynski and Steffan Patrick Britto
Jennifer Gonzalez and Christopher James Anderson
Salvado David Meza Julia Gabriela Herrera GAleana
Andrea Caroline Fasel and Brent Thomas Stelzer
Atavian Kyurael Evans and Alyiah Jordan Magee
David K. Hulsizer and Melissa R. Aguilar
kenJuan Lamarr Logan and Calandra Mon’ee Stanfield
tanna Lee Rhoads and David Andrew Goode Jr.
Alan Thomas Santos and Brandi Nicole Warren