Criminal dispositions

Terrika Donye Accor, Killeen, theft of services greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Got Two Alexander, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Victoria Benitez Moreno, Belton, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Desheae Calloway, Hutto , driving while intoxicated

Moises Chery , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a household or family member

Damaris Cotto , Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Stephanie Ann Cox, Allen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Vanessa Cruz-Avila, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Francisco Sylvana Diaz, Killeen, criminal trespass

Dwayne Hambrick , Copperas Cove, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Mykale Avery Helen, Carrollton, assault causing bodily injury

Juan Antonio Hernandez, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Brian Austin Jimenez, Fort Worth, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Angela Michelle Jones, Temple, driving while intoxicated

Cassandra Matthews, Temple, assault causing bodily injury

Marcus Joel Matthews, Temple, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Chelsey Olivia Mitchell, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Rolando Montoya, Arlington, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Matthew Scott Moore, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Shelby Nunn, Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug-free zone

Jose Manuel Orona , Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug-free zone

Jacob Sawyer Pitts, Troy, assault causing bodily injury of a family or household member

Michael Ann Powell, Killeen, possession of a dangerous drug

Joseph Andrew Ramirez, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2oz.

Robyn Elizabeth Robertson, Harker Heights, possession of a dangerous drug

Patrick Urban, Temple burglary of a vehicle

Trevon Monte Ward, Temple, resisting arrest, search or transport

Divorces

Kimmie Edwards vs. Dion Edwards

Glenda I. Vidal vs. Jose E. Alvarez

Cameron Anthony Kapiotis vs. Brittney Kapiotis

Alexis Latroi Boykin vs. Kenneth Xavier Boykin

Shawn Scales vs. Litsriel C. Scales

Quinnell Jaron Hilton vs. Melissa Ann Hilton

Brittany Michelle Cortez vs. Martin Cortez Jr.

Antonio Arroyo vs. Pamela Lyse Arroyo

William Ortiz-Munoz vs. Evelyn Rangel

Lemmie Mack Barron Jr. vs. Kimberly Estelle Hudson

Marshan Daymon vs. Reina Daymon

Arlen Wiley vs. Sujin Park

Willy Garcia Gutierrez vs. Corrine Dawn Duenas

Frank Head III vs. Debbie Lashawn Head

Harley Wayne Hughling vs. Crystal Ann Hughling

Alan Wilton Richards vs. Tatiana Rene Richards

Gloria Franceska Scholtz vs. John Alexander Scholtz

Jonathan Cuadrado Colon vs. Anyeiris Marie Viera Fuentes

Andrew Rodriguez vs. Alyssa Munoz

Richard Armstrong vs. Rena Schrader

Ibrahim Percent and Norma Karina Rubio

Joshua Luis Gorham vs. Billie Jo Gorham

Laura Ann Hankins-Smith vs. Charles Andrew Smith Jr.

Demitrius Dexter Jackson vs. Infiniti Da’sara Simia Weldon

Demitrius Boyson vs. Brandi Fisher

Donica Nicole Jordan-Andrade vs. Brenda Andrade

Frank Vincent Romano vs. Randi Rose Galindo

Scott Anthony Lodge vs. Lynn Taylor Lodge

Kathleen Ann Baut Ramillano -Curtis vs. Christian Jose Curtis

Sky Ann Kahealani Keao vs. Stevie Dale Hughes

Gabrieana Jerlain Einsla vs. Matthew Douglas Einsla

Brandon Nicholas Skenadore vs. Jule Nicholle Sierra Skenadore

Christina Tonos DeLeon vs. Alexander Rafael Navarro Diaz

Jennifer Paris Brewster vs. Sawyer Clayton Cooper

Corey Daniel Craig vs. Matilda Cay Craig

Matthew Lyle Graham vs. Constance Ruby Anne Graham

Charles Cullens vs. Tiffany Cullens

Ricardo Medina vs. Kristen Sheree Albers

Anthony Mariono Lima vs. Amber Lindsey Lima

Chemese Yakisha Harris-Simmons vs. Michael Jackson Simmons

Tamara Latrice Tatum vs. Wilson Dexter Harris

Rebecca Athalia Thomas vs. Javon Thomas

Rebecka Rochelle Wright vs. Kevin Duane Wright Sr.

Margaret Sparrow Casanova vs. Robert A. Casanova Jr.

Danishka M. Perez Casillas vs. Jose M. Quinones Lopez

Deborah D. Mouser vs. Keith Leroy Mouser

Jaquan Demar Hairston vs. Akashia Reaves Smith

Omar Clemente vs. Stephanie Clemente

Julie Irean Wilkinson vs. David Eric Wilkinson

Blake Michael Young vs. Alicia Renee Young

Anthony Davis vs. Raelysha Davis

Michelle Lyn Salazar vs. Bernadino Salazar

Terry Harris Jr. vs. De’Shiona Gore

Jeremy Russell Langley vs. Amber Michelle Langley

Mark McBride vs. Bithiah McBride

Jennifer Marie Valdez vs. Luis Mario Valdez Jr.

Oscar Avina vs. Leticia Mamea

Edgardo Rios vs. Ninmarie Arlyn Rios

Jeffery David Kent vs. Samantha Marie Clarke

Hyejin Song vs. Young Jung Jo

John Wade Hawkins vs. Michal Shalome Hawkins

Shawna Kay Ayles vs. Donald Paul Ayles Sr.

Kayla Marie Lewis vs. John David Lewis II

Marriage licenses

Daniel Lee Gross and Stephanie Rose Weber

Allyson Haly Hanna and Miles Lewis Atkins

Alice Moran Jyscyiaah and Justin Heath Matthews

Jimmie Lee Furr and Dolores Aileen Furr

Cody McLean Beeman and Bailey Rosee Carlson

Tyisha Cheary Hines and Melista Brown

Elijah Antonio Goff and Madison Marie Martinez

Hannah Marie Molina and Melecio Leonel Salinas

Zachary Parker Holland and Miranda Nicole Adams

Enrique Garcia-Robles and Nereida Rivera Del Valle Luz

Thomas James Schroeder and Briana Malisa Hill

Shaun Alfred Green and Deniece Jeanette Green

Kendra Michele Amburgey and Carter Joseph Holthaus

Thomas Ray Freeman and Lashinda Rena Jackson

Josue Javier Rodriguez and Emma Kathleen Sebourn

Alexia Alexandria Rodriguez and Brandon Kurtis Coronel

Zelven Joseph and Nykiel Kelsey Ann Garcia Balingit

Zameria Khion Nibre Wingard and Niajah A. Bryant

Serrano Erika Claudio Alejandro Marionel Hernandez

Hector Manuel Soto Rivera and Kimberly Jean Delgado

Chance Michael Swanson and Cheyenne Marie Patterson

India Arie Dorsey and Anthony Jenkins Jr.

Jillian Rae Harrell and Joshua James Herron

Rene Gerardo Garcia and Siarah Alexie Bostick

Nykia Ls’shae Bell and Da’v’l Jaonte Brewton

Cory Philip McBride and LeDonna Kay Wood

Stephen Eugene Sanders Sr. and Latoya Tawana Cooper

Ravyn Alexis Smith and Adam Alfred Demit

Joseph Cole Dominguez and Scout Coral Aarhus

Donald Williams Jr. and Nicole Leticia Harrell

Ninfa Espinoza and Felix Aguinaga

Frankie Cookk-Ambros and Christie Monia Smith

Michael Gilbert Sacher and Jade Alexandria Scarborough

Bradley Sterling Knapp and Christine Michelle Irvin

Andrew Carroll Dodson and Jenifer Dawne Perez

Jude Isaiah Maldonado and Trianna Olajuwon Brown

Adeline Elizabeth Vasquez and Christopher Jason Hamilton

Crystal Marie Olson and Fabian Andres Rodriguez

Christopher Michael Rivera Alemany and Citlali Garcia Maldonado Paloma

Javier Williams and Kiara Monique Davis

Jordon Jshawn Reno and Dominika Rozycka

Katlynne Hope Donegan and Facundo Gauna

Nikolai David Mikhail and Racquel Maye

Takira Tyshay Goodwin and Nauj Ja’merrick Burns

Alex Michael Edwards and Kimberly Danielle Blackshear

Evan Tyler Duenes and Brittney Lea Vargo

Karen Evon McClendon and Roy Gene Smith

Hillary Danielle Ndongo and Arnold Steve Sialeu De Tchokossa

Kristi Rehler and Bret M. Gardner

Heather Nicole Luye and Johnathan Taylor Walters

Benjamin Robert Chandler and Breanne Katherine Marks

Jimira Alexis Lake and Malilk Romello Brown

Angela Jane Piel and Joshua Frank Miller

Kijunea Rashard Brown and Sade Malea Hendrich

Valerie Denise Lopez and Adam Melendez

Alissa Monica Pieczynski and Steffan Patrick Britto

Jennifer Gonzalez and Christopher James Anderson

Salvado David Meza Julia Gabriela Herrera GAleana

Andrea Caroline Fasel and Brent Thomas Stelzer

Atavian Kyurael Evans and Alyiah Jordan Magee

David K. Hulsizer and Melissa R. Aguilar

kenJuan Lamarr Logan and Calandra Mon’ee Stanfield

tanna Lee Rhoads and David Andrew Goode Jr.

Alan Thomas Santos and Brandi Nicole Warren