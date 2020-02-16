Criminal dispositions
Maryssa Marie Aguilar, Belton, possession of a dangerous drug
Steacy Tina Aguirre, Florence, driving while intoxicated
Gentry Montoya Alexander Jr., assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Clinton Derrick Anderson, Temple, interfering with an emergency call
Fairley Bowden, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Brandon Brown, Troy, driving while intoxicated
Malcolm Brown, Killeen, discharging a firearm in a certain manner
Shanique Sadae Butler, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Ruby Calvillo , Killeen, assault by contact
Stacy Coesens , Waco, reckless driving
Vinzant Tyrone Davis, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Jose Luis Escobedo, Belton, driving while intoxicated
Leah G. Fields, Belton, 10 counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals
Gary Garza, Austin, driving while intoxicated
Shamar Antonio Hallman, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Christian Hernandez, Temple, evading arrest or detention
Tyree Tatri Hodo, Austin, driving while intoxicated
Kenya Marie Holt, Killeen, tampering with a government record
Demetrius T. Ingram, Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Ashley Johnson, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated
Wesley Johnson, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Matthew Donald Knepper , Temple, indecent exposure
Steven Wayne Lambert, Temple, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Justin Paul Lane, Temple, driving while intoxicated
Tyrana Mar Lee, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Richard Lerma , Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Xavier Decharles Lusbure , Killeen, two counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Brianna Riley Mathhews , Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Walter Travis Morren , Granite Shoals, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Maria Teresa Murguia , Nolanville, driving while intoxicated
Richard Allen Newton, Portland, Ore., criminal attempt
Jay Robert Nordtome , Salado, displaying a fictitious motor vehicle registration
Eric Ortiz, Holland, driving while intoxicated BAC
Jaslyn N. Peoples, Austin, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Anthony Lamar Phenix , Killeen, reckless driving
Shane Matthew Proctor, Willopark , driving while intoxicated 2nd
Angel Luis Ramirez Jr., San Antonio, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Jose Luis Rodriguez, Temple, driving while intoxicated BAC
Brandon Lee Shanan , Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Darrold Marcel Thomas, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Kenneth Miguel Torres, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Sarah Tyler, Belton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Edgar Ray Vasquez, Georgetown, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Rachel Wallace, Harker Heights, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Babylin Yolanda Ward, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Brannon Dejuan Washington, Temple, driving while intoxicated
Divorces
Francessca Montez Reyes vs. Jose Orlado Reyes Gonzalez Jr.
Ryan Dean Oliphant vs. Carrie Lynn Oliphant
Ted Jean Simon vs. Amelia Michelle Jasmine Doe
Jared Tristan vs. English Tristan
Carlos Juan Martinez vs. Soany Gabriela Rosales Izcano
Michael Adam Schultz vs. Felicia Marie Schultz
Pedro Quintero vs. Jessica Jean Quintero
Kimberly La’Shawn Lee vs. Dexter Eugene Lee
Linda Ann Lagunes vs. Fausto Perez lagunes
Bradley Olen White vs. Emelin Argueta
Curtis Tnell Window vs. Koryn Lanelle
Micheal A. Gaskins vs. Amy M. Saskins
Rebecca Lynne Esposito vs. Dustin Thomas Knight
Byron Christopher Hall vs. Leah Mae Hall
Jessica Lynn Aviles vs. Stephano Aviles
Joshua Nathaniel Smith vs. Daija Maire Ison
Jamil Dakar Bush vs. Pennie Jean Bush
Kwame N. Edusah vs. Phyllis E. Edusah
Odalys Jicel Hayes Cocino vs. Alexander Patrick Hayes
Margarita Romero Santana vs. J.R. Santana
Thomas R. Fritz vs. Caitlin Marie Fritz
Tiffany D. Spires vs. Travis Allen Spires
Latrice Lovetta Perry vs. Dasheen Misha Perry
Angel Victoria Williams vs. Keannon Charles Williams
George Leonardo Flores vs. Aislan Hlynn Flores
Seoung Ri. Lim vs. Hea S. Lim
Katrina Nicole Schaired vs. Robert Michael Schaired
Adam Joshua Knox vs. Taranisha Drewshorn McGinnis
Tony Nora vs. Amber Nora
Celestia Dapri Cowan vs. Joshua Nathaniel Cowan
Daniela Price vs. Sean Price
Robyn Joelle Smith vs. Christopher Wayne Smith
Shawn A. Epps vs. Aryan K. Bogle
Rena Sue Schrader vs. Michael John Schrader Sr.
Achley Nichaol Lyons vs. Rachel Renae Thompson
Nga Thi Bich Nguyen vs. Huong The Nguyen
Julia Elizabeth Wittington-Stevens vs. Leslie Lynn Stevens
Ali Lotfi vs. Amanda Lynn Ramos
Jayln Dichon Murphy vs. Sierra Janai Davis-Murphy
Crystal Renee Payne vs. Charles Richard Payne
Brenda Barcenas vs. Pedro Flores Jr.
Marriages
Justin Jerome Williams and Cierra Mary Wagner
Candra Noel Gordon and Joshua Dionne Hopkins
Michael A. Matt and Melissa Diane Hall
Demires Anthony Watkins and Lisa Diana Anderson Washington
Paige Marie Sippel and Ryan Mitchell Slusher
Kamron Briyon Roland and Lloyd Eugene Julius II
Eric Duane Kinlaw and Amanda Renee Hawn
Lamar David Clifford Nehemiah Douglas Jr. and Mildred Lundun Brown
Javier Hernandez Sanchez and Lesly Salazar
Clarence Edward McClure and Ruby Lee O’Neal
Annabella Dominique Skinner and Eric Matthew Amaya
David Christopher Stanfield and Yvonne Nichole Miller
Jacob Joseph Nichols and Cassidy Marie Tomlinson
Mercaydiese May-Cora Sanders and D’Andre Morris
Richard Dale Armstrong and Rena Sue Schrader
Quan Marcel Ziair Muyvon and Angel Nilo Perez Jr.
Ashanti Shelabia Williams and Lawrence James Blunt
Refugio Cortes Salazar and Sara Perez Costilla
Gerardo Cepeda and Candace Noelle McCue
Joshua Lewis Lackey and Ashley Nicole Hirstius
Brandon Michael Borden and Andra Leigh Galle
Charles Edward Dukes II and Sharon Elaine Dukes
Jorge Mario Mendez and Julie Alexis Zermeno
Steven Zachary Thompson and Kimberly Marie Tabor
Michael Anthony Ochoa and Jin Kyung Chun
Sean Oneal Jernigan and Michaela Marie Garcia
Sundance Daniel Wolfe and Misty M. Bradford
Torry Torez Weatherspoon and Kandace Marie Hadley
Brandon Robert Baer and Destinee Nicole Martinez
Dustin Tyler Ross and Alyssa Arlene Chavez
Willie C. Hicks and Tiffany Nicole Harris
Brandon Michael Ray Benson and Kandace Madison Oder
Vann Tyler Balke and Baylee Morgan Hyde
Brenna Renee Diaz and Ric Brody Santellano
Francisco Xavier Baez and April Miracle Daly
Joshua Jay Rangel and Marlayna L. Mansanares
Robert James Waelchli Xinyu Zhang
Anthony Carlos Gardley Jr. and Bre’Anna Quanisha Harris
Yamarys Quinones and Tavarius Tremon Wyatt
Messanh Djifa Alofa and Murielle Rosette Maixent
Joonee MarlovCardenas Odal and Paulamaria Bamberger Roque
Jason Wayne Pease and Morgan Whitney Causey
Joshua Baker and Caitlynn Denise Carter
Sasan Haghbayan and Faranak Shegeftfard
Naomi Danielle Lewis and Antonio Laron Davis Jr.
Paul Cruz Jr. IV and Veronica Isabel Mitchell
David Marin and Natalie Lynn Curtis
Elijah Monroe Garretson and Esmeralda Andrea Arredondo
Danielle Ranae Ferguson and John Christofer Johnson
Peter Anthony Roman and Ivelisse Marie Ortiz Bones
Otis Lamonte Harvey Jr. and Tiffany Patrice Dixon
Dustin Hunter Sims and Mackenzie Rae Hollister
Logan Andrew Melnik and Petrah Dawn Hattingh
Michael Lavaughn Wallace and Chiquitta Lanett Waff
Yamil Malik Rivera and Michaela Megan Marie Brannon
Wyatt Dylan Sill and Caitlyn Justine Hensley
Kevin Michael Dolan and Alexandra Arden Brittsan
Kevin Dajuan Lewis and Handan Walker
Jeremy Heath McKnight and Irina Igorevna Gugliemelli
Jacob Alexander Erickson and Autumn Brooke Jacobs
Erick Dashawn Espinosa-Neal and Angelis Janell Barrientos
Veronica Leigh Rochow and Ralph Albert Kintzer IV
Reyes Vilmarie Collazo and Jorge Nathaniel Arroyo
Matthew James Leboeuf and Bethany Suzanne Zbcik
Tonya Lasha Norman and Michael Wayne Johnson Jr.
Rosendo Garcia and Doris Lucille Bilbrey
Alexandra Skye Ragan and Dale Joesph Satterthwaite
Denae D. Defoor and Sheyonna Lashea Gadson
Deen Alcaraz Jr. and Carly Jean Rose
Christopher Adam Jacobs and Carlos Elias Espino Valdez
Saez Ednardo Rivera and Sarah Melissa Sobel
James Matthew Finch and Mariah Ann Yohner
Benjamin Michael Haby and Stephanie-Marie Nicolle Jacobs
Abigail Lucinda Booker and Qualey Christina Alloway
Anastasia Marie Rodriguez and Justin Wade Collier
Dominique James Smith and Jessica Nicole Meadows
Justin Andrew Collision and Faith Annette Kleifgen
Cooper Nolan Smith and Brooke Amber Malick
Isaiah Miguel Briones and Madison Girapa Olson
Brian Terell Smith and Fredrickea Nicole James
Eric Matthew Ballard and Alyssa Grace Devlin
Chipper Layne Drinkard and Brittany Marie Jones
Jamar Supreme Hunt and Elissia marshea Towns
Johnny Joe Rios Jr. and Sommer Nekole Enriquez
Tyler Jacob Moxey and Gabrielle Alcazar
Earl Jordan Olson and Ronica Rae Rambeau
Martavius Dejuan Simmons and Tiana Weslyn Martin
Elijah Mark Gould and Christine Estrella Suarez
Ricky Renay Chambers and Sharon Funderburk
Derwin Mack Anthony Jr. and Cierra Cheree Harris