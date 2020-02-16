Criminal dispositions

Maryssa Marie Aguilar, Belton, possession of a dangerous drug

Steacy Tina Aguirre, Florence, driving while intoxicated

Gentry Montoya Alexander Jr., assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Clinton Derrick Anderson, Temple, interfering with an emergency call

Fairley Bowden, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Brandon Brown, Troy, driving while intoxicated

Malcolm Brown, Killeen, discharging a firearm in a certain manner

Shanique Sadae Butler, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Ruby Calvillo , Killeen, assault by contact

Stacy Coesens , Waco, reckless driving

Vinzant Tyrone Davis, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Jose Luis Escobedo, Belton, driving while intoxicated

Leah G. Fields, Belton, 10 counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals

Gary Garza, Austin, driving while intoxicated

Shamar Antonio Hallman, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Christian Hernandez, Temple, evading arrest or detention

Tyree Tatri Hodo, Austin, driving while intoxicated

Kenya Marie Holt, Killeen, tampering with a government record

Demetrius T. Ingram, Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Ashley Johnson, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated

Wesley Johnson, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Matthew Donald Knepper , Temple, indecent exposure

Steven Wayne Lambert, Temple, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Justin Paul Lane, Temple, driving while intoxicated

Tyrana Mar Lee, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Richard Lerma , Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Xavier Decharles Lusbure , Killeen, two counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Brianna Riley Mathhews , Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Walter Travis Morren , Granite Shoals, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Maria Teresa Murguia , Nolanville, driving while intoxicated

Richard Allen Newton, Portland, Ore., criminal attempt

Jay Robert Nordtome , Salado, displaying a fictitious motor vehicle registration

Eric Ortiz, Holland, driving while intoxicated BAC

Jaslyn N. Peoples, Austin, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Anthony Lamar Phenix , Killeen, reckless driving

Shane Matthew Proctor, Willopark , driving while intoxicated 2nd

Angel Luis Ramirez Jr., San Antonio, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Jose Luis Rodriguez, Temple, driving while intoxicated BAC

Brandon Lee Shanan , Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Darrold Marcel Thomas, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Kenneth Miguel Torres, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Sarah Tyler, Belton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Edgar Ray Vasquez, Georgetown, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Rachel Wallace, Harker Heights, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Babylin Yolanda Ward, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Brannon Dejuan Washington, Temple, driving while intoxicated

Divorces

Francessca Montez Reyes vs. Jose Orlado Reyes Gonzalez Jr.

Ryan Dean Oliphant vs. Carrie Lynn Oliphant

Ted Jean Simon vs. Amelia Michelle Jasmine Doe

Jared Tristan vs. English Tristan

Carlos Juan Martinez vs. Soany Gabriela Rosales Izcano

Michael Adam Schultz vs. Felicia Marie Schultz

Pedro Quintero vs. Jessica Jean Quintero

Kimberly La’Shawn Lee vs. Dexter Eugene Lee

Linda Ann Lagunes vs. Fausto Perez lagunes

Bradley Olen White vs. Emelin Argueta

Curtis Tnell Window vs. Koryn Lanelle

Micheal A. Gaskins vs. Amy M. Saskins

Rebecca Lynne Esposito vs. Dustin Thomas Knight

Byron Christopher Hall vs. Leah Mae Hall

Jessica Lynn Aviles vs. Stephano Aviles

Joshua Nathaniel Smith vs. Daija Maire Ison

Jamil Dakar Bush vs. Pennie Jean Bush

Kwame N. Edusah vs. Phyllis E. Edusah

Odalys Jicel Hayes Cocino vs. Alexander Patrick Hayes

Margarita Romero Santana vs. J.R. Santana

Thomas R. Fritz vs. Caitlin Marie Fritz

Tiffany D. Spires vs. Travis Allen Spires

Latrice Lovetta Perry vs. Dasheen Misha Perry

Angel Victoria Williams vs. Keannon Charles Williams

George Leonardo Flores vs. Aislan Hlynn Flores

Seoung Ri. Lim vs. Hea S. Lim

Katrina Nicole Schaired vs. Robert Michael Schaired

Adam Joshua Knox vs. Taranisha Drewshorn McGinnis

Tony Nora vs. Amber Nora

Celestia Dapri Cowan vs. Joshua Nathaniel Cowan

Daniela Price vs. Sean Price

Robyn Joelle Smith vs. Christopher Wayne Smith

Shawn A. Epps vs. Aryan K. Bogle

Rena Sue Schrader vs. Michael John Schrader Sr.

Achley Nichaol Lyons vs. Rachel Renae Thompson

Nga Thi Bich Nguyen vs. Huong The Nguyen

Julia Elizabeth Wittington-Stevens vs. Leslie Lynn Stevens

Ali Lotfi vs. Amanda Lynn Ramos

Jayln Dichon Murphy vs. Sierra Janai Davis-Murphy

Crystal Renee Payne vs. Charles Richard Payne

Brenda Barcenas vs. Pedro Flores Jr.

Marriages

Justin Jerome Williams and Cierra Mary Wagner

Candra Noel Gordon and Joshua Dionne Hopkins

Michael A. Matt and Melissa Diane Hall

Demires Anthony Watkins and Lisa Diana Anderson Washington

Paige Marie Sippel and Ryan Mitchell Slusher

Kamron Briyon Roland and Lloyd Eugene Julius II

Eric Duane Kinlaw and Amanda Renee Hawn

Lamar David Clifford Nehemiah Douglas Jr. and Mildred Lundun Brown

Javier Hernandez Sanchez and Lesly Salazar

Clarence Edward McClure and Ruby Lee O’Neal

Annabella Dominique Skinner and Eric Matthew Amaya

David Christopher Stanfield and Yvonne Nichole Miller

Jacob Joseph Nichols and Cassidy Marie Tomlinson

Mercaydiese May-Cora Sanders and D’Andre Morris

Richard Dale Armstrong and Rena Sue Schrader

Quan Marcel Ziair Muyvon and Angel Nilo Perez Jr.

Ashanti Shelabia Williams and Lawrence James Blunt

Refugio Cortes Salazar and Sara Perez Costilla

Gerardo Cepeda and Candace Noelle McCue

Joshua Lewis Lackey and Ashley Nicole Hirstius

Brandon Michael Borden and Andra Leigh Galle

Charles Edward Dukes II and Sharon Elaine Dukes

Jorge Mario Mendez and Julie Alexis Zermeno

Steven Zachary Thompson and Kimberly Marie Tabor

Michael Anthony Ochoa and Jin Kyung Chun

Sean Oneal Jernigan and Michaela Marie Garcia

Sundance Daniel Wolfe and Misty M. Bradford

Torry Torez Weatherspoon and Kandace Marie Hadley

Brandon Robert Baer and Destinee Nicole Martinez

Dustin Tyler Ross and Alyssa Arlene Chavez

Willie C. Hicks and Tiffany Nicole Harris

Brandon Michael Ray Benson and Kandace Madison Oder

Vann Tyler Balke and Baylee Morgan Hyde

Brenna Renee Diaz and Ric Brody Santellano

Francisco Xavier Baez and April Miracle Daly

Joshua Jay Rangel and Marlayna L. Mansanares

Robert James Waelchli Xinyu Zhang

Anthony Carlos Gardley Jr. and Bre’Anna Quanisha Harris

Yamarys Quinones and Tavarius Tremon Wyatt

Messanh Djifa Alofa and Murielle Rosette Maixent

Joonee MarlovCardenas Odal and Paulamaria Bamberger Roque

Jason Wayne Pease and Morgan Whitney Causey

Joshua Baker and Caitlynn Denise Carter

Sasan Haghbayan and Faranak Shegeftfard

Naomi Danielle Lewis and Antonio Laron Davis Jr.

Paul Cruz Jr. IV and Veronica Isabel Mitchell

David Marin and Natalie Lynn Curtis

Elijah Monroe Garretson and Esmeralda Andrea Arredondo

Danielle Ranae Ferguson and John Christofer Johnson

Peter Anthony Roman and Ivelisse Marie Ortiz Bones

Otis Lamonte Harvey Jr. and Tiffany Patrice Dixon

Dustin Hunter Sims and Mackenzie Rae Hollister

Logan Andrew Melnik and Petrah Dawn Hattingh

Michael Lavaughn Wallace and Chiquitta Lanett Waff

Yamil Malik Rivera and Michaela Megan Marie Brannon

Wyatt Dylan Sill and Caitlyn Justine Hensley

Kevin Michael Dolan and Alexandra Arden Brittsan

Kevin Dajuan Lewis and Handan Walker

Jeremy Heath McKnight and Irina Igorevna Gugliemelli

Jacob Alexander Erickson and Autumn Brooke Jacobs

Erick Dashawn Espinosa-Neal and Angelis Janell Barrientos

Veronica Leigh Rochow and Ralph Albert Kintzer IV

Reyes Vilmarie Collazo and Jorge Nathaniel Arroyo

Matthew James Leboeuf and Bethany Suzanne Zbcik

Tonya Lasha Norman and Michael Wayne Johnson Jr.

Rosendo Garcia and Doris Lucille Bilbrey

Alexandra Skye Ragan and Dale Joesph Satterthwaite

Denae D. Defoor and Sheyonna Lashea Gadson

Deen Alcaraz Jr. and Carly Jean Rose

Christopher Adam Jacobs and Carlos Elias Espino Valdez

Saez Ednardo Rivera and Sarah Melissa Sobel

James Matthew Finch and Mariah Ann Yohner

Benjamin Michael Haby and Stephanie-Marie Nicolle Jacobs

Abigail Lucinda Booker and Qualey Christina Alloway

Anastasia Marie Rodriguez and Justin Wade Collier

Dominique James Smith and Jessica Nicole Meadows

Justin Andrew Collision and Faith Annette Kleifgen

Cooper Nolan Smith and Brooke Amber Malick

Isaiah Miguel Briones and Madison Girapa Olson

Brian Terell Smith and Fredrickea Nicole James

Eric Matthew Ballard and Alyssa Grace Devlin

Chipper Layne Drinkard and Brittany Marie Jones

Jamar Supreme Hunt and Elissia marshea Towns

Johnny Joe Rios Jr. and Sommer Nekole Enriquez

Tyler Jacob Moxey and Gabrielle Alcazar

Earl Jordan Olson and Ronica Rae Rambeau

Martavius Dejuan Simmons and Tiana Weslyn Martin

Elijah Mark Gould and Christine Estrella Suarez

Ricky Renay Chambers and Sharon Funderburk

Derwin Mack Anthony Jr. and Cierra Cheree Harris