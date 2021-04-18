Criminal dispositions

Eric Amis, Temple, speeding

Terrance Ulyssess Anthony, Temple, assault causing bodily injury

Matthew David Bradshaw, Greenville, speeding

Harold Lakeefe Brent, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated

Katherine Rose Carnahan, Temple, driving while intoxicated

Jose Zuniga Cruz, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Johnyece Yevontea Cummings, El Paso, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Jashawn Darden, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Anthony John Flaviano , Fort Hood, driving while intoxicated

Rebecca Graves, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Anna-Marie Lizaso , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Colby Montgomery, Belton, driving while intoxicated

Dominique Deveraux Neal, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Cameron Jajuan Paul, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Antonio Reyes, Temple, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Tequila Marie Thompson, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Divorces

Timothy Wright vs. Sara Wright

Angela Leigh Lewis vs. Nathanael James Lewis

Jonathan Cassidy vs. Ki -Kay Cassidy

Jaamikah Aissa Peace vs. Raymont Curtis Barefield -Peace

Iris Sonia Grajales vs. Jesus Joel Grajales

Phillip Swanner Jr. vs. Amy Swanner

Christopher Blake Greenhill and Ashley Nicole Greenhill

Michael Garret Woods vs. Kathleen Marie Woods

Daniel Paul Brown vs. McKenna Leanne Brown

Shydre Miles-Wicks vs. Theodore Lawrence Miles Wicks Jr.

Jamee Lane Jarma vs. Kevin Alan Jarma

Aldo Grados vs. April Grados

Michele Diane Bunte vs. Jason Michael Bunte

David Neil San Nicholas vs. Julie Nunez-Morales

Norman Kenneth Angell vs. Stephanie Kathrynann Angell

David L. Shepler vs. Kaye Keeanne Shepler

Tyrone Hatcher vs. Lakyah Hatcher

Agustine Carmona vs. Salma Ramirez

Garrett Daguimol vs. Jaylynn Daguimol

Braden Anthony Sloan vs. Lavra Renee Baxter

Savannah Nicole Anderson vs. Deven Scott Shugart

Jack Song Lincoln vs. Diane Mercedes Lincoln

Christina Beth Haverland vs. Anthony Allen Haverland

Marriage licenses

Rafael Arismendez Montez Sr. and Linda Lee Montez

Desmond Tyre Faison and Vanessa Deliz

Andrea Coleman and Brandon Hines

Blaize Sklar Beauvil and Karl Levi Fulton

Andrew Wayne Nobre and Briana Marie Delgado

Christopher Darnell Rollins and Sara Rachael Wilson

Lauren Striange and Juan Coll

Faith Elisha Ann Burgess and Khalid Letray Gaddy

Shawn Blake Ellis Ginn and Christi Ann Brudnicki

Sasha Michaela Davis and Joshua Havit Mendez

Shimei Adoni Terrelonge and Kaitlynn Jose Willoughby

Dakota Wolfe Brack and Ailania Dawn Mathews

Matthew Todd Schobey and Cassandra Kathem Metz

Venus Fedrica Lewis II and Mark Aaron Jones Jr.

Dennis Ray Quesimberry and Susan Victoria Ellis

Edwid Robinson Cenat and Love Roseau

Kerrian Michelle Beasley and Roshea Denis Telford

LaShonda Donyelle Nichole Moore and Anteshia Lytycee Nichole Anderson

Imari Marlon Boreland and Pasche Sajini Malone

Christian Caldwell Geiselbrecht and Gwyneth Ailene Thorman

Tre Anthony Derbonne and Jamie Maurie Shute

Courtney Tashan Goodman and Fitim Nela

J.R. Foster and Rhonda Ms. Decquir -Nelson

Tori Layne McMullen and Lucas Paul Brandon Hays

Colt Hunter Aitken and Alanna Jade Escueta

Johathan Lawrence Mascarenas and Kathleen Ann Bautista Ramillano

Augustine Anthony Verrengia Jr. and Mitzi Renee Wilson

Joshua Lee Baker and MyReesha LaTreice Flipping

Hendry Max Lock and Angela Sue Simms

Benjamin Jacob Ham and Emily Alexandra Laughlin

Stephanie Lopez and Paz Jean Carlos Sanchez

Michael Anthony Mclin and Anita Maria Roberts

Elbert Mathis and Hannah Srijana Kirby

Rebeca Itzel Vanpietersom and Robert John Vannpietersom

Devon Tyrice Blackston and Alexa Guadalupe Beltran Aguilar

Jeremy Lewis Ball Jr. and Emily Ann Barnes

Matthew Michael Cronin and Kailey Jolynn Schnabel

Nicholas Peyton Shearer and Link Eon Bradford

Erikalynn Marie Perez and Joshua Joel Calcano Rivera

Trinity Nichole Houston and Jeremy Nathaniel Orange Jr.

Todd Steven Grendziak and Madelyn Lopez

Michael Christopher Bolton and Justine Elizabeth Mirabel

Theodore Tchidi and Keonna Monique Himes

Benjamin John Miller and Della Kong Joo Kidd

Kimberly Adilade Bowman and Jonathon Michael Dunn

Shari Ann Taha and Mauricio Gonzalez

John Ericson Brown and Miranda Kenzley Williams

Justin T. Shelby and Alexandria D. Rogers

Darrius Alexander Grandberry and Tiffany Monique Davis

Joy Ann Smith and Mark Allen Oliver

Roderick Levelle Powe and Schneal Marie Crain

Nichole Leigh Adams and Richard Keith Carlson II

Faith Alise Baker and Davion Latroy Williams

Ared Scott Horetski and Samantha Marie Sokalski

Zachary Edward Zimel and Soyeon Jeon

Chandria Kaye Mitchell and Ernest Maccarthy Kemawor

Sidney Lira Almanza and Daeschanelle Ariya Matthews

Mariah Nichole Johns and Nicholas Dewayne Jones

Avellaneda Florentino Antonio and Blanca Estela Benitez Vazquez

Angela Daneen Swan and Karan Powell Norris

Morgan Bea Rocco and Cory Robert Schultz

Michael James Zinke Sr. and Rosa Darlene Ross

Jalisa Daunee Leisey and Jackie Dale Miller

Melissa Diane Jordan and Justin Alexander Vasquez

Danielle Diane Jackson and Daron James Washington

Bethany Renee Rankin and Jonathon Lane Mitchell

Michael Joseph Moses and Maria Cielo Gaskin

Daniel Dominiguez and Michelle Marie Norris

Abran Sias Sr. and Maria Del Rosario Ortiz

Dorian M. Chalk and Amare’ Gerel Harris

Royce Evan Carpenter and Traci Lynn Bates

Drusch Tyler John Hogue and Jessica Leanna Oldac

Kaitlyn Emery Chenoweth and Jaz Leigh Kennedy

Anthony Charles Vangure III and Briana Aman Mouton

Mary Kathryn McCurley and Jacob Lycoming Shockey

Joel Jesus Alvarez and Belinda M. Hof-Cave

Larsha Alise Thomas and Austin Wayne Noel

Shawntavia Brathwaite and Anthony Larail Mcgee

Marcy Jill Osborn and Christopher Raymond Phillips

Dani Jo Turnbo Travis Lee Henderson

Staci Nicole Bibee and Jamie Allen Stoffer

Darlene Ginalyn Srinual and Elliott Watson Clark

Belinda Gayle Thompson and Michael Wayne Thomas

John Steven Barajas and Toya Jonean Ochoa

Kelly Elaine Stark and Christopher Eugene Arnold