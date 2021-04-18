Criminal dispositions
Eric Amis, Temple, speeding
Terrance Ulyssess Anthony, Temple, assault causing bodily injury
Matthew David Bradshaw, Greenville, speeding
Harold Lakeefe Brent, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated
Katherine Rose Carnahan, Temple, driving while intoxicated
Jose Zuniga Cruz, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Johnyece Yevontea Cummings, El Paso, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Jashawn Darden, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Anthony John Flaviano , Fort Hood, driving while intoxicated
Rebecca Graves, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Anna-Marie Lizaso , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Colby Montgomery, Belton, driving while intoxicated
Dominique Deveraux Neal, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Cameron Jajuan Paul, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Antonio Reyes, Temple, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Tequila Marie Thompson, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Divorces
Timothy Wright vs. Sara Wright
Angela Leigh Lewis vs. Nathanael James Lewis
Jonathan Cassidy vs. Ki -Kay Cassidy
Jaamikah Aissa Peace vs. Raymont Curtis Barefield -Peace
Iris Sonia Grajales vs. Jesus Joel Grajales
Phillip Swanner Jr. vs. Amy Swanner
Christopher Blake Greenhill and Ashley Nicole Greenhill
Michael Garret Woods vs. Kathleen Marie Woods
Daniel Paul Brown vs. McKenna Leanne Brown
Shydre Miles-Wicks vs. Theodore Lawrence Miles Wicks Jr.
Jamee Lane Jarma vs. Kevin Alan Jarma
Aldo Grados vs. April Grados
Michele Diane Bunte vs. Jason Michael Bunte
David Neil San Nicholas vs. Julie Nunez-Morales
Norman Kenneth Angell vs. Stephanie Kathrynann Angell
David L. Shepler vs. Kaye Keeanne Shepler
Tyrone Hatcher vs. Lakyah Hatcher
Agustine Carmona vs. Salma Ramirez
Garrett Daguimol vs. Jaylynn Daguimol
Braden Anthony Sloan vs. Lavra Renee Baxter
Savannah Nicole Anderson vs. Deven Scott Shugart
Jack Song Lincoln vs. Diane Mercedes Lincoln
Christina Beth Haverland vs. Anthony Allen Haverland
Marriage licenses
Rafael Arismendez Montez Sr. and Linda Lee Montez
Desmond Tyre Faison and Vanessa Deliz
Andrea Coleman and Brandon Hines
Blaize Sklar Beauvil and Karl Levi Fulton
Andrew Wayne Nobre and Briana Marie Delgado
Christopher Darnell Rollins and Sara Rachael Wilson
Lauren Striange and Juan Coll
Faith Elisha Ann Burgess and Khalid Letray Gaddy
Shawn Blake Ellis Ginn and Christi Ann Brudnicki
Sasha Michaela Davis and Joshua Havit Mendez
Shimei Adoni Terrelonge and Kaitlynn Jose Willoughby
Dakota Wolfe Brack and Ailania Dawn Mathews
Matthew Todd Schobey and Cassandra Kathem Metz
Venus Fedrica Lewis II and Mark Aaron Jones Jr.
Dennis Ray Quesimberry and Susan Victoria Ellis
Edwid Robinson Cenat and Love Roseau
Kerrian Michelle Beasley and Roshea Denis Telford
LaShonda Donyelle Nichole Moore and Anteshia Lytycee Nichole Anderson
Imari Marlon Boreland and Pasche Sajini Malone
Christian Caldwell Geiselbrecht and Gwyneth Ailene Thorman
Tre Anthony Derbonne and Jamie Maurie Shute
Courtney Tashan Goodman and Fitim Nela
J.R. Foster and Rhonda Ms. Decquir -Nelson
Tori Layne McMullen and Lucas Paul Brandon Hays
Colt Hunter Aitken and Alanna Jade Escueta
Johathan Lawrence Mascarenas and Kathleen Ann Bautista Ramillano
Augustine Anthony Verrengia Jr. and Mitzi Renee Wilson
Joshua Lee Baker and MyReesha LaTreice Flipping
Hendry Max Lock and Angela Sue Simms
Benjamin Jacob Ham and Emily Alexandra Laughlin
Stephanie Lopez and Paz Jean Carlos Sanchez
Michael Anthony Mclin and Anita Maria Roberts
Elbert Mathis and Hannah Srijana Kirby
Rebeca Itzel Vanpietersom and Robert John Vannpietersom
Devon Tyrice Blackston and Alexa Guadalupe Beltran Aguilar
Jeremy Lewis Ball Jr. and Emily Ann Barnes
Matthew Michael Cronin and Kailey Jolynn Schnabel
Nicholas Peyton Shearer and Link Eon Bradford
Erikalynn Marie Perez and Joshua Joel Calcano Rivera
Trinity Nichole Houston and Jeremy Nathaniel Orange Jr.
Todd Steven Grendziak and Madelyn Lopez
Michael Christopher Bolton and Justine Elizabeth Mirabel
Theodore Tchidi and Keonna Monique Himes
Benjamin John Miller and Della Kong Joo Kidd
Kimberly Adilade Bowman and Jonathon Michael Dunn
Shari Ann Taha and Mauricio Gonzalez
John Ericson Brown and Miranda Kenzley Williams
Justin T. Shelby and Alexandria D. Rogers
Darrius Alexander Grandberry and Tiffany Monique Davis
Joy Ann Smith and Mark Allen Oliver
Roderick Levelle Powe and Schneal Marie Crain
Nichole Leigh Adams and Richard Keith Carlson II
Faith Alise Baker and Davion Latroy Williams
Ared Scott Horetski and Samantha Marie Sokalski
Zachary Edward Zimel and Soyeon Jeon
Chandria Kaye Mitchell and Ernest Maccarthy Kemawor
Sidney Lira Almanza and Daeschanelle Ariya Matthews
Mariah Nichole Johns and Nicholas Dewayne Jones
Avellaneda Florentino Antonio and Blanca Estela Benitez Vazquez
Angela Daneen Swan and Karan Powell Norris
Morgan Bea Rocco and Cory Robert Schultz
Michael James Zinke Sr. and Rosa Darlene Ross
Jalisa Daunee Leisey and Jackie Dale Miller
Melissa Diane Jordan and Justin Alexander Vasquez
Danielle Diane Jackson and Daron James Washington
Bethany Renee Rankin and Jonathon Lane Mitchell
Michael Joseph Moses and Maria Cielo Gaskin
Daniel Dominiguez and Michelle Marie Norris
Abran Sias Sr. and Maria Del Rosario Ortiz
Dorian M. Chalk and Amare’ Gerel Harris
Royce Evan Carpenter and Traci Lynn Bates
Drusch Tyler John Hogue and Jessica Leanna Oldac
Kaitlyn Emery Chenoweth and Jaz Leigh Kennedy
Anthony Charles Vangure III and Briana Aman Mouton
Mary Kathryn McCurley and Jacob Lycoming Shockey
Joel Jesus Alvarez and Belinda M. Hof-Cave
Larsha Alise Thomas and Austin Wayne Noel
Shawntavia Brathwaite and Anthony Larail Mcgee
Marcy Jill Osborn and Christopher Raymond Phillips
Dani Jo Turnbo Travis Lee Henderson
Staci Nicole Bibee and Jamie Allen Stoffer
Darlene Ginalyn Srinual and Elliott Watson Clark
Belinda Gayle Thompson and Michael Wayne Thomas
John Steven Barajas and Toya Jonean Ochoa
Kelly Elaine Stark and Christopher Eugene Arnold