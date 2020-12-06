Criminal dispositions

Derek Xavier Adkins, Belton, evading arrest or detention

Kendal Bailey, Grain Valley, Mo., speeding

Jake Robert Bezner, Dallas, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Zakary Alexander Bickel, Temple, burglary of a vehicle

Tara Brannon, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Michelle Renee Brown, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Talisha Marie Canady Zachary, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Nathan Carrion, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Briana Kenisha Craft, Copperas Cove, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Alejandro Christian Deleon, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Domingo Louis Deleon, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Samuel Bryant Douglas, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Daivone Martell Durr, Killeen, harassment

Daivone Martell Durr, Killeen, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Ariana Mechele Duvall, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Anthony Tyrone Eastland, Waco, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Juan Antonio Esquivel, Belton, possession of a controlled substance program group 3 less than 28g

Anthony Peter Falk, Harker Heights, resisting arrest, search or transport

Eleno Nava Garza, Belton, forgery to defraud or harm

Yovanny Gonzalez, Hialeah, Fla., traffic offense Class C

Zany B. Goodnight, Salado, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Cassidy Christine Gribble, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Cecelia Grover, Fort Hood, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Jorge Osmar Hernandez-Ortiz, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Alexandrea C. Hood, Seattle, Wash., speeding

Joseph Hoppenspirger, Springfield, Mass., making a terroristic threat against a family or household member

Jiaya Necole Gail Hunter, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Lenster Jim, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Vincent Michael Jones, Nolanville, driving while intoxicated

Christopher Aaron Kelley, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Jarvis Debrent Kennedy, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Cody Kline, Jarrell, criminal attempt

Darryl Joseph Knox, Belton, criminal trespass

Stacy Matthew Lopez, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Steven Donell Lowe, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Corbin Lynch, Moody, driving while intoxicated BAC

Brianna Martin Dimas, Killeen, obstructing highway passageway

Brianna Martin Dimas, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Mary Nata, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Miguel Angel Mendez, Temple, driving while intoxicated

Daniel Mitchell, Belton, burglary of a vehicle

Sean Anthony Murgia, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Marcus Landry Myers, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Kya Shardea Neal, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Patrick Darnell Nealy, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Mario Ortiz Aguirre, Belton, driving while intoxicated

Martin Paredes, Austin, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Edward Lynn Pennington, Temple, driving while intoxicated

Michelle Perez-Matos, Waco, assault causing bodily injury

William Perkins, Dallas, speeding

Aliyah Chante Peters, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Andre Pitts, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Augustin Ramirez, Cameron, possession of marijuana less than or equal to 2-4 oz.

Andrea Lopez Ramos, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Lisa Reagan, Little River-Academy, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Forrest Deshawn Reed, Delvalle, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Forrest Deshawn Reed, Delvalle, unlawful restraint

Sandy Richardson, Cedar Park, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Trevaughn Angelo Robinson, Killeen, terroristic threat causing fear

Fabian Villanueva Rodriguez, Nolanville, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Demetrius Lamiere Rush, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Chandler Jordan Russ, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Dennis Salazar, Cameron, driving while intoxicated

Ricardo Ray Salinas, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Isaac Emmanuel Sanchez, Austin, possession of marijuana less than or equal to 2-4 oz.

Myron Sheldon Shackelford Jr., Killeen, two counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Walter Eugene Shoulders, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than or equal to 2-4 oz.

Ban Smith, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Nicholas Stowell Stalford, Waco, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Arrell Ray Tidmore, Belton, driving while intoxicated

Jeronimo Hernandez Torres, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Juan Valdez III, Belton, criminal attempt

Jose Luis Vargas, Garland, speeding

Rodney Donte Venable, Temple, criminal attempt

Damario Javon Victorian, Temple prostitution

Amanda Nicole Walker, Temple, driving while intoxicated

Christopher Dwain Williams, Killeen, failure to identify as a fugitive

Patience Taney Wilson, Temple, sale to minors-alcohol

Jahmal Fitzgerald Bonds, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Jorge Luis Cruz Leon, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Cash Davis, Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Aurelio Diaz, Belton, theft of services greater than or equal to $100-$750

Daniel Estrada Cisnero, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Marvin Alexander Hicks Jr., Killeen, driving while license invalid

Jai’ Nava L. Howard, Belton, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

My’Kay’La Yvette Johnson, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug-free zone

Chelsea Lynn Johnston, Copperas Cove, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Krystal Anne Lucero, Florence, possession of a dangerous drug

Christopher Anthony Charles Meyer, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Darius Deshaun Moore, Little River-Academy, assault causing bodily injury

Jacob Morgan, Belton, violation of bond/protective order

Alexis Nelson, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Brent Norden, Hewitt, speeding

Jeanette Rodriguez, Belton, displaying a fictitious license plate

Bryan Matthew Roscher, Waco, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Cory Don Simek, Killeen, accident involving damage to a vehicle

Cory Don Simek, Killeen, possession of a dangerous drug

Cory Don Simek, Killeen, criminal trespass

Fredrick Kenard Smith, Austin, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Destiny Anne Varela, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Bernard Watkins, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Gene E. Williams, Killeen, driving with intoxicated

Jasmine Willis, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Divorces

Kayla Jernice Captain vs. Michael Jerome Williamson

Amadin Risce Bello vs. Lameka Ashley Hamilton

Shyla Rain Irby vs. Brianna Christian Irby

Markeesha Brenee Rose vs. John Ray Reed

Lisamarelys Chico vs. Ernesto Ocasio

Renaldo S. Grant vs. Ingrid Jade Grant

Marcos Antonio Hinojos vs. Rachel Natasha Hoesley

Miranda Rene Glassey-Muno vs. Christopher Munoz

Jessica Renee Robles vs. Vicente Robles

Stephen L. Edmonds vs. Roxanne Edmonds

Miguel Orestes Martinez Plaza vs. Marleny Esmeralda Pineda

Trinity Ashion Marie Miles vs. Cory Jermaine Johnson

Robert Lee Smith Jr. vs. Consuella Denae Smith

Kima Arian Alexander vs. Shatia Ivana Burley

Jessica Chanel Allen vs. Marcus Dupree Allen

Gavin Courtney Chance vs. Jodiann Monique Chance

Verdell E. Walls vs. Tatiana K. Jones

Katlynn Kapri Hammond vs. Lucyann Tina Metcalf

Ryan Alan Wallace vs. Bre Anna Lyn Wallace

Connie Siprian Berg vs. Ronald Lee Berg

Marco Antonio Coronado vs. Matilde Garcia

Loveinia Jasmine Robero vs. Fernando Israel Lugo-Urena

Thomas Andrew Beaudoin vs. Hayley Sky Ulloa

Mireille Beutamboh vs. Terence Fehkeme Chofong

Ednizamar Colon vs. Jose Alberto Torres

Lawarence Ladale Harrison vs. Latasha D. West Harrison

Terisa Savelio-Vaomu vs. Malaloa Vaomu

Vivien Barters vs. Adam Braunston

Jorge Rodriguez vs. Bonnie Rodriguez

Peter Jaime Campbell vs. Ruth E. Campbell