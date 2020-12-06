Criminal dispositions
Derek Xavier Adkins, Belton, evading arrest or detention
Kendal Bailey, Grain Valley, Mo., speeding
Jake Robert Bezner, Dallas, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Zakary Alexander Bickel, Temple, burglary of a vehicle
Tara Brannon, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Michelle Renee Brown, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Talisha Marie Canady Zachary, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Nathan Carrion, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Briana Kenisha Craft, Copperas Cove, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Alejandro Christian Deleon, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Domingo Louis Deleon, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Samuel Bryant Douglas, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Daivone Martell Durr, Killeen, harassment
Daivone Martell Durr, Killeen, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750
Ariana Mechele Duvall, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Anthony Tyrone Eastland, Waco, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Juan Antonio Esquivel, Belton, possession of a controlled substance program group 3 less than 28g
Anthony Peter Falk, Harker Heights, resisting arrest, search or transport
Eleno Nava Garza, Belton, forgery to defraud or harm
Yovanny Gonzalez, Hialeah, Fla., traffic offense Class C
Zany B. Goodnight, Salado, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Cassidy Christine Gribble, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Cecelia Grover, Fort Hood, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Jorge Osmar Hernandez-Ortiz, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Alexandrea C. Hood, Seattle, Wash., speeding
Joseph Hoppenspirger, Springfield, Mass., making a terroristic threat against a family or household member
Jiaya Necole Gail Hunter, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Lenster Jim, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Vincent Michael Jones, Nolanville, driving while intoxicated
Christopher Aaron Kelley, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Jarvis Debrent Kennedy, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Cody Kline, Jarrell, criminal attempt
Darryl Joseph Knox, Belton, criminal trespass
Stacy Matthew Lopez, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Steven Donell Lowe, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Corbin Lynch, Moody, driving while intoxicated BAC
Brianna Martin Dimas, Killeen, obstructing highway passageway
Brianna Martin Dimas, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Mary Nata, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Miguel Angel Mendez, Temple, driving while intoxicated
Daniel Mitchell, Belton, burglary of a vehicle
Sean Anthony Murgia, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Marcus Landry Myers, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Kya Shardea Neal, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Patrick Darnell Nealy, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Mario Ortiz Aguirre, Belton, driving while intoxicated
Martin Paredes, Austin, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Edward Lynn Pennington, Temple, driving while intoxicated
Michelle Perez-Matos, Waco, assault causing bodily injury
William Perkins, Dallas, speeding
Aliyah Chante Peters, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Andre Pitts, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Augustin Ramirez, Cameron, possession of marijuana less than or equal to 2-4 oz.
Andrea Lopez Ramos, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Lisa Reagan, Little River-Academy, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Forrest Deshawn Reed, Delvalle, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Forrest Deshawn Reed, Delvalle, unlawful restraint
Sandy Richardson, Cedar Park, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Trevaughn Angelo Robinson, Killeen, terroristic threat causing fear
Fabian Villanueva Rodriguez, Nolanville, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Demetrius Lamiere Rush, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Chandler Jordan Russ, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Dennis Salazar, Cameron, driving while intoxicated
Ricardo Ray Salinas, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Isaac Emmanuel Sanchez, Austin, possession of marijuana less than or equal to 2-4 oz.
Myron Sheldon Shackelford Jr., Killeen, two counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Walter Eugene Shoulders, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than or equal to 2-4 oz.
Ban Smith, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Nicholas Stowell Stalford, Waco, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Arrell Ray Tidmore, Belton, driving while intoxicated
Jeronimo Hernandez Torres, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Juan Valdez III, Belton, criminal attempt
Jose Luis Vargas, Garland, speeding
Rodney Donte Venable, Temple, criminal attempt
Damario Javon Victorian, Temple prostitution
Amanda Nicole Walker, Temple, driving while intoxicated
Christopher Dwain Williams, Killeen, failure to identify as a fugitive
Patience Taney Wilson, Temple, sale to minors-alcohol
Jahmal Fitzgerald Bonds, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Jorge Luis Cruz Leon, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Cash Davis, Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Aurelio Diaz, Belton, theft of services greater than or equal to $100-$750
Daniel Estrada Cisnero, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Marvin Alexander Hicks Jr., Killeen, driving while license invalid
Jai’ Nava L. Howard, Belton, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750
My’Kay’La Yvette Johnson, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug-free zone
Chelsea Lynn Johnston, Copperas Cove, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Krystal Anne Lucero, Florence, possession of a dangerous drug
Christopher Anthony Charles Meyer, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Darius Deshaun Moore, Little River-Academy, assault causing bodily injury
Jacob Morgan, Belton, violation of bond/protective order
Alexis Nelson, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Brent Norden, Hewitt, speeding
Jeanette Rodriguez, Belton, displaying a fictitious license plate
Bryan Matthew Roscher, Waco, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Cory Don Simek, Killeen, accident involving damage to a vehicle
Cory Don Simek, Killeen, possession of a dangerous drug
Cory Don Simek, Killeen, criminal trespass
Fredrick Kenard Smith, Austin, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Destiny Anne Varela, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Bernard Watkins, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Gene E. Williams, Killeen, driving with intoxicated
Jasmine Willis, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Divorces
Kayla Jernice Captain vs. Michael Jerome Williamson
Amadin Risce Bello vs. Lameka Ashley Hamilton
Shyla Rain Irby vs. Brianna Christian Irby
Markeesha Brenee Rose vs. John Ray Reed
Lisamarelys Chico vs. Ernesto Ocasio
Renaldo S. Grant vs. Ingrid Jade Grant
Marcos Antonio Hinojos vs. Rachel Natasha Hoesley
Miranda Rene Glassey-Muno vs. Christopher Munoz
Jessica Renee Robles vs. Vicente Robles
Stephen L. Edmonds vs. Roxanne Edmonds
Miguel Orestes Martinez Plaza vs. Marleny Esmeralda Pineda
Trinity Ashion Marie Miles vs. Cory Jermaine Johnson
Robert Lee Smith Jr. vs. Consuella Denae Smith
Kima Arian Alexander vs. Shatia Ivana Burley
Jessica Chanel Allen vs. Marcus Dupree Allen
Gavin Courtney Chance vs. Jodiann Monique Chance
Verdell E. Walls vs. Tatiana K. Jones
Katlynn Kapri Hammond vs. Lucyann Tina Metcalf
Ryan Alan Wallace vs. Bre Anna Lyn Wallace
Connie Siprian Berg vs. Ronald Lee Berg
Marco Antonio Coronado vs. Matilde Garcia
Loveinia Jasmine Robero vs. Fernando Israel Lugo-Urena
Thomas Andrew Beaudoin vs. Hayley Sky Ulloa
Mireille Beutamboh vs. Terence Fehkeme Chofong
Ednizamar Colon vs. Jose Alberto Torres
Lawarence Ladale Harrison vs. Latasha D. West Harrison
Terisa Savelio-Vaomu vs. Malaloa Vaomu
Vivien Barters vs. Adam Braunston
Jorge Rodriguez vs. Bonnie Rodriguez
Peter Jaime Campbell vs. Ruth E. Campbell