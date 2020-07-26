Criminal dispositions

Ermijas Abdi, Fort Hood, driving while intoxicated

Courtney Reneil Allen, Liberty Hill, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Carlissa Margarite Johnn Amos, Killeen, failure to identify or giving a false statement

Carlissa Margarite Johnn Amos, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Maya Tatiana Brown, San Antonio, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Bradley Bruton, Holland, driving while intoxicated BAC

Joseph Aleksander Burkes, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury

Joseph Aleksander Burkes, Killeen, deadly conduct

Gabriel Camacho, Holland, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Daniel Alberto Carrisalez, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Lisa Marie Czekalla, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Benjamin Duque, Killeen, criminal attempt

Nykeria Janae Edwards, Killeen, theft of services greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Stacey Leah Fernandez, Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Freddie Lee Finley Jr., Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Ashanti Kashayna Forde, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Ricardo Gonzales, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Kenneth Keith Hall, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Kenneth Keith Hall, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Zachery Vernon Hayes, Nolanville, fleeing a police officer

Tanya Nicole Jackson, San Antonio, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Donavon Eugene Johnson, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Champaine Elisa Mansera, Killeen, possession of a controlled substance program group 3 less than 28g

Denita Marie McCart, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Tyreena Mendez, Killeen, failure to identify a fugitive

Kimberly Ann Mitchell, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Elizabeth Remy, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Ethan Jason Santos, Fort Hood, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Aushinique Scales, Temple, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Elissa Marie Trevino, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Crystal Trujillo, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

T’Kima Amanda Washington, Harker Heights, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Dwayne Williams Jr., Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Jasmine E. Williams, Killeen, forgery — to defraud or harm

Leonard C. Williams Jr., Copperas Cove, driving while intoxicated

Desiree Young, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Divorces

Julia Hannah Gordon-Kirby vs. Kelsey Renae Gordon-Kirby

Sean Andrew Caplinger vs. Cherly Rene Caplinger

Mitchel E. Barrett vs. Pauline Barrett

Jose Francisco Velasquez vs. Karola Velasquez

Michael James Watson vs. Kimberly Ann Watson

Brandon Scott Engel vs. Lauren Pankratz Engel

Brittnie Shea Smith vs. Justin Paul Smith

Roberto Esteban Pacheco Sanchez vs. Hailette Mulero-Perez

Caroline Marie Galvan vs. Roberto Carlo Sanchez-Hernandez

Elizabeth Obrecht vs. Bjoern Obrecht

Donavon Joseph Garland vs. Kristina Irene Danna

Jamia Monique Valentine vs. Terius Daron Valentine

Lisa Marie Houpt vs. Donald Walter Houpt Jr.

Ashley Nicole Shipp vs. Thomas Jay Conway Shipp

Michael Lavell Lloyd vs. Jeunet Lloyd

Diego Alfonso Castillo vs. Kayla Corlett Hokulani Samson

Justin Gieger vs. Ericka Geiger

Matthew Corey Smith vs. Kenzi Kay Smith

Keisha Dennis vs. Miguel Dennis

Robert Wayne Albasini vs. Deborahann Christine Albasini

Ka’Brea Katrell Cong vs. Carlos Cong

Joshua Lupercio vs. Sherry Liliana Ortigoza

Roy Manfred Wilson vs. Mandy Foerderer Wilson

Jessica E. Loomis vs. Joseph Loomis

Sylvia Shar Day Williams vs. Eruanadage Milan Collins

Harin Lee vs. Wansu Kim

Shelly Lilley-Owen vs. Jim Brit Owen

Christopher Magallanes Bernal vs. Dylan Glenn McCarty

Mark B. Whipple vs. Angela M. Whipple

Brianna Jacobs vs. Shatasha Jones

Alesha L. Evans vs. Christopher F. Evans

Sue Sitton vs. Duane Sitton

Kevin Robert O’Hara vs. Joselynn Sonoma Susan Verrastro

Crystal Ann Batie vs. Hakim Batie

Bojan Kandic vs. Anisa Finto

Nikki Renae Muckleroy vs. James Lee Muckleroy

Katherine Anne Brocker vs. David Brian Brocker

Kelsy Yamileth Collins Samano vs. Joseph Clifton Collins III

Latasha Marie McKay vs. Philip Egomson

Marriages

Abbie Glynn Humphries and Edward Blake Riley

Shanda Marcelle Garth and Louis Hannibal Hines Jr.

Owen Edward Burden and Rhiannon Monroe Clinton

Alexander Daniel Larson and Kaitlyn Heather Elizabeth Bylard

Jasmine Rachel Varvel and Milton Giovany Parada

Evan Jacob Nitcher and Kathryn Suzanne Mayo

Joshua Dean Brouse and Anahita Dennison

Shandrell Ashley Sims and Michael Keith Williams Jr.

Tyler G. Stark and Madalyn Paige Leonard

Andrew Hartley Stuart and Sandra Darlene Bradley

Jacqueline Rochella Tyner and Norris Wills Fields Jr.

Michael Joseph Easton Jr. and Maria Irene Rodriguez Jaimes

Andrew Joe Delarosa and Patricia Elizabeth Sanchez

Rachel Leigh Wesney and George Santos Villalon

Dietrich Lary Jordan and Jacob Michael Blum

Brandon Lucas Decker and Ingrid Alice Gauthier

Jeremy Christopher Falch and Justine Julianne Halamicek

Jonathan Michael Crater and Ashley April Feiner

Domonique LaRae Briggs and Billy Joe Edwards

Stephanie Marie Martinez and Lebron Joshua Colon

Jessica Ann Brandon and Steven Andrew Beeman Jr.

Brittany Chenee Propst and Magan Briana Himes

Damian Garrett Ward and Kalie Larin Dame

David L. Saunders and Jean Nashay McIntosh

Ethan Tyler Dowdy and Jimnisha Rayshyel Johnson

Ricardo Dwayne O’Neal Jr. and Delani Lyn Iwatsu Castro

Adriene Lane Hodges and Will Cory Proctor

Justin James Pearson and Megan Leann Martinson

Derek Wayne Martin and Brie Irene Kuntz

Andrew J. Roberts and Alicia Marie Lozada

Anna-Marie Sue Day and Bruce Russell Turner

Joelys Marie Cruz-Perez and Isaiah Malique Walton

Taylor Ryann Rishor and George Cecil Ray chipman

Richard Dakota Noble-Eggie and Sarah Olivia White

Dylan James Hess and Taylor Michelle Munger

Shanecia Janae Black and Rowmartis Lee Bell Jr.

Brittany Helga Thomas and Wade Allen Bellamy

Lee Albert Shannon and Janet Denise Warren

Bryton Michael Franklin and Penney Ann Mutin

Mariangel Yanays Cantu Avila and Manuel Alejandro Herrera

O’Lexius Shajay Sinquefield and Shalanthony Tyree Brockington

Erin Paige Fillmore and Trevor Ray Coots

Heaven Lee Juanita Robinson and Rosemarie Erima Jeanty

Alexis Xavier Alonso-Seda and Maritza Alejandra Pena-Hernandez

Alexandra Lee Sauvager and Brenna Michael McClure

Hunter Ross Wilson and Veronica Maria Ochoa

Jose Maria Antonio Cobarrubias and Katrina Loren Gallardo Tirado

Drake William Wiza and Helen Eszter Janka

Benjamin Oliver Amend and Harlee Ida-Faye Ware

Nicholas Anthony Colantonio and Loreanna Christine Humphrey

Edwin Jooan Villarreal Hernandez and Alexis Marie De La Toree

Tabitha DeAnn Hamrick and Brennen Christopher Rush

Scottie Delfino Marzan-Valderrama and Nildalis Marie Chapa

Bill Douglas Wolf and Crystal Lynn Swanson

Sergio Rios and Jazmin Alexis Pillot

Rosaidalia Cardenas and Ernesto Ortega III

Jorge Luis Vega Sanchez and Katherine Joan Franco Colon

Shree Renee Fisher and Ronald James Slay Jr.

Matthew Cameron Moore and Jennifer Megan Boyles

Saavedra Litzi Bazan and Gerlin Yomarlin Martes

Kayla Jo Ann Sanderford and Anthony Felix Pina

Jerry Edward Levis and Leticia Escobedo Williams

Michael Cavanaugh Washam and Julia Ann Rogers

Italia Marie Torres and Kevin Edward Alexander

Peter Nathan Delavan and Danielle Lee Claridge

Taylor Breanne Stovall and Jacob Cale Brown

Jacaye Lyn Botelho and Christian Devon Thomas-McCraney

Janie Lynn McMoneagle and Morgan Nichole Auton

Daniel Christopher Hightower and April Shante Johnson

Marisa Marie Simpson and Brittney Elise Harris

Dominique Adonis Sweeps and Brandon Lee Anifowose

Omar Tarique and Lubna Sarkar

Carlis James Dewese III and Ashley Jo Aydelotte

Jonathan Isaiah Jones and Brianna Hernandez

Vanessa Maria Butler and Stephanie Ann Palmer

Angulo Rodolfo Diaz and Cinthia Brianna Ramirez

Jessica Joanne Barker and Christopher Louis Barber

Ben William Miculka and Melissa LeAnne Rios

Kimberly Nicole O’Leary and Andrew Mark Kiselica

Josue Rodriguez II and Chrystal Lashea Anderson

Wyatt Lindsey McLean and Alondra Isabel Diaz Rolon

Justin Lee Welkley and Haley Concetta Mastrian

Brandon Lee Petillon and Samantha Renee Orta

Christopher Abimael VAlentin Negron and Shahdhiah Rhiannon Russell

Jean-Tyler DeLong and Michelle Nicole Capps

Jesus Fernando Green and Erika Lugo

Caleb Morin and Angela Davis

Vanessa Elizabeth Perez and Joel Rios-Villegas

Kealan Andrew Muth and Alyssa Paige Kopchinski

Haifeng Yu and Yifei Xiao

Rachel Michelle Shed and Joseph Carl Edelbrock