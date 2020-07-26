Criminal dispositions
Ermijas Abdi, Fort Hood, driving while intoxicated
Courtney Reneil Allen, Liberty Hill, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Carlissa Margarite Johnn Amos, Killeen, failure to identify or giving a false statement
Carlissa Margarite Johnn Amos, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Maya Tatiana Brown, San Antonio, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Bradley Bruton, Holland, driving while intoxicated BAC
Joseph Aleksander Burkes, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury
Joseph Aleksander Burkes, Killeen, deadly conduct
Gabriel Camacho, Holland, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Daniel Alberto Carrisalez, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Lisa Marie Czekalla, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Benjamin Duque, Killeen, criminal attempt
Nykeria Janae Edwards, Killeen, theft of services greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Stacey Leah Fernandez, Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Freddie Lee Finley Jr., Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Ashanti Kashayna Forde, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Ricardo Gonzales, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Kenneth Keith Hall, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Kenneth Keith Hall, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Zachery Vernon Hayes, Nolanville, fleeing a police officer
Tanya Nicole Jackson, San Antonio, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Donavon Eugene Johnson, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Champaine Elisa Mansera, Killeen, possession of a controlled substance program group 3 less than 28g
Denita Marie McCart, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Tyreena Mendez, Killeen, failure to identify a fugitive
Kimberly Ann Mitchell, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Elizabeth Remy, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Ethan Jason Santos, Fort Hood, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Aushinique Scales, Temple, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Elissa Marie Trevino, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Crystal Trujillo, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
T’Kima Amanda Washington, Harker Heights, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Dwayne Williams Jr., Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Jasmine E. Williams, Killeen, forgery — to defraud or harm
Leonard C. Williams Jr., Copperas Cove, driving while intoxicated
Desiree Young, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Divorces
Julia Hannah Gordon-Kirby vs. Kelsey Renae Gordon-Kirby
Sean Andrew Caplinger vs. Cherly Rene Caplinger
Mitchel E. Barrett vs. Pauline Barrett
Jose Francisco Velasquez vs. Karola Velasquez
Michael James Watson vs. Kimberly Ann Watson
Brandon Scott Engel vs. Lauren Pankratz Engel
Brittnie Shea Smith vs. Justin Paul Smith
Roberto Esteban Pacheco Sanchez vs. Hailette Mulero-Perez
Caroline Marie Galvan vs. Roberto Carlo Sanchez-Hernandez
Elizabeth Obrecht vs. Bjoern Obrecht
Donavon Joseph Garland vs. Kristina Irene Danna
Jamia Monique Valentine vs. Terius Daron Valentine
Lisa Marie Houpt vs. Donald Walter Houpt Jr.
Ashley Nicole Shipp vs. Thomas Jay Conway Shipp
Michael Lavell Lloyd vs. Jeunet Lloyd
Diego Alfonso Castillo vs. Kayla Corlett Hokulani Samson
Justin Gieger vs. Ericka Geiger
Matthew Corey Smith vs. Kenzi Kay Smith
Keisha Dennis vs. Miguel Dennis
Robert Wayne Albasini vs. Deborahann Christine Albasini
Ka’Brea Katrell Cong vs. Carlos Cong
Joshua Lupercio vs. Sherry Liliana Ortigoza
Roy Manfred Wilson vs. Mandy Foerderer Wilson
Jessica E. Loomis vs. Joseph Loomis
Sylvia Shar Day Williams vs. Eruanadage Milan Collins
Harin Lee vs. Wansu Kim
Shelly Lilley-Owen vs. Jim Brit Owen
Christopher Magallanes Bernal vs. Dylan Glenn McCarty
Mark B. Whipple vs. Angela M. Whipple
Brianna Jacobs vs. Shatasha Jones
Alesha L. Evans vs. Christopher F. Evans
Sue Sitton vs. Duane Sitton
Kevin Robert O’Hara vs. Joselynn Sonoma Susan Verrastro
Crystal Ann Batie vs. Hakim Batie
Bojan Kandic vs. Anisa Finto
Nikki Renae Muckleroy vs. James Lee Muckleroy
Katherine Anne Brocker vs. David Brian Brocker
Kelsy Yamileth Collins Samano vs. Joseph Clifton Collins III
Latasha Marie McKay vs. Philip Egomson
Marriages
Abbie Glynn Humphries and Edward Blake Riley
Shanda Marcelle Garth and Louis Hannibal Hines Jr.
Owen Edward Burden and Rhiannon Monroe Clinton
Alexander Daniel Larson and Kaitlyn Heather Elizabeth Bylard
Jasmine Rachel Varvel and Milton Giovany Parada
Evan Jacob Nitcher and Kathryn Suzanne Mayo
Joshua Dean Brouse and Anahita Dennison
Shandrell Ashley Sims and Michael Keith Williams Jr.
Tyler G. Stark and Madalyn Paige Leonard
Andrew Hartley Stuart and Sandra Darlene Bradley
Jacqueline Rochella Tyner and Norris Wills Fields Jr.
Michael Joseph Easton Jr. and Maria Irene Rodriguez Jaimes
Andrew Joe Delarosa and Patricia Elizabeth Sanchez
Rachel Leigh Wesney and George Santos Villalon
Dietrich Lary Jordan and Jacob Michael Blum
Brandon Lucas Decker and Ingrid Alice Gauthier
Jeremy Christopher Falch and Justine Julianne Halamicek
Jonathan Michael Crater and Ashley April Feiner
Domonique LaRae Briggs and Billy Joe Edwards
Stephanie Marie Martinez and Lebron Joshua Colon
Jessica Ann Brandon and Steven Andrew Beeman Jr.
Brittany Chenee Propst and Magan Briana Himes
Damian Garrett Ward and Kalie Larin Dame
David L. Saunders and Jean Nashay McIntosh
Ethan Tyler Dowdy and Jimnisha Rayshyel Johnson
Ricardo Dwayne O’Neal Jr. and Delani Lyn Iwatsu Castro
Adriene Lane Hodges and Will Cory Proctor
Justin James Pearson and Megan Leann Martinson
Derek Wayne Martin and Brie Irene Kuntz
Andrew J. Roberts and Alicia Marie Lozada
Anna-Marie Sue Day and Bruce Russell Turner
Joelys Marie Cruz-Perez and Isaiah Malique Walton
Taylor Ryann Rishor and George Cecil Ray chipman
Richard Dakota Noble-Eggie and Sarah Olivia White
Dylan James Hess and Taylor Michelle Munger
Shanecia Janae Black and Rowmartis Lee Bell Jr.
Brittany Helga Thomas and Wade Allen Bellamy
Lee Albert Shannon and Janet Denise Warren
Bryton Michael Franklin and Penney Ann Mutin
Mariangel Yanays Cantu Avila and Manuel Alejandro Herrera
O’Lexius Shajay Sinquefield and Shalanthony Tyree Brockington
Erin Paige Fillmore and Trevor Ray Coots
Heaven Lee Juanita Robinson and Rosemarie Erima Jeanty
Alexis Xavier Alonso-Seda and Maritza Alejandra Pena-Hernandez
Alexandra Lee Sauvager and Brenna Michael McClure
Hunter Ross Wilson and Veronica Maria Ochoa
Jose Maria Antonio Cobarrubias and Katrina Loren Gallardo Tirado
Drake William Wiza and Helen Eszter Janka
Benjamin Oliver Amend and Harlee Ida-Faye Ware
Nicholas Anthony Colantonio and Loreanna Christine Humphrey
Edwin Jooan Villarreal Hernandez and Alexis Marie De La Toree
Tabitha DeAnn Hamrick and Brennen Christopher Rush
Scottie Delfino Marzan-Valderrama and Nildalis Marie Chapa
Bill Douglas Wolf and Crystal Lynn Swanson
Sergio Rios and Jazmin Alexis Pillot
Rosaidalia Cardenas and Ernesto Ortega III
Jorge Luis Vega Sanchez and Katherine Joan Franco Colon
Shree Renee Fisher and Ronald James Slay Jr.
Matthew Cameron Moore and Jennifer Megan Boyles
Saavedra Litzi Bazan and Gerlin Yomarlin Martes
Kayla Jo Ann Sanderford and Anthony Felix Pina
Jerry Edward Levis and Leticia Escobedo Williams
Michael Cavanaugh Washam and Julia Ann Rogers
Italia Marie Torres and Kevin Edward Alexander
Peter Nathan Delavan and Danielle Lee Claridge
Taylor Breanne Stovall and Jacob Cale Brown
Jacaye Lyn Botelho and Christian Devon Thomas-McCraney
Janie Lynn McMoneagle and Morgan Nichole Auton
Daniel Christopher Hightower and April Shante Johnson
Marisa Marie Simpson and Brittney Elise Harris
Dominique Adonis Sweeps and Brandon Lee Anifowose
Omar Tarique and Lubna Sarkar
Carlis James Dewese III and Ashley Jo Aydelotte
Jonathan Isaiah Jones and Brianna Hernandez
Vanessa Maria Butler and Stephanie Ann Palmer
Angulo Rodolfo Diaz and Cinthia Brianna Ramirez
Jessica Joanne Barker and Christopher Louis Barber
Ben William Miculka and Melissa LeAnne Rios
Kimberly Nicole O’Leary and Andrew Mark Kiselica
Josue Rodriguez II and Chrystal Lashea Anderson
Wyatt Lindsey McLean and Alondra Isabel Diaz Rolon
Justin Lee Welkley and Haley Concetta Mastrian
Brandon Lee Petillon and Samantha Renee Orta
Christopher Abimael VAlentin Negron and Shahdhiah Rhiannon Russell
Jean-Tyler DeLong and Michelle Nicole Capps
Jesus Fernando Green and Erika Lugo
Caleb Morin and Angela Davis
Vanessa Elizabeth Perez and Joel Rios-Villegas
Kealan Andrew Muth and Alyssa Paige Kopchinski
Haifeng Yu and Yifei Xiao
Rachel Michelle Shed and Joseph Carl Edelbrock