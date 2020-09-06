Criminal dispositions

Lacey Albritton, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Tamara Janairra Allen, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Jerikhoal Alvarez, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Phillip Andrews, Killeen, unlawfully carrying of a weapon

Jonathan Kest Baez-Padilla, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Ashanti Imani Burt, Killeen, theft of services greater than or equal to $100-$750

Jordan Lee Cato, Bartlett, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Kenneth Brett Corwin, Belton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Jose Danilo Davilo, San Antonio, driving while intoxicated

Jose Danilo Davilo, San Antonio, resisting arrest, search or transport

Dinah Ewings, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Kimberly Marie Frieson-Dennis, Harker Heights, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Sandra Fuentes Rojas, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury

Antonio Lewis Gayton, Copperas Cove, evading arrest or detention

Lamont Frank Hall, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Jordan Noakey Harrison, Killeen, unlawfully carrying of a weapon

Jordan Noakey Harrison, Killeen, discharging a firearm in a certain manner

Valerie Hernandez, Temple, assault causing bodily injury

Ross Thomas Hill, Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Josiah Anthony Deandre Johnson, Killeen, failure to identify a fugitive

Brandon Knox, Temple, assault causing bodily injury

Brandon Ryan Krauskopf, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Danyell Mitchner, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Matthew Thomas Mueller, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Kyle James Myers, Waco, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Brandon Jermaine Myrick, Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Aditya Devendra Pandey, Arlington, speeding

Hamza Mahm Salameh, Houston, not secured by safety belt

Devon Arvell Sedgwick, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Fredrick Snell, Temlpe, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Eddie Stephen, Temple, criminal attempt

Darun Natario Stevenson, Austin, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Yun Chong Velasco, Kempner, failure to do due duty upon striking a fixture or highway lamppost

Yun Chong Velasco, Kempner, driving while intoxicated

Bracquel Consenta White, Austin, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Divorces

Alexa Denise Lundt vs. Travis William Lundt

Ryan Joseph Motley vs. Teairah Motley

Karyna Delaine Hahn vs. Eric Matthew Murry

Tiffany Nicole Perez and Mark Anthony Perez Jr.

Luis Rafael Casanova vs. Evelyn Rosario

Maricela Partida vs. jose Partida Aranda

Emanuelle Burns vs. Branian Burns

Madisson Ann Long vs. Bryan Edward Long

Ariel Tiara Tolen vs. Duane Robert Tolen Jr.

Shavonte Danyel Williams-Valentine vs. Percy Lee Valentine

Brandon Lee Haynes vs. Brooke Lyn Haynes

Kyle Leon Peninger vs. Elizabeht Ruth Peninger

Kelsey Danae Salinas vs. Jesus Salinas Jr.

Karl Michael Myers vs. Abigail Christine Myers

Marcus Antonio Reeves vs. Lakisha Renee Reeves

Donald Eugene Hutchinson vs. Kristen Marie Hutchinson

Roman Antonio Perez vs. Regina Marie Perez

Anita J. Kelso vs. Jerome Emery

John Trenton Rawls vs. Teresa Angelica Rawls

Justin Alexander Wolfe vs. Desiree Monique Wolfe

Brian Keith Sargent vs. Sandy Sargent

Jerome Kem Lawrence vs. Javonda Monique Lawrence

Edward Tyler Murray vs. Montanna Ariel Murray

Kelly McDermott vs. Kevin McDermott

Joseph Mutugi Wanjohi vs. Charity Muthoni Munyiko

Naysia Danielle Luster vs. Trane Denise Luster

Vicki Dale Langan vs. Patrick James Langan

Thomas Eric Dasso vs. Jennifer Deanne Dasso

Alan Shawna Grant vs. Jesse Jean-Paul Johnson

Jo Marie Daigle vs. Peter Daigle

Jocelyn Jeree Griffin vs. Tanesha Michelle Evans

Veronica Isabel Colburn vs. Conor Hart Colburn

Zebiyna Jazele Peppers vs. Robert Lee Peppers Jr.

Leyinska Marquez Rivera vs. Jason M. Rivera Colon

Alexis Briana Graham vs. Keenan Anton Robinson

Michelle Elke Metcalf vs. Ian Labran Metcalf

Lawrence James Simpson vs. Michelle d. Simpson

Thaddeus Tremain Verdejo vs. Kyleia Harris

Kit Clark Jr. vs. Rosalie Mararet Clark

Rene Roberto Arredondo vs. Inge Arredondo

Justin James Lavergne vs. Laura Rose Lavergne

Christopher Dejuana Richardson vs. Tomeka Darshalle Sales

Tyler Wayne Beck vs. Corinna Sanchez Beck

Valerie Ann Quinones vs. Ladarius James McTier-Barnes

Byron Derrick Sanford vs. Tuoc Thi Kim Nguyen

David Williams vs. Pamela Alicia Mungen

Taija Monic Ilean Conway vs. Damon Marcel Conway

Marriages

Dalton Russell Shipley and Tricia Lauren Tan Vasquez

Charlie Edward Byrd Jr. and Lindsey Paige Jones

Claire Assunta Reister and Alfredo Alexis Cruz

Bethany Victoria Ramos and Eric Michael Wyatt II

Noe Jesus Guadalupe Camacho Rodriguez and Julie Ann Barron

Phillip Tyson Nickols and Susanna Renee Case

Robert Javier Pena and Savannah Yvonne Holmes

Latanya Joanna Williams and Airrion Garth McLeod Sr.

Joshua Ephraim Coleman and Meuy Kuang Saeteurn

Justin Andrew Kendall and Dalee Ann Wilcox

Torres Kevin Rosas and Gwendoline Scarlet Balmaceda

Susanna Renee Case and Phillip Tyson Nickols

Samantha Ivonne Castorena and Kory Isaac Stephenson

Chase Alexander Williams and Elizabeth A. Bassett

Shameka Deserie Hill and Emile Terry Charles

Anthony Raven Madrigal and Joshua Antonio Bohanen

Zachary Thomas Killingsworth and Kalie Denese Morquecho

Gabriela Andrea Rodriguez and Michael Isaiah Castillo

Rebecca Ann Carroll and Jeremiah Zachary Combs

Bernard Uverne McCoy and Nettie Manning-Howard

Justine Yemalin Pope and Casimir Eno Gnonlonfoun

Kevin Christopher Moss and Samantha Nicole McAlpin

Drew Adison Caldwell and Brenda E. Juarez Yoval

Ronny John Fleming and Julie Britt Richey

Arion Dionte Francis and Dezi Arnez Arrington

Alexander J. Franchetti-Gonzalez and Jocelyn Elizabeth Olson

Jasmine Yvonne Jackson and Wesley Paul Roper

Dashawn Flint Flex Harry and Taylor Nicole Gwilt

Jennie Love Burton and Ronald Alan Boostrom Jr.

Laurin West Lindsay and Gwendolyn Laverne Willis

Kennard Gavin Benn and Rodneisha Floydell Jackson-Lynn

Michelle Cynthia Hanley and Nicholas William Martin

Joesavier Pagan Shepard and Terina Dayla O’Brien

Blake Stephen Howard and Ashley Nicole Shipp

Dematrus Dewayne Wilson and Tymberlei Dawn Hawkins

Douglas Elmer Carter Sr. and Susan Sook Chon