Criminal dispositions
Lacey Albritton, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Tamara Janairra Allen, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Jerikhoal Alvarez, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Phillip Andrews, Killeen, unlawfully carrying of a weapon
Jonathan Kest Baez-Padilla, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Ashanti Imani Burt, Killeen, theft of services greater than or equal to $100-$750
Jordan Lee Cato, Bartlett, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Kenneth Brett Corwin, Belton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Jose Danilo Davilo, San Antonio, driving while intoxicated
Jose Danilo Davilo, San Antonio, resisting arrest, search or transport
Dinah Ewings, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Kimberly Marie Frieson-Dennis, Harker Heights, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Sandra Fuentes Rojas, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury
Antonio Lewis Gayton, Copperas Cove, evading arrest or detention
Lamont Frank Hall, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Jordan Noakey Harrison, Killeen, unlawfully carrying of a weapon
Jordan Noakey Harrison, Killeen, discharging a firearm in a certain manner
Valerie Hernandez, Temple, assault causing bodily injury
Ross Thomas Hill, Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Josiah Anthony Deandre Johnson, Killeen, failure to identify a fugitive
Brandon Knox, Temple, assault causing bodily injury
Brandon Ryan Krauskopf, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Danyell Mitchner, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Matthew Thomas Mueller, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Kyle James Myers, Waco, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Brandon Jermaine Myrick, Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Aditya Devendra Pandey, Arlington, speeding
Hamza Mahm Salameh, Houston, not secured by safety belt
Devon Arvell Sedgwick, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Fredrick Snell, Temlpe, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Eddie Stephen, Temple, criminal attempt
Darun Natario Stevenson, Austin, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750
Yun Chong Velasco, Kempner, failure to do due duty upon striking a fixture or highway lamppost
Yun Chong Velasco, Kempner, driving while intoxicated
Bracquel Consenta White, Austin, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Divorces
Alexa Denise Lundt vs. Travis William Lundt
Ryan Joseph Motley vs. Teairah Motley
Karyna Delaine Hahn vs. Eric Matthew Murry
Tiffany Nicole Perez and Mark Anthony Perez Jr.
Luis Rafael Casanova vs. Evelyn Rosario
Maricela Partida vs. jose Partida Aranda
Emanuelle Burns vs. Branian Burns
Madisson Ann Long vs. Bryan Edward Long
Ariel Tiara Tolen vs. Duane Robert Tolen Jr.
Shavonte Danyel Williams-Valentine vs. Percy Lee Valentine
Brandon Lee Haynes vs. Brooke Lyn Haynes
Kyle Leon Peninger vs. Elizabeht Ruth Peninger
Kelsey Danae Salinas vs. Jesus Salinas Jr.
Karl Michael Myers vs. Abigail Christine Myers
Marcus Antonio Reeves vs. Lakisha Renee Reeves
Donald Eugene Hutchinson vs. Kristen Marie Hutchinson
Roman Antonio Perez vs. Regina Marie Perez
Anita J. Kelso vs. Jerome Emery
John Trenton Rawls vs. Teresa Angelica Rawls
Justin Alexander Wolfe vs. Desiree Monique Wolfe
Brian Keith Sargent vs. Sandy Sargent
Jerome Kem Lawrence vs. Javonda Monique Lawrence
Edward Tyler Murray vs. Montanna Ariel Murray
Kelly McDermott vs. Kevin McDermott
Joseph Mutugi Wanjohi vs. Charity Muthoni Munyiko
Naysia Danielle Luster vs. Trane Denise Luster
Vicki Dale Langan vs. Patrick James Langan
Thomas Eric Dasso vs. Jennifer Deanne Dasso
Alan Shawna Grant vs. Jesse Jean-Paul Johnson
Jo Marie Daigle vs. Peter Daigle
Jocelyn Jeree Griffin vs. Tanesha Michelle Evans
Veronica Isabel Colburn vs. Conor Hart Colburn
Zebiyna Jazele Peppers vs. Robert Lee Peppers Jr.
Leyinska Marquez Rivera vs. Jason M. Rivera Colon
Alexis Briana Graham vs. Keenan Anton Robinson
Michelle Elke Metcalf vs. Ian Labran Metcalf
Lawrence James Simpson vs. Michelle d. Simpson
Thaddeus Tremain Verdejo vs. Kyleia Harris
Kit Clark Jr. vs. Rosalie Mararet Clark
Rene Roberto Arredondo vs. Inge Arredondo
Justin James Lavergne vs. Laura Rose Lavergne
Christopher Dejuana Richardson vs. Tomeka Darshalle Sales
Tyler Wayne Beck vs. Corinna Sanchez Beck
Valerie Ann Quinones vs. Ladarius James McTier-Barnes
Byron Derrick Sanford vs. Tuoc Thi Kim Nguyen
David Williams vs. Pamela Alicia Mungen
Taija Monic Ilean Conway vs. Damon Marcel Conway
Marriages
Dalton Russell Shipley and Tricia Lauren Tan Vasquez
Charlie Edward Byrd Jr. and Lindsey Paige Jones
Claire Assunta Reister and Alfredo Alexis Cruz
Bethany Victoria Ramos and Eric Michael Wyatt II
Noe Jesus Guadalupe Camacho Rodriguez and Julie Ann Barron
Phillip Tyson Nickols and Susanna Renee Case
Robert Javier Pena and Savannah Yvonne Holmes
Latanya Joanna Williams and Airrion Garth McLeod Sr.
Joshua Ephraim Coleman and Meuy Kuang Saeteurn
Justin Andrew Kendall and Dalee Ann Wilcox
Torres Kevin Rosas and Gwendoline Scarlet Balmaceda
Susanna Renee Case and Phillip Tyson Nickols
Samantha Ivonne Castorena and Kory Isaac Stephenson
Chase Alexander Williams and Elizabeth A. Bassett
Shameka Deserie Hill and Emile Terry Charles
Anthony Raven Madrigal and Joshua Antonio Bohanen
Zachary Thomas Killingsworth and Kalie Denese Morquecho
Gabriela Andrea Rodriguez and Michael Isaiah Castillo
Rebecca Ann Carroll and Jeremiah Zachary Combs
Bernard Uverne McCoy and Nettie Manning-Howard
Justine Yemalin Pope and Casimir Eno Gnonlonfoun
Kevin Christopher Moss and Samantha Nicole McAlpin
Drew Adison Caldwell and Brenda E. Juarez Yoval
Ronny John Fleming and Julie Britt Richey
Arion Dionte Francis and Dezi Arnez Arrington
Alexander J. Franchetti-Gonzalez and Jocelyn Elizabeth Olson
Jasmine Yvonne Jackson and Wesley Paul Roper
Dashawn Flint Flex Harry and Taylor Nicole Gwilt
Jennie Love Burton and Ronald Alan Boostrom Jr.
Laurin West Lindsay and Gwendolyn Laverne Willis
Kennard Gavin Benn and Rodneisha Floydell Jackson-Lynn
Michelle Cynthia Hanley and Nicholas William Martin
Joesavier Pagan Shepard and Terina Dayla O’Brien
Blake Stephen Howard and Ashley Nicole Shipp
Dematrus Dewayne Wilson and Tymberlei Dawn Hawkins
Douglas Elmer Carter Sr. and Susan Sook Chon