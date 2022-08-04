Two Central Texas YouTubers were indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on felony exploitation charges after police say they harassed senior citizens for viewership.
Joey P. Perez, 37, and Paul Estrada, 35, both of Belton, were each indicted on a charge of exploitation of the elderly, a third-degree felony.
Both suspects also face a Class B misdemeanor charge of interference with public duties. In addition, Perez faces an additional charge of harassment, a Class B misdemeanor. He is also pending an indictment on a third-degree felony charge of retaliation for allegedly threatening officers while he was arrested.
The charges stem from an April 9, 2021, incident at the Belton Post Office, 111 N. Wall St., and the Belton Police Department, 711 E. Second Ave., when the pair allegedly harassed two women and recorded it for their video-sharing channel, according to an arrest affidavit.
“I would advise that the (suspects) are accused of targeting a 77-year-old woman and a second woman who often uses a cane for assistance.” Belton Police Sgt. Daniel Ontiveros said in the affidavit. “(The suspects) engaged in their behavior to generate more views to their YouTube channels. The higher number of views to their videos and subscribers to their channel would, in turn, generate gain and notoriety for themselves.”
Ontiveros alleges in the affidavit that the 77-year-old was approached by the pair while getting her mail at the post office, followed to her car and continuously harassed.
“The suspects quickly and aggressively invaded the personal space (of the woman) with their cameras to provoke fear, alarm, and anger,” Ontiveros said. “(Perez) was live streaming the event taunting (the woman) for being a ‘Karen,’ ‘losing her mind’ and ‘being a slave’ all while creating a breach of peace.”
Another woman approached Perez and asked him why he was filming, and he allegedly told her off and made obscene gestures to her.
“When she asked ‘Why would you do that me?’ the suspect stated: ‘Because I can, so go home and kick rocks,’” Ontiveros said. “All of this was live streamed with (Estrada) assisting with filming.”
The women went to the Belton Police Department and were followed by the suspects, who continued filming them and “proclaiming that live streaming these confrontations was their job and how they earn income,” Ontiveros said.
While filling a police report at the station, Ontiveros alleged the pair invaded the women’s space and confronted them about reporting the incident to the authorities.
“(The women) were quickly ushered to a secure portion of the building where it took officers some time to calm them and stop them from shaking with fear,” Ontiveros said.
A man who witnessed the post office incident was allegedly also confronted and threatened by Perez at the police station.
“(The suspects) then confront officers in the lobby and hurled expletives at the officers,” Ontiveros said. “During the live stream of the event, a viewer is seen pledging money to the suspect’s channel.”
Police intercepted a phone call from the Bell County Jail between Perez and a woman where they learned his channel had over 6,000 subscribers and believed he would get a $300-400 check for his videos, the affidavit said.
“Estrada made numerous jail calls admitting at various points to working in conjunction with (Perez), working as a scout for the videos, keeping a ‘clean’ phone on him when filming in case of arrest,” Ontiveros said. “(Estrada lamented Perez’s) actions and that (his) YouTube channel isn’t as important as his family.”
In a news release from April 2021, Belton spokesman Paul Romer said Perez and Estrada refer to themselves as “First Amendment auditors.”
For several weeks, Romer said, both have been actively recording and commentating on area police activity and posting it online.
Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis previously sent certified letters to both men acknowledging their right to record police activity but requested that they do so safely, allowing officers to perform their duties unimpeded, as Texas law specifies, the release said.
Both men have been out on bond since 2021.