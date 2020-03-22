Criminal dispositions

Miguel Angel Abreu , Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Samnesha Janay Baker, Temple, assault by contact

Elton John Baptiste Jr., Mansfield, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Brittany Nicole Berry, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Gregory Scott Bilton , Temple, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Gregory Scott Bilton , Temple, criminal trespass

Corey Ray Campbell, Belton, making a false statement to a peace officer, special investigator or law enforcement officer

Brittany Nicole Carter, Robinson, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Jacqueline Denise Crawford, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Eric Davis, Austin, driving while intoxicated

Damien Geron Deanes , Fayetteville, N.C., two counts of driving while intoxicated 2nd

Joseph Olan Ewing, Gatesville, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Candy Marie Ford, Temple, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750-2,500

Julia Garcia, Temple, two counts of possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Ramon Dante Gutierrez, Killeen, resisting arrest, search or transport

Anansa Renee Harrison, Bryan, theft of services greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Latoya Kristine Jackson, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Darius Kimber , Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Keonte Quayshaun Lewis, Killeen, possession of marijuana greater than or equal to 2-4 oz.

Derrick Brian Martinez, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Neal Francis Kamaal Martinez, Nolanville, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Oscar Jr. Martinez Jr., of Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Jaye Logan McClellan-Honey, Killeen, displaying a fictitious license plate

Matthew Thomas Mueller, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Rosario Craig Muro , Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Brandon Lee Nicholson, Troy, two counts of driving while intoxicated

Jeremy Louis Polanco -Castro, Fort Hood, criminal attempt

Jarell Lamar Rice, Copperas Cove, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Johnny Lee Riddle, Temple, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Misti Seibel, Temple, driving while intoxicated

Jay Sisco , Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Noah Naszeiah Staggers, Round Rock, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Malcolm Jerome Tate II, Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Jeffery Tyrone Vade , Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Shirlean Whittington, Gatesville, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Morel Antonio Williams, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Nathan Wade Wilson, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Divorces

Sean John Harris vs. Kia Kailua Harris

Keyairra Katherine Clements vs. Darnell Demetrius Jordan

Debrea Quenterra Gause vs. Antoine Lamont Macon Jr.

Corina Christine Mendoza vs. Robert William Murkot

Cinthia Mitchell vs. David Mitchell

Julyssa Johnica Rodriguez vs. Elijah James Bonner

Rusty Chandler vs. Carissa Chandler

Rodrigo Contreras vs. Leslie Rodriguez

Tarra Richelle Sims vs. Justin Tyler Sims

Kayla Anita Wilkes vs. James Christopher Wilkes

Robert Andrew Rivera vs. Rachelle Elizabeth Lee

Aaron Julian Gondola vs. Alexanderia Angela Thomas

Claudia Paola Medina-Lopez vs. Arturto Aaron Cardenas

Jeremy Eugene Hisle vs. Erian Alysse Hisle

Courtney Amanda Stoffel vs. Thomas Brandon Herbert

Juan Roman Gutierrez vs. Jennifer Rodriguez Gutierrez

Sherly Chelette French vs. Jessie French

Adam Michael Seay vs. Victoria Mlynn Gardner

Ashley Nicole Dockum vs. Joel Anthony Dockum

Elizabeth Ann Vanheeswyk vs. Ryan Michael Delarm

Brittany Mullis vs. Chancey Burkett

Rosiemae Panes Larcia Lorenzo vs. Jordan Solangon Lorenzo

Katrina Lafern Henning vs. David Don Hennig

Lauren Renee Tichacek vs. Justin Manulugene Jones

Monica Yvette Collins vs. Douglas Kirk Collins

Marcus Damonta Pugh vs. Miracle Ladaijah Maye

Michaelle Elaine Harding vs. James Forrest Harding

Michael Todd Stewart vs. Karen Renae Stewart

Gabriela Ortega vs. Hyon Sok Kim

Raina Lekeil Abernathy vs. Jarrell Devon Hardeman

George William Ramsey II vs. Brittney Ann Ramsey

Breanne Janice Heath vs. Blake Eric Heath

Stephen Bassett vs. Amanda Marie Bassett

Micki Kline vs. Somtavil Pongdit

Marriages

Fara Tiana Priscilla Rakotoarisoa and Advi Adalberto Martinez

Paul Esteban Velez and Maria Juanita Salas Gutierrez

Hunter J. Weaver and Alexandra Nicole Donkers

Fajardo Venceslao Garcia and Ana Karen Martinez Cigarroa

Jorge Abraham Lopez and Alejandro Jose Robles Galindez

Antwan Bernard Harris and Victoria Chavelle Langley

Jonathon Paul Gonzales and Flor C. Valenzuela Aguilar

Robert Thomas Reader Jr. and Samantha Sancy Shamard

Dominique Stone and Quinton Anthony Leron Wright

Kimberly Kay Isett and Robert Leon McCarty

Jude Isaiah Maldonado and Haylie Taylor Garcia

Dyquain Dashan Cornwall and Keilyn A. Navarro

Christopher Lee Owens and Kimberly Jo Lucas

Aaron Micah Schexnider and Leslie Elizabeth Draffin

James Alexander Wooddell and Whitney Stephanie Shipley

Scott Bradley Underhill and Theresa Eileen Downing

Amber lee Davenport and Broc Ray Cassy

Martin Lynn Wagner Jr. and Candi Marie Woodum

Shawn Douglas Watkins and Mary Louise Mobley

Lonnie Ray McKinzy Sr. and Colleen Elaine Trevino

Austin Lee Daron and Esther Hannah Weaver

Scott Allan Bradley and Linda Ann Brown

Charles Floyd Clayton and Tammy Evette Clayton

Kimberly Larissa Cruz and Tricakti Viratha Wijaya

Corusita Rose Fernandez and Jose Guadalupe Bautista Saucedo

Patrick Esamu Ashworth and Charlotte Teresa Wilson

Calvin Paul Velo and Leah Elizabeth Kennedy

Mattigan Matthew Moffat and Renae Elizabeth Gosnell

Dakota Adam Irwin and Faith Ann Acosta

William Judd Musella Jr. and Emily Elizabeth Gay

Jose Daniel Perez- Verela and Monica Crystal Ovalle

Gerryl Dewayne Clark and Jermia Nell Hicks

Danny Larry Jacobs and Heather Marie Adams

Morgan Lee Greentree and Sid Tucker Saxton

Carlos Enrique Vazquez and Antoinette Ma’Qia Maple

Xavier RaWilliams Sr. and Alicia Nicole Craine

Matthew Loren Wyman and Rachel Lauren Paul

Moses Romantiezer Hernandez Carmona and Precious Canini

Ronald P. Thompson Jr. and Patricia Ann Lee

Caleb David Ashby and Whitney Ellyn Hall

Joseph Jacob Turner and Sarah Marie Glover

Nicholas Lo Shouapheng and Arianna Miklya Herrera

William Baptist Bland Jr. and Jennifer Rose Alconaba

Eric Alexander Huapilla and Marlen Yadira Avila Jaimes

Walter Owen Twomey and Kathryn Kay Johnson

Kenneth Daniel Wadsworth and Jasmine Delila Rodriguez

Devin Leonardo Agramonte and Daisy Suarez Osorio

Amihr Lara and Caren Yessenia Tucker

Kyle Nathan Feener and Kaitlyn McKenna Olson

Blanca Yadira Soto-Garcia and Ramsael Ramos

Ruby N. Hardiman and Tamera Ambrea Barnum

Joseph Leroy Bright IV and Trevadj Deveraux Austell

Stephen William Sudlow and Sara Lyn Ward

Tyrell James Zambrana and Joselyn Marie Pizarro Pagan

Bradley Drew Ammerman and Paige Marie Wilson

Katrina Lauren Cormier McGaughey and Francis Ashbury Townsend IV

Naji Zandre Rogers and Isabella Nicole Solis

Quwonn Lashawn Holt and Imagine Janay Dorsey

Justin Rashaad McClellan and Katrese Rosa Smith

Steven Singleton and Lisa Bynum Reynolds

Daniesha Lashay Brown and Layton Matagolai Camacho

Sunithia Renee Butts and Kish Rashad Nicholson

Marc Anthony Hooks II and Carissa Nicole Bragewitz

Darius Dashon Hinton and Lauryn Nicole Hill

Levi Miller Tibbit and Nicolette Catherine Desbin

Tee Walker and Steven Anthony Hill

Kester Lloyd Scott and Franchesca Yaphette Griffin

Elijah James Bonner and Morelia Marie Baltazar

Jose Gabriel Soto Santiago and Saracrystal Ferreira Martinez

Joseph Vernon Wilson and Lindsey Ann Johnson

Benjamin Raymound Planeta and Emma Lynne Dacosta

Christian Antonio Rodriguez and Abigail Christine Robinson

Daniele Magno Beltran and Austin James Helm

Tyreek Sharif Gadson and De’Aisa Kaneisha Wilson

Tyler Dewayne Hammons and Gloria Guzman

Eric Daniel Strnad and Rebekah Rae Smith

Ryan Matthew Hicks and Martha Magdalena Pena

Juan Rivera III and Vanessa Iris Lopez

Bryce Edward Dunn and Taylor Elizabeth Lee

Jennifer Suzanne Talbert and John-David Wesley Rivera

Jaime D. Flores Pacheco and Chayla Janita Green

Brian Keith Leija and Sabrina Rose Crespin

Tanner Michael Sheldon and Abbi Benedict Fouquette

Hayden J. Hunt and Catherine Renee Edmison

James Louis Rivera and Lisette Figueroa-Arnold

Jamal Lee Donald and Aleyda Ivonne Rodriguez

Makayla Lynne Roberts and Armando Montelongo

Catrina Diane Burris and Michelle Contreras

Joseph Pierre and Juanita Lousie McLemore

Wayde Allen Rogers and Faith Iris-May Rivera

Michael A. P. Reyes III and Natasha Neome King

Heather Esther-Claire Larson and Jon Roland Hernandez

Damarys Gonzales and Eduardo Castillo

Charles Curtis Peoples Jr. and Yolando Latrice Nealy

Marlene Joy Matteson and Nicolas Garza III

Arturo Camargo and Crystal Jade Majorka