Criminal dispositions
Miguel Angel Abreu , Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Samnesha Janay Baker, Temple, assault by contact
Elton John Baptiste Jr., Mansfield, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Brittany Nicole Berry, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Gregory Scott Bilton , Temple, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750
Gregory Scott Bilton , Temple, criminal trespass
Corey Ray Campbell, Belton, making a false statement to a peace officer, special investigator or law enforcement officer
Brittany Nicole Carter, Robinson, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Jacqueline Denise Crawford, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Eric Davis, Austin, driving while intoxicated
Damien Geron Deanes , Fayetteville, N.C., two counts of driving while intoxicated 2nd
Joseph Olan Ewing, Gatesville, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Candy Marie Ford, Temple, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750-2,500
Julia Garcia, Temple, two counts of possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Ramon Dante Gutierrez, Killeen, resisting arrest, search or transport
Anansa Renee Harrison, Bryan, theft of services greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Latoya Kristine Jackson, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Darius Kimber , Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Keonte Quayshaun Lewis, Killeen, possession of marijuana greater than or equal to 2-4 oz.
Derrick Brian Martinez, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Neal Francis Kamaal Martinez, Nolanville, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Oscar Jr. Martinez Jr., of Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Jaye Logan McClellan-Honey, Killeen, displaying a fictitious license plate
Matthew Thomas Mueller, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Rosario Craig Muro , Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Brandon Lee Nicholson, Troy, two counts of driving while intoxicated
Jeremy Louis Polanco -Castro, Fort Hood, criminal attempt
Jarell Lamar Rice, Copperas Cove, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Johnny Lee Riddle, Temple, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Misti Seibel, Temple, driving while intoxicated
Jay Sisco , Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Noah Naszeiah Staggers, Round Rock, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Malcolm Jerome Tate II, Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Jeffery Tyrone Vade , Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Shirlean Whittington, Gatesville, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Morel Antonio Williams, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Nathan Wade Wilson, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Divorces
Sean John Harris vs. Kia Kailua Harris
Keyairra Katherine Clements vs. Darnell Demetrius Jordan
Debrea Quenterra Gause vs. Antoine Lamont Macon Jr.
Corina Christine Mendoza vs. Robert William Murkot
Cinthia Mitchell vs. David Mitchell
Julyssa Johnica Rodriguez vs. Elijah James Bonner
Rusty Chandler vs. Carissa Chandler
Rodrigo Contreras vs. Leslie Rodriguez
Tarra Richelle Sims vs. Justin Tyler Sims
Kayla Anita Wilkes vs. James Christopher Wilkes
Robert Andrew Rivera vs. Rachelle Elizabeth Lee
Aaron Julian Gondola vs. Alexanderia Angela Thomas
Claudia Paola Medina-Lopez vs. Arturto Aaron Cardenas
Jeremy Eugene Hisle vs. Erian Alysse Hisle
Courtney Amanda Stoffel vs. Thomas Brandon Herbert
Juan Roman Gutierrez vs. Jennifer Rodriguez Gutierrez
Sherly Chelette French vs. Jessie French
Adam Michael Seay vs. Victoria Mlynn Gardner
Ashley Nicole Dockum vs. Joel Anthony Dockum
Elizabeth Ann Vanheeswyk vs. Ryan Michael Delarm
Brittany Mullis vs. Chancey Burkett
Rosiemae Panes Larcia Lorenzo vs. Jordan Solangon Lorenzo
Katrina Lafern Henning vs. David Don Hennig
Lauren Renee Tichacek vs. Justin Manulugene Jones
Monica Yvette Collins vs. Douglas Kirk Collins
Marcus Damonta Pugh vs. Miracle Ladaijah Maye
Michaelle Elaine Harding vs. James Forrest Harding
Michael Todd Stewart vs. Karen Renae Stewart
Gabriela Ortega vs. Hyon Sok Kim
Raina Lekeil Abernathy vs. Jarrell Devon Hardeman
George William Ramsey II vs. Brittney Ann Ramsey
Breanne Janice Heath vs. Blake Eric Heath
Stephen Bassett vs. Amanda Marie Bassett
Micki Kline vs. Somtavil Pongdit
Marriages
Fara Tiana Priscilla Rakotoarisoa and Advi Adalberto Martinez
Paul Esteban Velez and Maria Juanita Salas Gutierrez
Hunter J. Weaver and Alexandra Nicole Donkers
Fajardo Venceslao Garcia and Ana Karen Martinez Cigarroa
Jorge Abraham Lopez and Alejandro Jose Robles Galindez
Antwan Bernard Harris and Victoria Chavelle Langley
Jonathon Paul Gonzales and Flor C. Valenzuela Aguilar
Robert Thomas Reader Jr. and Samantha Sancy Shamard
Dominique Stone and Quinton Anthony Leron Wright
Kimberly Kay Isett and Robert Leon McCarty
Jude Isaiah Maldonado and Haylie Taylor Garcia
Dyquain Dashan Cornwall and Keilyn A. Navarro
Christopher Lee Owens and Kimberly Jo Lucas
Aaron Micah Schexnider and Leslie Elizabeth Draffin
James Alexander Wooddell and Whitney Stephanie Shipley
Scott Bradley Underhill and Theresa Eileen Downing
Amber lee Davenport and Broc Ray Cassy
Martin Lynn Wagner Jr. and Candi Marie Woodum
Shawn Douglas Watkins and Mary Louise Mobley
Lonnie Ray McKinzy Sr. and Colleen Elaine Trevino
Austin Lee Daron and Esther Hannah Weaver
Scott Allan Bradley and Linda Ann Brown
Charles Floyd Clayton and Tammy Evette Clayton
Kimberly Larissa Cruz and Tricakti Viratha Wijaya
Corusita Rose Fernandez and Jose Guadalupe Bautista Saucedo
Patrick Esamu Ashworth and Charlotte Teresa Wilson
Calvin Paul Velo and Leah Elizabeth Kennedy
Mattigan Matthew Moffat and Renae Elizabeth Gosnell
Dakota Adam Irwin and Faith Ann Acosta
William Judd Musella Jr. and Emily Elizabeth Gay
Jose Daniel Perez- Verela and Monica Crystal Ovalle
Gerryl Dewayne Clark and Jermia Nell Hicks
Danny Larry Jacobs and Heather Marie Adams
Morgan Lee Greentree and Sid Tucker Saxton
Carlos Enrique Vazquez and Antoinette Ma’Qia Maple
Xavier RaWilliams Sr. and Alicia Nicole Craine
Matthew Loren Wyman and Rachel Lauren Paul
Moses Romantiezer Hernandez Carmona and Precious Canini
Ronald P. Thompson Jr. and Patricia Ann Lee
Caleb David Ashby and Whitney Ellyn Hall
Joseph Jacob Turner and Sarah Marie Glover
Nicholas Lo Shouapheng and Arianna Miklya Herrera
William Baptist Bland Jr. and Jennifer Rose Alconaba
Eric Alexander Huapilla and Marlen Yadira Avila Jaimes
Walter Owen Twomey and Kathryn Kay Johnson
Kenneth Daniel Wadsworth and Jasmine Delila Rodriguez
Devin Leonardo Agramonte and Daisy Suarez Osorio
Amihr Lara and Caren Yessenia Tucker
Kyle Nathan Feener and Kaitlyn McKenna Olson
Blanca Yadira Soto-Garcia and Ramsael Ramos
Ruby N. Hardiman and Tamera Ambrea Barnum
Joseph Leroy Bright IV and Trevadj Deveraux Austell
Stephen William Sudlow and Sara Lyn Ward
Tyrell James Zambrana and Joselyn Marie Pizarro Pagan
Bradley Drew Ammerman and Paige Marie Wilson
Katrina Lauren Cormier McGaughey and Francis Ashbury Townsend IV
Naji Zandre Rogers and Isabella Nicole Solis
Quwonn Lashawn Holt and Imagine Janay Dorsey
Justin Rashaad McClellan and Katrese Rosa Smith
Steven Singleton and Lisa Bynum Reynolds
Daniesha Lashay Brown and Layton Matagolai Camacho
Sunithia Renee Butts and Kish Rashad Nicholson
Marc Anthony Hooks II and Carissa Nicole Bragewitz
Darius Dashon Hinton and Lauryn Nicole Hill
Levi Miller Tibbit and Nicolette Catherine Desbin
Tee Walker and Steven Anthony Hill
Kester Lloyd Scott and Franchesca Yaphette Griffin
Elijah James Bonner and Morelia Marie Baltazar
Jose Gabriel Soto Santiago and Saracrystal Ferreira Martinez
Joseph Vernon Wilson and Lindsey Ann Johnson
Benjamin Raymound Planeta and Emma Lynne Dacosta
Christian Antonio Rodriguez and Abigail Christine Robinson
Daniele Magno Beltran and Austin James Helm
Tyreek Sharif Gadson and De’Aisa Kaneisha Wilson
Tyler Dewayne Hammons and Gloria Guzman
Eric Daniel Strnad and Rebekah Rae Smith
Ryan Matthew Hicks and Martha Magdalena Pena
Juan Rivera III and Vanessa Iris Lopez
Bryce Edward Dunn and Taylor Elizabeth Lee
Jennifer Suzanne Talbert and John-David Wesley Rivera
Jaime D. Flores Pacheco and Chayla Janita Green
Brian Keith Leija and Sabrina Rose Crespin
Tanner Michael Sheldon and Abbi Benedict Fouquette
Hayden J. Hunt and Catherine Renee Edmison
James Louis Rivera and Lisette Figueroa-Arnold
Jamal Lee Donald and Aleyda Ivonne Rodriguez
Makayla Lynne Roberts and Armando Montelongo
Catrina Diane Burris and Michelle Contreras
Joseph Pierre and Juanita Lousie McLemore
Wayde Allen Rogers and Faith Iris-May Rivera
Michael A. P. Reyes III and Natasha Neome King
Heather Esther-Claire Larson and Jon Roland Hernandez
Damarys Gonzales and Eduardo Castillo
Charles Curtis Peoples Jr. and Yolando Latrice Nealy
Marlene Joy Matteson and Nicolas Garza III
Arturo Camargo and Crystal Jade Majorka