Criminal dispositions

Daniel Bryan Barr II, Temple, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Daniel Bryan Barr II, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Derrick Wayne Bivins II, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Corry Milton Coleman, Killeen, two counts of violating a protection order with bias and prejudice

Willie Edward Copeland, Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Chloe Breanne Dunlap, Troy, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Ashley Dominique Evans, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Sheridan Fegurgur, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Shayna Marie Finnen, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Andrew Fryer, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Jerry Lynn Fuentes, Rogers, making a terroristic threat causing fear

Jake Elee Garza, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Kaitlyne Marae Henry, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Titus Ray Hicks, Killeen, bail jumping or failure to appear

Harry Alexander Johnson, Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Jamarieus Johnson, Harker Heights, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Natalie Johnson, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Brandon Lewis, Harker Heights, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Tarell McKoy, Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Joseph Theodore Mitch, Temple, silent abusive call

Domininque Deveraux Neal, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Geovannie Nieves, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Kaitlyn Ortega, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Alec Darien Rodriguez, Temple, burglary of a vehicle

Rogelio Rodriguez, Morgan’s Point Resort, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Rodolfo Rojas, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Arthur William Schaeffer, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Corrie Devon Schrock, Belton, possession of marijuana less than or equal to 2-4 oz.

Jack Dewayne Schuster, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Gregory Marc Sherrod, Temple, driving while intoxicated

John Smith, Killeen, obstructing a highway passageway

Kindalynn Waynette Smith, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Alexander Sonnier, Greeley, Colo., driving while intoxicated

Hilliard Wayne Spillers, Cameron, failure to identify or giving a false statement

Elijah Dahour Sullivan, Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon

James Tate, Temple, driving while intoxicated

Jared Lane Tollett, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Ralph Isaiah Wallace, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Dominique Durell Webster, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Joshua Tashon Wiseman, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Divorces

Letisia Vasquez vs. Marcos Gabriel Vasquez

Robert Cantu vs. Anna Alicia Cantu

Mihael Charles Brown vs. Jennifer Kristine Inman

Jason Allan Yost vs. Alissa Lynn Yost

Dwayne Gibbons vs. Ashley Marie Gibbons

Jonathon Russell Nennig vs. Lindsey Michelle Nennig

Maribell Villarreal Rodriguez vs. Hervey Moreno Valdez

Joan Ivette Matias vs. Salvador Matias

Rebecka Ruth Smith vs. Joleen Lynn Smith

Jessie Covarrubias Aquino vs. Jonathan Aquino Arroyo

Harli Faith Rosado vs. Brandon Rosado Monagas

Drissa Traore vs. Wendlassida Sam

Jasmine Alexis Plaza vs. Brandon Charles Guyton

Michael Elijah Cottrell vs. Ebony Avril

Tane Diane McNeely vs. Gonzalo McNeely Jr.

Ramiro Villarreal vs. Dora Linda Villarreal

Sherry Lynn Ross vs. Christopher Neal Ross

Johanna Power vs. Nathan James Power

William M. Thomas vs. Katelyn M. Thomas

Rodney Rehna Grant Jr. vs. Kimberly Charlene Grant

Amore Ayala Ayala vs. Victor Gabriel Gueits Burgos

Miracle Lachelle Shumpert vs. Donovan Lamont Shumpert

Joshua Keith Brannon vs. Tara Llaine Brannon

Dwight Arif Williams vs. Nikia Renee Williams

Yarickza Lopez vs. Leroy Lopez III

Carol Marie McDonald vs. Kenneth Wayne McDonald

Florentina Shala vs. Bajram Shillova

Sharon E, Meredith vs. Monty Meredith

Jeremy Jamal McKenzie vs. Erika McCutchen

Christopher James Hurt vs. Patricia Nicole Hurt

Julio Isaac Rodriguez vs. Juan Eduardo Gonzalez

Derek Audelio Curiel vs. Kimberly Anne Curiel

Sarocha June Jones vs. Nicholas Brenton Jones

Joseph Griffin vs. Jesus Patrick Williams

Casey Lynn Crisp vs. Brent Arnold Crisp

Priscilla Marie Wolfgram vs. David Louis Wolfgram

Doris Marie Lauguer Martinez vs. Carlos Javier Marquez Duran

Jamarcus Eugene Stanford vs. Kattiana Denise Staten

Kristina McClendon Stephens vs. Lloyd Anthony Stephebs III

Karlaecia Rosetta Kendrick vs. Shanice Lashonda West

Tanesha Shanell Day vs. Quincy Dewayne Walker Jr.

Bradley Kelley vs. Hanna Morgan Kelley

Elissa Nicole Loftis vs. Shantrell Marie Jones

Sheldon Ozzie Atwood Parks vs. Jasmine Tahira Parks

Brandon Ramus vs. Amanda Ramus

Peggy Joan Adams vs. Bryan Lewis Adams

Lauren Ashley Montoya vs. Sarah Ruth Wylie

Tobias Lynn Garza vs. Anna Garza

Taylor Leigh Snow vs. Travis Charles Albun Snow

Marriages

Charles Ashley Watkins and Sage Ann Jones

Symphonie Monet Grier and Dylan Damon Stokes

Holly Grace Dinsmore and Ronald Spencer Hall Jr.

Shelton Donnell Hendley and Elnora Comonia Johns

Taylor Allen Rolls and Pagan Glendys Negron

Stephanie Marie Andrews and Shane Adam Lucas

Eric Keith Douse and Ritchell Gayatao Douse

Nicolas Antonio Oaxaca and Destiny Marie Zvala

Quindrekis Dawayne Perrien and Vanessa Azuka Okolo

Matthew Dale Rader and Catherine Louise Bellar

Fernando Eduardo Cedeno and Dilenia Perakta

Eric James Mann and Kelsey Layne Morgan

Isabell Michelle Griffith and Jeffrey Joseph Humblet

Jayci Paige Denio and Samuel Prentice Stroder

Shawnquility Monique Albright and Wesley Arthur McKinney

Trey Weldon Collier and Jessica Michelle LaRue-Mungia

Juliana Layloni Henry and Enrique Xavier Walker

Joe Anthony Rangel and Veiitlalin Hernandez Perez

Juan Arenas Jr. and Courtney Kay Sheltley

Richard Douglas Shauer and Stefany M. Villanueva-Lupercio

Presley Nicole Deaver and Darrick Lee Villalobos Jr.

Ayana Kahemba Qadir and Marshall S. Brown

Deontae Chrisaun Thomas and Aubre Ann Paige Davis

Mauricio Fabian Basantes and Issis Rivera Robinson

Michael Allan Howley and Elisabeth Maria Danemarks

Brandon B. Stokes and Tasi Emilen Alailesulu

Makayla Renea Warren and Tyrese Jamal Coleman

Madison Kate Wright and James Donald Applegate

Brandon Anthony Taylor-Rios and Katherine Nicole Seiler

Devin Kain Jackson and Kayle Marie Elizabeth Burt

Jeffery Lancelot McCain and Scarlett Page Rivers

Jack Ryan Baker and Sara Elena Tatum

Paige Elizabeth Hitt and Rustin Gray Mikeska

Eugene Sonny Brownlove III and Julia Denise Williams

Shelly Gaas Reese and David Lopez Jr.

Alexander Joseph Fresccatore and Ashley Marie Lowden

Natalie Ayumi Waterman and Joseph Eric Cordova

Joshua David Horton and Andrea Nicole Kauitzsch

James Glen Elkins and Tootie Marie Wingo

Alma Delia Rodea Rodriguez and Jose Angel Espinosa

Henry Alan Felchow and Diana Arias

Resto Marangelly Ruiz and Jenifer Alee Rosales

Shelby Kaay Perlich and Christopher Antonio Garayua

Charles Devan Frensley and Precious Dixon

Jose Alexis Vega Vidro and Siwaree Amornsupparat

Kattiana Denise Staten and Dominique Antrell Bowles

Kelani Rochella Austin an Martavion D. Staff

Victor Josue Kuilan Zambrana and Samari Cabrera Gonzalez

Bruce Post Cotharn and Ginger Renee Elliott

Marc Austin Sheppard and Elizabeth Ann Spencer

Rendon Osbaldo Gonzalez an Johnatten Nathanael Wallace

Kericia Haynes and DeOn Gilliam

Castro Yonattan Herrera and Gaona Diana Laura Diaz

Thomas Joseph Herbert and Ryana Reneta McIe

Caroline Marie Wyma and Zachary David Bloomfeild

Arbnora Delolli and Kevin Mitchell Krueger

Richard Dannon Knepp and Sarah Mae Worley

Cameron Joshua Mann and Craig Bennett Chamberlain

Roy Boatwright III and Sharon Lee Smith

Chris Behrns Swanzy and Darlene M. Copeland

Jasmine Shontae Knox and Keena Amin Harris

Janice Marette Rolls and Robert Earl Henderson

Arthea Kristi Cotton and Jose Manuel Soto

Aurora Cree Dunn and Sheena Nicole Hill

Luis Enrique Diaz and Victoria Renee Gonzalez

Darren Alvaro Maye and Yasmeen Deandrea Green

Jacob Lee Cagle and Mary Crystal Lowe

Joseph Robert Yadouga Jr. and Jill Lynn Virdell

Marquis Derand Ramsey and Alma Elena Shull

Waldemar A. Cruz and Melanie Perez

Stacy M Brown and LaToya M. Harris

Lillian Rayne Jastrzebski and Wyatt Donald Tilton

Richard Kenneth Varner and Cherelyn Varner

Esai Covarrubias and Celine Susana Flores-Morales

Nunez Dahiana Urena and Austin Jamal Smith

William Thomas Balzen and English Nina Maldonado

Ethan Tyler Fiebig and Ariel Katherine Harrison

Joseph Sefo Logoleo and Melinda Marie Moya-Williams

Clyde Cowles Hibbeler and Susan Belle Miller

Juan Nativivad Jiminez and Samantha Blair Bruce

Jamie Phillips and Adbeel Emiliano

Michael Frederick Martin and Kaitlyn Ann Cobb

Amber Leeann Walker and Jeram Rene Martinez-Suarez

James Howard Owens and Tvonne Renee Jenkins

Carmen Elena Williams and Charles Gomez Chappell

Danesha Sharee Parker and Dewaun Monte Jones Jr.

Teresa Yvette Walker and Leroy Carter Jr.