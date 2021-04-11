Criminal dispositions
Daniel Jarrod Adams, Temple, making a terroristic threat causing fear
Savannah Morgan Allowitz , Provo, Utah, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Mark Anthony Ballou Jr., Austin, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
April Renee Beck, Temple, criminal trespass
Cody Joe Blair, Gatesville, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Cody Joe Blair, Gatesville, deadly conduct
George Branch, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Clifton Marcquiese Brooks, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Keith Marvell Brown III, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Melvin Ray Brown, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Paul Anthony Burton, Salado, violating a bond or protective order
Shanique Sadae Butler, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Dexter Tongwon Calloway, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Rafael Davila, Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, reckless driving
Derek Wayne Dawson, Copperas Cove, driving with license invalid with previous convictions
Daniel J. Didonato , Abilene, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750
Stanley Ricardo Dozier, Temple, criminal trespass
Lexi Anquinette Flowers, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Robert Ward Fulmer, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Liliana Garcia, Temple, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Melissa Gonzalez, Balch Springs, failure to appear in court
Melissa Gonzalez, Balch Springs, speeding
Corraine Denise Harris, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Jesse Hegedio Jr., Temple, violating a bond or protective order
Bradley Dewayne Henley, Round Rock, theft of services greater than or equal to $100-$750
Francisco Javier Hernandez, Temple, making a terroristic threat against a family or household member
Victoria Lynn Hernandez, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Clifford Dwight Hopwood, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Kirby James Janousek , Granger, driving while intoxicated
Patricia Johnson, Harker Heights, disorderly conduct-discharge
Cameron Osbourne Malik Jones, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Aiden Alan Mackay, Temple, assault causing bodily injury
Marty Shane Mauldin, Killeen, unlawful restraint
Laura Leigh Mitvitnikoff , Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Miguel Montes, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Reyna Morales Aguirre, Belton, driving while intoxicated BAC
Tasha Shelton Morgan, Holland, purchased or furnished alcohol to a minor
Christopher Rennick Morris, Temple, driving while intoxicated
Devonte Moten , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Kaitlyn Ortega, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Reginald S. Rosas, Kosse , criminal mischief less than or equal to $100-$750
Kamar Dashawn Smith, Denton, assault by contact
Angel Soto, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Demitre Montez Thomas II, Killeen, criminal trespass
Déjà Shyanne Turner, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Chardanay Aleah L. Walker, Akron, Ohio, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Divorces
John Prkut Jr. vs. Hope Prkut
Chrishawn Nicole Mimms vs. Tia Nicole Collins
Venus Mischa Corriher vs. Diana Lynn Daniels Corrihers
Osi Travis Slaten Jr. vs. Kristy Ann Slaten
John Lawrence Malveaux Jr. vs. Cherlina Trense Malveaux
Mark Wade Vejar vs. Lacey Vejar
Timothy Erl Jones vs. Tiawana Dacha McCall-Jones
Theresa Mary Ousley vs. Gerald James Clement JR.
Cecaria Monisha Coffee vs. Devonte Deshun Coffee
Manuel L. Osada vs. Melissa I. Osada
Carlos Dale Gentry vs. Denisha Geri Pangelinan -Roberts
Harold Maurice Hunter III vs. Daisy Marie Hunter
Ireona Alize Perez vs. Francisco Ricardo Perez
Monica SAmate vs. Travis Samate
Bryant Tekele McLean vs. Sherene Brown-McLean
Leah Fuller vs. William Allen Fuller
Vonda Shauna-Lea Carpender vs. Steven Glen Carpenter
Robbie Nett Moore vs. Byron Keith Moore
Joyce Tye vs. Roy Tye
Brianna Nicole McCarthy vs. Trevor Allen McCarthy
Daniel Suarez Ramirez vs. Heisha Mary Arrollo Fuentes
Mary Jo Wilson vs. Richard Guy Wilson
Sonia Valdez Tobias vs. Angelica Maria Tobias
Sarah Irene Cruz vs. Hector Ricardo Cruz
Hope Williams Cooke vs. Ronald Mark Cooke
Shonnica Chenese Vinziant vs. Victor Bernard Vinziant
Heidi Nadraka Parkes vs. Keith Carlton Dow
Macayla Nichole Korf vs. Christopher Ryan Korf
Tauri Bilal Moore vs. Tori Lynell Moore
Raquel Andres Luna Gates vs. Justin Anthony Gates
Alicia Maria Pearish vs. Dreyan U. Marcus Webb
Charles Brandon Dyess vs. Samantha Ann Adelman
Joel Juspheki Holston vs. Tanya Levette Holston
Gabrielle Deneen Hill vs. Centeria Dechae Fletcher
Tasheka Shenqua Satchwell Payne vs. John Edward Payne
Decarlus Jerrell BAannister and Jasmine Tonae Banister
Courtney Ann Parks vs. Andrew Duwayne Parkssss
Regina Latrell Grant vs. Terrance Anthony Lampley
Samantha Nicol Sunthonlap-Schieber vs. Jeffrey Edwin Schieber
Sarah Nicole Gutierrez vs. Corey K. Gutierrez-Beal
Nicole Kayanna Perla vs. Andrew Joseph Perla
Joshua Daniel Loera vs. Randy Alexandra Anderson
Tara Leigh Quinones vs. Concepcion Quinones
Olalekan Ojo Owolabi vs. Ankea Donne Lanier
Rebekah H. Flores vs. Mario Flores
Tatiana Chavez vs. Matthew Jacob Cottle
Ruth Ivelisse Baron vs. Carlos Arturo Baron Bernal
Marriage licenses
John Wesley Hinkle and Melissa Deann Taylor
Carmella Joy Miller and Ricky Kim Martin
Kendrick Lenier Lofton Jr. and Kaeli Rayann Baber
Brenda Elizabeth Rodriguez and Orlanda Garza
James Robin Darrow and Julie Kei Horst
James Michael Jones IV and Tamera Nicole Thomas
Jada Nichole Outcalt and Bryce Nicholas Thompson
Bryn Kelly Webster and Daniel Adam Ruff
Erika Leigh Fought and Brent Zachary Moore
Robert Garrett Curry and Katelyn Nicole Hunt
Jonathan Peter Moore and Natasia Rene Mitchell
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Reed and George Taylor McKnight
Johnathan Paul McKeever and Pamela Louise Zipp
Donnie Nathaniel Blanding Jr. and Anocha Pulsawat
Andrew John Kiser and Noelle Dawn Sandiford
Rita Jullene Santiago and Chaston Jovon Williams
Kenya- Necole Allison Solloso and Erin James Robert Graupe
Taylor Kiana Endres and Benjamin William Lalor
Angela Lea Lewis and Altaro Robinson Jr.
Alyssa Pena and David Lawrence Seilhamer
Ryan Ethan Lorenzo Yamah and Cheris Ann Chanue Smith
Christopher John Lauer and Melody Louise Somerville
Crystal Lynn Solak and Ellias Malachi Palm
David Michael Lopez and Laura Maria Martinez
Irvin Neil Diaz and Larisa Danielle King
Marcos Santana De Melo and Bernadet Padua Torres
Falan Donna-Beth Freeman and Christian Edward Fanning
Trenton David Ingram and Ariana Jade McMaster
Tinette Marshae Gray and Markel Dominique Finley Tavante
Craig Allan Vanke and Janet Catherine Tippins
Toby Isiah Madison Jr. and Hailey Michelle Clough
Kameron Brian Wooten and Samantha Michelle Isbell
Ramon Brooks Ramos Sr. and Eleanor Denise Reynolds
Benjamin Maxwell Vanheesch and Leonard De Fortier Smit
John Wesley Hinkle and Mellissa Deann Taylor
Mayeli Angeles Gracia Hernandez and Cole Alexander Monczewski
Kevin James Gilson and Maddison Elizabeth McKinley
Eliezer Quintana-Medina and Roman Zaibet Torres
Miranda Renee Cason and Darryl Francis Bethea
Emmanuel Obed Towouh and Welemator Bush
Kristina Marie Broshears and Dustin Jay Schaeffer
Justhin Castro Torres and Carrie Lynn Gomer
Jasmine Shaniece Holmes and Vincent Jay Clark
Russell Jerell Johnson Jr. and Mariah Dawn McCorkle
Cristin Marie Lane and David Matthew Taft
Donovan Gabriel Smith and Jorden Janae Woods
Rainee Danielle Brackett and Alexander Michael Wilkinson
Robert Jerry Cabla and Sylvia Veles
Alicea Luis Orlando Martinez and Joselys Ramirez Soto
Christopher James Wynne and Krystal Kay Vandine
Samanta Andrea Vasquez and Marco Antonio Perez
Tyler Ruben Martinez and Kayla Hope Wynn
Jasmine Celetia Wilson and Kelvin Deshawn WArr
Ronald Lawrence Payne Stefanie Alessandra MS Reyes-Delgado
Stephanie De lo Santos and Christian Joal Perrett
Reece Daniel Watkins and Alleyona Louise Radar
Emily Mackenzie Romero and Ryan Mason Lordemann
Garrett Samuel Gray and Michelle Beth Galli
Angeleka Elizabeth Smith and Randy Paul Henderson
Jason Neal Amescua and Shana Renea Henderson
Stephanie Lee Krupp and Michael Christian-Xavier Thomas
Angela Dee Partridge and Phillilp Lee Taylor
Sonja Ellen Larson and Andrew Marcus Andrusko
Alexander Aaron Hall and Josale Marie Dunstan
Alex Jonathan Oliveras and Nina Cheynne Enea
Khon Siu and Y Huyen Kdam
Reupena Lupelake Togiai and Linda Delgado Bosquez
Kelly Ann Cuen and Anthony Michael Ramires
Allie Elizabeth Long and Ian Andrew Powers
Michael Logan Hutto and Charity Renee Trevino
Kylie Morgan Dorenkemper and Nichole Cidny Roedel
Kimberly Ann Marin and Robert Michael Marin
Eric Javon James and Cheyenne Aspen Sturlaugson
Raymmond Cadena and Maribel Esqueda
Emanuel Lamont Lamar Kizer and Monique Rosemary Garlick
Brittany Michelle Ellis and Cory Stephen Lopez
Alexander Lupe Villa and Veronica Kay Lindsey
Deirdre Kinzi Museve and Benson Kinyua Mburu
Kathleen Marie Cylkowski and Joshua Allyn Whitton
Josiah Nicholas Quinton and Waewwan Sangsavang
Kevin Christioher Garde and April Elizabeth Willimas
Antonio Martinez Cantu and Paula Rios Abarca
Hannah Elizabeth Farias and Timothy Lamont Smith Jr.
Caleb Jordan Davis and Jentry Ann Vaughan
Sommer Nekole Enriquez and Johnny Joe Rios Jr.
Jacqueline Denise Roe and Joan Mariea McCants
Cherica Ryessa Pier and Ricky Banks
Leah Ann-Marie Evans and Dewey Lewis Lee
Peter Domenic Keeley and Deanna Nicole Hougen
Richard Makori Mangongo and Sonia Akumu
Jacob Jordan Lynn and Heather Lee Rhoulhac
Ta’Roryia Demitris Purnell and Tavin Le Marcus Britten
Cassie Arianna Reyher and Deanna Graciela Aguilar
Donna Lee Mills and Brandon Oliver Spann
Jodi Marissa Daniels and Cedric Bennett Blake Jr.
Paula Jo Stanford and Lewis Edward Blackwood
Brenda Annette Rogers and Kymbol David Smith