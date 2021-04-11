Criminal dispositions

Daniel Jarrod Adams, Temple, making a terroristic threat causing fear

Savannah Morgan Allowitz , Provo, Utah, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Mark Anthony Ballou Jr., Austin, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

April Renee Beck, Temple, criminal trespass

Cody Joe Blair, Gatesville, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Cody Joe Blair, Gatesville, deadly conduct

George Branch, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Clifton Marcquiese Brooks, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Keith Marvell Brown III, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Melvin Ray Brown, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Paul Anthony Burton, Salado, violating a bond or protective order

Shanique Sadae Butler, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Dexter Tongwon Calloway, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Rafael Davila, Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, reckless driving

Derek Wayne Dawson, Copperas Cove, driving with license invalid with previous convictions

Daniel J. Didonato , Abilene, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Stanley Ricardo Dozier, Temple, criminal trespass

Lexi Anquinette Flowers, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Robert Ward Fulmer, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Liliana Garcia, Temple, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Melissa Gonzalez, Balch Springs, failure to appear in court

Melissa Gonzalez, Balch Springs, speeding

Corraine Denise Harris, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Jesse Hegedio Jr., Temple, violating a bond or protective order

Bradley Dewayne Henley, Round Rock, theft of services greater than or equal to $100-$750

Francisco Javier Hernandez, Temple, making a terroristic threat against a family or household member

Victoria Lynn Hernandez, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Clifford Dwight Hopwood, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Kirby James Janousek , Granger, driving while intoxicated

Patricia Johnson, Harker Heights, disorderly conduct-discharge

Cameron Osbourne Malik Jones, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Aiden Alan Mackay, Temple, assault causing bodily injury

Marty Shane Mauldin, Killeen, unlawful restraint

Laura Leigh Mitvitnikoff , Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Miguel Montes, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Reyna Morales Aguirre, Belton, driving while intoxicated BAC

Tasha Shelton Morgan, Holland, purchased or furnished alcohol to a minor

Christopher Rennick Morris, Temple, driving while intoxicated

Devonte Moten , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Kaitlyn Ortega, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Reginald S. Rosas, Kosse , criminal mischief less than or equal to $100-$750

Kamar Dashawn Smith, Denton, assault by contact

Angel Soto, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Demitre Montez Thomas II, Killeen, criminal trespass

Déjà Shyanne Turner, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Chardanay Aleah L. Walker, Akron, Ohio, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Divorces

John Prkut Jr. vs. Hope Prkut

Chrishawn Nicole Mimms vs. Tia Nicole Collins

Venus Mischa Corriher vs. Diana Lynn Daniels Corrihers

Osi Travis Slaten Jr. vs. Kristy Ann Slaten

John Lawrence Malveaux Jr. vs. Cherlina Trense Malveaux

Mark Wade Vejar vs. Lacey Vejar

Timothy Erl Jones vs. Tiawana Dacha McCall-Jones

Theresa Mary Ousley vs. Gerald James Clement JR.

Cecaria Monisha Coffee vs. Devonte Deshun Coffee

Manuel L. Osada vs. Melissa I. Osada

Carlos Dale Gentry vs. Denisha Geri Pangelinan -Roberts

Harold Maurice Hunter III vs. Daisy Marie Hunter

Ireona Alize Perez vs. Francisco Ricardo Perez

Monica SAmate vs. Travis Samate

Bryant Tekele McLean vs. Sherene Brown-McLean

Leah Fuller vs. William Allen Fuller

Vonda Shauna-Lea Carpender vs. Steven Glen Carpenter

Robbie Nett Moore vs. Byron Keith Moore

Joyce Tye vs. Roy Tye

Brianna Nicole McCarthy vs. Trevor Allen McCarthy

Daniel Suarez Ramirez vs. Heisha Mary Arrollo Fuentes

Mary Jo Wilson vs. Richard Guy Wilson

Sonia Valdez Tobias vs. Angelica Maria Tobias

Sarah Irene Cruz vs. Hector Ricardo Cruz

Hope Williams Cooke vs. Ronald Mark Cooke

Shonnica Chenese Vinziant vs. Victor Bernard Vinziant

Heidi Nadraka Parkes vs. Keith Carlton Dow

Macayla Nichole Korf vs. Christopher Ryan Korf

Tauri Bilal Moore vs. Tori Lynell Moore

Raquel Andres Luna Gates vs. Justin Anthony Gates

Alicia Maria Pearish vs. Dreyan U. Marcus Webb

Charles Brandon Dyess vs. Samantha Ann Adelman

Joel Juspheki Holston vs. Tanya Levette Holston

Gabrielle Deneen Hill vs. Centeria Dechae Fletcher

Tasheka Shenqua Satchwell Payne vs. John Edward Payne

Decarlus Jerrell BAannister and Jasmine Tonae Banister

Courtney Ann Parks vs. Andrew Duwayne Parkssss

Regina Latrell Grant vs. Terrance Anthony Lampley

Samantha Nicol Sunthonlap-Schieber vs. Jeffrey Edwin Schieber

Sarah Nicole Gutierrez vs. Corey K. Gutierrez-Beal

Nicole Kayanna Perla vs. Andrew Joseph Perla

Joshua Daniel Loera vs. Randy Alexandra Anderson

Tara Leigh Quinones vs. Concepcion Quinones

Olalekan Ojo Owolabi vs. Ankea Donne Lanier

Rebekah H. Flores vs. Mario Flores

Tatiana Chavez vs. Matthew Jacob Cottle

Ruth Ivelisse Baron vs. Carlos Arturo Baron Bernal

Marriage licenses

John Wesley Hinkle and Melissa Deann Taylor

Carmella Joy Miller and Ricky Kim Martin

Kendrick Lenier Lofton Jr. and Kaeli Rayann Baber

Brenda Elizabeth Rodriguez and Orlanda Garza

James Robin Darrow and Julie Kei Horst

James Michael Jones IV and Tamera Nicole Thomas

Jada Nichole Outcalt and Bryce Nicholas Thompson

Bryn Kelly Webster and Daniel Adam Ruff

Erika Leigh Fought and Brent Zachary Moore

Robert Garrett Curry and Katelyn Nicole Hunt

Jonathan Peter Moore and Natasia Rene Mitchell

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Reed and George Taylor McKnight

Johnathan Paul McKeever and Pamela Louise Zipp

Donnie Nathaniel Blanding Jr. and Anocha Pulsawat

Andrew John Kiser and Noelle Dawn Sandiford

Rita Jullene Santiago and Chaston Jovon Williams

Kenya- Necole Allison Solloso and Erin James Robert Graupe

Taylor Kiana Endres and Benjamin William Lalor

Angela Lea Lewis and Altaro Robinson Jr.

Alyssa Pena and David Lawrence Seilhamer

Ryan Ethan Lorenzo Yamah and Cheris Ann Chanue Smith

Christopher John Lauer and Melody Louise Somerville

Crystal Lynn Solak and Ellias Malachi Palm

David Michael Lopez and Laura Maria Martinez

Irvin Neil Diaz and Larisa Danielle King

Marcos Santana De Melo and Bernadet Padua Torres

Falan Donna-Beth Freeman and Christian Edward Fanning

Trenton David Ingram and Ariana Jade McMaster

Tinette Marshae Gray and Markel Dominique Finley Tavante

Craig Allan Vanke and Janet Catherine Tippins

Toby Isiah Madison Jr. and Hailey Michelle Clough

Kameron Brian Wooten and Samantha Michelle Isbell

Ramon Brooks Ramos Sr. and Eleanor Denise Reynolds

Benjamin Maxwell Vanheesch and Leonard De Fortier Smit

John Wesley Hinkle and Mellissa Deann Taylor

Mayeli Angeles Gracia Hernandez and Cole Alexander Monczewski

Kevin James Gilson and Maddison Elizabeth McKinley

Eliezer Quintana-Medina and Roman Zaibet Torres

Miranda Renee Cason and Darryl Francis Bethea

Emmanuel Obed Towouh and Welemator Bush

Kristina Marie Broshears and Dustin Jay Schaeffer

Justhin Castro Torres and Carrie Lynn Gomer

Jasmine Shaniece Holmes and Vincent Jay Clark

Russell Jerell Johnson Jr. and Mariah Dawn McCorkle

Cristin Marie Lane and David Matthew Taft

Donovan Gabriel Smith and Jorden Janae Woods

Rainee Danielle Brackett and Alexander Michael Wilkinson

Robert Jerry Cabla and Sylvia Veles

Alicea Luis Orlando Martinez and Joselys Ramirez Soto

Christopher James Wynne and Krystal Kay Vandine

Samanta Andrea Vasquez and Marco Antonio Perez

Tyler Ruben Martinez and Kayla Hope Wynn

Jasmine Celetia Wilson and Kelvin Deshawn WArr

Ronald Lawrence Payne Stefanie Alessandra MS Reyes-Delgado

Stephanie De lo Santos and Christian Joal Perrett

Reece Daniel Watkins and Alleyona Louise Radar

Emily Mackenzie Romero and Ryan Mason Lordemann

Garrett Samuel Gray and Michelle Beth Galli

Angeleka Elizabeth Smith and Randy Paul Henderson

Jason Neal Amescua and Shana Renea Henderson

Stephanie Lee Krupp and Michael Christian-Xavier Thomas

Angela Dee Partridge and Phillilp Lee Taylor

Sonja Ellen Larson and Andrew Marcus Andrusko

Alexander Aaron Hall and Josale Marie Dunstan

Alex Jonathan Oliveras and Nina Cheynne Enea

Khon Siu and Y Huyen Kdam

Reupena Lupelake Togiai and Linda Delgado Bosquez

Kelly Ann Cuen and Anthony Michael Ramires

Allie Elizabeth Long and Ian Andrew Powers

Michael Logan Hutto and Charity Renee Trevino

Kylie Morgan Dorenkemper and Nichole Cidny Roedel

Kimberly Ann Marin and Robert Michael Marin

Eric Javon James and Cheyenne Aspen Sturlaugson

Raymmond Cadena and Maribel Esqueda

Emanuel Lamont Lamar Kizer and Monique Rosemary Garlick

Brittany Michelle Ellis and Cory Stephen Lopez

Alexander Lupe Villa and Veronica Kay Lindsey

Deirdre Kinzi Museve and Benson Kinyua Mburu

Kathleen Marie Cylkowski and Joshua Allyn Whitton

Josiah Nicholas Quinton and Waewwan Sangsavang

Kevin Christioher Garde and April Elizabeth Willimas

Antonio Martinez Cantu and Paula Rios Abarca

Hannah Elizabeth Farias and Timothy Lamont Smith Jr.

Caleb Jordan Davis and Jentry Ann Vaughan

Sommer Nekole Enriquez and Johnny Joe Rios Jr.

Jacqueline Denise Roe and Joan Mariea McCants

Cherica Ryessa Pier and Ricky Banks

Leah Ann-Marie Evans and Dewey Lewis Lee

Peter Domenic Keeley and Deanna Nicole Hougen

Richard Makori Mangongo and Sonia Akumu

Jacob Jordan Lynn and Heather Lee Rhoulhac

Ta’Roryia Demitris Purnell and Tavin Le Marcus Britten

Cassie Arianna Reyher and Deanna Graciela Aguilar

Donna Lee Mills and Brandon Oliver Spann

Jodi Marissa Daniels and Cedric Bennett Blake Jr.

Paula Jo Stanford and Lewis Edward Blackwood

Brenda Annette Rogers and Kymbol David Smith