Criminal dispositions
Thaddius Roddrickus Baker Jr., Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug-free zone
Stephanie Marie Barnett, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Rozell Dandre Barrow, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Zachary Martin Beauchamp, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
John Charles Brady Jr., Belton, displaying a fictitious motor vehicle sticker
Omari Osei Bratwaite, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug-free zone
Jamii Deronica Brown, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Dolores Carmona, Dallas, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Jon Allen Chapman, Killeen, harassment-repeated electronic
Gerald Sean Coleman, Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Mary A. Cummings, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Zaveon Hakhem Cummings, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Steven Stefan Dees, Temple, two counts of burglary of vehicle
Steven Stefan Dees, Temple, criminal trespass
Monaee Angelique Ellis, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
John David Ferguson, Temple, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Adam Flores, Little Rock, Ark., driving while intoxicated
Frank Fraga Jr., Temple, terroristic threat of family or household member
Amanda Fae Godwin-Icmat, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Luis Gonzalez-Trujil, Belton, failure to perform duty upon striking a fixture or highway lamppost
Wade Keith Hall, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Jannifer Aliesa Hargrove, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Isis Monique HIllard, Brooklyn N.Y., driving while intoxicated BAC
Angelica Jackson, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Xavier Jeremiah Keaton, Killeen, possession of a dangerous drug
Crystal Erin Leon, Temple, possession of a dangerous drug
Nathanial Wayne Lewis, Temple, speeding
Edgar Liceaa, Kennadele, driving while intoxicated
Jaquan Montez Lofton, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Jaquan Montez Lofton, Killeen, evading arrest, search or transport
Markendy Louis, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
John Richard Loza, San Angelo, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Pablo Morales, Salado, false statement for property
Pablo Morales, Salado, theft of services greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Christian Tyree Parks, Del Valle, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Ruben Dewayne Peoples, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Armando Perez, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Willie James Pierce Jr., Temple, forgery-to defraud or harm
Deric Alexander Robertson, Killeen, resisting arrest, search or transport
Nosario Rodriguez, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Brett Phillips Rogers, Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Robert Scott Schmitz Jr., Temple, driving while intoxicated
Khadijah Naeeman Nafessa Shabazz, Round Rock, theft of services greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Kayla Elizabeth Taylor, Round Rock, reckless driving
Darin Christian Thompson, Austin, driving while intoxicated
Matthew Dewayne Vicker, Temple, driving while intoxicated BAC
Gonzalo Villanueva, Belton, assault causing bodily injury
Nydene Shantral Walls, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Jessie Oneal Womack, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Jennifer Zaldivar, Wylie, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Divorces
Gina Knievel vs. Marc Knievel
Chantria Miller vs. Christopher Lavoster Denton
Christina Irene Field vs. Brian Patrick Field
Jacob Coy Benolken vs. Hayley Nickole Benolken
Christina Schoeffler vs. Marcus Schoeffler
Twan L. Crankfield vs. Jacqueline Marrero Rivera
Gen Nam Mui vs. Melissa Alice Mui
Todd Alan Bass vs. Melinda Marie Bass
Medelin Ocasio vs. Antonio L. Nevarez
Shemika La’Sha Harris vs. Ghalee Karim Harris Sr.
Irene Garza vs. Mario Garzamunoz
Vendetta Denise Gibson vs. Brandon Shante Gibson Sr.
Euroy Samuel Smith vs. Hannah Rose Smith
Katherine Diane Bailey vs. Clarence Elmer Bailey
Kenneth Washington vs. Brittney Janeese Bryant
Victoria Coleman vs. Sedric Anthony Holland Jr.
Patrick Craven vs. Mya Davis
Tony Cellini vs. Angela Rutledge
Amber Rose Kriewaldt vs. Olivia Renee Mendoza
Jasmine Ka’Ryn Jones vs. Antonio Kilbraltrar Jones
Karina Morales vs. Matthew Vance Adkins
Adelina Marie Kennedy vs. Scott Matthew Kenedy
Hassan Rizwan vs. Cheayanne Tapanga Lyles
Joe R. Vargas vs. Angelita A. Vargas
Deseree Christine Manfre vs. Christian Ceja
Verna’ L. Lemus vs. Shane B. Lemus
Sarani Alishia Stroh vs. Elijah Clay Stroh
Ryan Majewski vs. Tyler Deweerd
Ronnie Rico Mase vs. Karen Joselyn Rosales
Kristine Michell Lathan-Teichelman vs. Trevor Alan Cortez
Julius Jawara Spencer vs. Kila Manette Spencer
Orlanda Jose Pereyra Hernandez vs. Nikauly Alina Mendoza Ramirez
Déjà Sheree Wilson vs. Renondo Jamar Wilson
Karen McKenzie Taylor vs. James Albert Taylor
Aundrea Smith vs. Lance Pierce Smith
Samantha Hernandez vs. Danielle Renee Wood-Hernandez
Joselyn Alejandra Espinoza vs. Christian Zendejas
Lafayette Morris vs. Stefani Blackburn
Tonya Pilgrim vs. Thomas S. Pilgrim
Melissa Amber Barnhouse vs. Timothy Michael Barnhouse
Donna Keonte Jenkins vs. Miguel Rashad Marshall
De’Ja Rochelle Robinson vs. Corvail Cortez Robinson
Thi Thuy Trang Phan vs. Jason Tri Do
Patrick Niyibizi vs. Lakacia S. Niyibizi
Kristin Elaine Collins vs. Cody Allan Collins
Gemini Marie Fisher vs. Douglas Eugene Fisher
Marriages
Tremaine Johnson and Deja Sheree Wilson
Dametria Tarese Hanner and Ahmed Shahnewaz Chowdhury
Ranyel Janae Hernandez and Lakeshia Shantae Young
Mckayla Liset Martinez and Justin Ray Perez
Davis Gyamfi Adu and Emmanuella Adu-Gyamfi
Joshua Cameron Woodall and Paige Nicole Connelly
Maikai Noah Misajon and Jalynn Noel Hanshaw
Ashley Renee Herzog and Travis Allen Brown
Ramon Delano Bailey and Shaniqua Natalya Luke
Alexandra Elizabeth Santos and Jordan Craig Shrum
Isaiah Noel Butler and Alondra Sofia Nevarez Ocasio
Robert Deon Morgan Jr. and Victoria Marie Williams
Blake Lindsay Crocket and Faith Evangeline Perry
Jeremy Anthony Gleason and Alyssa Ann Garcia
Brianna Jada Berry and Germar DeSean Hill-McFadden
Gabriela Marie Del Valle and Adrian Antonio Rodriguez
Mateo Bravo and Keesha Nicole Holcomb
Cinda Maureen Rendueles and Nicholas Alan Eads
James Hunter Bradford and Sidney Ann Bunnell
Tamera Nicole Glover and Diara Taneria Conrad
Matthew Edward Randol and Kimberly Daisyria Valmores
Corey Alexander Dorsey and Alleysa K. Allen
Jarrett M. Kelly and Ashley Jeanneen Ayala
Abigail Lauren Rowe and Justin David Krieg
Stacy Marie Weaver and George Nathan Moore
Marisa Annette Siprian and Cody Allen Caswell
Kendon C. King and Jacqueline Monroe Williams
Krystal Wyome Velez Rodriguez and Erick Miguel Gonzalez De Jesus
Caden Jay Raffenberger and Haley Elizabeth Cole
Joshua Nathaniel Putman and Ktherine Marie Putman
John Christopher Christmas Jr. and Nia Ly’Asia Locke
Ashlye Michelle Osbourn and Justin Wayne Hirsch
Angela Beth Cox and Burton William-Rawson Goen
Pyong Hyong Min and Je Hyun Nam
Kiersten Michelle Brooks and Taylor May Goins
Darrian Camille Dupree and Cornelius De’Vontae Donald
Raymond Sellers and Kimberly Ming
Jania Hernandez Rodriguez and Harold Ivan Algarin Maldonado
Renee Michele Nash and Lathan Lamar Moore
McKenzie Nycole Mabee and John Eric Newman Jr.
Alexandra Louise DeJong and Nicholas Paul Carlson
GeorgieAnna Marie Younce and David Abilez Jr.
India Alexis James and Alfonso Zepeda Jr.
Clayton Todd Phillips and Kristin Michelle Coffield
Grace Patricia Von Hindenfalken and Michael Shane Raney
Lahi Olare Waju Aduni Artis Sofiyath and Terri Allen Green
Frankie Mariah Escovedo and Edward John Lopez
Sonia Ivette Torres Colon and Julio Ruben Ayala Cintron
Catherine Noel Daddato and Montana Blake Branscum
Audrey Belle Walsh and Danielio Samarkie Akeem Davis
Roshad Anthony Johnson and Alexis Brianna Thomas
Joshua Douglas Massey and Dakota Clair Fleming
Raven Denise Evans and Demaurio Jovan Williams
Dorcas Gonzalez-Otero and Jorge Luis Pacheco Arroyo
Michelle Annie Elizabeth Davis and Cyan Mana Lockhart
Carson Leon Cureton and Fannie Lee Moss
Branden Marcus Bringhurst and Charlotte Lee Cassell
Tiffany Lynnae Story and Alek Antoine Baker
Rosemarie Francis Abad Zacarias and Destiny Rose Castro
Karitavius Deondre Gamble and Melaysia Tate Moore
Ryan Seyler Brennan and Amy Nichole Loughran
Timothy Josiah Crawford and Jenny Kate Ringler
Ansley Katherine Davis and Kyndall Lamar Gates
Robert Hudson Holguin and Lauren Elisabeth Runnels
Tabitha Dawn Marie Lilla-Blackwell and Morgan Ray DesOrmeaux