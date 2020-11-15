Criminal dispositions

Thaddius Roddrickus Baker Jr., Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug-free zone

Stephanie Marie Barnett, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Rozell Dandre Barrow, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Zachary Martin Beauchamp, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

John Charles Brady Jr., Belton, displaying a fictitious motor vehicle sticker

Omari Osei Bratwaite, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug-free zone

Jamii Deronica Brown, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Dolores Carmona, Dallas, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Jon Allen Chapman, Killeen, harassment-repeated electronic

Gerald Sean Coleman, Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Mary A. Cummings, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Zaveon Hakhem Cummings, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Steven Stefan Dees, Temple, two counts of burglary of vehicle

Steven Stefan Dees, Temple, criminal trespass

Monaee Angelique Ellis, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

John David Ferguson, Temple, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Adam Flores, Little Rock, Ark., driving while intoxicated

Frank Fraga Jr., Temple, terroristic threat of family or household member

Amanda Fae Godwin-Icmat, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Luis Gonzalez-Trujil, Belton, failure to perform duty upon striking a fixture or highway lamppost

Wade Keith Hall, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Jannifer Aliesa Hargrove, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Isis Monique HIllard, Brooklyn N.Y., driving while intoxicated BAC

Angelica Jackson, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Xavier Jeremiah Keaton, Killeen, possession of a dangerous drug

Crystal Erin Leon, Temple, possession of a dangerous drug

Nathanial Wayne Lewis, Temple, speeding

Edgar Liceaa, Kennadele, driving while intoxicated

Jaquan Montez Lofton, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Jaquan Montez Lofton, Killeen, evading arrest, search or transport

Markendy Louis, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd

John Richard Loza, San Angelo, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Pablo Morales, Salado, false statement for property

Pablo Morales, Salado, theft of services greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Christian Tyree Parks, Del Valle, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Ruben Dewayne Peoples, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Armando Perez, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Willie James Pierce Jr., Temple, forgery-to defraud or harm

Deric Alexander Robertson, Killeen, resisting arrest, search or transport

Nosario Rodriguez, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Brett Phillips Rogers, Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Robert Scott Schmitz Jr., Temple, driving while intoxicated

Khadijah Naeeman Nafessa Shabazz, Round Rock, theft of services greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Kayla Elizabeth Taylor, Round Rock, reckless driving

Darin Christian Thompson, Austin, driving while intoxicated

Matthew Dewayne Vicker, Temple, driving while intoxicated BAC

Gonzalo Villanueva, Belton, assault causing bodily injury

Nydene Shantral Walls, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Jessie Oneal Womack, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Jennifer Zaldivar, Wylie, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Divorces

Gina Knievel vs. Marc Knievel

Chantria Miller vs. Christopher Lavoster Denton

Christina Irene Field vs. Brian Patrick Field

Jacob Coy Benolken vs. Hayley Nickole Benolken

Christina Schoeffler vs. Marcus Schoeffler

Twan L. Crankfield vs. Jacqueline Marrero Rivera

Gen Nam Mui vs. Melissa Alice Mui

Todd Alan Bass vs. Melinda Marie Bass

Medelin Ocasio vs. Antonio L. Nevarez

Shemika La’Sha Harris vs. Ghalee Karim Harris Sr.

Irene Garza vs. Mario Garzamunoz

Vendetta Denise Gibson vs. Brandon Shante Gibson Sr.

Euroy Samuel Smith vs. Hannah Rose Smith

Katherine Diane Bailey vs. Clarence Elmer Bailey

Kenneth Washington vs. Brittney Janeese Bryant

Victoria Coleman vs. Sedric Anthony Holland Jr.

Patrick Craven vs. Mya Davis

Tony Cellini vs. Angela Rutledge

Amber Rose Kriewaldt vs. Olivia Renee Mendoza

Jasmine Ka’Ryn Jones vs. Antonio Kilbraltrar Jones

Karina Morales vs. Matthew Vance Adkins

Adelina Marie Kennedy vs. Scott Matthew Kenedy

Hassan Rizwan vs. Cheayanne Tapanga Lyles

Joe R. Vargas vs. Angelita A. Vargas

Deseree Christine Manfre vs. Christian Ceja

Verna’ L. Lemus vs. Shane B. Lemus

Sarani Alishia Stroh vs. Elijah Clay Stroh

Ryan Majewski vs. Tyler Deweerd

Ronnie Rico Mase vs. Karen Joselyn Rosales

Kristine Michell Lathan-Teichelman vs. Trevor Alan Cortez

Julius Jawara Spencer vs. Kila Manette Spencer

Orlanda Jose Pereyra Hernandez vs. Nikauly Alina Mendoza Ramirez

Déjà Sheree Wilson vs. Renondo Jamar Wilson

Karen McKenzie Taylor vs. James Albert Taylor

Aundrea Smith vs. Lance Pierce Smith

Samantha Hernandez vs. Danielle Renee Wood-Hernandez

Joselyn Alejandra Espinoza vs. Christian Zendejas

Lafayette Morris vs. Stefani Blackburn

Tonya Pilgrim vs. Thomas S. Pilgrim

Melissa Amber Barnhouse vs. Timothy Michael Barnhouse

Donna Keonte Jenkins vs. Miguel Rashad Marshall

De’Ja Rochelle Robinson vs. Corvail Cortez Robinson

Thi Thuy Trang Phan vs. Jason Tri Do

Patrick Niyibizi vs. Lakacia S. Niyibizi

Kristin Elaine Collins vs. Cody Allan Collins

Gemini Marie Fisher vs. Douglas Eugene Fisher

Marriages

Tremaine Johnson and Deja Sheree Wilson

Dametria Tarese Hanner and Ahmed Shahnewaz Chowdhury

Ranyel Janae Hernandez and Lakeshia Shantae Young

Mckayla Liset Martinez and Justin Ray Perez

Davis Gyamfi Adu and Emmanuella Adu-Gyamfi

Joshua Cameron Woodall and Paige Nicole Connelly

Maikai Noah Misajon and Jalynn Noel Hanshaw

Ashley Renee Herzog and Travis Allen Brown

Ramon Delano Bailey and Shaniqua Natalya Luke

Alexandra Elizabeth Santos and Jordan Craig Shrum

Isaiah Noel Butler and Alondra Sofia Nevarez Ocasio

Robert Deon Morgan Jr. and Victoria Marie Williams

Blake Lindsay Crocket and Faith Evangeline Perry

Jeremy Anthony Gleason and Alyssa Ann Garcia

Brianna Jada Berry and Germar DeSean Hill-McFadden

Gabriela Marie Del Valle and Adrian Antonio Rodriguez

Mateo Bravo and Keesha Nicole Holcomb

Cinda Maureen Rendueles and Nicholas Alan Eads

James Hunter Bradford and Sidney Ann Bunnell

Tamera Nicole Glover and Diara Taneria Conrad

Matthew Edward Randol and Kimberly Daisyria Valmores

Corey Alexander Dorsey and Alleysa K. Allen

Jarrett M. Kelly and Ashley Jeanneen Ayala

Abigail Lauren Rowe and Justin David Krieg

Stacy Marie Weaver and George Nathan Moore

Marisa Annette Siprian and Cody Allen Caswell

Kendon C. King and Jacqueline Monroe Williams

Krystal Wyome Velez Rodriguez and Erick Miguel Gonzalez De Jesus

Caden Jay Raffenberger and Haley Elizabeth Cole

Joshua Nathaniel Putman and Ktherine Marie Putman

John Christopher Christmas Jr. and Nia Ly’Asia Locke

Ashlye Michelle Osbourn and Justin Wayne Hirsch

Angela Beth Cox and Burton William-Rawson Goen

Pyong Hyong Min and Je Hyun Nam

Kiersten Michelle Brooks and Taylor May Goins

Darrian Camille Dupree and Cornelius De’Vontae Donald

Raymond Sellers and Kimberly Ming

Jania Hernandez Rodriguez and Harold Ivan Algarin Maldonado

Renee Michele Nash and Lathan Lamar Moore

McKenzie Nycole Mabee and John Eric Newman Jr.

Alexandra Louise DeJong and Nicholas Paul Carlson

GeorgieAnna Marie Younce and David Abilez Jr.

India Alexis James and Alfonso Zepeda Jr.

Clayton Todd Phillips and Kristin Michelle Coffield

Grace Patricia Von Hindenfalken and Michael Shane Raney

Lahi Olare Waju Aduni Artis Sofiyath and Terri Allen Green

Frankie Mariah Escovedo and Edward John Lopez

Sonia Ivette Torres Colon and Julio Ruben Ayala Cintron

Catherine Noel Daddato and Montana Blake Branscum

Audrey Belle Walsh and Danielio Samarkie Akeem Davis

Roshad Anthony Johnson and Alexis Brianna Thomas

Joshua Douglas Massey and Dakota Clair Fleming

Raven Denise Evans and Demaurio Jovan Williams

Dorcas Gonzalez-Otero and Jorge Luis Pacheco Arroyo

Michelle Annie Elizabeth Davis and Cyan Mana Lockhart

Carson Leon Cureton and Fannie Lee Moss

Branden Marcus Bringhurst and Charlotte Lee Cassell

Tiffany Lynnae Story and Alek Antoine Baker

Rosemarie Francis Abad Zacarias and Destiny Rose Castro

Karitavius Deondre Gamble and Melaysia Tate Moore

Ryan Seyler Brennan and Amy Nichole Loughran

Timothy Josiah Crawford and Jenny Kate Ringler

Ansley Katherine Davis and Kyndall Lamar Gates

Robert Hudson Holguin and Lauren Elisabeth Runnels

Tabitha Dawn Marie Lilla-Blackwell and Morgan Ray DesOrmeaux