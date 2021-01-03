Criminal dispositions

Kavajanae Blackmon, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Sarah Sophia Bledsoe, Temple, assault causing bodily injury

Kahleema Diajah Bryant, Killeen, failure to identify or giving a false statement

Tyler Hays Chitwood, Fort Worth, driving while intoxicated

Javier Coffia, Belton, driving while intoxicated

Kendrick Antwon Coulter, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Kendrick Antwon Coulter, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Glen Crittendon, Burnet, criminal attempt

Avana Delagarza, Waco, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Latisha Lynette Felix, Copperas Cove, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Terry Ford, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Caneilus Dennard Gilmore, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Armando J.C. Gonzales, Temple, violating a bond or protection order

Christopher Gonzalez, Lewisville, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Andre J. Gooden, Harker Heights, false statement of property

James Jacob Hernandez, Killeen, burglary of a vehicle

Adam Clay Hoover, Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Devin James Hughes, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Justin Humphrey, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Larry Donell Jackson, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Larry Donell Jackson, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Anjelika Kent, Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Ziaria Ariel Lowe, Temple, assault causing bodily injury

Bradford Marsalis, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Timmis Marshall, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug-free zone

John Celestine Natha Maynard, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Mary Helen McCook, Killeen, assault causes bodily injury to a family or household member

Joseph McElroy, Waxahachie, driving while intoxicated BAC

Julio Morales, Waco, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Derrick Dewayne Nash Jr., Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Ashley Dawn Randall, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Ramos Lee Sanders, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Shauntay Marie Tuff, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Marla Kay Whitfield, Temple, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Daniel Richard Williamson, Anniston, Ala., making a terroristic threat causing fear

Divorces

Miranda D. Coleman vs. Marlon Odell Coleman

Gilberto Martinez Jr. vs. Maribel Martinez

Chyenne Nichole Walker vs. Richard Lee Walker Jr.

Abran Joshua Bahn vs. Taylor Christina Billinger

Rosa Linda Gonzalez vs. Mario Aguayo

Renay Nichole Brown vs. Brandon Ahmad Brown

Chad Alan Medford vs. Adela Marie Medford

Marcfugio Jean vs. Colleen Cherubin

Justin Lamar Moore vs. Divia Jasmine Perez

Megan Celestine Medina vs. George Ross Moore

Betsy Alejo Figueroa vs. Tatiana Marrero

Moises Cobian-Diaz vs. Kristy Lynn Nichols

Tyquarius Deshon Johnson vs. Antigone Zhanae Samuel

Angela Sue Jackson vs. Robert Bernard Jackson

Viviane Severe vs. Markus Thomas

Aubrey Nicole Smith vs. Alexander William Light

Trent Nicewarner vs. Ashlynn Tracey Nicewarner

Heather Renee Heilman vs. Trevor Heilman

Madison Roxanne Hamilton vs. Joseph Aarron Jackson

Kevin Lee Rose vs. Tracy Jo Rose

Cordney Steele vs. Tashi Jennings-Steele

Nuchanart Uttho Swayzer vs. Vinai Pornchairungruang

Ashli Sharise Lewis vs. Derrell Lloyd Monegain

Robin Elizabeth Bowers vs. Sherrick Eugene Bowers

Dolores Patricia Costello Arteaga vs. Gavin Christopher Yoshikaw

Angie Gonzalez Novella vs. Cesar A. Mendoza Sifuentes

Amanda Michele Ridella vs. Bryan Marshall Eloy Garcia

Shandra Deante Havis vs. Danuta Cruise Havis

Kerry Lawrence Walker vs. Sharon Denise Walker

Anthony Adelino Dilizia vs. Gregory Steven Smith Jr.

Kimberly Hughling vs. Chance Hughling

Isaac Timmen Buckley vs. Carmeron Michel Driggers

Thanh Huu Nguyen vs. Ngoc Thi Thuy Le

Eric Donovan Robinson vs. Cinnamon Candy Moore

Marriage licenses

Austin Madill Flading and Briana Paige Hrabal

Eduardo Huerta and Fernanda Pescador

Melanie Suzanne Ringstaff and Marshal Lee Pointer

Joshua Francisco Ruiz and John Domanic Scarberry

Marcus Paul Hernandez and Amanda Marie Leija

Hunter Dane Boehler and Shelby Josephine Zipperian

Kali Morgan Miller and Colby Miller

Maximilian Drake Townsend and Dana Chantel Wood

Liliana Inett Silva and Charles Collin Willingham

Joshua Anthony Cordes and Tatiana Marilia Laufer

Caleb Logan Cooper and Andrea Marguerite Murguia

Johnny Pineda and Nancy Jannet Martinez

Travis Lane Froehlich and Carli Elizabeth Holekamp

Patricia Marie Guerrero and Angie Dayhana Velasco

Sierra Lynn Baker and Nicholas Valenti Smith

Shamory Gerard Gipson and Daphne Alisa Ellis

Wayne Gene Strebe and Marion Elisabeth Noble

Arriana Elyse Reyna and Anthony Isaac Ybarbo

Jace Stephen Newell and Annalysia Yanet Pangelinan

Jay M. Brabandt and Mercedes Jean Goza

Ian Patrick Upton and Halli Elizabeth Burkholder

Adela Isabella DeLaLuz Magallanes and Kevin Santiago

Gavin David Chase and Samantha Ruby Garcia

Amber Marie Simmons and Hector Javier Cruz Jr.

Essie B. Taplin Jr. and Chnethic Nicole Smith

Shawn Nicholas Nash and Emily Melinn Katz

Caleb Evan DeLord and Kara Beth Parsons

Shamya Janae Smith and Tynan Alexander Bassett

Angelica Marin and Jorge Silva Rodriguez

LaShayla Chanel’Nicole Rider and Larry Pervin Kidd Jr.

Andrew Dean Paysse and Callie Anne Scheffler

Cody Wayne Shepard and Nicole Marie Reyes

Najalyn Alexis Rodriguez and Thaddeus Tremain Verdejo

Stephen Anthony Ferguson and Brooke Elizabeth Davis

Xavier Marquis Nunez and Maleah Nicole Haugtvedt

Austin Joseph Berg and Sidney Noelle Maggio

Benjamin Friedrich Rush and Angela Jaye Holverson

Kristin Marie Hannibal and Robert Lee Smith Jr.

Seth Edmund Beaudot and Margaret Kelly Comer

Marshall Curtis Edwards and Emily Grace Frazee

Skylark William Grunst and Sunny Rebekah Sisson

Lucas Oceloti Marquez and Caitlyn Eve Moreno

Rosanna Leigh Griffith and Bruce Alexander Wilson

Jaritza Minelys Ramirez and Jacob Francis Kelly

Robert Lancing Davis Jr. and Antonio Rosario Camacho

Aaron Woodall Durham and Kori Elisabeth Ausburn

Ruben Omar Ortega and Cydney Ellen Harlow Wilkerson

William Martinez-Laporte and Gladys Margarita Figueroa

Savannah BAyley Kennedy and Zachary Kyle Kennedy

Abagail Elizabeth Docimo-Ziccardi and Deonte Kalief Greenidge

Jose Antonio Martinez and Miguel Angel Rodriguez

Julianne Elizabeth Steurer and Adam Bradley Schuessler

Devine James Lamar and Alec McCray Cutler

Arlissa Mary West and Arthur Belton Jr.

Curtis Fredrick McAdoo III and Caroline Ann South