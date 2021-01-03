Criminal dispositions
Kavajanae Blackmon, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Sarah Sophia Bledsoe, Temple, assault causing bodily injury
Kahleema Diajah Bryant, Killeen, failure to identify or giving a false statement
Tyler Hays Chitwood, Fort Worth, driving while intoxicated
Javier Coffia, Belton, driving while intoxicated
Kendrick Antwon Coulter, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Kendrick Antwon Coulter, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Glen Crittendon, Burnet, criminal attempt
Avana Delagarza, Waco, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Latisha Lynette Felix, Copperas Cove, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Terry Ford, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Caneilus Dennard Gilmore, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Armando J.C. Gonzales, Temple, violating a bond or protection order
Christopher Gonzalez, Lewisville, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Andre J. Gooden, Harker Heights, false statement of property
James Jacob Hernandez, Killeen, burglary of a vehicle
Adam Clay Hoover, Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Devin James Hughes, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Justin Humphrey, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Larry Donell Jackson, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Larry Donell Jackson, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Anjelika Kent, Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Ziaria Ariel Lowe, Temple, assault causing bodily injury
Bradford Marsalis, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Timmis Marshall, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug-free zone
John Celestine Natha Maynard, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Mary Helen McCook, Killeen, assault causes bodily injury to a family or household member
Joseph McElroy, Waxahachie, driving while intoxicated BAC
Julio Morales, Waco, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Derrick Dewayne Nash Jr., Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Ashley Dawn Randall, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Ramos Lee Sanders, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Shauntay Marie Tuff, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Marla Kay Whitfield, Temple, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Daniel Richard Williamson, Anniston, Ala., making a terroristic threat causing fear
Divorces
Miranda D. Coleman vs. Marlon Odell Coleman
Gilberto Martinez Jr. vs. Maribel Martinez
Chyenne Nichole Walker vs. Richard Lee Walker Jr.
Abran Joshua Bahn vs. Taylor Christina Billinger
Rosa Linda Gonzalez vs. Mario Aguayo
Renay Nichole Brown vs. Brandon Ahmad Brown
Chad Alan Medford vs. Adela Marie Medford
Marcfugio Jean vs. Colleen Cherubin
Justin Lamar Moore vs. Divia Jasmine Perez
Megan Celestine Medina vs. George Ross Moore
Betsy Alejo Figueroa vs. Tatiana Marrero
Moises Cobian-Diaz vs. Kristy Lynn Nichols
Tyquarius Deshon Johnson vs. Antigone Zhanae Samuel
Angela Sue Jackson vs. Robert Bernard Jackson
Viviane Severe vs. Markus Thomas
Aubrey Nicole Smith vs. Alexander William Light
Trent Nicewarner vs. Ashlynn Tracey Nicewarner
Heather Renee Heilman vs. Trevor Heilman
Madison Roxanne Hamilton vs. Joseph Aarron Jackson
Kevin Lee Rose vs. Tracy Jo Rose
Cordney Steele vs. Tashi Jennings-Steele
Nuchanart Uttho Swayzer vs. Vinai Pornchairungruang
Ashli Sharise Lewis vs. Derrell Lloyd Monegain
Robin Elizabeth Bowers vs. Sherrick Eugene Bowers
Dolores Patricia Costello Arteaga vs. Gavin Christopher Yoshikaw
Angie Gonzalez Novella vs. Cesar A. Mendoza Sifuentes
Amanda Michele Ridella vs. Bryan Marshall Eloy Garcia
Shandra Deante Havis vs. Danuta Cruise Havis
Kerry Lawrence Walker vs. Sharon Denise Walker
Anthony Adelino Dilizia vs. Gregory Steven Smith Jr.
Kimberly Hughling vs. Chance Hughling
Isaac Timmen Buckley vs. Carmeron Michel Driggers
Thanh Huu Nguyen vs. Ngoc Thi Thuy Le
Eric Donovan Robinson vs. Cinnamon Candy Moore
Marriage licenses
Austin Madill Flading and Briana Paige Hrabal
Eduardo Huerta and Fernanda Pescador
Melanie Suzanne Ringstaff and Marshal Lee Pointer
Joshua Francisco Ruiz and John Domanic Scarberry
Marcus Paul Hernandez and Amanda Marie Leija
Hunter Dane Boehler and Shelby Josephine Zipperian
Kali Morgan Miller and Colby Miller
Maximilian Drake Townsend and Dana Chantel Wood
Liliana Inett Silva and Charles Collin Willingham
Joshua Anthony Cordes and Tatiana Marilia Laufer
Caleb Logan Cooper and Andrea Marguerite Murguia
Johnny Pineda and Nancy Jannet Martinez
Travis Lane Froehlich and Carli Elizabeth Holekamp
Patricia Marie Guerrero and Angie Dayhana Velasco
Sierra Lynn Baker and Nicholas Valenti Smith
Shamory Gerard Gipson and Daphne Alisa Ellis
Wayne Gene Strebe and Marion Elisabeth Noble
Arriana Elyse Reyna and Anthony Isaac Ybarbo
Jace Stephen Newell and Annalysia Yanet Pangelinan
Jay M. Brabandt and Mercedes Jean Goza
Ian Patrick Upton and Halli Elizabeth Burkholder
Adela Isabella DeLaLuz Magallanes and Kevin Santiago
Gavin David Chase and Samantha Ruby Garcia
Amber Marie Simmons and Hector Javier Cruz Jr.
Essie B. Taplin Jr. and Chnethic Nicole Smith
Shawn Nicholas Nash and Emily Melinn Katz
Caleb Evan DeLord and Kara Beth Parsons
Shamya Janae Smith and Tynan Alexander Bassett
Angelica Marin and Jorge Silva Rodriguez
LaShayla Chanel’Nicole Rider and Larry Pervin Kidd Jr.
Andrew Dean Paysse and Callie Anne Scheffler
Cody Wayne Shepard and Nicole Marie Reyes
Najalyn Alexis Rodriguez and Thaddeus Tremain Verdejo
Stephen Anthony Ferguson and Brooke Elizabeth Davis
Xavier Marquis Nunez and Maleah Nicole Haugtvedt
Austin Joseph Berg and Sidney Noelle Maggio
Benjamin Friedrich Rush and Angela Jaye Holverson
Kristin Marie Hannibal and Robert Lee Smith Jr.
Seth Edmund Beaudot and Margaret Kelly Comer
Marshall Curtis Edwards and Emily Grace Frazee
Skylark William Grunst and Sunny Rebekah Sisson
Lucas Oceloti Marquez and Caitlyn Eve Moreno
Rosanna Leigh Griffith and Bruce Alexander Wilson
Jaritza Minelys Ramirez and Jacob Francis Kelly
Robert Lancing Davis Jr. and Antonio Rosario Camacho
Aaron Woodall Durham and Kori Elisabeth Ausburn
Ruben Omar Ortega and Cydney Ellen Harlow Wilkerson
William Martinez-Laporte and Gladys Margarita Figueroa
Savannah BAyley Kennedy and Zachary Kyle Kennedy
Abagail Elizabeth Docimo-Ziccardi and Deonte Kalief Greenidge
Jose Antonio Martinez and Miguel Angel Rodriguez
Julianne Elizabeth Steurer and Adam Bradley Schuessler
Devine James Lamar and Alec McCray Cutler
Arlissa Mary West and Arthur Belton Jr.
Curtis Fredrick McAdoo III and Caroline Ann South