Criminal dispositions

Jasmine Arizmendi , Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Eric Deleon Brown Jr., Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Edward Dwayne Davis, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Kiersten Bryce Davison, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Dantrel Felton, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

James Fertsch , Temple, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Samuel Foote, Fort Hood, racing on the highway

Brian Francis, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Telisha Dawn Grogg , Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Donald Ray Henderson, Killeen, possession of a controlled substance program group 3 less than 28g

Malcom Ralston Kennedy III, Killeen, possession of marijuana greater than or equal to 2-4 oz.

Charles Lee, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Terrance William Marshall, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Marcus Bernard Nash, Copperas Cove, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Jessi Sabri Paredes , Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Tatiana Gena Ramirez, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Joshua Antonio Rivera, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Humberto Rodriguez II, Temple, driving while intoxicated

Christopher Leon Royals, Temple, bail jumping and failure to appear

Christopher Leon Royals, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Christpher Leon Royals, Temple, possession of a dangerous drug

Feleshia Rubion Killeen, accident involving damage to a vehicle

Roseanna Solet , Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Virginia A. Stegall , Copperas Cove, driving while intoxicated

Nathaniel Toliver , Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Nathaniel Toliver , Temple, evading arrest or detention

Nathaniel Toliver , Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Patrick Garrett Weaver, Alba, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Laurissa Dezarea Wesley, Brookhaven, Miss., theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Divorces

Andrea Jeannine Patterson vs. Travis Merral Patterson

Yolanta Demsky vs. Vieng Sourathathone

Carrisa Mia Hough vs. Corey Justin Hough

Paola Vences vs. Armando Arroyo Dominguez

Krystal Evette Smith vs. Levy Smith III

Leana Ruth Gonzalez vs. Jose Mario Gonzalez Jr.

Victoria Dillman vs. Travis Dillman

Lee Albert Shannon vs. Jennifer Lynn Shannon

Tracey Ann Taylor vs. Bobby Dean Taylor Jr.

Joseph Michael Gonzales vs. Daniel Joseph Johnson

Desiree Domonique Washington vs. Nyah Elias Lake

Christopher Aundrey Allen vs. Erica Latrice Allen

Giovanni Andres Cubano vs. Natasha Terez Cubano

Michelle Vanessa Bruce Dennis vs. Taiwan Bernard Dennis

Cynthia Ann Mohammed vs. Abubakar Sadiq Mohammed

Rosanna Flores Bedolla vs. Alejandro Bedolla

Julisa Nieto vs. Nathaniel Lee Nieto

Christopher Paul Wyss vs. Natasha Nicole Wyss

Jennifer Dennise Malker vs. Eric Antione Malker

Tfany N. Johnson vs. Richard L. Johnson Jr.

Luis Enrique Chevere Lozada vs. Waleska Sanchez Ojeda

Tammy A. Petterson vs. Shawn M. Peterson

Tamika Lee Valderrama vs. Jose Dejesus Caballero

Carmelita Peralta Farmer vs. Dewayne Farmer

David Ramon Barfield vs. Barbara Pritchard

Devante Woody vs. Jocelyn McGary

Jezer Igal Gonzalez vs. Irma Luz Gonzalez

Celiangelly Frias Rodriguez vs. Erik Daniel Rodriguez

Bradley James Thomas vs. Ashley Nicole Luera

Judith Roldan vs. Carlos Javier Marrero

Briana Valencia Riley vs. Barry Glen Perkins

La’Keshia Renee Munoz vs. Carlos Omar Munoz

Rebecca L. Attaway vs. Maurice Deshaun Ringo

Melanie Grace Pearce vs. Michael Vincent Pearce

Melinda Gosa Powell vs. Marlon Dewayne Powell

Treshion Myunique Broussard vs. Javon Ondeal Broussard

Ashlee Colon vs. Angel Colon

Andrew Thomas Sullivan vs. Connie Marie Janovskovec

Matthew Richard Lieber vs. Erin Kathleen Lieber

Bobby G. Bynum vs. Janice C. Bynum

Desiree Nicole Flores vs. Alexander Flores

Carly Jean Rose vs. Matthew James Rose

Latorya Senta Cole vs. Emily Marie Bejarano

Marque4s Lashaun Kelly vs. Kasey Marie Nitz

Pete Joe Gallia vs. Regina Beth Gallia

Megan Elizabeth Armstrong vs. James Matthew Armstrong

Easton Ricardo Savery vs. Shadale Cordella Savery

April Michelle Kaspick vs. Christopher Lee Kaspick

Thitiwut Ratanasoon vs. Jiraphanol Pokamatya

William Clinton Bell III vs. Larry Christopher Bell

Stephanie Leanne Taylor vs. Seth Aaron Taylor

Angela Kay Tynon vs. Bryan Richaed Tynon

Shemeka Michele Holcomb vs. Darren Holcomb Jr.

Madison Grace Ruebelmann vs. Ely George Ruebelmann

Szavian McKinley vs. Beunka McKinley

Marriages

Branan Jay Rodgers and Jessica Lynn Medina

Braxton Powers Guy and Abigail Marie Jones

David Lee and Sarah Iszel Burrage

Nathan Jo Williams and Victoria Paige Ellis

David Nathaniel Mills and Asiakenyaette Wayquette Madison

Rachel Ashton Rose and Dylan Ray Brainerd

Luis Benito Torres Jr. and Brittani Kaye Crump

Reginald Jones Nelson and Ebony Essence Nelson

Jayson Robert Ramsey and Kristian Michelle Graham

John Sablan Benavente and Marylou Atalig Mendiola

Charles Brandon Dyess and Samantha Ann Adelman

Kiara Vaunice Reed and Derrick Demetrius Lee

John Joseph Ware II and Ashley Michelle Davis

Haleigh Brooke Martin and William Dale Reichel

Stacey Charmaine Babauta and Katara LaJean Lundy

Alysse Jaclyn Rinadli and Ryan Clay Roepke

Alejandro Castro and Anecia Rose Maestas

James Marvin Cox and Tracy Dawn Conley

Lawson Conner Arizola and Laura Gomez Ramirez

Jeffrey Lee Irvine and Dana Marie Witten-Mann

Deon James Lee and Shrmisha Alexzia Jukes

Andrew Eldridge Bennett II and Tanisha Del Valle

Patricia Caylee Robinson and Mychal Gaskin

Brittany Morgan Meador and Jacob Ross Land

Johnnie Douglas Jackson and Michelle Renee Simpson

Bryce Shayra Lashea Tull and Jason Raymond Ohiorenua Adebor

Portia Ruth Green and Frederick Shantay Norman

Fred Douglas Johnson and Latonya R. Fields

Sean Taylor Buckley and Sarah Katherine Roppolo

Andrew Aguilar and Racheal Lynn Hartmen

Edison Ramos Jr. and Irizarry Guanina Atabey Agront

Javier Alejandro Arguello and Rosalinda Diyoni Sosa

Chester Leonard Clopton and Lorena Faye Lanmon

Rickey Martinez and Esse Carol Stracener

Justin Lamar Hallivay and Alicha Ann Grenville

George Allen Williams III and Genessa Michelle Kelly

Juan Antonio Duran and Briseida Lynn Aguilar

John Matthew Droemer and Beverly Marie Hejl

Christopher Owen Amonett and Nancy Ann Sandoval

Derrick Michael Lindsey Jr. and Tori Le Brown

Dominique Suzanna Beers and veronica Juliza Dominiguez

Daniel Isaiah Rhome and Kiava Jhane Watson

Andrew Joseph Roberts and Alicia Marie Lozada

Humberto Aguillera III and Jordan Anne Nakonieczyn

Nicolas Michael Vitalich and Kaloni Sharee Culpepper

Maegan Michelle Shreckengost and Ronald Philip Schwarz

David Glen King Jr. and Deanne Michelle Gebhardt

Eric Evan Almager and Linda Diane Riena

Larry Allan Floyd and Janice Madamba Baruola

Darryal J. Nickson and Christy Marie Turrell

Joshua Byron Jansen and Megan Jenee Jagger

Jester Rosario Custodio and Bernadette maglinao

Joe Bruce Lambert and Wynona Elizabeth Behrns

Dwight Charles Mojay Jr. and Rakiesha Denise Reynolds

Alize Rose Stromer and John Stephen Lysell

Prince Angelo Ellison and Laura Catherine Schreiber

Marson Nedlic Nedlic and Tara Molina Sue Tara

Joseph Michael Chrisman and Victoria Renee kemp

Nicholas William Tobin and Natalie Linda Marie Roeser

Rogers C. Rider and Desireea Janeen Washington

Joseph Ray Simon and Blakelea Marie Carter

Bryan Barraza and Allisone Daniellys Garcia Colon

Jori Gabriel Zapone and Meaghan Nicole McHugh

Anna Nichole Jones and Tamara Jeanette Williams

Jeannette Harris Tequila and Cavil Vincent Kornegay

J’veion Zakari Marquise Johnson and Emoni Vivian Humphrey

Paul Leo Sernaque Jr. and Emily Michelle Corona- Polanco

Tedrick Dewayne Trejo and La Quinta La Shawn Granderson

Joshua Andrew Ellwood and Andrea Aguilera Padilla

Michael Paul Dominick and Eileen Rose

Criselda Nicole Sifuentes and Jordan Tyler Brookins