Criminal dispositions

Thaddius Roddrickus Baker Jr., Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug-free zone

Richard Butler, Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Jacob Hernandez, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Joshua Caleb Lazard, Killeen, false report to a police officer

Dalton James Meeks, Fort Hood, driving while intoxicated

Joshua Perez, Temple, driving while intoxicated BAC

Janelcy Popo, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Jarrett Christopher Scott, Killeen, fleeing from a police officer

Daniel Jason Spry, Kempner, interfering with an emergency call

Divorces

Nicole Hagan Simon vs. Ali Rashid Simon

Mark D. Walker vs. Takelya L. Walker

Charles Schreiner IV vs. Mary Helen Schreiner

Ronald Reynolds vs. Amy J. Reynolds

Samantha Marie Martinez Morales vs. Jose Eligio Martinez Morales

Lorena Cantillo vs. Hector E. Cantillo

Randritz Hopper vs. Brittany Laquise Hopper

Tamesha B. Keelen vs. Leonard K. Keelen

Christopher Milligan vs. Rebecca Milligan

Walner Rodolfo Gonzales vs. Lydia Gonzales

Cassandra Lee Guerrero vs. Jessica Kathrine Guerrero

Brandon Lee Johnson vs. Rebecca Sue Johnson

William Douglass Spilman vs. Summer Love Rodriguez

Christine Marie Green vs. Ashley Lauren Hersh

Jesse Ray Gonzales vs. Norma Linda Espinoza

Nicolaus James McMahon vs. Sierra M. Bass

Jessica Lauren Boggess vs. Taylor Jay Nelson

Kenneth C. Skinner vs. Karine Francis Skinner

David Calderon vs. Sarah Lyn thill

Moises Figueroa vs. Jennifer Figueroa

Dianne Lynn Maldonado vs. Louis Maldonado III

Brian Jamil Curtis vs. Savito Mangalsingh Curtis

Mariah Bledsoe vs. Thomas Bledsoe

Mark Julius Gordoncillo Leano vs. Kayla Kapuaonaonamahihala Leano

Billy Scott Millsap vs. Tatum Lin Millsap

Joshua Cory Rhoads vs. Ashleigh Marie Rhoads

Sara Beth Kinser vs. Gurpreet Singh

Isabel Northington vs. Daniel Ray Northington II

Serena Monique Wright vs. Lajohntreius Raemon Wright

William Darrell Dobson vs. Donna Marie Dobson

Heidie Suzanne Brautigan vs. Thomas Richard Brautigan

Leonel E. Rivera vs. Ivone Rivera

Bryan Andrew Taylor vs. Heather Renee Taylor

Samantha Torres vs. Daniel Torres

Alexandria Marie Nieves vs. Deniseo Angel Nieves

Raymond Edwin Jeanes vs. Carmen Mariah Jeanes

Ronda Latree Williams vs. Steven Anthony Williams

Matthew Ryan Kiracofe vs. Heidi Lynn Kiracofe

Kindra Lillian Miranda vs. Pedro Luis Miranda

Arielle Mellissa Vega vs. Suiled Yarie Ponce Diaz

Anthony Nicholas Imbruglia vs. Stephanie Michelle Imbruglia

Anthonia Nicole Edwards vs. Kadarious Catrell Fields

Rick Lee Vaughn vs. Joilynn Vaughn

Linda Gail Hughling vs. Allen Ray Hughling

Ary Rebecca Zinn Franklin vs. John Robert Franklin Sr.

Dulces Casso vs. David Michael Casso

Melody Evamaria Liu vs. Connie Liu

Antonio Mac Battaglia vs. Alisha Brooke Battaglia

Brock Mitchell Tucker vs. Estella Lyn Tucker

Teresa Cook-Montgomery vs. Edward Morris Montgomery Jr.

Amanda Balkum vs. Wiley Balkum

Shawn Richardson vs. Erica Deakyne Brennan

Tahyrah Dominique Banks vs. Anfernee Ulesses Hope

Trisha Lynn Long vs. Joshua Nicholas Long

Ninoshka Marie Monbleau vs. Brandon Alexander Monbleau

Natashia Shirley Sable Palmer vs. Mark Vincent Palmer Jr.

Tatyanna Christine Jackson vs. Younger Willis Jackson

Claire Carline Jean Baptiste vs. Kendall Jarod Sumpter

Cruz Ines Carrillo Araiza vs. Mario Carrillo Araiza

Marriages

Jamarien Melek Harris and Tanisha Casey Walker

Dani Paige Gardner and Ryan Nickolas Farmer

James Leo Devitt and Barbara Ann Johnson

Myles Lee Brooks and Madison Renee Aguillion

Escobar Gerson Alfredo Reyes and Rania Hassana Ousman

Jason Michael Fackender and Caitlin Morehead Slater

Brock Stone Olsen and Kaitlin Diane Lawrence

Cody Del Ray Trantham and Trisha Lynn Macias

Juanito Balderas III and Jamie Renee Bucklew-Tomerlin

Kimberly Ann Cordero and Wesley Edge Sturdivant

Jonathan M. Oropeza and Diana Solis

Minyoung Park and Charlotte Emily Buckles

Isaiah James Eddie Goore and Destiny Amanda Hennigton

Jason Michael Fonseca and Mary Hauck Rice

Carly Lynn Hayes and Ahmet Tur Alcicek

Tyra Danica Dunbar and Devin Lamont McDade

Cindy Liliana Velasco and Rocky Nai V

Selah Grace Haisley and Toto Porfirio Jimenez

TraVor Jerel Savage and Aliesha Rochelle Rivers

Angel F. Guzman and Gladys Ines Montalvo Mendez

Joseph Ceasar Alpiste and Jose M. De Dios Lopez

Emily Nicole Dolifka and Roberto Guillermo Reyna

Sammy Marvin Oates Jr. and Tammie Lynn Fish

Selena Marie Castro and Edwin Ruben Cruz Huerta

Thomas Albert Hall IV and Dorothy Christine Scott

Phillip Yong Kim and Joung Yoon Choi

Emmanuel Alexis Diaz Rivera and Gerytzy Rios Figueroa

Phillip Thomas Friedman and Linda Victoria Bellamy

Kyra Leigh Belanger and Reece Parker Morgan

Kelly Jay Kelarek and Dana Sharice Peevy

Isaac Stephon Jones and Donelle Elizabeth Banks

Shane Mackenzie Flow and Destenne Marie Winkler

Samantha Ann Miller and Paul George Newbold

Kristen DeGail Forrest and Jerry Miles Sello

Cruz Arizmendi and Norma Alicia Gamiz Duarte

Andy Joseph Hoecher and Dynea Hoecher

Angel Luis Torres and Yasrub Sarki

Andrew Scott Petry and Kayleigh Amanda Wickliff

James Samuel Hoy and MarVeronica Mares Sanchez

Joey Won Uzzell and Wendy Louise Mitchell

Deirdre Rose Sabo and Jacob Nathaniel Frary

Austin Taylor Postletheweight and Chloe Bernadette Grissom

Christopher Dale Hickman and Carling Ann Hale

Adrian Daniel Hernandez and Ernest Lee Lunderville

Autavia TyKea Bowen and Patrice Chevon OBanner

Alicia Constantia Charles and Janaye Alisha Bryant

Bailee Alyse Boren and Mason Shayne Drake

Jessica Nicole David and Kyle Stuart Harrell

Brittany Nicole Walls and Seth Thomas Matt

J. Stanley Purifoy and Noel Ramos Norris Santana

David Lee Anderson and Lori Diann Taylor

Wendall Thomas Bronner and Sarah Mackenzie Bridges

Michael Roy Urbantke and Keri Deanne Tucker

Johanna Diaz-Raya and Zachary John Avery Cox

Robert William Hafley and Connie Michelle Neatherlin

Casey Wayne Garrison and Abigail Lynn Rose

Anthony Joseph William Newman and Kimberly Amanda Dallas

Scott Thomas Elliott and Ariana Rae Fiel

Kimberly Rochell Brown and Richard David LeBlanc

Lucas James Elkins and Holly Jean Borstad

Taylor Michael Gouvion and Katelynn Renee Davis

Caleb Oliver Johnson and Amanda Marie Baker

Cole Lee Townsend and Monica Marie Daniel

Richard Lynn Ellis and Jessica Pauline Riquelme

Jared Anthony Rios and Kelly Charnele Adams

Marquez Alberto Larios and Camila Melissa Felix Gonzalez

Sweet Destiny Baeza and Miguel Angel Martinez Crisantos

Katelyn Danielle Garcia and Angel Issac Barroso

Donald Schrader and Tammy Jane Strickland

Carlos A. Ayuso and Yesenia Santos

Kendrick Bernard Moore Jr. and Rebecca Leigh Graves

Lacye Michelle Adams and Warren Lavelle Jones Jr.

James Monroe Johnson and Hope Brianna Douglas Reed

Rory Smith and Teodora Cabanas-Hernandez

Jennifer Marie Posas and Juan Hernandez III

Daniel Lee Nunn and Victoria Mae Powell

James Wade Cardwell and Melissa Renee Brown

Augustine Salvador Guzman Jr. and Madison Lynn Anastasiades

Isabella Nicole Delacruz and Alecsander John Roy

Emily Anne Wittler and Samuel Gregory Hanson

Emma Taylor Shaw and Tessa Christine Weatherford

Audley Odell Miles and Maitlyn Brekale Yarbrough

Banda Cristian Alcantara and Zury Zaday Calva Marquez

Courtney Neasla Jackson and Atavious Lashawn Barber

Jeanelle McGregor and Daniel R. Holcombe

Davosky Laquan Teal and MyKayla Michelle Menefee

Jared Scott Hirsche and Julia Eva Koesters

Patrice Nicole Kimbrough and Ricardo Jose Moton

Neftall Ramos Rodriguez and Rosario Denisha Velez

Jo Ann Smith and Jerry Ray Van Winkle

Whitney September Cumber and Jerrell Stefhen Whaley

Jessica Julisa Arteaga and Brandon Russell Casper

Anton Allen Wesenberg and Yasemin Sena Ozen

Patrica Marie Jarber and Gregory Lamonte Gray

Christina Micheala McClain and Azimentaye Ashariti Thomas Harding

Rachel Jordan Hattemer and Steven Cole Gausemeier

Coy Kingston Davis and Jenna Nicole Bates

Justin Patton Hollis and Meagan Hailey Olson

Kyle Allen Kimmey and Kayla Louise Hyslop

Emily Ann Brewster and David Seamus Leary

Naziriah Deleah Yasimeyer Sutton and Roy Lee Jackson

Clayton Austin Auburg and Christine Elizabeth Billings

Yessica Salazar and Quenterius D. Hall

Justin Allan Barnett and Carla Ann Acosta

Christopher Dodge James Hodgdon and Victoria Rose Cobb