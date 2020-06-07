Criminal dispositions
Thaddius Roddrickus Baker Jr., Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug-free zone
Richard Butler, Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Jacob Hernandez, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Joshua Caleb Lazard, Killeen, false report to a police officer
Dalton James Meeks, Fort Hood, driving while intoxicated
Joshua Perez, Temple, driving while intoxicated BAC
Janelcy Popo, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Jarrett Christopher Scott, Killeen, fleeing from a police officer
Daniel Jason Spry, Kempner, interfering with an emergency call
Divorces
Nicole Hagan Simon vs. Ali Rashid Simon
Mark D. Walker vs. Takelya L. Walker
Charles Schreiner IV vs. Mary Helen Schreiner
Ronald Reynolds vs. Amy J. Reynolds
Samantha Marie Martinez Morales vs. Jose Eligio Martinez Morales
Lorena Cantillo vs. Hector E. Cantillo
Randritz Hopper vs. Brittany Laquise Hopper
Tamesha B. Keelen vs. Leonard K. Keelen
Christopher Milligan vs. Rebecca Milligan
Walner Rodolfo Gonzales vs. Lydia Gonzales
Cassandra Lee Guerrero vs. Jessica Kathrine Guerrero
Brandon Lee Johnson vs. Rebecca Sue Johnson
William Douglass Spilman vs. Summer Love Rodriguez
Christine Marie Green vs. Ashley Lauren Hersh
Jesse Ray Gonzales vs. Norma Linda Espinoza
Nicolaus James McMahon vs. Sierra M. Bass
Jessica Lauren Boggess vs. Taylor Jay Nelson
Kenneth C. Skinner vs. Karine Francis Skinner
David Calderon vs. Sarah Lyn thill
Moises Figueroa vs. Jennifer Figueroa
Dianne Lynn Maldonado vs. Louis Maldonado III
Brian Jamil Curtis vs. Savito Mangalsingh Curtis
Mariah Bledsoe vs. Thomas Bledsoe
Mark Julius Gordoncillo Leano vs. Kayla Kapuaonaonamahihala Leano
Billy Scott Millsap vs. Tatum Lin Millsap
Joshua Cory Rhoads vs. Ashleigh Marie Rhoads
Sara Beth Kinser vs. Gurpreet Singh
Isabel Northington vs. Daniel Ray Northington II
Serena Monique Wright vs. Lajohntreius Raemon Wright
William Darrell Dobson vs. Donna Marie Dobson
Heidie Suzanne Brautigan vs. Thomas Richard Brautigan
Leonel E. Rivera vs. Ivone Rivera
Bryan Andrew Taylor vs. Heather Renee Taylor
Samantha Torres vs. Daniel Torres
Alexandria Marie Nieves vs. Deniseo Angel Nieves
Raymond Edwin Jeanes vs. Carmen Mariah Jeanes
Ronda Latree Williams vs. Steven Anthony Williams
Matthew Ryan Kiracofe vs. Heidi Lynn Kiracofe
Kindra Lillian Miranda vs. Pedro Luis Miranda
Arielle Mellissa Vega vs. Suiled Yarie Ponce Diaz
Anthony Nicholas Imbruglia vs. Stephanie Michelle Imbruglia
Anthonia Nicole Edwards vs. Kadarious Catrell Fields
Rick Lee Vaughn vs. Joilynn Vaughn
Linda Gail Hughling vs. Allen Ray Hughling
Ary Rebecca Zinn Franklin vs. John Robert Franklin Sr.
Dulces Casso vs. David Michael Casso
Melody Evamaria Liu vs. Connie Liu
Antonio Mac Battaglia vs. Alisha Brooke Battaglia
Brock Mitchell Tucker vs. Estella Lyn Tucker
Teresa Cook-Montgomery vs. Edward Morris Montgomery Jr.
Amanda Balkum vs. Wiley Balkum
Shawn Richardson vs. Erica Deakyne Brennan
Tahyrah Dominique Banks vs. Anfernee Ulesses Hope
Trisha Lynn Long vs. Joshua Nicholas Long
Ninoshka Marie Monbleau vs. Brandon Alexander Monbleau
Natashia Shirley Sable Palmer vs. Mark Vincent Palmer Jr.
Tatyanna Christine Jackson vs. Younger Willis Jackson
Claire Carline Jean Baptiste vs. Kendall Jarod Sumpter
Cruz Ines Carrillo Araiza vs. Mario Carrillo Araiza
Marriages
Jamarien Melek Harris and Tanisha Casey Walker
Dani Paige Gardner and Ryan Nickolas Farmer
James Leo Devitt and Barbara Ann Johnson
Myles Lee Brooks and Madison Renee Aguillion
Escobar Gerson Alfredo Reyes and Rania Hassana Ousman
Jason Michael Fackender and Caitlin Morehead Slater
Brock Stone Olsen and Kaitlin Diane Lawrence
Cody Del Ray Trantham and Trisha Lynn Macias
Juanito Balderas III and Jamie Renee Bucklew-Tomerlin
Kimberly Ann Cordero and Wesley Edge Sturdivant
Jonathan M. Oropeza and Diana Solis
Minyoung Park and Charlotte Emily Buckles
Isaiah James Eddie Goore and Destiny Amanda Hennigton
Jason Michael Fonseca and Mary Hauck Rice
Carly Lynn Hayes and Ahmet Tur Alcicek
Tyra Danica Dunbar and Devin Lamont McDade
Cindy Liliana Velasco and Rocky Nai V
Selah Grace Haisley and Toto Porfirio Jimenez
TraVor Jerel Savage and Aliesha Rochelle Rivers
Angel F. Guzman and Gladys Ines Montalvo Mendez
Joseph Ceasar Alpiste and Jose M. De Dios Lopez
Emily Nicole Dolifka and Roberto Guillermo Reyna
Sammy Marvin Oates Jr. and Tammie Lynn Fish
Selena Marie Castro and Edwin Ruben Cruz Huerta
Thomas Albert Hall IV and Dorothy Christine Scott
Phillip Yong Kim and Joung Yoon Choi
Emmanuel Alexis Diaz Rivera and Gerytzy Rios Figueroa
Phillip Thomas Friedman and Linda Victoria Bellamy
Kyra Leigh Belanger and Reece Parker Morgan
Kelly Jay Kelarek and Dana Sharice Peevy
Isaac Stephon Jones and Donelle Elizabeth Banks
Shane Mackenzie Flow and Destenne Marie Winkler
Samantha Ann Miller and Paul George Newbold
Kristen DeGail Forrest and Jerry Miles Sello
Cruz Arizmendi and Norma Alicia Gamiz Duarte
Andy Joseph Hoecher and Dynea Hoecher
Angel Luis Torres and Yasrub Sarki
Andrew Scott Petry and Kayleigh Amanda Wickliff
James Samuel Hoy and MarVeronica Mares Sanchez
Joey Won Uzzell and Wendy Louise Mitchell
Deirdre Rose Sabo and Jacob Nathaniel Frary
Austin Taylor Postletheweight and Chloe Bernadette Grissom
Christopher Dale Hickman and Carling Ann Hale
Adrian Daniel Hernandez and Ernest Lee Lunderville
Autavia TyKea Bowen and Patrice Chevon OBanner
Alicia Constantia Charles and Janaye Alisha Bryant
Bailee Alyse Boren and Mason Shayne Drake
Jessica Nicole David and Kyle Stuart Harrell
Brittany Nicole Walls and Seth Thomas Matt
J. Stanley Purifoy and Noel Ramos Norris Santana
David Lee Anderson and Lori Diann Taylor
Wendall Thomas Bronner and Sarah Mackenzie Bridges
Michael Roy Urbantke and Keri Deanne Tucker
Johanna Diaz-Raya and Zachary John Avery Cox
Robert William Hafley and Connie Michelle Neatherlin
Casey Wayne Garrison and Abigail Lynn Rose
Anthony Joseph William Newman and Kimberly Amanda Dallas
Scott Thomas Elliott and Ariana Rae Fiel
Kimberly Rochell Brown and Richard David LeBlanc
Lucas James Elkins and Holly Jean Borstad
Taylor Michael Gouvion and Katelynn Renee Davis
Caleb Oliver Johnson and Amanda Marie Baker
Cole Lee Townsend and Monica Marie Daniel
Richard Lynn Ellis and Jessica Pauline Riquelme
Jared Anthony Rios and Kelly Charnele Adams
Marquez Alberto Larios and Camila Melissa Felix Gonzalez
Sweet Destiny Baeza and Miguel Angel Martinez Crisantos
Katelyn Danielle Garcia and Angel Issac Barroso
Donald Schrader and Tammy Jane Strickland
Carlos A. Ayuso and Yesenia Santos
Kendrick Bernard Moore Jr. and Rebecca Leigh Graves
Lacye Michelle Adams and Warren Lavelle Jones Jr.
James Monroe Johnson and Hope Brianna Douglas Reed
Rory Smith and Teodora Cabanas-Hernandez
Jennifer Marie Posas and Juan Hernandez III
Daniel Lee Nunn and Victoria Mae Powell
James Wade Cardwell and Melissa Renee Brown
Augustine Salvador Guzman Jr. and Madison Lynn Anastasiades
Isabella Nicole Delacruz and Alecsander John Roy
Emily Anne Wittler and Samuel Gregory Hanson
Emma Taylor Shaw and Tessa Christine Weatherford
Audley Odell Miles and Maitlyn Brekale Yarbrough
Banda Cristian Alcantara and Zury Zaday Calva Marquez
Courtney Neasla Jackson and Atavious Lashawn Barber
Jeanelle McGregor and Daniel R. Holcombe
Davosky Laquan Teal and MyKayla Michelle Menefee
Jared Scott Hirsche and Julia Eva Koesters
Patrice Nicole Kimbrough and Ricardo Jose Moton
Neftall Ramos Rodriguez and Rosario Denisha Velez
Jo Ann Smith and Jerry Ray Van Winkle
Whitney September Cumber and Jerrell Stefhen Whaley
Jessica Julisa Arteaga and Brandon Russell Casper
Anton Allen Wesenberg and Yasemin Sena Ozen
Patrica Marie Jarber and Gregory Lamonte Gray
Christina Micheala McClain and Azimentaye Ashariti Thomas Harding
Rachel Jordan Hattemer and Steven Cole Gausemeier
Coy Kingston Davis and Jenna Nicole Bates
Justin Patton Hollis and Meagan Hailey Olson
Kyle Allen Kimmey and Kayla Louise Hyslop
Emily Ann Brewster and David Seamus Leary
Naziriah Deleah Yasimeyer Sutton and Roy Lee Jackson
Clayton Austin Auburg and Christine Elizabeth Billings
Yessica Salazar and Quenterius D. Hall
Justin Allan Barnett and Carla Ann Acosta
Christopher Dodge James Hodgdon and Victoria Rose Cobb