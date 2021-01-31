Criminal dispositions

Keishaw Aquino- Rodrigue , Killeen, evading arrest or detention

Corey Jerrod Barnett, Killeen, possession of a dangerous drug

Kayla Benson, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Kayla Benson, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug-free zone

Tajahne Quenique Blunson , Temple, failure to identify or giving a false statement

Joshua David Boutin , Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Morgan An’Jessica Brannan, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Delreico Deshawn Brown, Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Shanique Sadae Butler, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Tracye Donise Castillo, Belton, driving while intoxicated BAC

Tyler Ann Denise Chaney, Killeen, prostitution

Robert Glen Clabby , Waco, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Alicia Nicole Craine , Belton, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Mary A. Cummings, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Creshaunda Harris, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Komarne Hassel, Killeen, making a false report to a police officer

Kyrri Keonntea Haston , Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Laron Jerome McCoy Jr., Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Emily Miller, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Alfred Mungia , Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Brandon Jermaine Myrick, Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Ruth Pintor -Guzman, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Joel Anthony Prattis , Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Jason Reece, Copperas Cove, theft of services greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Chandler Jordan Russ, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Michael Dequan Sanders, Killeen, evading arrest or detention

Nequell Samone Singleton, Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Jesus Villegas, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Lareesa Shanae Walker, Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Lareesa Shanae Walker, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Kiarry Dontrell White, Temple, possession of marijuana greater than or equal to 2 oz. in a drug-free zone

Tenesha Shunta Williams, Waco, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Jetaime Anthony Woodberry, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Russell Andrew Yonan Jr., Salado, driving while intoxicated BAC

Divorces

Kimberly Lynn Housewright vs. Randall Charles Housewright

Jeffery Allen Sanford vs. Brittney Nicole Stewart

Latresha Louise Wells vs. Andrew David Thomas

Bradley Jones vs. Heather Jones

Deanna Jo Robinson vs. Jose R. Llenas Jr.

Jacob Lawrence Miller vs. Justine Kathy Jo Miller

Brian Wayne Worsham vs. Corrine Jennifer Walsh- Worsham

Jessica Lynn Hutchings vs. Eric Edwin Hutchings

Joel Kyle Hokanson vs. Rebecca Michelle Hokanson

Morgan Elizabeth Keele vs. Virgil Lee Keele

Christopher Gene Barber vs. Vicki Lauren Barber

Zulma Marie Pina vs. Edwin Pina Salinas

Tony Andrew Garcia vs. Andrea Michelle Garcia

Vincent Scott Fuller II vs. Lavonne Juanita Fuller

Laquana Lashantay Lapoole vs. Avery Kiera Hampton

Kathryn Olivia Blankenship vs. Travis Gene Blankenship

Ricardo Sobrado vs. Chiara Libratti

Stacey Ellis vs. Bradley David Ellis

Jerrod Onterio Wooten vs. Tamisha Lynette Wooten

Michael S. Shannon vs. Sallie M. Shannon

Gale Christian Kelley Jr. vs. Lindsey Leigh Kelley

Jason Eric Dolley vs. Christie Leann Dolley

Keith Lovell Godley Jr. vs. Angela Godley

Stanley Tinch vs. Heidi Renee Tinch

Leanthony Calvin Lewis vs. Julie Michele Lewis

Ryan Nolan Sieg vs. Vanessa Catherine Hannick Sieg

Caleb Ray Bryant vs. Kati Landyn Bryant

Shawn Ayisha Zabala vs. Julius Alvin Zabala

Erik Alexander Lane vs. Ashley April Lane

Khalid Amin Butt vs. Nigar Butt

Woodbridge Dean Bullock vs. Tammy Lynn Bullock

Patrick Todd Lyon vs. Faith Coreen Lyon

Traci Harris vs. Joshua Harris

Henry Francis Diesi vs. Mary Diane Diesi

Destine Re’Nee Wilson vs. Jonathan Dalton Wilson

Jennifer D. Schroeder vs. Jeremy W. Schroeder

Jacob Bryon Sones vs. Tara Nicole Beckley

Keildrick Travore Bolling vs. Lashayla Chanel’Nicole Bolling

Estasha Dajohna Levi vs. James Howard Elliott

Jesus Silva vs. Melva Denise Estrada

Shannon Michelle Davis vs. Gregory Burk Harcrow

Denise Lee Richardson vs. Ronnie Richardson

Dennis Eugene Brown III vs. Mikalah Raelyn McGuire

Alishia Ann-Marie Bakermarshall vs. Tanjula Jean Brown

Krystal Nichole Baggett vs. Danie David Jinsoo Baggett

Trista Stewart Webb vs. Jeffrey Craig Webb

Hailey Morgan Ling vs. Collin Michael Ling

Jose Rios vs. Susan Rios

J.C. Holland Sr. vs. Melissa Lee Holland

William Riveraramos vs. Lisandra Rivera

Xuyen Ho Ta vs. Nam Phuong Mai

Jaren Tyree Randels vs. Kayla Marie Coleman

Samantha Lopez Jefferson vs. Jason Edward Jefferson

Sully A. Drotar vs. Jonathan Besas

Heather Dawn Cummings vs. Jeremy Adam Cummings

Marriage licenses

Richard Michael Malone Jr. and Andrea Nichole- Nokleby Buchanan

Airel Raenae Pierce and Dalton Rivers Faubion

Savon Arel Phillips and Gabrielle Janett Jenkin

Taraeja Kashirea Kinchion and Ari’ana Nichole Kishai Alvarez

Diane Covarrubias and Thomas Lee Tevepaugh Jr.

Justin Adam Josef Georg and Shannen Marie Wilson

Ronald Dewayne Caines Jr. and Yakema Iesha Leslie

Kaela Ann Martinez and Robert Ian Goodman

Shawanika Nicole Ann Harvey and Sedric De’mon Lakey

Sandra Lea Rupp and Alfredo Ramirez Jr.

Bryan Adam McCallin and Jessica Ann Larson

Xavier Alexander Carranza and Carlos Alberto Rosales Gama

Dagmar Hedwig Farris and Charlie Leon Bradsher Jr.

Tashala Nichole Finley and Dennis Earl Profit Jr.

Dominic Xzavier Wright and Ebony Garzieta Frankiya Davis

Wesley Brian Campbell Jr. and Kallie Jean Boner

Veronikha Elena Marquez and William Pereyra

Dakota Diana Monia Wyly and Shawn Delano Barnes

James Tyron Crathers and Morgan Ashley Boase -Kruse

Kyleigh Mae Brown and Sidney Scott Ridgell

Marcfugio Jean and Viviane Severe

Gaspar Santana-Torres and Maria Herminia Sanchez

Thalia D’Ondra Harrison and Nalanie Irene Hampton

Christopher Jacob Eshelman and Kristen Leigh Payne

Erick Anthony Rivera and Jiovanna Nicole Rios

Abraham William Mejia and Jillen Frances Hornsby

Queena Nydia Cromwell and Sebastian Rahman Brown

Deon Nelson Reed and Christina Ann Wiggins

Rhiannon Abigail Powers and William Matthew Gibson

Kayla Lynn Cook and Andrew Michael Karras

Lonnie Ray Mckinzy Jr. and Viviawsha Qunetett Godfrey

Angel Dario Aguilar Ayala and Maria Guadalupe Llamas Godinez

Doneta Arlene Newton and Connie Joe Head

Joe Xavier Arellano and Mary Eileen Jacobi

Adan Marquez Casillas and Alejandra Yamileth Morales Medina

Jamie Christopher Banks and Yalanda Alaya Booth

Jon Heflin Miller Jr. and Lisa Michelle Byers

Dwight Lee Price and Lorrie Jana Padron

Samantha Marie Watkins and Greg Morales

Lydia Stetson Mena and Christian Blake Pedigo

Karla Guadalupe Flores Valdez and Stephan T- shunbre Mumford

Jeremy Thomas Huddleson and Claudia de la Garza

Abbigail Glenna Diana Dunlap and Mason Lloyd Berthelot

Larry Boyee Jones and Jessica Lynn Hurd

Cole Bentley and Kathryn Elizabeth Keim

Zachary Scott Smiley and Emily Marie Witt

Tracey Renee Medlin and Todd Anthony Bigelow

Daniel Perez and Shawna Marie Doughty

Marissa Christina Roque and Taylor Nicole Curtis

Sam Taylor Dyess and Monica Maire Cooper

Juanita Navarrete and Carlos Mendez Gutierrez

Lydia Anne Oley and Nolan James Johnson

Ronald Jesse Ewing Jr. and Keitra Dion Ross

Cecelia Kathleen Givens and Henry T. Zenger II

Taylor Wayne Enke and Katrina Milka Pjescich

Christopher Scott Duffy and Mollie Katherine Duffy

Christopher Thomas Galleno and Amanda Marie Miranda

Jose Ramon Andujar Santos and Jessica Marline Barral Borgos

Billie Joe Pittman Jr. and Ambra Mone Alexander

Tufan Soylemez and Gokce Gulmez

Marie Faye Bryant and George Lesie Haywood

Elizabeth Yun Harkness and Stevie Allen Pringle Sr.

Douglas Allen Barry and Frances Donna Hawthorne

Evarose Zapata and Jose Guadalupe Mata Villegas

Shelbi Blake Harrison and Jacob Matt Crittenden

George Henry Glaeser and Edita Molina Palacay

Kelvin Alexis Maldonado and Norberto Rivera

Misty Lee Perez and Randy Joe Duke

Nicholas Charles Fortenberry and Alyssa Desiree Staples

Jerry Miller Cagle and Martha Saylor Blankenship

Logan Isaiah Tyson and Jayla Lanell Cavil

Thomas Marc Marbury and Dana Rachelle Pyron

Jeremy Eugene Krened and Barbara Jean VAra

Ezequiel Vazquez and Sakhena Rakelle Finney

Brandon Dean Acosta and Ruby Rennae Ontiveros

Leslie Nichole Duncan and Brandon Wayne Fortie

Fernandeo Truillo Avila and Juana Carolina Guerrero Rocha

Nathaniel Jamar Gillens and Ayonna Danisha Shanae Rucker

Edward Joseph Stoll III and Patricia Jeanne Nitz

Garrick Harrison Davis and Mercan Erasian

James Brandon Dickey and Devon Nicole Weidner

Vincent Bernard Tolbert and Rose Alice Freeman

William Eugene Nauck III and Angela Karen Satter

Robert William Doles and Aniston Shane Boyer

Zachary Adam Stevens and Amy Renee Henderson