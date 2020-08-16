Criminal dispositions

Henry Alford Jr., Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Jeffery Bailey, Temple, evading arrest or detention

John Anthony Benitez, Nolanville, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Matthew James Clark, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Willie Edward Copeland, Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Araina Mechele Duvall, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Timothy Wayne Evans, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Timothy Wayne Evans, Temple, resisting arrest, search or transport

Ramon Flores, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Oliver Lamar Ford, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

William Allen Fuller, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Shelby Lee Guillos , Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Travon Jarrell Guthrie, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Victor Manuel Hernandez, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated BAC

Phillippa Andesa Jefferies, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Curtis D. Johnson, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Michael Anthony Jordan, Nolanville, possession of marijuana greater than or equal to 2-4 oz.

Edward Moton , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Clarence Edward Polk, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Tammie L. Saffell , Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Ashley Nicole Scott, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Courtney R. Shorter, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $50-$500

Robert William Simpson III, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated

Paulo Antonio Scolrzano , Killeen, criminal attempt

Ke’Ante Thomas, Temple, assault causing bodily injury

Andrea Deneen Walton, Euless, driving while intoxicated.

Jared Weatherford, Belton, possession of a dangerous drug

Naïf Leenee Young, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury

Divorces

Marie Danielle Jeske vs. Justin Paul Jeske

Ruth Anne Griffith and Marcus Adam Griffith

John Luther Larson Jr. vs. Barbara Ann Larson

David Allan Thornton vs. Suzette Creek Thornton

Brittanie Renee Dolan vs. Jerry Jacob Dolan

Veronica Ivette Dessus-Burlison vs. Austin Dakota Burlison

Carolyn Hart vs. Joshua Miller

Sharlese Jakia Peart-Evans vs. Xavier Yules Peart -Evans

Andrew John Moon vs. Amanda Marie Moon

Chris Wimes vs. Chaquonna Wimes

Christina Gomes vs. Carolyn Michelle Crump

Kelly Stark vs. Cameron Stark

Ryan Dale Ramsey vs. Mary Ramsey

Thomas Dellamarco vs. Nicole Dellamarco

Jordan Carl Ball vs. Arianna Leigh Rusin

Christopher L. Couch vs. Carmen Cassandra Couch

Shanika Antioney Henderson vs. Delvon Marquis Henderson

Ariet Centeno vs. Ricardo Andres Centeno -Cruz

Juan Alberto Villalobos vs. Janet Vasquez

Senyon F. Meadows vs. Ortland L. Meadows III

Sarah Elizabeth Kline vs. Skylor Michael Kline

Claire Wanda Grasse vs. Anthony John Grasse

Darrell Tracy Arnold vs. Carolyn Rosemary Arnold

Nicholas Lon Newton vs. Alexa Kate Newton

Colton N. Henderson vs. Linda J. Davis Henderson

Valerie Risher vs. Jonathan Odis Risher

Savanna Gayle Stewart vs. Jobie Gail Stewart

Maria Godina vs. Manuel Godina

Rodney Maurice Verner Sr. vs. Ana Elizabeth Verner

Shawn Nicholas Paige vs. Rebecca Lynn Paige

Felix Javier Rosa vs. Sherline Marie Pascuali

Michael Thomas Mower vs. Nicole Marie Mower

Alyssa Michelle Loden vs. Kristoffer Phillip Loden II

Somer Fox vs. Matthew Alexander Gallegos

Delaney Morgan Shearin vs. Gabriel Shearin

Bennie Joe Lawrence Jr. vs. Nekeya D. Lawrence

Matthew Dopson vs. Christina Dopson

Keon Tyshawn Walker vs. Shaquella Shadvia Hamilton

Sarah Gracie Shannon vs. Shawn Patrick Shannon

Philip Freddrick Reek vs. Jennifer Ivener Reed

Matthew Craig Aflague Pangelinan vs. Abigel Delfin Pangelinan

Vincent E. Heilemann Jr. vs. Jennifer A. Heilemann

Denise Pumphrey vs. Eric Nathaniel Pumphrey

Deleon Dontee Freeman vs. Hillary Freeman

Natalie Marie Barrera vs. Antonio Bonilla Jr.

Lauren Fisher vs. John Fisher

Philip Lee Walls vs. Vicki Lynn Walls

Bridgette Thigpenshorty vs. Johndell Christopher Shorty

Carl Jack Smith III vs. Luisa Spadavecchia

Linette Cornier Rivera vs. Luis Orlando Montanez

Tanna Marie Grissler vs. David Michael Grissler

Amber Dawn Watson vs. Karl Watson

Joeleen Marie Jones vs. Lavan Jermane Jones

Brandon Jamal Miller vs. Reyna G. Gonzalez

Jamie Clark vs. Billy Clark

Roberto Minor vs. Magaly Lisbeth Garza

Mindy Nicole Crathers vs. James Tryon Crathers

Ana Maria Cowan vs. Ronald Carlos Cowan

Jaylin Ashlea Miller vs. Jackie Dale Miller

Ashley Ladarren Quintero vs. William Roy Quintero

Rebekah Nell Dixon vs. Joshua Lee Dixon

Delilla Rene Norman vs. James David Norman

Trinity Marteen Ellington vs. Cedric Brian Ellington

Kaylin Jordan Jackson vs. Tameric Jontae Blockmon

Evangelina Ceballos Pecina vs. Antonio Reyes Jr.

Dawn Marie Sears vs. William James Sears

Candice Sheree Henderson vs. Jeremy Wade Henderson

Frank Dekle vs. Michelle Dekle

Michelle Ann Cason vs. Feras Ahmad Omar Othman

Leslie Chantelle Loveless vs. Michael J. Loveless

Anthony Paul Wightman vs. Renee Nicole Wightman

Gerard Youell vs. Priscilla Youell

Hilary Rachel Campbell vs. Hawkins Taylor Campbell

Luz Merari Sanchez vs. Jose M. Sanchez Acevedo

Maelene Stewart vs. Ameen Najeeibnibrahim Lewis

Tracy Marie Garcia vs. Jose Dario Lopez

Alexis Christine White vs. Pierre Dominique White

Dionte Laquinn Stubbs vs. Tielr Janecia Stubbs

Jason Nixon vs. Misti Nixon

Ashly Guerrero vs. Kristoffer Quong

Eduardo Israel Castro Figueroa vs. Brittany Lean Castro- Botero

Alper Lokcu vs. Brittany Lambert Lokcu

Shantel Latreac Martin vs. Robert Lewis Martin Jr.

Hector Hiram Cardona-Rivera vs. Jessica Soto-Sanchez

Brandy Kay Roberts-Kershaw vs. Jeffrey John Kershaw

Maria Ilean Zamora-Alvarado vs. Ramiro Vasquez Issac

David Alan Davis vs. Shea Lenise Davis

Sarah Elizabeth Sproles vs. Christopher Allen Sproles

Jennifer Lynn Atkinson vs. Steven Nathaniel Atkinson

Darrell Maurice Cabaluna vs. Carla Marie Cabaluna

Massaran Coulibaly vs. Rodney Brandon Jenkins

Hanh Thuy Hong Nguyen vs. Aaron Jaymes Wilkerson

Ashley Michelle Hagins-Kristof vs. Gabor Kristof

Jessika Lynn Miner vs. Vincent Paul Baker

Shella A. Tazi vs. Franklin N. Tazi

Brian Derrick Odero vs. Antonique Antoinette Lang

Mara Liz Cruz de Jesus vs. Rayziel Eli Santa Morales

Rufus Thomas vs. Staci Lyn Kenner

Marriages

Ernest Charles Young Jr. and Kaitlin Elizabeth Scalara

Chad Teivsipatrick Latu and Nunia Melanirose Ongoongotau

Julian Alexander David Moore and Karina Almodovar -Perez

Shanice Aretha Fogah and Jordan Alexi Adelison

Sirena Princess Loeuk and Brandon Lee Davis

Jacquelyn Arlene Smart and Brandon James Ryder

Jamie Nicole Yoson and Matthew Reid Ritchie

Angelina Lucia Jaramillo and Leah Elizabeth Walker

Chantelle Ann Dublin and Onatha Chanetel Moore

Benita Ke Hill and Eddie Ellis Jr.

Tabitha Sade Echols and Gustavo Antonio Aguero Jr.

Marcus Julius Jones and Yasmine Corrtera Bell

Trevon Xzavier Taylor and Kameron Brenae Pitt

Andrew Steven Freeman Sr. and Judith Ann Gilliam

Dane Calvin Gell and Fallon Christine Miller

Tylor Andrew Greenly and Andromada Marie McFarland

Karl Edward Peters and Heather Alyce McEachern Boulette

Dustin Lee Sullivan and Blake Andrew Buffington

Shakeem Phillip Goulbourne and Briana Rose Ross

David Allan Standen and Margaret Ann Matamoros

Luis Enrique Diaz and Victorial Renee Gonzalez

Jeremiah Anederea Anderson- Kaapa and Any Leigh Soderstrum

Rebecca Renae Devenere and DVonte RaQuan Wells

Faron Ray Truelove and Dominica Reney Theriot

Lauren Denise Newberry and Thomas Vincent West

Tara Joesphine Phillips and Hayes Louis Malik Simmons

Dezmond Jajuan Sullivan and Chioma Precious Uka

Charles Gerard Williams and Emma Catherine Williams

Tyler Logan Benson and Mikayla Danielle Robinette

Marijan Jaksic and Lydia Bravenec

Nathan Ryan Crathers Sr. and Sabrina Mae Chavez

Deandre Demetrius Myers and Rueberta Camacho Rodriguez

Lindsey Ashton and Christopher Blake Corley

Samantha Leanne Cortez and Maurise Adrianna Aragon

Ana Raquel Ayala Nieves and Normar Onielle Torres Valle

Roosevelt Love II and Rashawn Esther Keith

Tiffany Joi Daun and Steven Jacob Kostroun

Brendan Joel Stanco and LaToya Michelle Douglas

Paula Kay Combs and Larry Dean Wilkerson

Zachary James Mossberg and Amber Lorrin Vinson

Tasheba Isis King and Edwin Matos Jr.

Matthew Lee Scallionj and Michela Annamarie Hartung

George Rene Oriez Jr. and Barbara Lee Ianno

Leslie Carolyn Nicholson and John David Ganey

Antonio Orozco Cortes and Anna Zadyraiko

Kellyn Leonidas Munguia and Jensen Aime Rodriguez Flores

Maigan Lyn Gober and Nicolas Wayne Gribble

Katherine Ryann Patterson and Troy Hunter Bell

Endemio Abran Lopez and Miriam Nohemi Gonzalez

Norvin Antonio Moreno and Jecika Danyell Lynn

Marvin James Mitchell and Julia Lee Carpenter

Janet Yvette Lopez and Julian Robert

Erica N. Tiggs and Nicole J. Ashmon

Erica Nicole Hoffman and Alyssa Mae Roberts

Joy tanisha Stagg and Carlita Ann Toni Chocolate

Mercaydiese May-Cora Sanders and D’Andre Morris

Shaun Travis Dyson Jr. and Camerin Jeanette Rhyne

Christian Carrera Rodriguez and Linda Blanka Nawista Duncan

Jayda Rose Lynn Ackerman and Braden Alan Satterlee

Timothy Benjamin Fox and Semy Lee

Taliyah Jessica Marie Sanchez and Matthew Jeremiah Acevedo

Allison Jordan York and Sebastian Lopez Villalobos

Amanda Lauryn Deaver and Andrew Robert Kramer

Derrick Arthur Andrews, Killeen, terroristic threat causing fear

Angel Cartagena, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Khalil Aumani Collins, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Michael Dewayne Dewitt, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Stacey Fitts , Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

John Darnell Fudge, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Eshawna Renee Hollingsworth, Belton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Tina Marie Lopez, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Henry Leon Maxwell, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Gary Joseph McClelland, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Joe Luis Ortiz Jr., Belton, failure to do due duty upon striking a fixture/highway lamppost

Tiffany Kasen Pagan, Killeen, sale to certain persons

Joel Anthony Prattis , Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Tylon Jarrod Preston, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Lori Ann Rodriguez, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Aubrey Shoaf , Leander, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Cameron Joseph Terrell, Killeen, criminal trespass

Kadeja Catherine Walker, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Nicorey Gregory Warren, Killeen, unlawfully carrying of a weapon

Jemel Ricardo Williams, Killeen, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Derek Javon Boykins and Majaghoni Maelee Johnson

Anthony Joseph Edwards and Ayisha Rachelle Gant

Bryan Avery Seritt and Lauren Olivia Stewart

Lakyn Isabelle Younker and Michael Dillon DeSimone

Bryan Wilson Byrd and Jordan Gilleland

Trequan Johnson and Eekima Brown

Jonathan Argus Stilley and Alexis Raven Groce

Mercy Wambui Mqangi and Clinton Eli Burkhalter Jr.

Christina Louise Santiago and Louis Domingo Rodriguez

Ashley Irene Taylor and Cory Allen Creshaw

Dolores Diane Rylance and Kenneth Wayne Beighle

Juan Jose Cardenas and Victoria Marie Cordova Moreno

William David Miller and Chrisitna Betancourt

Erik Daniel Marshall and Michelle Marie Januzzi

Angel Guillermo Lopez Pena and Tiffany Denae Huston

Joseph David Contaldi and Meagan Carri Shelton

Emily Elizabeth Drake and Nicholas David Reid

Winnie Wachul Kimani and Ruben Alexis Morales

Isabel Estella Carrillo and Tristan Matthew Spratlin

Yarisha Marie Marcano and Alfonso Ahmedd Isaiah Pimentel

Tristan Lee Martinez and Kayanna Garcia

Tanneisha Jvette Polk and Makai Djimon Lee Seigle

Cassandra Jo Lalonde and Timothy Lloyd Hartline

Adrianna Janelle Alexander and Marcus Edwin Ege

Elisa Lashsy McKinnie and Brandon Charles Davis

Nina Kay Adams and Chase McDaniel Hadddad

MaKayla Lane Jenschke and Ashton Eitell Samford

Monique Alexandra Hernandez and Jeremy Devonta Williams

LaKeshia Henderson and Tyrone Angeletta

Sierra Tyniesha Williams and Alonzo Justice Frederick

Jaeda Marie Rivas and Jerron Wayne Lehnick

Taylor Kay Botset and Austin Lynn Brownawell

Mark Alan Sallee Jr. and Maria Delosangelas Bolanos

Steven Wayne Diehl and Cecilie Nicole Lane

Michael Francis McKillop and Amanda Michele Karl

Colby Wayne Lunsford and Jordan Kate Tibbetts

Michael John Balbas and Shalin Darlene Wierichs

Sean Thomas Bordelon and Alexandria Chantele Frizzell

Tashanna Lynne Gainey and DJay Marc Manglona Hocog

Nathan Keith Reyes and Samantha Walker Jenkins

John Andrew Shelley and Chalette Anne Warren

Alejandro Rodriguez Jr. and Kyara Ann Tapia

Michael Seth Rhyner and Shemirell Daugherty

Vanessa Sanchez and Orosco Esgar Oliveros

Caitlin Renee Love and Daniel Louis Preston

Jasmine Nicole Floyd and Kyle Andrew Barnes

Kitzia Ameyali Aguilar and Joshua Donte Davis

Termaine Lamont Simmons and Cassondra Dadell Jones

Kenneth R. Warfield II and Leila Anne Coy

Mason Tyler Berryman and Corrie Beth Beaty

Yolanda Ramirez and Jesus Manuel Casillas

Michael Joseph Obrien Jr. and Kaylyn Marie Giardina

Da’Quan Jamal Spencer and Kayla Mahogany Thomas

Natilee Dafray Joyner and Dante Maurice Marquise Price

Summer Jenise Davis and Rickey Tyrone Williams

Elizabeth Francis-Jean Anderson and Joshua Shaban Abuzaid

Pierre Isaac Greene and Isiah Jordan La Fleur

Seiha Lak and Navy Seng

James Mitchell Bruner and Janee Michelle Cox

Kenneth John Whipple and Debora Benencase Eggert

Luis Angel Corredor Fantauzzi and Leisha marie Figueroa Torres

Shantrice Renee Baggs and Marcus Von Moultrie

Jennifer Janet Rivera and Nathan Anthony Valentin

Elisabeth Leilani Iosefo and Malik James Goodrich

Nicholas Dylan Ingle and Sarah Wilson

Adrein Rainoid Green Jr. and Shalona Elexis McDonald

Justin Brady Hendry and Jamie Celine Estrada Reyes

Shantal Alexandra Blackshire and Charlie David McGuire

Logan Julious Hicks and Danika Lashay Mack

Editha Tangga- An Torres and Derrick Claude Steel

Tenysha Jade Rael and Bryon Chukwuebuka Onyia

Tyler James Pint and Wendy Estella Escotto

Caelin Alexandra Casado and Darwin Gabriel Castellon

Nichol Cheri Paternostro and Jennifer Ryan Grodi