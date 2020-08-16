Criminal dispositions
Henry Alford Jr., Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Jeffery Bailey, Temple, evading arrest or detention
John Anthony Benitez, Nolanville, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Matthew James Clark, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Willie Edward Copeland, Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Araina Mechele Duvall, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Timothy Wayne Evans, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Timothy Wayne Evans, Temple, resisting arrest, search or transport
Ramon Flores, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Oliver Lamar Ford, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC
William Allen Fuller, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Shelby Lee Guillos , Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Travon Jarrell Guthrie, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Victor Manuel Hernandez, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated BAC
Phillippa Andesa Jefferies, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Curtis D. Johnson, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Michael Anthony Jordan, Nolanville, possession of marijuana greater than or equal to 2-4 oz.
Edward Moton , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Clarence Edward Polk, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Tammie L. Saffell , Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Ashley Nicole Scott, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Courtney R. Shorter, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $50-$500
Robert William Simpson III, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated
Paulo Antonio Scolrzano , Killeen, criminal attempt
Ke’Ante Thomas, Temple, assault causing bodily injury
Andrea Deneen Walton, Euless, driving while intoxicated.
Jared Weatherford, Belton, possession of a dangerous drug
Naïf Leenee Young, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury
Divorces
Marie Danielle Jeske vs. Justin Paul Jeske
Ruth Anne Griffith and Marcus Adam Griffith
John Luther Larson Jr. vs. Barbara Ann Larson
David Allan Thornton vs. Suzette Creek Thornton
Brittanie Renee Dolan vs. Jerry Jacob Dolan
Veronica Ivette Dessus-Burlison vs. Austin Dakota Burlison
Carolyn Hart vs. Joshua Miller
Sharlese Jakia Peart-Evans vs. Xavier Yules Peart -Evans
Andrew John Moon vs. Amanda Marie Moon
Chris Wimes vs. Chaquonna Wimes
Christina Gomes vs. Carolyn Michelle Crump
Kelly Stark vs. Cameron Stark
Ryan Dale Ramsey vs. Mary Ramsey
Thomas Dellamarco vs. Nicole Dellamarco
Jordan Carl Ball vs. Arianna Leigh Rusin
Christopher L. Couch vs. Carmen Cassandra Couch
Shanika Antioney Henderson vs. Delvon Marquis Henderson
Ariet Centeno vs. Ricardo Andres Centeno -Cruz
Juan Alberto Villalobos vs. Janet Vasquez
Senyon F. Meadows vs. Ortland L. Meadows III
Sarah Elizabeth Kline vs. Skylor Michael Kline
Claire Wanda Grasse vs. Anthony John Grasse
Darrell Tracy Arnold vs. Carolyn Rosemary Arnold
Nicholas Lon Newton vs. Alexa Kate Newton
Colton N. Henderson vs. Linda J. Davis Henderson
Valerie Risher vs. Jonathan Odis Risher
Savanna Gayle Stewart vs. Jobie Gail Stewart
Maria Godina vs. Manuel Godina
Rodney Maurice Verner Sr. vs. Ana Elizabeth Verner
Shawn Nicholas Paige vs. Rebecca Lynn Paige
Felix Javier Rosa vs. Sherline Marie Pascuali
Michael Thomas Mower vs. Nicole Marie Mower
Alyssa Michelle Loden vs. Kristoffer Phillip Loden II
Somer Fox vs. Matthew Alexander Gallegos
Delaney Morgan Shearin vs. Gabriel Shearin
Bennie Joe Lawrence Jr. vs. Nekeya D. Lawrence
Matthew Dopson vs. Christina Dopson
Keon Tyshawn Walker vs. Shaquella Shadvia Hamilton
Sarah Gracie Shannon vs. Shawn Patrick Shannon
Philip Freddrick Reek vs. Jennifer Ivener Reed
Matthew Craig Aflague Pangelinan vs. Abigel Delfin Pangelinan
Vincent E. Heilemann Jr. vs. Jennifer A. Heilemann
Denise Pumphrey vs. Eric Nathaniel Pumphrey
Deleon Dontee Freeman vs. Hillary Freeman
Natalie Marie Barrera vs. Antonio Bonilla Jr.
Lauren Fisher vs. John Fisher
Philip Lee Walls vs. Vicki Lynn Walls
Bridgette Thigpenshorty vs. Johndell Christopher Shorty
Carl Jack Smith III vs. Luisa Spadavecchia
Linette Cornier Rivera vs. Luis Orlando Montanez
Tanna Marie Grissler vs. David Michael Grissler
Amber Dawn Watson vs. Karl Watson
Joeleen Marie Jones vs. Lavan Jermane Jones
Brandon Jamal Miller vs. Reyna G. Gonzalez
Jamie Clark vs. Billy Clark
Roberto Minor vs. Magaly Lisbeth Garza
Mindy Nicole Crathers vs. James Tryon Crathers
Ana Maria Cowan vs. Ronald Carlos Cowan
Jaylin Ashlea Miller vs. Jackie Dale Miller
Ashley Ladarren Quintero vs. William Roy Quintero
Rebekah Nell Dixon vs. Joshua Lee Dixon
Delilla Rene Norman vs. James David Norman
Trinity Marteen Ellington vs. Cedric Brian Ellington
Kaylin Jordan Jackson vs. Tameric Jontae Blockmon
Evangelina Ceballos Pecina vs. Antonio Reyes Jr.
Dawn Marie Sears vs. William James Sears
Candice Sheree Henderson vs. Jeremy Wade Henderson
Frank Dekle vs. Michelle Dekle
Michelle Ann Cason vs. Feras Ahmad Omar Othman
Leslie Chantelle Loveless vs. Michael J. Loveless
Anthony Paul Wightman vs. Renee Nicole Wightman
Gerard Youell vs. Priscilla Youell
Hilary Rachel Campbell vs. Hawkins Taylor Campbell
Luz Merari Sanchez vs. Jose M. Sanchez Acevedo
Maelene Stewart vs. Ameen Najeeibnibrahim Lewis
Tracy Marie Garcia vs. Jose Dario Lopez
Alexis Christine White vs. Pierre Dominique White
Dionte Laquinn Stubbs vs. Tielr Janecia Stubbs
Jason Nixon vs. Misti Nixon
Ashly Guerrero vs. Kristoffer Quong
Eduardo Israel Castro Figueroa vs. Brittany Lean Castro- Botero
Alper Lokcu vs. Brittany Lambert Lokcu
Shantel Latreac Martin vs. Robert Lewis Martin Jr.
Hector Hiram Cardona-Rivera vs. Jessica Soto-Sanchez
Brandy Kay Roberts-Kershaw vs. Jeffrey John Kershaw
Maria Ilean Zamora-Alvarado vs. Ramiro Vasquez Issac
David Alan Davis vs. Shea Lenise Davis
Sarah Elizabeth Sproles vs. Christopher Allen Sproles
Jennifer Lynn Atkinson vs. Steven Nathaniel Atkinson
Darrell Maurice Cabaluna vs. Carla Marie Cabaluna
Massaran Coulibaly vs. Rodney Brandon Jenkins
Hanh Thuy Hong Nguyen vs. Aaron Jaymes Wilkerson
Ashley Michelle Hagins-Kristof vs. Gabor Kristof
Jessika Lynn Miner vs. Vincent Paul Baker
Shella A. Tazi vs. Franklin N. Tazi
Brian Derrick Odero vs. Antonique Antoinette Lang
Mara Liz Cruz de Jesus vs. Rayziel Eli Santa Morales
Rufus Thomas vs. Staci Lyn Kenner
Marriages
Ernest Charles Young Jr. and Kaitlin Elizabeth Scalara
Chad Teivsipatrick Latu and Nunia Melanirose Ongoongotau
Julian Alexander David Moore and Karina Almodovar -Perez
Shanice Aretha Fogah and Jordan Alexi Adelison
Sirena Princess Loeuk and Brandon Lee Davis
Jacquelyn Arlene Smart and Brandon James Ryder
Jamie Nicole Yoson and Matthew Reid Ritchie
Angelina Lucia Jaramillo and Leah Elizabeth Walker
Chantelle Ann Dublin and Onatha Chanetel Moore
Benita Ke Hill and Eddie Ellis Jr.
Tabitha Sade Echols and Gustavo Antonio Aguero Jr.
Marcus Julius Jones and Yasmine Corrtera Bell
Trevon Xzavier Taylor and Kameron Brenae Pitt
Andrew Steven Freeman Sr. and Judith Ann Gilliam
Dane Calvin Gell and Fallon Christine Miller
Tylor Andrew Greenly and Andromada Marie McFarland
Karl Edward Peters and Heather Alyce McEachern Boulette
Dustin Lee Sullivan and Blake Andrew Buffington
Shakeem Phillip Goulbourne and Briana Rose Ross
David Allan Standen and Margaret Ann Matamoros
Luis Enrique Diaz and Victorial Renee Gonzalez
Jeremiah Anederea Anderson- Kaapa and Any Leigh Soderstrum
Rebecca Renae Devenere and DVonte RaQuan Wells
Faron Ray Truelove and Dominica Reney Theriot
Lauren Denise Newberry and Thomas Vincent West
Tara Joesphine Phillips and Hayes Louis Malik Simmons
Dezmond Jajuan Sullivan and Chioma Precious Uka
Charles Gerard Williams and Emma Catherine Williams
Tyler Logan Benson and Mikayla Danielle Robinette
Marijan Jaksic and Lydia Bravenec
Nathan Ryan Crathers Sr. and Sabrina Mae Chavez
Deandre Demetrius Myers and Rueberta Camacho Rodriguez
Lindsey Ashton and Christopher Blake Corley
Samantha Leanne Cortez and Maurise Adrianna Aragon
Ana Raquel Ayala Nieves and Normar Onielle Torres Valle
Roosevelt Love II and Rashawn Esther Keith
Tiffany Joi Daun and Steven Jacob Kostroun
Brendan Joel Stanco and LaToya Michelle Douglas
Paula Kay Combs and Larry Dean Wilkerson
Zachary James Mossberg and Amber Lorrin Vinson
Tasheba Isis King and Edwin Matos Jr.
Matthew Lee Scallionj and Michela Annamarie Hartung
George Rene Oriez Jr. and Barbara Lee Ianno
Leslie Carolyn Nicholson and John David Ganey
Antonio Orozco Cortes and Anna Zadyraiko
Kellyn Leonidas Munguia and Jensen Aime Rodriguez Flores
Maigan Lyn Gober and Nicolas Wayne Gribble
Katherine Ryann Patterson and Troy Hunter Bell
Endemio Abran Lopez and Miriam Nohemi Gonzalez
Norvin Antonio Moreno and Jecika Danyell Lynn
Marvin James Mitchell and Julia Lee Carpenter
Janet Yvette Lopez and Julian Robert
Erica N. Tiggs and Nicole J. Ashmon
Erica Nicole Hoffman and Alyssa Mae Roberts
Joy tanisha Stagg and Carlita Ann Toni Chocolate
Mercaydiese May-Cora Sanders and D’Andre Morris
Shaun Travis Dyson Jr. and Camerin Jeanette Rhyne
Christian Carrera Rodriguez and Linda Blanka Nawista Duncan
Jayda Rose Lynn Ackerman and Braden Alan Satterlee
Timothy Benjamin Fox and Semy Lee
Taliyah Jessica Marie Sanchez and Matthew Jeremiah Acevedo
Allison Jordan York and Sebastian Lopez Villalobos
Amanda Lauryn Deaver and Andrew Robert Kramer
Derek Javon Boykins and Majaghoni Maelee Johnson
Anthony Joseph Edwards and Ayisha Rachelle Gant
Bryan Avery Seritt and Lauren Olivia Stewart
Lakyn Isabelle Younker and Michael Dillon DeSimone
Bryan Wilson Byrd and Jordan Gilleland
Trequan Johnson and Eekima Brown
Jonathan Argus Stilley and Alexis Raven Groce
Mercy Wambui Mqangi and Clinton Eli Burkhalter Jr.
Christina Louise Santiago and Louis Domingo Rodriguez
Ashley Irene Taylor and Cory Allen Creshaw
Dolores Diane Rylance and Kenneth Wayne Beighle
Juan Jose Cardenas and Victoria Marie Cordova Moreno
William David Miller and Chrisitna Betancourt
Erik Daniel Marshall and Michelle Marie Januzzi
Angel Guillermo Lopez Pena and Tiffany Denae Huston
Joseph David Contaldi and Meagan Carri Shelton
Emily Elizabeth Drake and Nicholas David Reid
Winnie Wachul Kimani and Ruben Alexis Morales
Isabel Estella Carrillo and Tristan Matthew Spratlin
Yarisha Marie Marcano and Alfonso Ahmedd Isaiah Pimentel
Tristan Lee Martinez and Kayanna Garcia
Tanneisha Jvette Polk and Makai Djimon Lee Seigle
Cassandra Jo Lalonde and Timothy Lloyd Hartline
Adrianna Janelle Alexander and Marcus Edwin Ege
Elisa Lashsy McKinnie and Brandon Charles Davis
Nina Kay Adams and Chase McDaniel Hadddad
MaKayla Lane Jenschke and Ashton Eitell Samford
Monique Alexandra Hernandez and Jeremy Devonta Williams
LaKeshia Henderson and Tyrone Angeletta
Sierra Tyniesha Williams and Alonzo Justice Frederick
Jaeda Marie Rivas and Jerron Wayne Lehnick
Taylor Kay Botset and Austin Lynn Brownawell
Mark Alan Sallee Jr. and Maria Delosangelas Bolanos
Steven Wayne Diehl and Cecilie Nicole Lane
Michael Francis McKillop and Amanda Michele Karl
Colby Wayne Lunsford and Jordan Kate Tibbetts
Michael John Balbas and Shalin Darlene Wierichs
Sean Thomas Bordelon and Alexandria Chantele Frizzell
Tashanna Lynne Gainey and DJay Marc Manglona Hocog
Nathan Keith Reyes and Samantha Walker Jenkins
John Andrew Shelley and Chalette Anne Warren
Alejandro Rodriguez Jr. and Kyara Ann Tapia
Michael Seth Rhyner and Shemirell Daugherty
Vanessa Sanchez and Orosco Esgar Oliveros
Caitlin Renee Love and Daniel Louis Preston
Jasmine Nicole Floyd and Kyle Andrew Barnes
Kitzia Ameyali Aguilar and Joshua Donte Davis
Termaine Lamont Simmons and Cassondra Dadell Jones
Kenneth R. Warfield II and Leila Anne Coy
Mason Tyler Berryman and Corrie Beth Beaty
Yolanda Ramirez and Jesus Manuel Casillas
Michael Joseph Obrien Jr. and Kaylyn Marie Giardina
Da’Quan Jamal Spencer and Kayla Mahogany Thomas
Natilee Dafray Joyner and Dante Maurice Marquise Price
Summer Jenise Davis and Rickey Tyrone Williams
Elizabeth Francis-Jean Anderson and Joshua Shaban Abuzaid
Pierre Isaac Greene and Isiah Jordan La Fleur
Seiha Lak and Navy Seng
James Mitchell Bruner and Janee Michelle Cox
Kenneth John Whipple and Debora Benencase Eggert
Luis Angel Corredor Fantauzzi and Leisha marie Figueroa Torres
Shantrice Renee Baggs and Marcus Von Moultrie
Jennifer Janet Rivera and Nathan Anthony Valentin
Elisabeth Leilani Iosefo and Malik James Goodrich
Nicholas Dylan Ingle and Sarah Wilson
Adrein Rainoid Green Jr. and Shalona Elexis McDonald
Justin Brady Hendry and Jamie Celine Estrada Reyes
Shantal Alexandra Blackshire and Charlie David McGuire
Logan Julious Hicks and Danika Lashay Mack
Editha Tangga- An Torres and Derrick Claude Steel
Tenysha Jade Rael and Bryon Chukwuebuka Onyia
Tyler James Pint and Wendy Estella Escotto
Caelin Alexandra Casado and Darwin Gabriel Castellon
Nichol Cheri Paternostro and Jennifer Ryan Grodi