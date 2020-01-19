Criminal dispositions
Joe Jerod Kalanika Akina , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury
Robin Colette Alexander, Temple, false statement for property
Daniel Ray Alvarado, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug free zone
Melanie Delagarza Arredondo, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Tiffany Nicole Autrey , Moody, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Alexus Ciara Barr, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Johnnie Edward Beavers, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Kenneth Wayne Bell, Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Sarah Sophia Bledsoe, Temple, assault causing bodily injury
Isiah Allen Boles, Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Marice Jovan Campbell, Killeen, discharging a firearm in a certain manner
Joe Wesley Carnes Jr., Belton, driving while intoxicated
Rudy Andres Castilleja , Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Charles Jack Davis, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Joshua Edwards, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Arturo Elizondo-Pachec , Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Bryanna Starr Fejaran , Apple Valley, Calif., assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Anthony Lewis Gibson, Dallas, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Elias Gonzalez, Belton, criminal attempt
Lamart Hart Jr., Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Quang Ly, Garland, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Carey Madsen, Round Rock, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
James Lee McBride III, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Brandon Mills, Lewisville, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Richard Valentin Nieves, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Dan Pollock, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Austin Roberts, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Trevaughn Angelo Robinson, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Haley Rodriguez, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Torre De’Taeveon Sampson, Killeen, failure to report a felony
Cole Dale Schumacher, Temple, drug test falsification
Darrell L’Ron Smith, Nolanville, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Kendrick Lafourist Smith, Killeen, violating a protection order with bias and prejudice
Travis Travell Torrence , Killeen, false statement for property
Juan Jose Torres, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Leon Walls, Killeen, speeding
Jacqutavio Decarles West, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
James Calvin White, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Latrisha D. Whitfield, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury
Reginald Dewitt Williams, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Wendi Lee Williams, Killeen, displaying a fictitious license plate
Divorces
Jacquelyn Jameelah Rasheet Jackson vs. Damion Jerrod Jackson
Jaine Louise Miller vs. Jason Clark Miller
Gregory McGinnis vs. Liezbeth McGinnis
William Kirsh vs. Jessica Kirsh
Rachael E. Thompson vs. Laura A. Thompson
Charles Tyler Hunnicutt vs. Steavie Hunnicutt
Davina Vivian Johnson vs. O’Vanjah Johnson
Zuriel Cash Vasquez vs. Raquel Marie Vasquez
Luz Eneida Rodriguez Lozada vs. Manpreet Kaur Singh
Saurel Musac Jr. vs. Tammy Nicole Musac
Shane Michael Shields vs. Elizabeth Cheyenne Shields
Rachel Lynn Mireles vs. Steve Mireles
Bryan Keith Vrana vs. Emily Erin Vrana
Ramont Herron vs. Jenise Renee Herron
Mark Greenough vs. Jin Greenough
Jarrod Lee Jimenez Jr. vs. Willam Allen Palmer
Israel O. Cortes vs. Jeannette Cortes
Kelly Elizabeth Walker vs. Wesley Paul Long
Miesha Lasha Williams vs. James Mark Williams Jr.
Alysse Marie Gibbons vs. Adrian Channing Gibbons
Trevor Joseph Wojtasiak vs. Madeline Wojtasiak
Christopher Wildes vs. Sandra Wildes
Angel M. Delgado vs. Alondra I. Zayas
Javish Ramos-Mendez vs. Alexandra Ramos
Misty L. Clements vs. Christopher S. Clements
Ronald Peoples vs. Gracie Peoples
Festus Idehen vs. Nikki S. Flowers
Tamio William Nakamura vs. Regina Nakamura
Rachel Lynn Mascarenas vs. Jonathan Lawrence Mascarenas
Danielle Nicole Tinnell vs. Justin Lee Tinnell
Ella Jose vs. Glenn Isaac Jose
Sarah Tanja Rose vs. Theophilious Man Du Haynes III
Rena Marie Rivera vs. Erik Javier Rivera
Sandrely Haro vs. Christopher Sargent
Walter Troy Wheeler II vs. Mistie Leigh Wheeler
Marian Lynh Hines vs. Linda Faye Hines
Alice Youngblood vs. Demotto Sonya Youngblood
Ernest Lynell Felton vs. Arnett Felton
Terrance Ronald Williams vs. Donne Michelle Campbell
Daniel Joshua Harris vs. Lynda Stephenson Harris
Briana Latesse Williams vs. Richard Calvin Houston
Sheri Leah Stephens vs. Gregory Donald Stephens
Darin Nicholas Counts vs. Laura Nicole Counts
Christina Marie Mills vs. Douglas Brian Mills
Ashley Nicole Haynes vs. Quinnderrick Devonte Haynes
Olivia James Lane vs. Jerred Allen McCormick
Ronald L. Frazho vs. Wendy Frazho
Trinity Hollytaylor vs. Anteni Hollytaylor
Terrance E. Magee Sr. vs. Jennifer M. Magee
Elizabeth Hope Doyle Michael Francis Doyle
Nicola Elizabeth Aspedon vs. Daniel Kyle Aspedon
Marriages
Jack Elias Armstrong-Colon and Alyssa Torres
Tyril Towsend Andrews Jr. and Victoria Noel Horton
Esmeralda Arellano and Vivian Esmeralda Bonilla
Tayler Paul Badeaux and Angela Taniece Chapman
Anthony Joseph Bell and Clarissa Renee Booker
Marcel Jacobus Maria Bosman and Andrea Johnston
Jasmine Terae Brown and Shavonna Cymone Ellis
Nelson Cabrera and Kelaila Yasmin Rodriguez
Joshua Tyler Cardenas and Rikka Palos Alvarez
Mitchell Carlson Christian and Sonya Machelle Loleta Bush
Thomas Joe Davis and Amanda Jo Zapata
Dylan James Derr and Ashlyn Grace Brannon
Roy Lee Fields and Cindy Marie Kroll
Tomas Felix Flaitz Ramos and Alyssa Maae Teister
Logan Michael Flatt and Sarah Elizabeth Swarts
Cyril Celestine Gaard Gorongayin and Miriam Lopez
Perish Ja’Amal Goggins and Haile Renee White McCauley
Bo Gutierrez and Mary Elizabeth Martin
James Don Hendley III and Lara Guiling Bulatao
Jeremy Darrell Hesse and Eugenia Christine Riddle
Steven Marcus Hull and Nyliram Limay Andujar Nieves
Zachary Michael Irvin and Dominique Nicole Hollowell
Sidney James Johnson Jr. and Jenifer Dawn Brinkley
Kamryn Avery Johnson and Kiarah Eulanda Ward
Colby James Lake and Jaileen Gonzales
Diego Alberto Linares Deras and Alexandria Nicolle Velasquez
Connor Christopher Loftin and Sera Reann Ladenberger
Adam Escobedo Macias Jr. and Fallon Elaine Pitts
Christian Michael Maldonado and Presli Paige Peters
David Dean Miller and Constance Marie Lee- Hughley
Dustin Randall Moffitt and Gizem Zerik
Karen L. Morrell and Regina H. Johnson
Regan Austin Morrison and Riley Ann Wagner
Dillon James Munn and Chloe Lee Robertson
Trent Ami Nicewarner and Ashlynn Tracey Allen
Anthony Lamar Nunley and Corrina Lousie Bean
Jinson Julian Paez Solis and Angie Paola Pintado Torres
Xavier Obryan Patterson and Kelsey Erishea Avants
Dane Andrew Pritchard and Rebecca Ann Rapavi
Ricky Marcelo Reddoch and Jamie Nicole Guidry
Caitlin Marie Rippin and Ronica Lee Woods
Bryce Lee Roatch and Jordan Elizabeth Alford
Andrew Francis Russick and Mariah Allison Lang
Lucio Sanchez Bautista and Juana Espinosa
Dustin Michael Saxton and Leslie Anne Williams
Edward Scott Jr. and Loretta Ann commander
Hillary Alwanda Sanya and Isabella Gakenia Mwaura
Christopher Michael Soto and Giselle Alexandra Lopez Chavez
Jose Marcelo Valentin Roque and Krystal Mrie Alsina Baerga
Giovanni Enrico Valldejuli and Ellen Elizabeth Boyd
Juan Manuel Varela and Britney Aguilar
Donte Pierre Vaughn and Jessice Ann Hejl
Shawn Michael Veach and Jessica Marissa Aris
Angel Luis Velez and Marilin Taveras
John Thomas Wallace and Alissa Caitlin Feudo
Brandon Elex Waters and Madeleine Elizabeth Coakley
William Shakespeare Watson III and Naomi Lornah Kerari
Matthew Ryan Wilson and Joelly Marie Ortega Rivera
Loren Michael Zarfis and Hannah Elizabeth Hearne