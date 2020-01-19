Criminal dispositions

Joe Jerod Kalanika Akina , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury

Robin Colette Alexander, Temple, false statement for property

Daniel Ray Alvarado, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug free zone

Melanie Delagarza Arredondo, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Tiffany Nicole Autrey , Moody, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Alexus Ciara Barr, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Johnnie Edward Beavers, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Kenneth Wayne Bell, Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Sarah Sophia Bledsoe, Temple, assault causing bodily injury

Isiah Allen Boles, Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Marice Jovan Campbell, Killeen, discharging a firearm in a certain manner

Joe Wesley Carnes Jr., Belton, driving while intoxicated

Rudy Andres Castilleja , Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Charles Jack Davis, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Joshua Edwards, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Arturo Elizondo-Pachec , Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Bryanna Starr Fejaran , Apple Valley, Calif., assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Anthony Lewis Gibson, Dallas, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Elias Gonzalez, Belton, criminal attempt

Lamart Hart Jr., Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Quang Ly, Garland, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Carey Madsen, Round Rock, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

James Lee McBride III, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Brandon Mills, Lewisville, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Richard Valentin Nieves, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Dan Pollock, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Austin Roberts, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Trevaughn Angelo Robinson, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Haley Rodriguez, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Torre De’Taeveon Sampson, Killeen, failure to report a felony

Cole Dale Schumacher, Temple, drug test falsification

Darrell L’Ron Smith, Nolanville, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Kendrick Lafourist Smith, Killeen, violating a protection order with bias and prejudice

Travis Travell Torrence , Killeen, false statement for property

Juan Jose Torres, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Leon Walls, Killeen, speeding

Jacqutavio Decarles West, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

James Calvin White, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Latrisha D. Whitfield, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury

Reginald Dewitt Williams, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Wendi Lee Williams, Killeen, displaying a fictitious license plate

Divorces

Jacquelyn Jameelah Rasheet Jackson vs. Damion Jerrod Jackson

Jaine Louise Miller vs. Jason Clark Miller

Gregory McGinnis vs. Liezbeth McGinnis

William Kirsh vs. Jessica Kirsh

Rachael E. Thompson vs. Laura A. Thompson

Charles Tyler Hunnicutt vs. Steavie Hunnicutt

Davina Vivian Johnson vs. O’Vanjah Johnson

Zuriel Cash Vasquez vs. Raquel Marie Vasquez

Luz Eneida Rodriguez Lozada vs. Manpreet Kaur Singh

Saurel Musac Jr. vs. Tammy Nicole Musac

Shane Michael Shields vs. Elizabeth Cheyenne Shields

Rachel Lynn Mireles vs. Steve Mireles

Bryan Keith Vrana vs. Emily Erin Vrana

Ramont Herron vs. Jenise Renee Herron

Mark Greenough vs. Jin Greenough

Jarrod Lee Jimenez Jr. vs. Willam Allen Palmer

Israel O. Cortes vs. Jeannette Cortes

Kelly Elizabeth Walker vs. Wesley Paul Long

Miesha Lasha Williams vs. James Mark Williams Jr.

Alysse Marie Gibbons vs. Adrian Channing Gibbons

Trevor Joseph Wojtasiak vs. Madeline Wojtasiak

Christopher Wildes vs. Sandra Wildes

Angel M. Delgado vs. Alondra I. Zayas

Javish Ramos-Mendez vs. Alexandra Ramos

Misty L. Clements vs. Christopher S. Clements

Ronald Peoples vs. Gracie Peoples

Festus Idehen vs. Nikki S. Flowers

Tamio William Nakamura vs. Regina Nakamura

Rachel Lynn Mascarenas vs. Jonathan Lawrence Mascarenas

Danielle Nicole Tinnell vs. Justin Lee Tinnell

Ella Jose vs. Glenn Isaac Jose

Sarah Tanja Rose vs. Theophilious Man Du Haynes III

Rena Marie Rivera vs. Erik Javier Rivera

Sandrely Haro vs. Christopher Sargent

Walter Troy Wheeler II vs. Mistie Leigh Wheeler

Marian Lynh Hines vs. Linda Faye Hines

Alice Youngblood vs. Demotto Sonya Youngblood

Ernest Lynell Felton vs. Arnett Felton

Terrance Ronald Williams vs. Donne Michelle Campbell

Daniel Joshua Harris vs. Lynda Stephenson Harris

Briana Latesse Williams vs. Richard Calvin Houston

Sheri Leah Stephens vs. Gregory Donald Stephens

Darin Nicholas Counts vs. Laura Nicole Counts

Christina Marie Mills vs. Douglas Brian Mills

Ashley Nicole Haynes vs. Quinnderrick Devonte Haynes

Olivia James Lane vs. Jerred Allen McCormick

Ronald L. Frazho vs. Wendy Frazho

Trinity Hollytaylor vs. Anteni Hollytaylor

Terrance E. Magee Sr. vs. Jennifer M. Magee

Elizabeth Hope Doyle Michael Francis Doyle

Nicola Elizabeth Aspedon vs. Daniel Kyle Aspedon

Marriages

Jack Elias Armstrong-Colon and Alyssa Torres

Tyril Towsend Andrews Jr. and Victoria Noel Horton

Esmeralda Arellano and Vivian Esmeralda Bonilla

Tayler Paul Badeaux and Angela Taniece Chapman

Anthony Joseph Bell and Clarissa Renee Booker

Marcel Jacobus Maria Bosman and Andrea Johnston

Jasmine Terae Brown and Shavonna Cymone Ellis

Nelson Cabrera and Kelaila Yasmin Rodriguez

Joshua Tyler Cardenas and Rikka Palos Alvarez

Mitchell Carlson Christian and Sonya Machelle Loleta Bush

Thomas Joe Davis and Amanda Jo Zapata

Dylan James Derr and Ashlyn Grace Brannon

Roy Lee Fields and Cindy Marie Kroll

Tomas Felix Flaitz Ramos and Alyssa Maae Teister

Logan Michael Flatt and Sarah Elizabeth Swarts

Cyril Celestine Gaard Gorongayin and Miriam Lopez

Perish Ja’Amal Goggins and Haile Renee White McCauley

Bo Gutierrez and Mary Elizabeth Martin

James Don Hendley III and Lara Guiling Bulatao

Jeremy Darrell Hesse and Eugenia Christine Riddle

Steven Marcus Hull and Nyliram Limay Andujar Nieves

Zachary Michael Irvin and Dominique Nicole Hollowell

Sidney James Johnson Jr. and Jenifer Dawn Brinkley

Kamryn Avery Johnson and Kiarah Eulanda Ward

Colby James Lake and Jaileen Gonzales

Diego Alberto Linares Deras and Alexandria Nicolle Velasquez

Connor Christopher Loftin and Sera Reann Ladenberger

Adam Escobedo Macias Jr. and Fallon Elaine Pitts

Christian Michael Maldonado and Presli Paige Peters

David Dean Miller and Constance Marie Lee- Hughley

Dustin Randall Moffitt and Gizem Zerik

Karen L. Morrell and Regina H. Johnson

Regan Austin Morrison and Riley Ann Wagner

Dillon James Munn and Chloe Lee Robertson

Trent Ami Nicewarner and Ashlynn Tracey Allen

Anthony Lamar Nunley and Corrina Lousie Bean

Jinson Julian Paez Solis and Angie Paola Pintado Torres

Xavier Obryan Patterson and Kelsey Erishea Avants

Dane Andrew Pritchard and Rebecca Ann Rapavi

Ricky Marcelo Reddoch and Jamie Nicole Guidry

Caitlin Marie Rippin and Ronica Lee Woods

Bryce Lee Roatch and Jordan Elizabeth Alford

Andrew Francis Russick and Mariah Allison Lang

Lucio Sanchez Bautista and Juana Espinosa

Dustin Michael Saxton and Leslie Anne Williams

Edward Scott Jr. and Loretta Ann commander

Hillary Alwanda Sanya and Isabella Gakenia Mwaura

Christopher Michael Soto and Giselle Alexandra Lopez Chavez

Jose Marcelo Valentin Roque and Krystal Mrie Alsina Baerga

Giovanni Enrico Valldejuli and Ellen Elizabeth Boyd

Juan Manuel Varela and Britney Aguilar

Donte Pierre Vaughn and Jessice Ann Hejl

Shawn Michael Veach and Jessica Marissa Aris

Angel Luis Velez and Marilin Taveras

John Thomas Wallace and Alissa Caitlin Feudo

Brandon Elex Waters and Madeleine Elizabeth Coakley

William Shakespeare Watson III and Naomi Lornah Kerari

Matthew Ryan Wilson and Joelly Marie Ortega Rivera

Loren Michael Zarfis and Hannah Elizabeth Hearne