Criminal dispositions

Christopher Dustin Adams, Troy, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Jason Alzalde , Rockdale, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Omar Anariba-Quintan , Killeen, failure to identify or giving a false statement

Marcella Trevino Sedolla , Nolanville, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Melvin Ray Brown, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Mary Narvel Byrd, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Vanessa Cruz-Avila, Temple, reckless driving

Galen Taylor Drake, Belton, failure to identify or giving false information

Delores Fitzgerald, Killeen, terroristic threat causing fear

Divante Louis Goodsby , Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Andrew Michael Harrison, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Derek Hughling , Temple, assault causing bodily injury

Johnny Rennard King, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Jennifer Michelle Lamb, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Shauntavia Sharia Mack, Temple, displaying fictitious license plate

Elizabeth McDonald, Copperas Cove, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Breaunna L. Curtis McGuire, Temple, criminal trespass

Kyle Edward Mullis, Waco, driving while intoxicated

Dominique Deveraux Neal, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Jose Perez, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Laquinton Dewayne Russell, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Stephen Leighton Spann, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Sharon Ann Toro, Kempner, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Nydene Shantral Walls, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Divorces

Sharnita Smith vs. Andrew Smith

Alexandria Rae Rambeau vs. Damien Rambeau

Tonya Faye Pruett-Farmer vs. Ronnie Pruett-Farmer

Charles Robert Zabel vs. Kym Ramona Zabel

Kevin James Kinnard vs. Jasmine Nichole Kinnard

Lucas Johnson vs. Toye Nickens -Johnson

Asha Hafiza Foote vs. Bernard Leon Foote

Karla Ann Matos vs. Jonathan Elliott Matos

Jose Antonio Maynard Barba vs. Janet Barba

Bruce Bennett Holland Jr. vs. Cynthia D. Holland

Aimee Katherine Napoles vs. George Luis Napoles

Erika Lynn Torres vs. Daniel Joseph Torres

Demarius Antonio Sanders vs. Kayla Shrandralle Harris

Vernon Gregory Wood vs. Velinda Wood

Jamie Lynn Suttor vs. Michael Sean Suttor

Ingram Maurice Welch vs. Tiesha Shameekwa Welch

Frankie Norton vs. Kayleigh Nichole Davis

Vanessa M. Ponce vs. Jacob A. Ponce

Kendrick Donnell Lewis vs. Shameka Elaine Lewis

Drough A. Deguire vs. Morgan R. Brown

Devin Kyle Faulkner vs. Jonathan Armando Gonzalez

Mery Elena Liu vs. Hau Hsuan Liu

Roger Dale Mayberry Jr. vs. Lillian Diane Mayberry

Kristopher Abrams vs. Briana Abrams

Katherine Megan Martin vs. Jared James Martin

Alejandra Ortiz vs. Fabian Ortiz

Jennifer Blatcher vs. Joshua Blatcher

Kabir Kolawole Mustapha vs. Jennifer Iris Mustapha

Kent Nathaniel Hamilton vs. Alexandria Jordan Hamilton

Lekenya Shevon Stone-Smith vs. Jessica Elaintrell Smith

Genelle Kailean Acuna -Spencer vs. Samuel Phillip Spencer

Willie James Washington Jr. vs. Damiria Kyshe Warren

Stephanie Diana Padilla vs. Ramon Jose Padilla

Christopher Andrew Townsend vs. Casey Brianne Townsend

Maricruz Munoz Recendez vs. Jonathan Santiago

Aldane J. Wellington vs. Kimia Lashawn Wellington

Todd Black vs. Rebecca Black

Tiffany Jones Berry vs. John Stephen Berry

La’Tari Yaki Shamond Brown vs. Janasia Laela Allen-Brown

Marisa Kaye Vincente vs. Phillip Joseph Vincente

Taylor Shea Eskue vs. Ashley Nicole Eskue

Jacob Francis Kelly vs. Amber Shannon Cantwell

William Ryan Floyd vs. Leighton Tinsley Floyd

Crissandra Knipp vs. Adreil Timothy Halliburton

Eva Marie Garrido vs. Aidan McFarlan White

Tiffany Denae Hicks vs. Justin Earl Hicks

Saida Iris Miranda vs. Mohamed Vazquez

Joyce Marie Ayala Torres vs. Jorge Luis Vega Sanchez

Brandon Edward Albert vs. Aubrey Ruth Fuhriman

John Emmett Bellinger vs. Kandle Kay Bellinger

Wendy M. Butler vs. Joseph E. Sedillo

Abra Rose Crosthwaite vs. Peter Shepherd Crosthwaite

Ian Sanford Seals vs. Samantha Seals

Randall Allen vs. Jessica Allen

Delbert Dean Jones vs. Erica Marie Jones

Traci Lynn James vs. Jason Robert James

Reginald Andre Hardy Sr. vs. Sonya Yvette Hardy

Chad Michael Harper vs. Alyssa Brooke Harper

Monique Alexandra Cruz vs. Juan Antonio Cruz

Sequin Hughes vs. Sharifa Hughes

Marriages

Amber Lee Castleberry and Ryan Michael Figge

Anye Labrete Walker and Shakur O’neil Peynado

Shannon Fabian Burks vs. Destiny Corin Dimicell

Ebony Marie Tuck-Cole and Jonathan Samuel Klaus

Georgette Thomasine Natalie Bleau and Charzekiah Tamechiyuana Blackmon

Elizabeth Kay Huddleston and Louis Taylor Gaines

Freeman Lewis Djuan Henderson and Skylah Simone Wilson

Jose Trinidad Martinez Rodriguez and Odalis Maribel Martinez

Nicole Marie Sinnott and Darrell James Lynch

Thalia Jannette Anaya Lopez and Jonathan Hector Moreno

Jordan Daniel Medeiros and Ashley Dawn Jackson

Tiffany Tenn Thompkins and Sedrick Demone Cuellar

Fairlight Renfroe and Brett Allen Heckman

Crissandra Knipp and Sidney Robotus Digbie

Trinity Limarys Lewis and Jayda Lyn Sitler

Natasha Daniel McCallum and Gennaire Marquis Harris Sr.

Abdel Aziz Mikael Sawadogo and Ophelle Jennifer Evelyne Harou

Cassandra Raelynn Cropp and Mathew Charles Robbinson -Gray

Kamarr Anthony chin and Ta’sheiyah Audietris Baugh

Trey Skye Rutter and Kathy Tyreone Kayla Simmons

Crystal Nicole Tuck and Luis Manuel Rosa Jr.

Maurice Lemar Bennett and Christin Nicole Malone

Rachel Deann Roper and Zachary Layne Taylor

Hunter Douglass Matthews and Kaylie Madison Coons

Frank James Viramontez and Kerstyn Meghan Covington

Alison Nicole Essay and Joel Graham Dennison

Christopher Nicholas Bradford and Alice Elizabeth Sisson

Chadwick Lee Krakowian and Louise Nicole Lopez

Frank Sims and Juanita Kaye Sims

Robert Eugene Cook and Mitzi Elaine Rogers

Boston Davis Hull and Savannah Rae McKee

Le Kisha Nicole Johnson- Omisore and Gregory Montae-Laray Jobe

Bobby Joe Burt Sr. and Kelly Lynn Campbell

Almega Katelia Brooks and Alexander Jamal Richardson

John-David Wesley Rivera and Jennifer Suzanne Talbert

Kenneth Charles Stray and Lisa Marie Allen

Kevin Adler and Melissa Anne Ziegler

Tanner Ian Gskin and Rachel Elizabeth Pon

Christopher Mathias Gunawan and Emily Assavapisitkul

Raymond Ernest Walker and Janett Josefina Ramirez

Ralph Sargent III and Victoria Pauline Sargent

Ronnie King Jr. and Christina Petro

Aleijah Troynell Watson and Chauncey Ollie Henry

Hilary R. Kerekes and Timothy James Kerekes

Michael Raymond Garcia and Dorianne Alexandria Snow

Sarah Danise Baco and David Nathan Katz

Aaron Nicholas Cardoza and Alyssa Marie Chavez

Maria De Jesus Rodriguez and Pardo Marcelino Tavera

Enrique Abelino Camacho and Jackaline Alvarez

Ariella Tess Marchioni and Mason Frederick Robertson

Megan Mackenzie Basil and Gavin Christopher Stanzione

Tasha Rae Hutchens and Brandon Anthony Boyd

Michael Eric Gamble and Leolani Muna Reyes

Zachary Blaine Moore and Gabriella Nevaeh Belitsos

Louis Michael Vazquez Sr. and Rosa I Vazquez

Kaiulani Gomez Rarangol and Christopher Masato Booker

Martin Lynn Wagner Jr. and Candi Marie Woodum

Derrick Sneh Sneh and Avia Ivanna Ives

Chad Kinshasa Brown Sr. and Crystal Sharleen Brown

Natali Johana Martin-Montoya and Steven Dujay Phillip Emmanuel Muswah

Lydia Ivette Padron and Tyler Cameron Kirkpatrick

Jason Eric Gonzalez and Kailey Rebecca Santos

Alessandro Salsi and Hermindina Acuna Rosales

Amanda Colleen McGrath and Shivaji Srinivas Bojja

Cynthia Ann Dominguez and Yonni Albert Perez

Randolph Roscoe Works Sr. and Lisha Carlotta Works

Michael Cameron Thomas and Jenna Mie Nakanishi

Kevin Carl Elliott and Lativia Denise Adams

Tamrio Darrell Johnson and Jessica Marie Law

Jacob Tanner Krzemien and Viviana Godinez

Kierra Janay Williams and Buel Mattais Gabriel

Alexandria Brooke Fuller and Jason Geoffrey Boothby

Kandee Cene Flores and Travis Ramsey Clark

Aaron Wayne Hines and Kayla Anita Wilkes

Daniel Jason Baechtel and Ariel Ruth Anna Henderson

Gregory Mercelis Parrish and Nancy Anne Lowe

Isaac Alfredo Belez Brehn and Miararilys Martinez

Dayton Marcus White and Dandy Maxine Enloe

Austin Harley Cooper and Ginrose Bartolome Respicio

Christopher John Sundell and Hailey Diane Beaman Quick

Tawnya Lynn Roupe and Ricardo Lyons

Anthony Johnny Meyers and Kiysha Nicole Humphery

Chellsey O’Neill Griffith and Robert Julian Martinez

Taylor Jean Sams and Benjamin James Sopher

Karina Ivette Villarreal and Xavier Malik Bradelyburns

Robert Jesse Browning and Jennifer Dawn Cortez 