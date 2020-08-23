Criminal dispositions
Jabriel Micah Andrews, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Rashida Sounta Coleman, Washington, D.C., criminal attempt
Audriana Colley, Kempner, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Erick Arel Diaz, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Dacion Depaul Graham, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Etienne Greenthaner, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Saberina A. Griffin, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Cashmir Sareida Harden, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury
Sterling Donald Hightower Jr., Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug-free zone
Xavier Dumaurier Hopkins, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Jai’ Naya L. Howard, Belton, criminal mischief greater than or equal to 100-$750
Latoya Laquisha Johnson, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Ondarien Jamaal Kelly, College Station, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Jasmine Lemuel, Killeen, fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of an inspection sticker
Bishop Lindberg McRae, Copperas Cove, possession of a controlled substance program group 2-A less than or equal to 4 oz.
Jeremy Lee Mitchell, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Frederick Wayne Mock, Hutchins, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Brittany Genolia Moore, Copperas Cove, unlawful carrying of a weapon
Michael Todd Moore, Killeen, making a false report to a police officer
Angelica Oliver, Fulshear, making a terroristic threat against a family or household member
Andre Pitts, Killeen, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Seth Salvador Reyes, Killeen, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750
Deric Alexander Robertson, Killeen, resisting arrest, search or transport
Bradley Wayne Sula, Temple, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Tiffany Arlene MCC Valentine, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Rachel Wallace, Harker Heights, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Derrick Arthur Andrews, Killeen, terroristic threat causing fear
Angel Cartagena, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Khalil Aumani Collins, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Michael Dewayne Dewitt, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Stacey Fitts, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
John Darnell Fudge, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Eshawna Renee Hollingsworth, Belton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Tina Marie Lopez, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Henry Leon Maxwell, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Gary Joseph McClelland, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Joe Luis Ortiz Jr., Belton, failure to perform duty upon striking a fixture/highway lamppost
Tiffany Kasen Pagan, Killeen, sale to certain persons
Joel Anthony Prattis, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Tylon Jarrod Preston, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Lori Ann Rodriguez, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Aubrey Shoaf, Leander, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Cameron Joseph Terrell, Killeen, criminal trespass
Kadeja Catherine Walker, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Nicorey Gregory Warren, Killeen, unlawful carrying of a weapon
Jemel Ricardo Williams, Killeen, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750
Marriages
Ernest Charles Young Jr. and Kaitlin Elizabeth Scalara
Chad Teivsipatrick Latu and Nunia Melanirose Ongoongotau
Julian Alexander David Moore and Karina Almodovar-Perez
Shanice Aretha Fogah and Jordan Alexi Adelison
Sirena Princess Loeuk and Brandon Lee Davis
Jacquelyn Arlene Smart and Brandon James Ryder
Jamie Nicole Yoson and Matthew Reid Ritchie
Angelina Lucia Jaramillo and Leah Elizabeth Walker
Chantelle Ann Dublin and Onatha Chanetel Moore
Benita Ke Hill and Eddie Ellis Jr.
Tabitha Sade Echols and Gustavo Antonio Aguero Jr.
Marcus Julius Jones and Yasmine Corrtera Bell
Trevon Xzavier Taylor and Kameron Brenae Pitt
Andrew Steven Freeman Sr. and Judith Ann Gilliam
Dane Calvin Gell and Fallon Christine Miller
Tylor Andrew Greenly and Andromada Marie McFarland
Karl Edward Peters and Heather Alyce McEachern Boulette
Dustin Lee Sullivan and Blake Andrew Buffington
Shakeem Phillip Goulbourne and Briana Rose Ross
David Allan Standen and Margaret Ann Matamoros
Luis Enrique Diaz and Victorial Renee Gonzalez
Jeremiah Anederea Anderson-Kaapa and Any Leigh Soderstrum
Rebecca Renae Devenere and DVonte RaQuan Wells
Faron Ray Truelove and Dominica Reney Theriot
Lauren Denise Newberry and Thomas Vincent West
Tara Joesphine Phillips and Hayes Louis Malik Simmons
Dezmond Jajuan Sullivan and Chioma Precious Uka
Charles Gerard Williams and Emma Catherine Williams
Tyler Logan Benson and Mikayla Danielle Robinette
Marijan Jaksic and Lydia Bravenec
Nathan Ryan Crathers Sr. and Sabrina Mae Chavez
Deandre Demetrius Myers and Rueberta Camacho Rodriguez
Lindsey Ashton and Christopher Blake Corley
Samantha Leanne Cortez and Maurise Adrianna Aragon
Ana Raquel Ayala Nieves and Normar Onielle Torres Valle
Roosevelt Love II and Rashawn Esther Keith
Tiffany Joi Daun and Steven Jacob Kostroun
Brendan Joel Stanco and LaToya Michelle Douglas
Paula Kay Combs and Larry Dean Wilkerson
Zachary James Mossberg and Amber Lorrin Vinson
Tasheba Isis King and Edwin Matos Jr.
Matthew Lee Scallionj and Michela Annamarie Hartung
George Rene Oriez Jr. and Barbara Lee Ianno
Leslie Carolyn Nicholson and John David Ganey
Antonio Orozco Cortes and Anna Zadyraiko
Kellyn Leonidas Munguia and Jensen Aime Rodriguez Flores
Maigan Lyn Gober and Nicolas Wayne Gribble
Katherine Ryann Patterson and Troy Hunter Bell
Endemio Abran Lopez and Miriam Nohemi Gonzalez
Norvin Antonio Moreno and Jecika Danyell Lynn
Marvin James Mitchell and Julia Lee Carpenter
Janet Yvette Lopez and Julian Robert
Erica N. Tiggs and Nicole J. Ashmon
Erica Nicole Hoffman and Alyssa Mae Roberts
Joy tanisha Stagg and Carlita Ann Toni Chocolate
Mercaydiese May-Cora Sanders and D’Andre Morris
Shaun Travis Dyson Jr. and Camerin Jeanette Rhyne
Christian Carrera Rodriguez and Linda Blanka Nawista Duncan
Jayda Rose Lynn Ackerman and Braden Alan Satterlee
Timothy Benjamin Fox and Semy Lee
Taliyah Jessica Marie Sanchez and Matthew Jeremiah Acevedo
Allison Jordan York and Sebastian Lopez Villalobos
Amanda Lauryn Deaver and Andrew Robert Kramer
Derek Javon Boykins and Majaghoni Maelee Johnson
Anthony Joseph Edwards and Ayisha Rachelle Gant
Bryan Avery Seritt and Lauren Olivia Stewart
Lakyn Isabelle Younker and Michael Dillon DeSimone
Bryan Wilson Byrd and Jordan Gilleland
Trequan Johnson and Eekima Brown
Jonathan Argus Stilley and Alexis Raven Groce
Mercy Wambui Mqangi and Clinton Eli Burkhalter Jr.
Christina Louise Santiago and Louis Domingo Rodriguez
Ashley Irene Taylor and Cory Allen Creshaw
Dolores Diane Rylance and Kenneth Wayne Beighle
Juan Jose Cardenas and Victoria Marie Cordova Moreno
William David Miller and Chrisitna Betancourt
Erik Daniel Marshall and Michelle Marie Januzzi
Angel Guillermo Lopez Pena and Tiffany Denae Huston
Joseph David Contaldi and Meagan Carri Shelton
Emily Elizabeth Drake and Nicholas David Reid
Winnie Wachul Kimani and Ruben Alexis Morales
Isabel Estella Carrillo and Tristan Matthew Spratlin
Yarisha Marie Marcano and Alfonso Ahmedd Isaiah Pimentel
Tristan Lee Martinez and Kayanna Garcia
Tanneisha Jvette Polk and Makai Djimon Lee Seigle
Cassandra Jo Lalonde and Timothy Lloyd Hartline
Adrianna Janelle Alexander and Marcus Edwin Ege
Elisa Lashsy McKinnie and Brandon Charles Davis
Nina Kay Adams and Chase McDaniel Hadddad
MaKayla Lane Jenschke and Ashton Eitell Samford
Monique Alexandra Hernandez and Jeremy Devonta Williams
LaKeshia Henderson and Tyrone Angeletta
Sierra Tyniesha Williams and Alonzo Justice Frederick
Jaeda Marie Rivas and Jerron Wayne Lehnick
Taylor Kay Botset and Austin Lynn Brownawell
Mark Alan Sallee Jr. and Maria Delosangelas Bolanos
Steven Wayne Diehl and Cecilie Nicole Lane
Michael Francis McKillop and Amanda Michele Karl
Colby Wayne Lunsford and Jordan Kate Tibbetts
Michael John Balbas and Shalin Darlene Wierichs
Sean Thomas Bordelon and Alexandria Chantele Frizzell
Tashanna Lynne Gainey and DJay Marc Manglona Hocog
Nathan Keith Reyes and Samantha Walker Jenkins
John Andrew Shelley and Chalette Anne Warren
Alejandro Rodriguez Jr. and Kyara Ann Tapia
Michael Seth Rhyner and Shemirell Daugherty
Vanessa Sanchez and Orosco Esgar Oliveros
Caitlin Renee Love and Daniel Louis Preston
Jasmine Nicole Floyd and Kyle Andrew Barnes
Kitzia Ameyali Aguilar and Joshua Donte Davis
Termaine Lamont Simmons and Cassondra Dadell Jones
Kenneth R. Warfield II and Leila Anne Coy
Mason Tyler Berryman and Corrie Beth Beaty
Yolanda Ramirez and Jesus Manuel Casillas
Michael Joseph Obrien Jr. and Kaylyn Marie Giardina
Da’Quan Jamal Spencer and Kayla Mahogany Thomas
Natilee Dafray Joyner and Dante Maurice Marquise Price
Summer Jenise Davis and Rickey Tyrone Williams
Elizabeth Francis-Jean Anderson and Joshua Shaban Abuzaid
Pierre Isaac Greene and Isiah Jordan La Fleur
Seiha Lak and Navy Seng
James Mitchell Bruner and Janee Michelle Cox
Kenneth John Whipple and Debora Benencase Eggert
Luis Angel Corredor Fantauzzi and Leisha marie Figueroa Torres
Shantrice Renee Baggs and Marcus Von Moultrie
Jennifer Janet Rivera and Nathan Anthony Valentin
Elisabeth Leilani Iosefo and Malik James Goodrich
Nicholas Dylan Ingle and Sarah Wilson
Adrein Rainoid Green Jr. and Shalona Elexis McDonald
Justin Brady Hendry and Jamie Celine Estrada Reyes
Shantal Alexandra Blackshire and Charlie David McGuire
Logan Julious Hicks and Danika Lashay Mack
Editha Tangga-An Torres and Derrick Claude Steel
Tenysha Jade Rael and Bryon Chukwuebuka Onyia
Tyler James Pint and Wendy Estella Escotto
Caelin Alexandra Casado and Darwin Gabriel Castellon
Nichol Cheri Paternostro and Jennifer Ryan Grodi
Deonta Octabas Williams Jr. and Jernell Annette Krutki
Jackson August Shaver and Ariane Rose Drake
Jessica Marie Johnson vs. Ryan Michael
Hiram Gascot III and Colindres Lourdes Dayanira Andino
Taveres Eugene Simpson and Corin Nichelle Carter
Malik Leondre McBride and Jaylin Muriah Legette
Charisse G. Hill and Sean M. Slayton
Triston Anthony Garcia and Isabelle Rose Eugenia Miller
Kelly Kathline Zachary and Christopher M. Alexander
Colon Francis Julian Almodovar and Gabriella Aguirre Rivera
Jajuan Marquis Burnett and Hilary Sarah-Gina Saurel
Daniel Canizales Rodriguez and Alma Gabriela Pineda
Dasheen Misha Rasheawn Perry and Tiffany Nichole West
Lucy Gomez and Willie Ray Thomas
Randall Scott Weathers and Eva Marie Mikeska
Thomasena Ann Smith and Shaneque Nicole Sampson
Martin Fay Morgan Sr. and Ramona Jean Legard
Sergio Andres Campos Martinez and Kelsy Yamileth Collins Samano
Jena Lynae Herring and Larry L. Mercer
Hazel Camille Viruet Gonzalez and Julio Ivan Sanchez Pastrana
Katie Rae Koenig and Nicholas Steven Roznos
Dustin J. Greany and Lisa Sari Godin
Christopher Jesse King Jr. and Natasha Denise McIntyre
Petra Chanel Ramos and Valerie Jo Garza
Nicolas James Link and Whitney Lynn Catterton
Brianna Joy Gregory and Deshawn Monique Russell
Brenda Marie Schultz and Connor Alan Yost
Jeremiah Dantrel Washington and Akilah Rashawn Taylor
Kristyn Elizabeth Enneking and Kyle Eugene Garman
Dakota James Rhodes and Christina Ann Berrones
Adrian Gabriel Enriquez and Alicia Alva Hinjosa
Eduardo Caballero and Jenny Esther Michel
Cody Mack Campbell and Elicia Marie Daugherty
William Allen Powers and Jackeline Karina Berrios
Carlos Adrian Espinoza and Kasey Carolin West
Bishop Elijah Smith and Sara Fridman
Haley Alexis Adams and Alar Taru
Devin Scott Westmoreland and Valerie Breanna Nichole Stone
Jennifer Nneka Izagbo and Courtney Lynn Wiggins
Steven Sanchez and Angelique Joanna Vieira
Ashley Marie Watson and Tyler Michael Rissel
Kendra Shavon Carter and Jeremy Ryan Brown
Tyler Louis Lepere and Carissa Marianela Cerda
Robert Lloyd Taylor and Alonzo Salvador Cruz
Andre Douglas Konty and Faith Christine Daly
Jennifer LaVonne Hewett and Jimmie Lee Finister Jr.
Matthew Adam Lambdin and Samantha Kate Nichols
Kelly Jean Weeks and Bryan Mark Jones
Gregory Tremaine Moore and Tashianna Breshay White
Heath Asher Tickle and Alexandra Joy Boldes
Cieara Lynn Smith and Joel Adam Zapata
David Anthony Wilbourn II and Sydni Kate McMullin
Nicole Marie Cabassa and Elroy Washington Mccormack
Anthony Jay Milligan and Natalie Elizabeth Morgan
Kelsie Lauren Spence and Jade-Aelan Amira Perdue
Lily Lucille Segerdahl and Ricardo Mora
Bailey Nicole Shepherd and Sean McKell Rodich
Cody Lee Wentrcek and Andrea Rose Scamardo
Cheyenne Kamia Codnor-Perry and Polight Justice Robinson
Andy Catalan and Willoh Sage Mooney
Loida Yaritza Arce Ocana and Juan Luis Nieves
Monie Sheveca Owens and Marcus Brenau Jones
Jean Paul Agosto Mercado and Iriana Hernandez Roman
Arlycia Haniece Carter and Nickolus Marcel Thomas Jr.
Thua Anthony Lam Penny Jasmine Shugan-Nguyen
Kevin Ramos and Shyanne Denise Lynn Hardeman
Devin Lee Villarreal and Soleii Juliette Samer
Richard James Douglas Eubanks and Sara Lyndsey Grace Campbell
Kordell Marcus Ray Johnson and Gladys Victoria Troche
Cedric Remont Gatewood Jr. and Johnny Ybarra Alvarado Jr.
Devante Andrew Brown and Kaleisha Nicole Bass
Kurt Orin Koenig and Tracy Lea Lovelady
Tyrone Lael Chatman and Samantha Fernandez Llanos
Cierra Pache’ Brown and Beoncia Brezilleo Johnson
Stephanie Lynn Hunter and Shirley Ann Hinch
Tammie Thomasiana Williams and Scott L. Moore
Cheyenne Marelne Lathrop and Mathew Paul Manewal
Daniel George Hutchings and Cynthia Acevedo
Amilio Rashad Moffett and Jalynn Catherine Welch
Corey Michael Trujillo and Isabel Kayra Resto
Scotty Lee Karl and Deanna Cordelia Shoemaker
Jayla shanell Harris and Akeem Shamal Addison
Deanna Eudora Davidson and Surya Karki
Bryce Thomas Bliss and Andrea Mackenzie Lafon
Sylvester Graham and Jowanna Roboneatte Bryant
Carlos M. Martinez and Marissa Marie Chaidez
Sarai Dale Daniel and Exekiel Thomas Phillips
Michael Briean Claunts and Amber Nicole Clark
James Leonard Corliss and Debra Kay Blanchard
Brady Lane Johnson and Magdelene Jean Cromer
Schecora Lee Mabey and Daniel Ramon Castillo III
Joshua Ryan Putnam and Caitlyn Diane Myers
Mikayla Marie McPherson and Kaya Alani Mae Frisby
DeAngelo Washington and Byron Alfaro Mayen
Ricardo Frias Sanchez and Macrina Mendoza De Rios
Nicholas Anthony Miller and Kathryn Elizabeth Leyen
Jennifer Marie Ayala Torres and Marquel X Zavior Junious
Otoniel Rodriguez and Ajarelli Najera
John Paul Richter and Maria Soler