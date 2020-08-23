Criminal dispositions

Jabriel Micah Andrews, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Rashida Sounta Coleman, Washington, D.C., criminal attempt

Audriana Colley, Kempner, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Erick Arel Diaz, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Dacion Depaul Graham, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Etienne Greenthaner, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Saberina A. Griffin, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Cashmir Sareida Harden, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury

Sterling Donald Hightower Jr., Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug-free zone

Xavier Dumaurier Hopkins, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Jai’ Naya L. Howard, Belton, criminal mischief greater than or equal to 100-$750

Latoya Laquisha Johnson, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Ondarien Jamaal Kelly, College Station, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Jasmine Lemuel, Killeen, fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of an inspection sticker

Bishop Lindberg McRae, Copperas Cove, possession of a controlled substance program group 2-A less than or equal to 4 oz.

Jeremy Lee Mitchell, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Frederick Wayne Mock, Hutchins, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Brittany Genolia Moore, Copperas Cove, unlawful carrying of a weapon

Michael Todd Moore, Killeen, making a false report to a police officer

Angelica Oliver, Fulshear, making a terroristic threat against a family or household member

Andre Pitts, Killeen, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Seth Salvador Reyes, Killeen, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Deric Alexander Robertson, Killeen, resisting arrest, search or transport

Bradley Wayne Sula, Temple, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Tiffany Arlene MCC Valentine, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Rachel Wallace, Harker Heights, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Derrick Arthur Andrews, Killeen, terroristic threat causing fear

Angel Cartagena, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Khalil Aumani Collins, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Michael Dewayne Dewitt, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Stacey Fitts, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

John Darnell Fudge, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Eshawna Renee Hollingsworth, Belton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Tina Marie Lopez, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Henry Leon Maxwell, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Gary Joseph McClelland, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Joe Luis Ortiz Jr., Belton, failure to perform duty upon striking a fixture/highway lamppost

Tiffany Kasen Pagan, Killeen, sale to certain persons

Joel Anthony Prattis, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Tylon Jarrod Preston, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Lori Ann Rodriguez, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Aubrey Shoaf, Leander, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Cameron Joseph Terrell, Killeen, criminal trespass

Kadeja Catherine Walker, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Nicorey Gregory Warren, Killeen, unlawful carrying of a weapon

Jemel Ricardo Williams, Killeen, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Marriages

Ernest Charles Young Jr. and Kaitlin Elizabeth Scalara

Chad Teivsipatrick Latu and Nunia Melanirose Ongoongotau

Julian Alexander David Moore and Karina Almodovar-Perez

Shanice Aretha Fogah and Jordan Alexi Adelison

Sirena Princess Loeuk and Brandon Lee Davis

Jacquelyn Arlene Smart and Brandon James Ryder

Jamie Nicole Yoson and Matthew Reid Ritchie

Angelina Lucia Jaramillo and Leah Elizabeth Walker

Chantelle Ann Dublin and Onatha Chanetel Moore

Benita Ke Hill and Eddie Ellis Jr.

Tabitha Sade Echols and Gustavo Antonio Aguero Jr.

Marcus Julius Jones and Yasmine Corrtera Bell

Trevon Xzavier Taylor and Kameron Brenae Pitt

Andrew Steven Freeman Sr. and Judith Ann Gilliam

Dane Calvin Gell and Fallon Christine Miller

Tylor Andrew Greenly and Andromada Marie McFarland

Karl Edward Peters and Heather Alyce McEachern Boulette

Dustin Lee Sullivan and Blake Andrew Buffington

Shakeem Phillip Goulbourne and Briana Rose Ross

David Allan Standen and Margaret Ann Matamoros

Luis Enrique Diaz and Victorial Renee Gonzalez

Jeremiah Anederea Anderson-Kaapa and Any Leigh Soderstrum

Rebecca Renae Devenere and DVonte RaQuan Wells

Faron Ray Truelove and Dominica Reney Theriot

Lauren Denise Newberry and Thomas Vincent West

Tara Joesphine Phillips and Hayes Louis Malik Simmons

Dezmond Jajuan Sullivan and Chioma Precious Uka

Charles Gerard Williams and Emma Catherine Williams

Tyler Logan Benson and Mikayla Danielle Robinette

Marijan Jaksic and Lydia Bravenec

Nathan Ryan Crathers Sr. and Sabrina Mae Chavez

Deandre Demetrius Myers and Rueberta Camacho Rodriguez

Lindsey Ashton and Christopher Blake Corley

Samantha Leanne Cortez and Maurise Adrianna Aragon

Ana Raquel Ayala Nieves and Normar Onielle Torres Valle

Roosevelt Love II and Rashawn Esther Keith

Tiffany Joi Daun and Steven Jacob Kostroun

Brendan Joel Stanco and LaToya Michelle Douglas

Paula Kay Combs and Larry Dean Wilkerson

Zachary James Mossberg and Amber Lorrin Vinson

Tasheba Isis King and Edwin Matos Jr.

Matthew Lee Scallionj and Michela Annamarie Hartung

George Rene Oriez Jr. and Barbara Lee Ianno

Leslie Carolyn Nicholson and John David Ganey

Antonio Orozco Cortes and Anna Zadyraiko

Kellyn Leonidas Munguia and Jensen Aime Rodriguez Flores

Maigan Lyn Gober and Nicolas Wayne Gribble

Katherine Ryann Patterson and Troy Hunter Bell

Endemio Abran Lopez and Miriam Nohemi Gonzalez

Norvin Antonio Moreno and Jecika Danyell Lynn

Marvin James Mitchell and Julia Lee Carpenter

Janet Yvette Lopez and Julian Robert

Erica N. Tiggs and Nicole J. Ashmon

Erica Nicole Hoffman and Alyssa Mae Roberts

Joy tanisha Stagg and Carlita Ann Toni Chocolate

Mercaydiese May-Cora Sanders and D’Andre Morris

Shaun Travis Dyson Jr. and Camerin Jeanette Rhyne

Christian Carrera Rodriguez and Linda Blanka Nawista Duncan

Jayda Rose Lynn Ackerman and Braden Alan Satterlee

Timothy Benjamin Fox and Semy Lee

Taliyah Jessica Marie Sanchez and Matthew Jeremiah Acevedo

Allison Jordan York and Sebastian Lopez Villalobos

Amanda Lauryn Deaver and Andrew Robert Kramer

Derek Javon Boykins and Majaghoni Maelee Johnson

Anthony Joseph Edwards and Ayisha Rachelle Gant

Bryan Avery Seritt and Lauren Olivia Stewart

Lakyn Isabelle Younker and Michael Dillon DeSimone

Bryan Wilson Byrd and Jordan Gilleland

Trequan Johnson and Eekima Brown

Jonathan Argus Stilley and Alexis Raven Groce

Mercy Wambui Mqangi and Clinton Eli Burkhalter Jr.

Christina Louise Santiago and Louis Domingo Rodriguez

Ashley Irene Taylor and Cory Allen Creshaw

Dolores Diane Rylance and Kenneth Wayne Beighle

Juan Jose Cardenas and Victoria Marie Cordova Moreno

William David Miller and Chrisitna Betancourt

Erik Daniel Marshall and Michelle Marie Januzzi

Angel Guillermo Lopez Pena and Tiffany Denae Huston

Joseph David Contaldi and Meagan Carri Shelton

Emily Elizabeth Drake and Nicholas David Reid

Winnie Wachul Kimani and Ruben Alexis Morales

Isabel Estella Carrillo and Tristan Matthew Spratlin

Yarisha Marie Marcano and Alfonso Ahmedd Isaiah Pimentel

Tristan Lee Martinez and Kayanna Garcia

Tanneisha Jvette Polk and Makai Djimon Lee Seigle

Cassandra Jo Lalonde and Timothy Lloyd Hartline

Adrianna Janelle Alexander and Marcus Edwin Ege

Elisa Lashsy McKinnie and Brandon Charles Davis

Nina Kay Adams and Chase McDaniel Hadddad

MaKayla Lane Jenschke and Ashton Eitell Samford

Monique Alexandra Hernandez and Jeremy Devonta Williams

LaKeshia Henderson and Tyrone Angeletta

Sierra Tyniesha Williams and Alonzo Justice Frederick

Jaeda Marie Rivas and Jerron Wayne Lehnick

Taylor Kay Botset and Austin Lynn Brownawell

Mark Alan Sallee Jr. and Maria Delosangelas Bolanos

Steven Wayne Diehl and Cecilie Nicole Lane

Michael Francis McKillop and Amanda Michele Karl

Colby Wayne Lunsford and Jordan Kate Tibbetts

Michael John Balbas and Shalin Darlene Wierichs

Sean Thomas Bordelon and Alexandria Chantele Frizzell

Tashanna Lynne Gainey and DJay Marc Manglona Hocog

Nathan Keith Reyes and Samantha Walker Jenkins

John Andrew Shelley and Chalette Anne Warren

Alejandro Rodriguez Jr. and Kyara Ann Tapia

Michael Seth Rhyner and Shemirell Daugherty

Vanessa Sanchez and Orosco Esgar Oliveros

Caitlin Renee Love and Daniel Louis Preston

Jasmine Nicole Floyd and Kyle Andrew Barnes

Kitzia Ameyali Aguilar and Joshua Donte Davis

Termaine Lamont Simmons and Cassondra Dadell Jones

Kenneth R. Warfield II and Leila Anne Coy

Mason Tyler Berryman and Corrie Beth Beaty

Yolanda Ramirez and Jesus Manuel Casillas

Michael Joseph Obrien Jr. and Kaylyn Marie Giardina

Da’Quan Jamal Spencer and Kayla Mahogany Thomas

Natilee Dafray Joyner and Dante Maurice Marquise Price

Summer Jenise Davis and Rickey Tyrone Williams

Elizabeth Francis-Jean Anderson and Joshua Shaban Abuzaid

Pierre Isaac Greene and Isiah Jordan La Fleur

Seiha Lak and Navy Seng

James Mitchell Bruner and Janee Michelle Cox

Kenneth John Whipple and Debora Benencase Eggert

Luis Angel Corredor Fantauzzi and Leisha marie Figueroa Torres

Shantrice Renee Baggs and Marcus Von Moultrie

Jennifer Janet Rivera and Nathan Anthony Valentin

Elisabeth Leilani Iosefo and Malik James Goodrich

Nicholas Dylan Ingle and Sarah Wilson

Adrein Rainoid Green Jr. and Shalona Elexis McDonald

Justin Brady Hendry and Jamie Celine Estrada Reyes

Shantal Alexandra Blackshire and Charlie David McGuire

Logan Julious Hicks and Danika Lashay Mack

Editha Tangga-An Torres and Derrick Claude Steel

Tenysha Jade Rael and Bryon Chukwuebuka Onyia

Tyler James Pint and Wendy Estella Escotto

Caelin Alexandra Casado and Darwin Gabriel Castellon

Nichol Cheri Paternostro and Jennifer Ryan Grodi

Deonta Octabas Williams Jr. and Jernell Annette Krutki

Jackson August Shaver and Ariane Rose Drake

Jessica Marie Johnson vs. Ryan Michael

Hiram Gascot III and Colindres Lourdes Dayanira Andino

Taveres Eugene Simpson and Corin Nichelle Carter

Malik Leondre McBride and Jaylin Muriah Legette

Charisse G. Hill and Sean M. Slayton

Triston Anthony Garcia and Isabelle Rose Eugenia Miller

Kelly Kathline Zachary and Christopher M. Alexander

Colon Francis Julian Almodovar and Gabriella Aguirre Rivera

Jajuan Marquis Burnett and Hilary Sarah-Gina Saurel

Daniel Canizales Rodriguez and Alma Gabriela Pineda

Dasheen Misha Rasheawn Perry and Tiffany Nichole West

Lucy Gomez and Willie Ray Thomas

Randall Scott Weathers and Eva Marie Mikeska

Thomasena Ann Smith and Shaneque Nicole Sampson

Martin Fay Morgan Sr. and Ramona Jean Legard

Sergio Andres Campos Martinez and Kelsy Yamileth Collins Samano

Jena Lynae Herring and Larry L. Mercer

Hazel Camille Viruet Gonzalez and Julio Ivan Sanchez Pastrana

Katie Rae Koenig and Nicholas Steven Roznos

Dustin J. Greany and Lisa Sari Godin

Christopher Jesse King Jr. and Natasha Denise McIntyre

Petra Chanel Ramos and Valerie Jo Garza

Nicolas James Link and Whitney Lynn Catterton

Brianna Joy Gregory and Deshawn Monique Russell

Brenda Marie Schultz and Connor Alan Yost

Jeremiah Dantrel Washington and Akilah Rashawn Taylor

Kristyn Elizabeth Enneking and Kyle Eugene Garman

Dakota James Rhodes and Christina Ann Berrones

Adrian Gabriel Enriquez and Alicia Alva Hinjosa

Eduardo Caballero and Jenny Esther Michel

Cody Mack Campbell and Elicia Marie Daugherty

William Allen Powers and Jackeline Karina Berrios

Carlos Adrian Espinoza and Kasey Carolin West

Bishop Elijah Smith and Sara Fridman

Haley Alexis Adams and Alar Taru

Devin Scott Westmoreland and Valerie Breanna Nichole Stone

Jennifer Nneka Izagbo and Courtney Lynn Wiggins

Steven Sanchez and Angelique Joanna Vieira

Ashley Marie Watson and Tyler Michael Rissel

Kendra Shavon Carter and Jeremy Ryan Brown

Tyler Louis Lepere and Carissa Marianela Cerda

Robert Lloyd Taylor and Alonzo Salvador Cruz

Andre Douglas Konty and Faith Christine Daly

Jennifer LaVonne Hewett and Jimmie Lee Finister Jr.

Matthew Adam Lambdin and Samantha Kate Nichols

Kelly Jean Weeks and Bryan Mark Jones

Gregory Tremaine Moore and Tashianna Breshay White

Heath Asher Tickle and Alexandra Joy Boldes

Cieara Lynn Smith and Joel Adam Zapata

David Anthony Wilbourn II and Sydni Kate McMullin

Nicole Marie Cabassa and Elroy Washington Mccormack

Anthony Jay Milligan and Natalie Elizabeth Morgan

Kelsie Lauren Spence and Jade-Aelan Amira Perdue

Lily Lucille Segerdahl and Ricardo Mora

Bailey Nicole Shepherd and Sean McKell Rodich

Cody Lee Wentrcek and Andrea Rose Scamardo

Cheyenne Kamia Codnor-Perry and Polight Justice Robinson

Andy Catalan and Willoh Sage Mooney

Loida Yaritza Arce Ocana and Juan Luis Nieves

Monie Sheveca Owens and Marcus Brenau Jones

Jean Paul Agosto Mercado and Iriana Hernandez Roman

Arlycia Haniece Carter and Nickolus Marcel Thomas Jr.

Thua Anthony Lam Penny Jasmine Shugan-Nguyen

Kevin Ramos and Shyanne Denise Lynn Hardeman

Devin Lee Villarreal and Soleii Juliette Samer

Richard James Douglas Eubanks and Sara Lyndsey Grace Campbell

Kordell Marcus Ray Johnson and Gladys Victoria Troche

Cedric Remont Gatewood Jr. and Johnny Ybarra Alvarado Jr.

Devante Andrew Brown and Kaleisha Nicole Bass

Kurt Orin Koenig and Tracy Lea Lovelady

Tyrone Lael Chatman and Samantha Fernandez Llanos

Cierra Pache’ Brown and Beoncia Brezilleo Johnson

Stephanie Lynn Hunter and Shirley Ann Hinch

Tammie Thomasiana Williams and Scott L. Moore

Cheyenne Marelne Lathrop and Mathew Paul Manewal

Daniel George Hutchings and Cynthia Acevedo

Amilio Rashad Moffett and Jalynn Catherine Welch

Corey Michael Trujillo and Isabel Kayra Resto

Scotty Lee Karl and Deanna Cordelia Shoemaker

Jayla shanell Harris and Akeem Shamal Addison

Deanna Eudora Davidson and Surya Karki

Bryce Thomas Bliss and Andrea Mackenzie Lafon

Sylvester Graham and Jowanna Roboneatte Bryant

Carlos M. Martinez and Marissa Marie Chaidez

Sarai Dale Daniel and Exekiel Thomas Phillips

Michael Briean Claunts and Amber Nicole Clark

James Leonard Corliss and Debra Kay Blanchard

Brady Lane Johnson and Magdelene Jean Cromer

Schecora Lee Mabey and Daniel Ramon Castillo III

Joshua Ryan Putnam and Caitlyn Diane Myers

Mikayla Marie McPherson and Kaya Alani Mae Frisby

DeAngelo Washington and Byron Alfaro Mayen

Ricardo Frias Sanchez and Macrina Mendoza De Rios

Nicholas Anthony Miller and Kathryn Elizabeth Leyen

Jennifer Marie Ayala Torres and Marquel X Zavior Junious

Otoniel Rodriguez and Ajarelli Najera

John Paul Richter and Maria Soler