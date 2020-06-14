Criminal dispositions

Cecily Anne Aguilar, Killeen, fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of a price tag

Raymond Allen, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Quinten Burt, Abilene, criminal attempt

Brian Arthur Florence, Harker Heights, making a false statement for property

Raynell Gaines, Houston, driving while intoxicated

Anthony Vernard Green, Winston Salem, N.C., driving while intoxicated

Judson Hugh Holligan , Troy, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Darrin M. Hoover, Cedar Creek, driving while intoxicated

Alexus Marie Hughes, Harker Heights, making a terroristic threat against a family or household member

Sidney Dya Lock, Harker Heights, accident involving damage to a vehicle

Bishop Linderberg McRae, Copperas Cove, possession of a controlled substance program group 2-A less than or equal to 2-4 oz.

Joshua Robert Meyer, Dallas, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Elvin Nunez, Killeen, speeding

Susan Diefenderfer Seiter , Belton, accident involving damage to a vehicle

Nicholas Marquis Seldon , Temple, prostitution

Brandon Lee Shahan , Belton, driving while intoxicated

Robert Allen Turner, Bartlett, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Edwin Twinamatsiko , Kent, Wash., speeding

Scott Alton Van Fleet, Belton, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Divorces

Andrew Raymond Fox vs. Trista Fox

Kelby Wayne Blankemeyer vs. Damaris Amanda Blankemeyer

Laura Mae Moore vs. Jerry Glen Moore

Maria Angeles Guzman vs. Juan Manuel Guzman

Jeremy Craig Neal vs. Felicia Ann Neal

Michael A. Madrid vs. Tabitha Madrid

Rebekah Elyse Clay vs. Zachary Clay

Jarrah Crotty Schonewolf vs. Steven Austin Schonewolf

Austin Christopher Tinkham vs. Caitlin Ashleigh Tinkham

Jaqueille Antonio Lot vs. Myijah Seymone Cowell

Kendall Marquis Eason vs. Keeirica Deshylonda Eason

Nancy Nyakinywa Muriuki vs. Gregory Delaine Mackey

Jyzele Jody Fruge vs. Gavin Montrel Fruge

Steven Michael Marlin vs. Michelle Dejuana Marlin

Silvana Elizabeth Stoke vs. Dustin Colt Stoke

Tanner Bric Vosvick vs. Alyssa Nicole Chapman

Anton Michael Angelo Castro vs. Cristina Alejand Ramos Delacruz

Lynette M. Pellerin vs. Robert Joseph Pellerin Jr.

Letzy Williams vs. Nyree Williams

Jessica Nicole Clopp vs. Aaron Matthew Clopp

Marisa Marie Simpson vs. Brittney Nicole Simpson

Carmela Leanne Benavidez vs. Brandon Lee Benavidez

Tasheba King vs. John Nilsen

Ian Andrew Johnson vs. Amanda Lea Johnson

Miranda Rae Williams vs. Brandon Charles Williams

Monica Sarah Helms vs. Jose Medina Robledo III

Rebecca Lynn Griffin vs. Joshua Louis Griffin

Najalyn Alexis Acevedo-Rodriguez vs. John Michael Acevedo-Rivera

Christopher Michael Munoz vs. Rachael Lovanne Munoz

Lyric Gabrielle Hall vs. Emya Janae Seldon

Aracely Cuevas vs. Alfonso Cuevas Rivera

Susan Rae Santamaria vs. Jorge Alfredo Santamaria

Marriages

Ashley Rebecca Linder and Nicholas David Arsenault

Sue Ellen Ocanas and Billy Joe Camacho

Austin Lawrence Scaturro and Fallon Jade Engelkens -Kelley

Jeremy Ryan Garcia and Allison Rene Rego

Linda Louise Milner and Scott Wayne Miller

Jacquelynn Elizabeth Watson and William John Hays

Megan Lea Chambers and Joshua Alan Cooley

Krystle Mary Johnson and Terence Durrell Williams

Lyle Melvin Potter III and Cammie Lynn Grant

Billi Nicole Farr and Corbin Nathaniel Breazeale

Cara Brin Day Blue and Timothy Paul Everts

Michelle Lee Brown and Blake Emerson Yingling

Sarah Danielle Healy and Jonathan Blake Herrera

Kyle Louis Burvee and Tara Lynne Daley

ShaTisha Dreyona Michelle Wiley and Denerian Malik Thomas Sr.

Danyela Yamel Murillo Aguilar and Brett Avery Martinez Kaiser

Neyda Guadalupe Camarena Flores and Fabian Leon Fernandez

Owen Benedict McCann and Amanda Kay Smith

Christian Elliott McRae and Anna Marie Youmans

Rosa Vella Garcia and Jose Luis Hernandez Hernandez

Charles Edward Turner III and Andrea Sherill Gordon

Samuel Paul Berg and Kelsi Elise Schneider

Zachary Joseph Green and Lindsey Jade Cole

Phillip Mark Ahye and Ariesha Lashell Morgan

Eric Ryan Nelson and Terri Lynn McFeeters

Samantha Elizabeth Kern and Jesse Wallace Henderson

Trinity Theodoshia Taylor and Michael Dornell Lawrence Jr.

Anthony Christopher Steelman and Rhianna Rae Bell

Nicholas Jamal Thompson and Kaitlyn Elizabeth-Ann England

Bryant Keith Plenti and Sunni Rose Williams

Nyshierah Kyirrah Martin and Sabree Namir Fagan

Joshua Lishaun Simmons and Destiny Denise Malone

Shaley Marie Manges and Zachary Robert Penrose

Callie Ann Lavin and Zachary Lynn Newkirk

Angela Marie Cruise and Skylar William Saige Stehno

Isaiah Jordon Maisonet and Graciela Luisa Griego

Breonna Nichole Shawntay Dorris and Bradley Phillip Searl

Jamyson Timothy Sotka and Angelina Loreal Mix

Juan Luis Galarza and Emily Ann Bailey

Craig Michael Jennings and Toni Luise Glon

Jakerius DayTron James and Malique Jemauris Martin

Elcid Antone Smith Sr. and Beverly Kaye Ecford

Jillian Alyse Bradley and Anthony Emilio Marando

Nazy Catryanna Metoyer and Elyah Monet Lewis-Manning

Justin Mckay Wilson and Jacqueline Marie Keith

Katherine Lynn Henshaw and Timothy Andrew King

Shawn Michael Richardson and Karen Diann Parker

Mariah Ann Alfaro and Hasan Ibeljic

Peter Douglas Borchardt and Sonya Kay Edwards

Billy Wayne Morgan Jr. and Candance Felisa Morgan

Luis Manuel Llanas Jr. and Valeria B. Soto Gonzalez

Holley Shannon Whorley and Zachary Khalil Yazbeck

Angela Dawn Labaj and Patrick Dunn Dolan

Robert C. Zambrano and Angela Lea Peterson

Chilonia Box and Neel David Augustus Brown

Nicholas Henry Hajduk and Melissa Smith

Quadnisha Yvonne Mckiver and Phillip Waddell Andrews

Rachel Michelle Kelly and Nathaniel Christopher Thomas Bennett

Kelly Michelle Blair and Shawn David Leverington

Olivia Layne Thomas and Mark Emerson Fuller

Jesse Alfred Jones and Bridgett Pinson

Renee Lynne Lathrop and Austin Tyler Cearns

Caroline Elizabeth Mott and Wesley Patrick Jackson

Amber Rose Castle and Lawrence Michael Cernasky Jr.

Kristy Ann De Stefano and Justin Lloyd-William Coley

Matthew Alan Jarolik and Kaytee Brooke Swindoll

Rayonna Kadesha Regyna Johnson and Duchon Lee Pope Jr.

Bradlee Michael Ditzler and Madison Adhya Means

Tristan Montaveous Brown and Imala Kai Williams

Marie Arallia Adorn Cooper and Paris Denai Allen

Isaiah Trammell Jacobs and Mercio Tykeah Brownlee

Jerrod Onterio Wooten and Jill Louise Brooks Wooten

Seth Michael Bates and Jessica Elizabeth Hastings

William Adam Head and Alexandra Henderson Retuerto

Brittney Nicole Holloway and Jawan Ozene Williams

Michael Allen Arnold and Norell Magdall Gonzalez

Russell Mikeska and Sandra Ernae Hensley

Juan Alberto Guardiola and Delia Davila Trevino

Cameron Ray Byrd and Aaronlynne Byrd

Preston Earl Deeds and Ralissa Ruth McFalls

Tori A. Marks and Michael William Marks

Kylie Tiel McDonald and Andrew Kyle Johnson

Rene Gerardo Garcia and Siarah Alexie Bostick

Dana Marie McCleland and Brian Edward Prehn

James Paul Morrison and Julie Ann Tucker

Eleanor Rose Phelps and Abraham Magdaleno

Robert Boyd Curtis and Donnetta Ievod Carter

Daniel Jesua Ramirez and Esther Joy Grab