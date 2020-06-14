Criminal dispositions
Cecily Anne Aguilar, Killeen, fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of a price tag
Raymond Allen, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Quinten Burt, Abilene, criminal attempt
Brian Arthur Florence, Harker Heights, making a false statement for property
Raynell Gaines, Houston, driving while intoxicated
Anthony Vernard Green, Winston Salem, N.C., driving while intoxicated
Judson Hugh Holligan , Troy, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Darrin M. Hoover, Cedar Creek, driving while intoxicated
Alexus Marie Hughes, Harker Heights, making a terroristic threat against a family or household member
Sidney Dya Lock, Harker Heights, accident involving damage to a vehicle
Bishop Linderberg McRae, Copperas Cove, possession of a controlled substance program group 2-A less than or equal to 2-4 oz.
Joshua Robert Meyer, Dallas, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Elvin Nunez, Killeen, speeding
Susan Diefenderfer Seiter , Belton, accident involving damage to a vehicle
Nicholas Marquis Seldon , Temple, prostitution
Brandon Lee Shahan , Belton, driving while intoxicated
Robert Allen Turner, Bartlett, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Edwin Twinamatsiko , Kent, Wash., speeding
Scott Alton Van Fleet, Belton, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Divorces
Andrew Raymond Fox vs. Trista Fox
Kelby Wayne Blankemeyer vs. Damaris Amanda Blankemeyer
Laura Mae Moore vs. Jerry Glen Moore
Maria Angeles Guzman vs. Juan Manuel Guzman
Jeremy Craig Neal vs. Felicia Ann Neal
Michael A. Madrid vs. Tabitha Madrid
Rebekah Elyse Clay vs. Zachary Clay
Jarrah Crotty Schonewolf vs. Steven Austin Schonewolf
Austin Christopher Tinkham vs. Caitlin Ashleigh Tinkham
Jaqueille Antonio Lot vs. Myijah Seymone Cowell
Kendall Marquis Eason vs. Keeirica Deshylonda Eason
Nancy Nyakinywa Muriuki vs. Gregory Delaine Mackey
Jyzele Jody Fruge vs. Gavin Montrel Fruge
Steven Michael Marlin vs. Michelle Dejuana Marlin
Silvana Elizabeth Stoke vs. Dustin Colt Stoke
Tanner Bric Vosvick vs. Alyssa Nicole Chapman
Anton Michael Angelo Castro vs. Cristina Alejand Ramos Delacruz
Lynette M. Pellerin vs. Robert Joseph Pellerin Jr.
Letzy Williams vs. Nyree Williams
Jessica Nicole Clopp vs. Aaron Matthew Clopp
Marisa Marie Simpson vs. Brittney Nicole Simpson
Carmela Leanne Benavidez vs. Brandon Lee Benavidez
Tasheba King vs. John Nilsen
Ian Andrew Johnson vs. Amanda Lea Johnson
Miranda Rae Williams vs. Brandon Charles Williams
Monica Sarah Helms vs. Jose Medina Robledo III
Rebecca Lynn Griffin vs. Joshua Louis Griffin
Najalyn Alexis Acevedo-Rodriguez vs. John Michael Acevedo-Rivera
Christopher Michael Munoz vs. Rachael Lovanne Munoz
Lyric Gabrielle Hall vs. Emya Janae Seldon
Aracely Cuevas vs. Alfonso Cuevas Rivera
Susan Rae Santamaria vs. Jorge Alfredo Santamaria
Marriages
Ashley Rebecca Linder and Nicholas David Arsenault
Sue Ellen Ocanas and Billy Joe Camacho
Austin Lawrence Scaturro and Fallon Jade Engelkens -Kelley
Jeremy Ryan Garcia and Allison Rene Rego
Linda Louise Milner and Scott Wayne Miller
Jacquelynn Elizabeth Watson and William John Hays
Megan Lea Chambers and Joshua Alan Cooley
Krystle Mary Johnson and Terence Durrell Williams
Lyle Melvin Potter III and Cammie Lynn Grant
Billi Nicole Farr and Corbin Nathaniel Breazeale
Cara Brin Day Blue and Timothy Paul Everts
Michelle Lee Brown and Blake Emerson Yingling
Sarah Danielle Healy and Jonathan Blake Herrera
Kyle Louis Burvee and Tara Lynne Daley
ShaTisha Dreyona Michelle Wiley and Denerian Malik Thomas Sr.
Danyela Yamel Murillo Aguilar and Brett Avery Martinez Kaiser
Neyda Guadalupe Camarena Flores and Fabian Leon Fernandez
Owen Benedict McCann and Amanda Kay Smith
Christian Elliott McRae and Anna Marie Youmans
Rosa Vella Garcia and Jose Luis Hernandez Hernandez
Charles Edward Turner III and Andrea Sherill Gordon
Samuel Paul Berg and Kelsi Elise Schneider
Zachary Joseph Green and Lindsey Jade Cole
Phillip Mark Ahye and Ariesha Lashell Morgan
Eric Ryan Nelson and Terri Lynn McFeeters
Samantha Elizabeth Kern and Jesse Wallace Henderson
Trinity Theodoshia Taylor and Michael Dornell Lawrence Jr.
Anthony Christopher Steelman and Rhianna Rae Bell
Nicholas Jamal Thompson and Kaitlyn Elizabeth-Ann England
Bryant Keith Plenti and Sunni Rose Williams
Nyshierah Kyirrah Martin and Sabree Namir Fagan
Joshua Lishaun Simmons and Destiny Denise Malone
Shaley Marie Manges and Zachary Robert Penrose
Callie Ann Lavin and Zachary Lynn Newkirk
Angela Marie Cruise and Skylar William Saige Stehno
Isaiah Jordon Maisonet and Graciela Luisa Griego
Breonna Nichole Shawntay Dorris and Bradley Phillip Searl
Jamyson Timothy Sotka and Angelina Loreal Mix
Juan Luis Galarza and Emily Ann Bailey
Craig Michael Jennings and Toni Luise Glon
Jakerius DayTron James and Malique Jemauris Martin
Elcid Antone Smith Sr. and Beverly Kaye Ecford
Jillian Alyse Bradley and Anthony Emilio Marando
Nazy Catryanna Metoyer and Elyah Monet Lewis-Manning
Justin Mckay Wilson and Jacqueline Marie Keith
Katherine Lynn Henshaw and Timothy Andrew King
Shawn Michael Richardson and Karen Diann Parker
Mariah Ann Alfaro and Hasan Ibeljic
Peter Douglas Borchardt and Sonya Kay Edwards
Billy Wayne Morgan Jr. and Candance Felisa Morgan
Luis Manuel Llanas Jr. and Valeria B. Soto Gonzalez
Holley Shannon Whorley and Zachary Khalil Yazbeck
Angela Dawn Labaj and Patrick Dunn Dolan
Robert C. Zambrano and Angela Lea Peterson
Chilonia Box and Neel David Augustus Brown
Nicholas Henry Hajduk and Melissa Smith
Quadnisha Yvonne Mckiver and Phillip Waddell Andrews
Rachel Michelle Kelly and Nathaniel Christopher Thomas Bennett
Kelly Michelle Blair and Shawn David Leverington
Olivia Layne Thomas and Mark Emerson Fuller
Jesse Alfred Jones and Bridgett Pinson
Renee Lynne Lathrop and Austin Tyler Cearns
Caroline Elizabeth Mott and Wesley Patrick Jackson
Amber Rose Castle and Lawrence Michael Cernasky Jr.
Kristy Ann De Stefano and Justin Lloyd-William Coley
Matthew Alan Jarolik and Kaytee Brooke Swindoll
Rayonna Kadesha Regyna Johnson and Duchon Lee Pope Jr.
Bradlee Michael Ditzler and Madison Adhya Means
Tristan Montaveous Brown and Imala Kai Williams
Marie Arallia Adorn Cooper and Paris Denai Allen
Isaiah Trammell Jacobs and Mercio Tykeah Brownlee
Jerrod Onterio Wooten and Jill Louise Brooks Wooten
Seth Michael Bates and Jessica Elizabeth Hastings
William Adam Head and Alexandra Henderson Retuerto
Brittney Nicole Holloway and Jawan Ozene Williams
Michael Allen Arnold and Norell Magdall Gonzalez
Russell Mikeska and Sandra Ernae Hensley
Juan Alberto Guardiola and Delia Davila Trevino
Cameron Ray Byrd and Aaronlynne Byrd
Preston Earl Deeds and Ralissa Ruth McFalls
Tori A. Marks and Michael William Marks
Kylie Tiel McDonald and Andrew Kyle Johnson
Rene Gerardo Garcia and Siarah Alexie Bostick
Dana Marie McCleland and Brian Edward Prehn
James Paul Morrison and Julie Ann Tucker
Eleanor Rose Phelps and Abraham Magdaleno
Robert Boyd Curtis and Donnetta Ievod Carter
Daniel Jesua Ramirez and Esther Joy Grab