Criminal dispositions
Scott Albro, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Sebastian Alejandro Alvarez, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Ayanna Destiny Ashby, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Christopher Banks, Waco, criminal attempt
Tykeem Dashawn Breland, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Wayne Anthony Bynaum, Temple, criminal attempt
Justin Shardel Criner, Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Krystal Reniua Daye, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Felicia Deweese, Temple, driving while license invalid
Dominick A. Ellison, Fort Hood, reckless driving
Gabriel Gadison, Temple, making a false statement for property
Jonathon Allen Hampton, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Tyler Jarolik, Troy, speeding
Thomas Johnson Kelly, Round Rock, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Bobby Lee Lopez, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Ronald Mobley, San Antonio, criminal attempt
Dennis Kelly Morgan, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Dylan Parker, Nolanville, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Antonio Jose Rios-Salgado, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Michelle Rodriguez, Temple, driving while intoxicated
Jose Angel Santos-Santiago, Killeen, prostitution
Bennie Xavier Smith, Waco, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Dominique Asati Smith, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Jovan Omar Smith, Harker Heights, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750
Xzavier Michael Smith, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Trevor David Thompson, Cameron, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Mary Christine Vasquez, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Joslyn Marie White, Temple, failure to identify or giving a false statement
Divorces
Jennifer Lynn Atkinson vs. Steven Nathaniel Atkinson
Darrell Maurice Cabaluna vs. Carla Marie Cabaluna
Massaran Coulibaly vs. Rodney Brandon Jenkins
Hanh Thuy Hong Nguyen vs. Aaron Jaymes Wilkerson
Ashley Michelle Hagins-Kristof vs. Gabor Kristof
Jessika Lynn Miner vs. Vincent Paul Baker
Shella A. Tazi vs. Franklin N. Tazi
Brian Derrick Odero vs. Antonique Antoinette Lang
Mara Liz Cruz de Jesus vs. Rayziel Eli Santa Morales
Rufus Thomas vs. Staci Lyn Kenner
Andres Christian Fourzan vs. Tomara Ashley Tack
Vianey Martinez vs. Jose Hipollito Martinez
Elisabeth Ann York vs. Zachary Clayton York
Dagmar H. Farris vs. Robert J. Farris
Scott Alexander Buber Jr. vs. Jessica Marina Buber
Lequante Lee Hunt vs. Bethany Rose Hunt
Kiara Nicole Sanders vs. Jeffrey Alan Sanders
Priscilla Marie Randazzo vs. Matthew Martin Chickering
Deborah Ann Truelove vs. Timmie Karl Truelove
Stephanie Henderson vs. Douglas Henderson
Camille Crisshay Spivey vs. Dominique Jamaal Spivey
Brandi B. Crump vs. David E. Crump
Shamory Gerard Gipson vs. Natasha Dominique Gipson
Quentin Deshon Battles vs. Malaika J’Nai Dickson
Sasha-Gay Zavia Daley vs. Andre Anthony Clarke
Joseph Lorenzo Mott vs. Dayna Paige Mott
Hina Hira vs. Nayan Hira
Charles Denorris James Jr. vs. Yolanda Virett James
Nicole Monice Swain vs. Daryl Swain
Avery Madison Geer vs. Joshua Trent Geer
Daniel A. Mendez vs. Heather M. Mendez
Elizabeth R. Henning vs. Justin J. Henning
Joscelynn Jean Pham vs. Steven Dean Pham
Loretta Jane Holder vs. Jeffrey Wayne Holder
Cecila M. Barnes Parker vs. Christopher L. Parker
Johnathan Irvin vs. Nayeli Zamora
Carl Michael Knopp vs. Sunshine Maria Knopp
Mario Rodriguez Vasquez vs. Krysten Marie Vasquez
Tarius Montelle Birks vs. Audrey Kay Birks
Alicia Danielle Butler vs. Derrick Wade Babb
Joseph Tyler Calhoun vs. Gabrielle Marie Calhoun
Felimon Mogos vs. Kristen Lea Mogos
Ganesh Prasad Dhakal vs. Shirsti Nepal
Robert Cavazos vs. Anita Herrera Cavazos
Jordynne Dean vs. Alajandro Castellanos
Carrie Curry vs. Cody Curry
Malik Edward Delancey vs. Wendy Silvany Bonillabelmont
Jennifer Leigh Burke vs. John Nicholas Guanzon Jr.
Joselyn Elena Palacio Kelley vs. Barry Dwayne Kelley Jr.
Otis Neal Beason vs. Sheneete Deshawn Perry
Gabrielle Renae Rodriguez-Brodis vs. Matthew David Brodis
Kathy Jean Popelka vs. James Denton Popelka
Carrie Werner vs. Michael Duane Werner
Francisco Lopez vs. Maira Yadira Hernandez
Dennis Wayne Arnold vs. Kelly Beth Arnold
Detra Diane Barragan Martin vs. James Michael Martin
Kristine Danielle Hubbard vs. Robert George Hubbard III
Antione Terrell Lyons vs. Ella Arnece Lyons
Roshonda Chantelle Mosley vs. Aeron Jamal Mosley
Billy Joe Baechler vs. Penny Lynn Piett
Trent Morgan Skinner vs. Resz’nay Verna Skinner
Joshua Edward Applegarth and Amanda Elizabeth Applegarth
Joshua Patrick Koontz vs. Kyla Shae Koontz
James Anthony Tarpley vs. Aisha Dianne Tarpley
Brooke Nowak vs. Courtney Alexander Nowak
Maria Josefina Sanchez-Melendez vs. Ivan Rivera-Nieves
Crystal Latrice Herring vs. George Franklin Herring III
Justin Lee Penney vs. Nancy Lee Douglass
Javan Michael Howard vs. Breania Elizabeth Howard
Carmen Cecilia Alvira-Arzon vs. Jose Alberto Ramos-Alejandro
Deryns Stevens Giraldo-Villacis vs. Morgan Leah Giraldo
Celine Susana Flores-Morales vs. Joe Anthony Flores-Morales
Megan Elvira Longoria-Mapps vs. Jay’marcus Jawayne Mapps
Alejandro Marceli Gutierrez Garcia vs. Elizabeth Cardenas-Bojorquez
Ja’niece Nicole Ortega vs. Andrew Ortega
Derek Lucky Kemp vs. Diane Nicole Kemp
Josephine Rodriguez vs. Juan Carlos Rodriguez
Destiny Thorne vs. Shaquita Yvonne Gordon
Daniel David Anthony Brown vs. Erin Deshun Brown
Destanee Horn vs. Tariq Ali
Jasmine Monae Galbearth vs. Kenneth D. Galbearth
Scott Cawthon vs. Miriam Cawthon
David Joshua Foster vs. Angia Lee Foster
Adriana Renee Myers vs. Adam Michael Myers
Angela Antoinette Hayes Williams and Joseph Harvey Narcissie
Juanita Sandate-Figueroa vs. Juan A. Figueroa
Jasmine Delos Reyes vs. Emilyrose Carrillo
Bryan Danta Alexander vs. Jasmisha Denise Alexander
Dorcas Gonzalez-Otero vs. Juan Manuel Gonzalez Pizarro
Chantel Eldridge-Neal vs. Jason Neal
Seaniese Aislinn-Sky Dunbar vs. Kaleb Khalil Dunbar
Amelia Mendoza Abuan vs. Ray Delizo Abuan
Taylor Pastrano vs. Christopher Pastrano
Michelle Rene Bobo vs. Jason Dean Bobo
Dolly Anthony vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Cynthia Rae Drozd vs. Ivan Morris Drozd
Shelita Chantel Florence vs. Jamaal De’lexion Florence
John Howard Engelke vs. Libbie Greene
Daniela Guadalupe Carreon vs. Angelica Rayne Gonzalez
Isaiah Thomas Carlisle vs. Alisson Kay Reid
Ruby Pina Castorena vs. Miguel Angel Castorena
Jeffery Lee Sides III vs. Brooke Ann Sides
Arnetta Sharee Brock vs. Willie Floyd Brock
Terina Dayla O’Brien Taylor vs. Matthew Jordan Taylor
Laura Lucinda Rivera vs. Saul Rivera Barrios
Kierstin Ray Pontius vs. Nathan Alexander Pontius
Michael Allen Keller vs. Brenda Lynn Keller
Hope Miguel Cater vs. Cleat Thomas Roberts
Robert Anthony Doose vs. Ashley Heather Doose
Justin Roscoe Lewis vs. Katherine Doyle Lewis
Rosalie Bernice Hanson vs. Ernest Arthur Hanson
Sarah Nicole Arnce vs. Chase Thomas
Marriages
Jasmine Nicole Floyd and Kyle Andrew Barnes
Kitzia Ameyali Aguilar and Joshua Donte Davis
Termaine Lamont Simmons and Cassondra Dadell Jones
Kenneth R. Warfield II and Leila Anne Coy
Mason Tyler Berryman and Corrie Beth Beaty
Yolanda Ramirez and Jesus Manuel Casillas
Michael Joseph Obrien Jr. and Kaylyn Marie Giardina
Da’Quan Jamal Spencer and Kayla Mahogany Thomas
Natilee Dafray Joyner and Dante Maurice Marquise Price
Summer Jenise Davis and Rickey Tyrone Williams
Elizabeth Francis-Jean Anderson and Joshua Shaban Abuzaid
Pierre Isaac Greene and Isiah Jordan La Fleur
Seiha Lak and Navy Seng
James Mitchell Bruner and Janee Michelle Cox
Kenneth John Whipple and Debora Benencase Eggert
Luis Angel Corredor Fantauzzi and Leisha marie Figueroa Torres
Shantrice Renee Baggs and Marcus Von Moultrie
Jennifer Janet Rivera and Nathan Anthony Valentin
Elisabeth Leilani Iosefo and Malik James Goodrich
Nicholas Dylan Ingle and Sarah Wilson
Adrein Rainoid Green Jr. and Shalona Elexis McDonald
Justin Brady Hendry and Jamie Celine Estrada Reyes
Shantal Alexandra Blackshire and Charlie David McGuire
Logan Julious Hicks and Danika Lashay Mack
Editha Tangga-An Torres and Derrick Claude Steel
Tenysha Jade Rael and Bryon Chukwuebuka Onyia
Tyler James Pint and Wendy Estella Escotto
Caelin Alexandra Casado and Darwin Gabriel Castellon
Nichol Cheri Paternostro and Jennifer Ryan Grodi
Deonta Octabas Williams Jr. and Jernell Annette Krutki
Jackson August Shaver and Ariane Rose Drake
Jessica Marie Johnson vs. Ryan Michael
Hiram Gascot III and Colindres Lourdes Dayanira Andino
Taveres Eugene Simpson and Corin Nichelle Carter
Malik Leondre McBride and Jaylin Muriah Legette
Charisse G. Hill and Sean M. Slayton
Triston Anthony Garcia and Isabelle Rose Eugenia Miller
Kelly Kathline Zachary and Christopher M. Alexander
Colon Francis Julian Almodovar and Gabriella Aguirre Rivera
Jajuan Marquis Burnett and Hilary Sarah-Gina Saurel
Daniel Canizales Rodriguez and Alma Gabriela Pineda
Dasheen Misha Rasheawn Perry and Tiffany Nichole West
Lucy Gomez and Willie Ray Thomas
Randall Scott Weathers and Eva Marie Mikeska
Thomasena Ann Smith and Shaneque Nicole Sampson
Martin Fay Morgan Sr. and Ramona Jean Legard
Sergio Andres Campos Martinez and Kelsy Yamileth Collins Samano
Jena Lynae Herring and Larry L. Mercer
Hazel Camille Viruet Gonzalez and Julio Ivan Sanchez Pastrana
Katie Rae Koenig and Nicholas Steven Roznos
Dustin J. Greany and Lisa Sari Godin
Christopher Jesse King Jr. and Natasha Denise McIntyre
Petra Chanel Ramos and Valerie Jo Garza
Nicolas James Link and Whitney Lynn Catterton
Brianna Joy Gregory and Deshawn Monique Russell
Brenda Marie Schultz and Connor Alan Yost
Jeremiah Dantrel Washington and Akilah Rashawn Taylor
Kristyn Elizabeth Enneking and Kyle Eugene Garman
Dakota James Rhodes and Christina Ann Berrones
Adrian Gabriel Enriquez and Alicia Alva Hinjosa
Eduardo Caballero and Jenny Esther Michel
Cody Mack Campbell and Elicia Marie Daugherty
William Allen Powers and Jackeline Karina Berrios
Carlos Adrian Espinoza and Kasey Carolin West
Bishop Elijah Smith and Sara Fridman
Haley Alexis Adams and Alar Taru
Devin Scott Westmoreland and Valerie Breanna Nichole Stone
Jennifer Nneka Izagbo and Courtney Lynn Wiggins
Steven Sanchez and Angelique Joanna Vieira
Ashley Marie Watson and Tyler Michael Rissel
Kendra Shavon Carter and Jeremy Ryan Brown
Tyler Louis Lepere and Carissa Marianela Cerda
Robert Lloyd Taylor and Alonzo Salvador Cruz
Andre Douglas Konty and Faith Christine Daly
Jennifer LaVonne Hewett and Jimmie Lee Finister Jr.
Matthew Adam Lambdin and Samantha Kate Nichols
Kelly Jean Weeks and Bryan Mark Jones
Gregory Tremaine Moore and Tashianna Breshay White
Heath Asher Tickle and Alexandra Joy Boldes
Cieara Lynn Smith and Joel Adam Zapata
David Anthony Wilbourn II and Sydni Kate McMullin
Nicole Marie Cabassa and Elroy Washington Mccormack
Anthony Jay Milligan and Natalie Elizabeth Morgan
Kelsie Lauren Spence and Jade-Aelan Amira Perdue
Lily Lucille Segerdahl and Ricardo Mora
Bailey Nicole Shepherd and Sean McKell Rodich
Cody Lee Wentrcek and Andrea Rose Scamardo
Cheyenne Kamia Codnor-Perry and Polight Justice Robinson
Andy Catalan and Willoh Sage Mooney
Loida Yaritza Arce Ocana and Juan Luis Nieves
Monie Sheveca Owens and Marcus Brenau Jones
Jean Paul Agosto Mercado and Iriana Hernandez Roman
Arlycia Haniece Carter and Nickolus Marcel Thomas Jr.
Thua Anthony Lam Penny Jasmine Shugan-Nguyen
Kevin Ramos and Shyanne Denise Lynn Hardeman
Devin Lee Villarreal and Soleii Juliette Samer
Richard James Douglas Eubanks and Sara Lyndsey Grace Campbell
Kordell Marcus Ray Johnson and Gladys Victoria Troche
Cedric Remont Gatewood Jr. and Johnny Ybarra Alvarado Jr.
Devante Andrew Brown and Kaleisha Nicole Bass
Kurt Orin Koenig and Tracy Lea Lovelady
Tyrone Lael Chatman and Samantha Fernandez Llanos
Cierra Pache’ Brown and Beoncia Brezilleo Johnson
Stephanie Lynn Hunter and Shirley Ann Hinch
Tammie Thomasiana Williams and Scott L. Moore
Cheyenne Marelne Lathrop and Mathew Paul Manewal
Daniel George Hutchings and Cynthia Acevedo
Amilio Rashad Moffett and Jalynn Catherine Welch
Corey Michael Trujillo and Isabel Kayra Resto
Scotty Lee Karl and Deanna Cordelia Shoemaker
Jayla shanell Harris and Akeem Shamal Addison
Deanna Eudora Davidson and Surya Karki
Bryce Thomas Bliss and Andrea Mackenzie Lafon
Sylvester Graham and Jowanna Roboneatte Bryant
Carlos M. Martinez and Marissa Marie Chaidez
Sarai Dale Daniel and Exekiel Thomas Phillips
Michael Briean Claunts and Amber Nicole Clark
James Leonard Corliss and Debra Kay Blanchard
Brady Lane Johnson and Magdelene Jean Cromer
Schecora Lee Mabey and Daniel Ramon Castillo III
Joshua Ryan Putnam and Caitlyn Diane Myers
Mikayla Marie McPherson and Kaya Alani Mae Frisby
DeAngelo Washington and Byron Alfaro Mayen
Ricardo Frias Sanchez and Macrina Mendoza De Rios
Nicholas Anthony Miller and Kathryn Elizabeth Leyen
Jennifer Marie Ayala Torres and Marquel X Zavior Junious
Otoniel Rodriguez and Ajarelli Najera
John Paul Richter and Maria Soler
Kyle Daniel Quesenberry and Abigail Rose Dosa
Kyle Wesley Drake and Dawn Marie Bombardier
Brandon Robert Sykes and Vivian Alexis Lopez
Joseph Abubakarr Kamconteh and Tamesha Bernella McCalla
Seth Hunter Shook and Sarah Nicole Arnce
Shontae Danielle Warring and Tray Leon Brooks
Sharon Deeann Hardwick and Wallace Britt Williams
Dalton Russell Shipley and Tricia Lauren Tan Vasquez
Charlie Edward Byrd Jr. and Lindsey Paige Jones
Claire Assunta Reister and Alfredo Alexis Cruz
Bethany Victoria Ramos and Eric Michael Wyatt II
Noe Jesus Guadalupe Camacho Rodriguez and Julie Ann Barron
Phillip Tyson Nickols and Susanna Renee Case
Robert Javier Pena and Savannah Yvonne Holmes
Latanya Joanna Williams and Airrion Garth McLeod Sr.
Joshua Ephraim Coleman and Meuy Kuang Saeteurn
Justin Andrew Kendall and Dalee Ann Wilcox
Torres Kevin Rosas and Gwendoline Scarlet Balmaceda
Susanna Renee Case and Phillip Tyson Nickols
Samantha Ivonne Castorena and Kory Isaac Stephenson
Chase Alexander Williams and Elizabeth A. Bassett
Shameka Deserie Hill and Emile Terry Charles
Anthony Raven Madrigal and Joshua Antonio Bohanen
Zachary Thomas Killingsworth and Kalie Denese Morquecho
Gabriela Andrea Rodriguez and Michael Isaiah Castillo
Rebecca Ann Carroll and Jeremiah Zachary Combs
Bernard Uverne McCoy and Nettie Manning-Howard
Justine Yemalin Pope and Casimir Eno Gnonlonfoun
Kevin Christopher Moss and Samantha Nicole McAlpin
Drew Adison Caldwell and Brenda E. Juarez Yoval
Ronny John Fleming and Julie Britt Richey
Arion Dionte Francis and Dezi Arnez Arrington
Alexander J. Franchetti-Gonzalez and Jocelyn Elizabeth Olson
Jasmine Yvonne Jackson and Wesley Paul Roper
Dashawn Flint Flex Harry and Taylor Nicole Gwilt
Jennie Love Burton and Ronald Alan Boostrom Jr.
Laurin West Lindsay and Gwendolyn Laverne Willis
Kennard Gavin Benn and Rodneisha Floydell Jackson-Lynn
Michelle Cynthia Hanley and Nicholas William Martin
Joesavier Pagan Shepard and Terina Dayla O’Brien
Blake Stephen Howard and Ashley Nicole Shipp
Dematrus Dewayne Wilson and Tymberlei Dawn Hawkins
Douglas Elmer Carter Sr. and Susan Sook chon
Brody Dalton Jaskul and Alyssa Crysatal Greaux
Antonia Quinnesha Marie Sullivan and Josch Giovanni Louis
Lane Charles Northam and Katherine Elizabeth Hennessee
Frank Edward Pepe and Jaclyn Michelle Wirth
Aaliyah Naomi Cotton and Kimberly Christina Stephens
Keasean Ramone White and Sonnyrose Codynah-Guy
James Harrison Richan and Christina Nicole Mondon
Juneil Kim and Casey Jo Gabbard
Haley Elizabeth Spencer and Justin Michael Ochoa
Eriell Faith Cortez Tialengko and Abrianna Precious Lavern Wells
Crystal Denise Graham and James Allen Davis Jr.
Jamie Jeremiah Leon and Rosalind Brown
Lisa Marie Fischer and Guy Anthoney McGaughey
Deanna Michelle Nyemaster and Christian William Rider
Frank Alexander Eggen and Megan Leigh Jackson
Tailor Danielle Anderson and Jorge Eliezer Lainez Lopez
Michael Echeverria and Natalia Alejandra Orejel
Anfernee Andrew and Alishia Annie Renton
Jacob Evan Augustine and Christen Ashley Owens
Hunter Ethan Hall and Benjamin Michael Eckhardt
Phillip James Martin and McKenzi Gail Barton
Andrew Paul Williams and Marisa Rebecca De Casas
Demetria Jo Sengottaiyan and Ilango Adolfo Sengottaiyan
Jakob Daniel Tollefson and Angie Lujan
Thomas Patrick McAuley and Anna Ravenel Wittenmyer
Jason Earl Striebeck and Tami Jayne Vielma
Truman Kenneth Spaulding and Veronica Azcona
Jaycie conner Frye and Joel Cruz Jimenez
David Allen Morrison Fulcher and Brittney Ann Ramsey
Diallow Edward Jones and Mieshua L. Crain
Scott Merritt Sedberry and Rhonda Michelle Schumpert
Kenneth Nickolas Moore and Hailey Nicole Humphrey
Claude Henry Latham III and Katelynn Elizabeth Breaux
Thaddis D. Clark and India B. Watkins
Andrew Bernard Lopez and Pamela Garcia Inocencio
Diedra Crump Strange and Zackary Thomas Trombley
Kristen Frances Rheinlander and James Scott Lucado
Nicholas Lee Robinson and Kaci Carin Stone