Criminal dispositions

Scott Albro, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Sebastian Alejandro Alvarez, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Ayanna Destiny Ashby, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Christopher Banks, Waco, criminal attempt

Tykeem Dashawn Breland, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Wayne Anthony Bynaum, Temple, criminal attempt

Justin Shardel Criner, Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Krystal Reniua Daye, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Felicia Deweese, Temple, driving while license invalid

Dominick A. Ellison, Fort Hood, reckless driving

Gabriel Gadison, Temple, making a false statement for property

Jonathon Allen Hampton, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Tyler Jarolik, Troy, speeding

Thomas Johnson Kelly, Round Rock, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Bobby Lee Lopez, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Ronald Mobley, San Antonio, criminal attempt

Dennis Kelly Morgan, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Dylan Parker, Nolanville, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Antonio Jose Rios-Salgado, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Michelle Rodriguez, Temple, driving while intoxicated

Jose Angel Santos-Santiago, Killeen, prostitution

Bennie Xavier Smith, Waco, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Dominique Asati Smith, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Jovan Omar Smith, Harker Heights, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Xzavier Michael Smith, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Trevor David Thompson, Cameron, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Mary Christine Vasquez, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Joslyn Marie White, Temple, failure to identify or giving a false statement

Divorces

Jennifer Lynn Atkinson vs. Steven Nathaniel Atkinson

Darrell Maurice Cabaluna vs. Carla Marie Cabaluna

Massaran Coulibaly vs. Rodney Brandon Jenkins

Hanh Thuy Hong Nguyen vs. Aaron Jaymes Wilkerson

Ashley Michelle Hagins-Kristof vs. Gabor Kristof

Jessika Lynn Miner vs. Vincent Paul Baker

Shella A. Tazi vs. Franklin N. Tazi

Brian Derrick Odero vs. Antonique Antoinette Lang

Mara Liz Cruz de Jesus vs. Rayziel Eli Santa Morales

Rufus Thomas vs. Staci Lyn Kenner

Andres Christian Fourzan vs. Tomara Ashley Tack

Vianey Martinez vs. Jose Hipollito Martinez

Elisabeth Ann York vs. Zachary Clayton York

Dagmar H. Farris vs. Robert J. Farris

Scott Alexander Buber Jr. vs. Jessica Marina Buber

Lequante Lee Hunt vs. Bethany Rose Hunt

Kiara Nicole Sanders vs. Jeffrey Alan Sanders

Priscilla Marie Randazzo vs. Matthew Martin Chickering

Deborah Ann Truelove vs. Timmie Karl Truelove

Stephanie Henderson vs. Douglas Henderson

Camille Crisshay Spivey vs. Dominique Jamaal Spivey

Brandi B. Crump vs. David E. Crump

Shamory Gerard Gipson vs. Natasha Dominique Gipson

Quentin Deshon Battles vs. Malaika J’Nai Dickson

Sasha-Gay Zavia Daley vs. Andre Anthony Clarke

Joseph Lorenzo Mott vs. Dayna Paige Mott

Hina Hira vs. Nayan Hira

Charles Denorris James Jr. vs. Yolanda Virett James

Nicole Monice Swain vs. Daryl Swain

Avery Madison Geer vs. Joshua Trent Geer

Daniel A. Mendez vs. Heather M. Mendez

Elizabeth R. Henning vs. Justin J. Henning

Joscelynn Jean Pham vs. Steven Dean Pham

Loretta Jane Holder vs. Jeffrey Wayne Holder

Cecila M. Barnes Parker vs. Christopher L. Parker

Johnathan Irvin vs. Nayeli Zamora

Carl Michael Knopp vs. Sunshine Maria Knopp

Mario Rodriguez Vasquez vs. Krysten Marie Vasquez

Tarius Montelle Birks vs. Audrey Kay Birks

Alicia Danielle Butler vs. Derrick Wade Babb

Joseph Tyler Calhoun vs. Gabrielle Marie Calhoun

Felimon Mogos vs. Kristen Lea Mogos

Ganesh Prasad Dhakal vs. Shirsti Nepal

Robert Cavazos vs. Anita Herrera Cavazos

Jordynne Dean vs. Alajandro Castellanos

Carrie Curry vs. Cody Curry

Malik Edward Delancey vs. Wendy Silvany Bonillabelmont

Jennifer Leigh Burke vs. John Nicholas Guanzon Jr.

Joselyn Elena Palacio Kelley vs. Barry Dwayne Kelley Jr.

Otis Neal Beason vs. Sheneete Deshawn Perry

Gabrielle Renae Rodriguez-Brodis vs. Matthew David Brodis

Kathy Jean Popelka vs. James Denton Popelka

Carrie Werner vs. Michael Duane Werner

Francisco Lopez vs. Maira Yadira Hernandez

Dennis Wayne Arnold vs. Kelly Beth Arnold

Detra Diane Barragan Martin vs. James Michael Martin

Kristine Danielle Hubbard vs. Robert George Hubbard III

Antione Terrell Lyons vs. Ella Arnece Lyons

Roshonda Chantelle Mosley vs. Aeron Jamal Mosley

Billy Joe Baechler vs. Penny Lynn Piett

Trent Morgan Skinner vs. Resz’nay Verna Skinner

Joshua Edward Applegarth and Amanda Elizabeth Applegarth

Joshua Patrick Koontz vs. Kyla Shae Koontz

James Anthony Tarpley vs. Aisha Dianne Tarpley

Brooke Nowak vs. Courtney Alexander Nowak

Maria Josefina Sanchez-Melendez vs. Ivan Rivera-Nieves

Crystal Latrice Herring vs. George Franklin Herring III

Justin Lee Penney vs. Nancy Lee Douglass

Javan Michael Howard vs. Breania Elizabeth Howard

Carmen Cecilia Alvira-Arzon vs. Jose Alberto Ramos-Alejandro

Deryns Stevens Giraldo-Villacis vs. Morgan Leah Giraldo

Celine Susana Flores-Morales vs. Joe Anthony Flores-Morales

Megan Elvira Longoria-Mapps vs. Jay’marcus Jawayne Mapps

Alejandro Marceli Gutierrez Garcia vs. Elizabeth Cardenas-Bojorquez

Ja’niece Nicole Ortega vs. Andrew Ortega

Derek Lucky Kemp vs. Diane Nicole Kemp

Josephine Rodriguez vs. Juan Carlos Rodriguez

Destiny Thorne vs. Shaquita Yvonne Gordon

Daniel David Anthony Brown vs. Erin Deshun Brown

Destanee Horn vs. Tariq Ali

Jasmine Monae Galbearth vs. Kenneth D. Galbearth

Scott Cawthon vs. Miriam Cawthon

David Joshua Foster vs. Angia Lee Foster

Adriana Renee Myers vs. Adam Michael Myers

Angela Antoinette Hayes Williams and Joseph Harvey Narcissie

Juanita Sandate-Figueroa vs. Juan A. Figueroa

Jasmine Delos Reyes vs. Emilyrose Carrillo

Bryan Danta Alexander vs. Jasmisha Denise Alexander

Dorcas Gonzalez-Otero vs. Juan Manuel Gonzalez Pizarro

Chantel Eldridge-Neal vs. Jason Neal

Seaniese Aislinn-Sky Dunbar vs. Kaleb Khalil Dunbar

Amelia Mendoza Abuan vs. Ray Delizo Abuan

Taylor Pastrano vs. Christopher Pastrano

Michelle Rene Bobo vs. Jason Dean Bobo

Dolly Anthony vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Cynthia Rae Drozd vs. Ivan Morris Drozd

Shelita Chantel Florence vs. Jamaal De’lexion Florence

John Howard Engelke vs. Libbie Greene

Daniela Guadalupe Carreon vs. Angelica Rayne Gonzalez

Isaiah Thomas Carlisle vs. Alisson Kay Reid

Ruby Pina Castorena vs. Miguel Angel Castorena

Jeffery Lee Sides III vs. Brooke Ann Sides

Arnetta Sharee Brock vs. Willie Floyd Brock

Terina Dayla O’Brien Taylor vs. Matthew Jordan Taylor

Laura Lucinda Rivera vs. Saul Rivera Barrios

Kierstin Ray Pontius vs. Nathan Alexander Pontius

Michael Allen Keller vs. Brenda Lynn Keller

Hope Miguel Cater vs. Cleat Thomas Roberts

Robert Anthony Doose vs. Ashley Heather Doose

Justin Roscoe Lewis vs. Katherine Doyle Lewis

Rosalie Bernice Hanson vs. Ernest Arthur Hanson

Sarah Nicole Arnce vs. Chase Thomas

Marriages

Jasmine Nicole Floyd and Kyle Andrew Barnes

Kitzia Ameyali Aguilar and Joshua Donte Davis

Termaine Lamont Simmons and Cassondra Dadell Jones

Kenneth R. Warfield II and Leila Anne Coy

Mason Tyler Berryman and Corrie Beth Beaty

Yolanda Ramirez and Jesus Manuel Casillas

Michael Joseph Obrien Jr. and Kaylyn Marie Giardina

Da’Quan Jamal Spencer and Kayla Mahogany Thomas

Natilee Dafray Joyner and Dante Maurice Marquise Price

Summer Jenise Davis and Rickey Tyrone Williams

Elizabeth Francis-Jean Anderson and Joshua Shaban Abuzaid

Pierre Isaac Greene and Isiah Jordan La Fleur

Seiha Lak and Navy Seng

James Mitchell Bruner and Janee Michelle Cox

Kenneth John Whipple and Debora Benencase Eggert

Luis Angel Corredor Fantauzzi and Leisha marie Figueroa Torres

Shantrice Renee Baggs and Marcus Von Moultrie

Jennifer Janet Rivera and Nathan Anthony Valentin

Elisabeth Leilani Iosefo and Malik James Goodrich

Nicholas Dylan Ingle and Sarah Wilson

Adrein Rainoid Green Jr. and Shalona Elexis McDonald

Justin Brady Hendry and Jamie Celine Estrada Reyes

Shantal Alexandra Blackshire and Charlie David McGuire

Logan Julious Hicks and Danika Lashay Mack

Editha Tangga-An Torres and Derrick Claude Steel

Tenysha Jade Rael and Bryon Chukwuebuka Onyia

Tyler James Pint and Wendy Estella Escotto

Caelin Alexandra Casado and Darwin Gabriel Castellon

Nichol Cheri Paternostro and Jennifer Ryan Grodi

Deonta Octabas Williams Jr. and Jernell Annette Krutki

Jackson August Shaver and Ariane Rose Drake

Jessica Marie Johnson vs. Ryan Michael

Hiram Gascot III and Colindres Lourdes Dayanira Andino

Taveres Eugene Simpson and Corin Nichelle Carter

Malik Leondre McBride and Jaylin Muriah Legette

Charisse G. Hill and Sean M. Slayton

Triston Anthony Garcia and Isabelle Rose Eugenia Miller

Kelly Kathline Zachary and Christopher M. Alexander

Colon Francis Julian Almodovar and Gabriella Aguirre Rivera

Jajuan Marquis Burnett and Hilary Sarah-Gina Saurel

Daniel Canizales Rodriguez and Alma Gabriela Pineda

Dasheen Misha Rasheawn Perry and Tiffany Nichole West

Lucy Gomez and Willie Ray Thomas

Randall Scott Weathers and Eva Marie Mikeska

Thomasena Ann Smith and Shaneque Nicole Sampson

Martin Fay Morgan Sr. and Ramona Jean Legard

Sergio Andres Campos Martinez and Kelsy Yamileth Collins Samano

Jena Lynae Herring and Larry L. Mercer

Hazel Camille Viruet Gonzalez and Julio Ivan Sanchez Pastrana

Katie Rae Koenig and Nicholas Steven Roznos

Dustin J. Greany and Lisa Sari Godin

Christopher Jesse King Jr. and Natasha Denise McIntyre

Petra Chanel Ramos and Valerie Jo Garza

Nicolas James Link and Whitney Lynn Catterton

Brianna Joy Gregory and Deshawn Monique Russell

Brenda Marie Schultz and Connor Alan Yost

Jeremiah Dantrel Washington and Akilah Rashawn Taylor

Kristyn Elizabeth Enneking and Kyle Eugene Garman

Dakota James Rhodes and Christina Ann Berrones

Adrian Gabriel Enriquez and Alicia Alva Hinjosa

Eduardo Caballero and Jenny Esther Michel

Cody Mack Campbell and Elicia Marie Daugherty

William Allen Powers and Jackeline Karina Berrios

Carlos Adrian Espinoza and Kasey Carolin West

Bishop Elijah Smith and Sara Fridman

Haley Alexis Adams and Alar Taru

Devin Scott Westmoreland and Valerie Breanna Nichole Stone

Jennifer Nneka Izagbo and Courtney Lynn Wiggins

Steven Sanchez and Angelique Joanna Vieira

Ashley Marie Watson and Tyler Michael Rissel

Kendra Shavon Carter and Jeremy Ryan Brown

Tyler Louis Lepere and Carissa Marianela Cerda

Robert Lloyd Taylor and Alonzo Salvador Cruz

Andre Douglas Konty and Faith Christine Daly

Jennifer LaVonne Hewett and Jimmie Lee Finister Jr.

Matthew Adam Lambdin and Samantha Kate Nichols

Kelly Jean Weeks and Bryan Mark Jones

Gregory Tremaine Moore and Tashianna Breshay White

Heath Asher Tickle and Alexandra Joy Boldes

Cieara Lynn Smith and Joel Adam Zapata

David Anthony Wilbourn II and Sydni Kate McMullin

Nicole Marie Cabassa and Elroy Washington Mccormack

Anthony Jay Milligan and Natalie Elizabeth Morgan

Kelsie Lauren Spence and Jade-Aelan Amira Perdue

Lily Lucille Segerdahl and Ricardo Mora

Bailey Nicole Shepherd and Sean McKell Rodich

Cody Lee Wentrcek and Andrea Rose Scamardo

Cheyenne Kamia Codnor-Perry and Polight Justice Robinson

Andy Catalan and Willoh Sage Mooney

Loida Yaritza Arce Ocana and Juan Luis Nieves

Monie Sheveca Owens and Marcus Brenau Jones

Jean Paul Agosto Mercado and Iriana Hernandez Roman

Arlycia Haniece Carter and Nickolus Marcel Thomas Jr.

Thua Anthony Lam Penny Jasmine Shugan-Nguyen

Kevin Ramos and Shyanne Denise Lynn Hardeman

Devin Lee Villarreal and Soleii Juliette Samer

Richard James Douglas Eubanks and Sara Lyndsey Grace Campbell

Kordell Marcus Ray Johnson and Gladys Victoria Troche

Cedric Remont Gatewood Jr. and Johnny Ybarra Alvarado Jr.

Devante Andrew Brown and Kaleisha Nicole Bass

Kurt Orin Koenig and Tracy Lea Lovelady

Tyrone Lael Chatman and Samantha Fernandez Llanos

Cierra Pache’ Brown and Beoncia Brezilleo Johnson

Stephanie Lynn Hunter and Shirley Ann Hinch

Tammie Thomasiana Williams and Scott L. Moore

Cheyenne Marelne Lathrop and Mathew Paul Manewal

Daniel George Hutchings and Cynthia Acevedo

Amilio Rashad Moffett and Jalynn Catherine Welch

Corey Michael Trujillo and Isabel Kayra Resto

Scotty Lee Karl and Deanna Cordelia Shoemaker

Jayla shanell Harris and Akeem Shamal Addison

Deanna Eudora Davidson and Surya Karki

Bryce Thomas Bliss and Andrea Mackenzie Lafon

Sylvester Graham and Jowanna Roboneatte Bryant

Carlos M. Martinez and Marissa Marie Chaidez

Sarai Dale Daniel and Exekiel Thomas Phillips

Michael Briean Claunts and Amber Nicole Clark

James Leonard Corliss and Debra Kay Blanchard

Brady Lane Johnson and Magdelene Jean Cromer

Schecora Lee Mabey and Daniel Ramon Castillo III

Joshua Ryan Putnam and Caitlyn Diane Myers

Mikayla Marie McPherson and Kaya Alani Mae Frisby

DeAngelo Washington and Byron Alfaro Mayen

Ricardo Frias Sanchez and Macrina Mendoza De Rios

Nicholas Anthony Miller and Kathryn Elizabeth Leyen

Jennifer Marie Ayala Torres and Marquel X Zavior Junious

Otoniel Rodriguez and Ajarelli Najera

John Paul Richter and Maria Soler

Kyle Daniel Quesenberry and Abigail Rose Dosa

Kyle Wesley Drake and Dawn Marie Bombardier

Brandon Robert Sykes and Vivian Alexis Lopez

Joseph Abubakarr Kamconteh and Tamesha Bernella McCalla

Seth Hunter Shook and Sarah Nicole Arnce

Shontae Danielle Warring and Tray Leon Brooks

Sharon Deeann Hardwick and Wallace Britt Williams

Dalton Russell Shipley and Tricia Lauren Tan Vasquez

Charlie Edward Byrd Jr. and Lindsey Paige Jones

Claire Assunta Reister and Alfredo Alexis Cruz

Bethany Victoria Ramos and Eric Michael Wyatt II

Noe Jesus Guadalupe Camacho Rodriguez and Julie Ann Barron

Phillip Tyson Nickols and Susanna Renee Case

Robert Javier Pena and Savannah Yvonne Holmes

Latanya Joanna Williams and Airrion Garth McLeod Sr.

Joshua Ephraim Coleman and Meuy Kuang Saeteurn

Justin Andrew Kendall and Dalee Ann Wilcox

Torres Kevin Rosas and Gwendoline Scarlet Balmaceda

Susanna Renee Case and Phillip Tyson Nickols

Samantha Ivonne Castorena and Kory Isaac Stephenson

Chase Alexander Williams and Elizabeth A. Bassett

Shameka Deserie Hill and Emile Terry Charles

Anthony Raven Madrigal and Joshua Antonio Bohanen

Zachary Thomas Killingsworth and Kalie Denese Morquecho

Gabriela Andrea Rodriguez and Michael Isaiah Castillo

Rebecca Ann Carroll and Jeremiah Zachary Combs

Bernard Uverne McCoy and Nettie Manning-Howard

Justine Yemalin Pope and Casimir Eno Gnonlonfoun

Kevin Christopher Moss and Samantha Nicole McAlpin

Drew Adison Caldwell and Brenda E. Juarez Yoval

Ronny John Fleming and Julie Britt Richey

Arion Dionte Francis and Dezi Arnez Arrington

Alexander J. Franchetti-Gonzalez and Jocelyn Elizabeth Olson

Jasmine Yvonne Jackson and Wesley Paul Roper

Dashawn Flint Flex Harry and Taylor Nicole Gwilt

Jennie Love Burton and Ronald Alan Boostrom Jr.

Laurin West Lindsay and Gwendolyn Laverne Willis

Kennard Gavin Benn and Rodneisha Floydell Jackson-Lynn

Michelle Cynthia Hanley and Nicholas William Martin

Joesavier Pagan Shepard and Terina Dayla O’Brien

Blake Stephen Howard and Ashley Nicole Shipp

Dematrus Dewayne Wilson and Tymberlei Dawn Hawkins

Douglas Elmer Carter Sr. and Susan Sook chon

Brody Dalton Jaskul and Alyssa Crysatal Greaux

Antonia Quinnesha Marie Sullivan and Josch Giovanni Louis

Lane Charles Northam and Katherine Elizabeth Hennessee

Frank Edward Pepe and Jaclyn Michelle Wirth

Aaliyah Naomi Cotton and Kimberly Christina Stephens

Keasean Ramone White and Sonnyrose Codynah-Guy

James Harrison Richan and Christina Nicole Mondon

Juneil Kim and Casey Jo Gabbard

Haley Elizabeth Spencer and Justin Michael Ochoa

Eriell Faith Cortez Tialengko and Abrianna Precious Lavern Wells

Crystal Denise Graham and James Allen Davis Jr.

Jamie Jeremiah Leon and Rosalind Brown

Lisa Marie Fischer and Guy Anthoney McGaughey

Deanna Michelle Nyemaster and Christian William Rider

Frank Alexander Eggen and Megan Leigh Jackson

Tailor Danielle Anderson and Jorge Eliezer Lainez Lopez

Michael Echeverria and Natalia Alejandra Orejel

Anfernee Andrew and Alishia Annie Renton

Jacob Evan Augustine and Christen Ashley Owens

Hunter Ethan Hall and Benjamin Michael Eckhardt

Phillip James Martin and McKenzi Gail Barton

Andrew Paul Williams and Marisa Rebecca De Casas

Demetria Jo Sengottaiyan and Ilango Adolfo Sengottaiyan

Jakob Daniel Tollefson and Angie Lujan

Thomas Patrick McAuley and Anna Ravenel Wittenmyer

Jason Earl Striebeck and Tami Jayne Vielma

Truman Kenneth Spaulding and Veronica Azcona

Jaycie conner Frye and Joel Cruz Jimenez

David Allen Morrison Fulcher and Brittney Ann Ramsey

Diallow Edward Jones and Mieshua L. Crain

Scott Merritt Sedberry and Rhonda Michelle Schumpert

Kenneth Nickolas Moore and Hailey Nicole Humphrey

Claude Henry Latham III and Katelynn Elizabeth Breaux

Thaddis D. Clark and India B. Watkins

Andrew Bernard Lopez and Pamela Garcia Inocencio

Diedra Crump Strange and Zackary Thomas Trombley

Kristen Frances Rheinlander and James Scott Lucado

Nicholas Lee Robinson and Kaci Carin Stone