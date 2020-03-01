Criminal dispositions
Mila Michelle Ruiz, Temple, assault causing bodily injury
Khadijah Naeemah Nafessa Shabazz , Round Rock, theft of services greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Divorces
Melvin Lamar Hamilton vs. Jasmine Samone Hamilton
Erika Claudio Serrano vs. Raul Romero Diaz
Amanda Georgia Gates vs. Henry Charles Gates Jr.
Sasha Love Davis vs. Latina Monique Cassidy
Detonney Jean Coleman vs. Corry Milton Coleman
Martha Silvia Ramos vs. Federico L. Ramos
Taveon lamar Haile vs. Naya Haile
Edgar J. Danemarks vs. Asma Benmessaoud-Danemarks
Demarquea Dreon Turner vs. Dajana Delynn Phillips
Hermelinda Hazen vs. Robert W. Hazen
Rhonda Ritchie vs. Robert Ritchie
Rodrick Larabia Hamilton vs. Selena Saron Hamilton
Mason Hickam vs. Gena Nieto Camacho
Laura Marie Crocker vs. Quinton Catfish Crocker
Cassandra Gail Springer vs. John Conrad Springer
Phylicia Marie Simmons vs. Robert Bruce Simmons III
Antwon Billy Smith vs. Elizabeth Isabella Smith
Maluiaiga Aries Tuamasaga vs. Queana Kruse Tuamasaga
Dana Marie Mann vs. Arthur Everett Mann
Nathaneal Dewayne Farrell vs. Kristin Noel Farrell
Steven Bruce Hutchinson vs. Tina Celine Hutchinson
James E. Brooks vs. Tracey F. Brooks
Rodolfo Yzaguirre vs. Zena Velma Yzaguirre
Efrim Carlyle Johnson vs. Carol Elvera Johnson
Joan Jensen vs. Jose Villanueva Jr.
Stephanie Leigh Davis Hurdis vs. Matthew Allen Carswell Hurdis
Pavlina Cavanagh vs. Kaitlin Brooke Griffin vs. Drew Tyler Griffin
Kaitlin Brooke Griffin vs. Drew Tyler Griffin
Kristin Trave Reynolds vs. Martin Anthony Reynolds
Taylor Michelle Griffin vs. John Jennis Gregg
Rance Brady Rainer vs. Sharon Lee Rainer
Adams Tracy Loree Adams vs. Greg Adams
Natalee Sasha Cavazos vs. Kristopher Adam Cavazos
Brooklyn Smallwood vs. Ethan Michael Scott
Dale Allen Dippre Jr. vs. Lyndsey Nicole Dippre
Stacy Vega Otero vs. Michael B. Handwork
Dominique Anjelica Niles vs. Nicolas Ryan McKeon
Elisia Marie Dodge vs. Steven Lawrence Dodge
Lisa Marie Diaz vs. Jon Mychal Vincent Diaz
Kaler Claudine Chandler vs. Christopher Cody Chandler
Tammy Marie Molina-Moore vs. Timothy Michael Moore
Christina Andrea Robinson vs. Roy Lee Robinson
Maezi Rae Murphy vs. Michael Joseph Murphy
Vilma Daniela Perez vs. Luis Manuel Garcia
Rhonda Lynn Carmichael vs. Sherry Marie Carmichael
Charles Urbansky Wilson vs. Cheryl Ann Wilson
Alexis Guichardo vs. Cynthia Sandoval
Charles Miller vs. Maria Miller
Marriages
Brittany Hope Klein and Eusebio C. Esparza Jr.
David J. Wilks and Teresa Charline Lamon
Jeanetta Nichole Wiliams and Cornesha Tynise Lee
Walker Stone Vose and Molly Geneva Kimball
Alyssa Lynn Rice and Cody Lane Hubbard
Jesus Manuel Velez Hernandez and Maria Del Carmen Cuevas
Lyndon Earl Mathis and Angela Denese Miller
Stacey Renee Byrum and Justin Blake Strickler
Ashley Nicole Kurzinsky and Richard James Kusak II
Jody Alan Hodges and Alexis Elizabeth Morey
Isaiah James Cowins and Mi Andra Imani Gywnn
Juvia Flores and Zachary Troy Towell
Vanessa Abigail Salmeron and Armand David Vidovic
Rasheed Ali Lehman and Josephine Anna Mae Nesmith
Jacob Aaron Kirkpatrick and Hannah Leigh Stevens
Davidson Momodebe and Oluwaseyi Olufolake Momodebe
Richard Lee Riley and Susan Kay Hopper
Terrence Keir Duncan and Yasmine Zapata
Anuar Adrian Ayech and Brooke Amber May
Jamie Michele Ensign and Justin Pryce Jennings
Jessica Lynn Hutchings and Justin Emery Rubiski
Stacy Adam Sutton and Kaylei Kristyn Janette Pace
Mary Jean Walker and Lakeisha Shevette Lawrence
Marsha Nicole Burkham and Garrett West Coon
Christopher Jeffrey Jordan Williams and Charise Nicole Inglis
Perey Jerome Heslip and Kawana Taeisha Hall
Ashlee Ann Forsyth and Robert Thomas Baker
Jordan Daniel-Thomas McLear and Autumn Bayli Jenks
Jaren Tyree Randels and Keuna Chacquia Haynes
Kara Rae Bathurst and Craig James Flores
Allison Nicole Gonzalez and Madelyn Kate Christopher
Darius La Von Bruno and Shaneka De Shay Crawford
Jason Damone Gibbons and Hiyas Gutierrez Gibbons
Christopher Lloyd Carroll and Donna Marie Kelly
Thomas Phuong Hamilton Jr. and Lilith Evangline Collins
Robert Allen Franklin and Glenna Long Wilson
Darrell Eugene Jones and Jatrice Sharnell McCray
Argenis Antonio Valvieja-Perez and Cuevas Jennifer Estremera
Reaunna LaShon Anderson and Bryan Anthony Smith Jr.
Paul John Iuli and Tilaima Levice Aiumu
Ian Joseph Priddy and Blake Alan Jones
Gabriel Estrella and Jacqueline Nicole Rodez
Ricardo Dwayne O’Neal Jr. and Delani Lynn Iwatsu Castro
Phillip Armando Rosales and Jada Chrell Brittain
Alicia Jasmine Martinez and Wanya Lynn Jones
Alexander James Miller and Sarah Kathleen Ford
Joshua David Schiller and Carmen Racquel Rodriguez
Keeshawn Tyrik Dantley and Pamela Laretha Armstrong
Tykia Deajanae Brown and Jamari Myqual Page
Abbigall Munoz and Justin Louis Smith
Anthony Emanuel McDonald Jr. and Tymeshia Tiana Bell
Alexander GrigorianII and Marilynn Bell Clements
Cyrus Taylor Medina and Alexandra Javielyss Gonzalez- Montijo
Deante Durrell Mathis and Jazmin Monique Jackson
Caleb Daniel Hernanderz and Tiffany Minh THi Doan
Jesse Anthony Montes De Oca and Mary Louise Hernandez
George Vargas Sr. and Denise Rene Perkins
Dylan James Taylor and Lataya Michelle Madigan
Breana Lelani Jones and Lorenzo Elahjah Graham
Mirna Iris Zolorzano and Humberto Geovann Viramontes
Jakob Mitchell Elkins and Kandace Elizabeth Wingo
Ovontae Jimiy Zavon Fulton and Tacarra Marshay Eaddy
Arnaldo Luis Muniznegron and Janice R. Sartori
Stephanie E. Hodges and Michael Ray Perdue Jr.
Cornelia Marie Fitial Rangamar and Ralph Jeremiah Phelan Jr.
Leiloni Solange Ervin and Anthony Dewayne Harris
Adam Ryan Benoit and Vanessa Yvette Vargas
Kyle Edward Moore and Crystal Jade Santos
Willie Lee Henard III and Marilyn Mystic Delgado
Alyssa Michelle Flores and Joshua Aaron Schoonover
James Allen Smith and Karen Marcela Orozco Rodriguez
Augusta Clyde Hill and Clara Ingrid Roberts
Adela Livier Aragon and Michael Eugene Smith
Thomas Ray Allen and Gurrola Stephana Rios
Miranda Rose Thibodeaux and Kortney Lynn Person
Armando Elizondo III and Suzanne Elizabeth Sale
Omowale Joseph Goudeau and Yvonne Malulani Anacleto
Joseph Barnabus Crain and Kristen Lynn LaMier
Luke Samuel Grothe and Elizabeth Gutierrez Lopez
Christopher Chito Xindaris and Lauri Katherine Cleveland
Ruthven Peter Lowry and Shereka LaShawn Allison- McCants