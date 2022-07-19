BELTON — A 53-year Heidenheimer man — one of three former Little River-Academy firefighters charged with impersonating a public servant in 2019 — pleaded guilty to the charge Tuesday.
James E. Mercer, a former captain with the volunteer firefighting agency, pleaded guilty to 27th District Court Judge John Gauntt.
Two other men faced a charge of impersonating a public servant, a third-degree felony. John Ernest Burroughs, 44, former assistant fire chief for the department, was sentenced on Jan. 7, 2021, to two years of deferred adjudication.
Joshua Chance Adkins, 31, of Killeen, a former firefighter, is still going through the process and has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Aug. 25.
According to an arrest affidavit, all three men were shown in audio and video recordings as they turned on their vehicle’s windshield-mounted emergency red and blue lights when they boxed in a woman’s car on June 5, 2019.
None of the men are Bell County law enforcement officers and were not authorized to use emergency lights, the affidavit said.
When they approached the woman, the men reportedly acted as bond apprehension agents, not firefighters.
Adkins allegedly got out of the vehicle with a handgun in his hand but holstered it as he walked toward the woman’s car. Burroughs and Mercer walked up from behind the vehicle, the affidavit said.
The woman was also approached by Mercer and Burroughs on May 1 and told her they were law enforcement working with Bell County to serve her husband with a citation, the affidavit said.
The woman asked them for identification to prove their law enforcement affiliation, and the affidavit said they never provided any proof.
A video of the interaction between the woman, Burroughs and Mercer was provided to investigators.
At the time of the offense, Burroughs, who does not hold a license as a bondsman or bounty hunter, was working for Anderson & White bail bonds, Anthony Anderson, one of the owners of the company previously told the Telegram.
Mercer is expected to be sentenced on Aug. 25, when Gauntt will decide if he accepts the plea deal, which includes three years of deferred adjudication probation.