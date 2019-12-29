Criminal dispositions
Raymond Allen, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Priya Michelle Ursula Applewhite , Temple, driving while intoxicated BAC
Jordan Riley Arney, Rogers, driving while intoxicated BAC
Robert Bernal Jr., Waco, violating a protection order with bias and prejudice
Shemecka Larie Brite , Killeen, driving while license invalid
Faith Elisha Ann Burgess, Killeen, fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment
Faith Elisha Ann Burgess, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Matthew Bryan Clopp , Temple, speeding
Angel Omar Colon, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Aurelio Diaz, Belton, theft of services greater than or equal to $100-$750
Lamberto Pacheco Elizondo , Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Donald Louis Green, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Bryan Allen Harrison, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
David Garfield Hicks, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury
Michael Hubert, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Jasmine Danyell Johnson, Manor, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
John Henderson Johnson, Killeen, evading arrest or detention
Arthur Lee Jones, Austin, speeding
Terrance Anthony Lampley , Harker Heights, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Terrance Anthony Lampley , Harker Heights, evading arrest or detention
Esteban Miguel Ledesma , Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Nicholas Lovell, Temple, driving while intoxicated
Michael Deshaun Martin, Temple, criminal attempt
Johnny Angel Martinez, Temple, racing on the highway
Stephen D. Mathers , Killeen, speeding
Danyell Mitchner , Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Michael Todd Moore, Killeen, false report to a police officer
Stephanie Jean Mullings , Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Thomas Oconnell , Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated BAC
Tirade Orlando, Bristol, Conn., driving while intoxicated
Mark Jonathan Perez, Belton, resisting arrest, search or transport
Maureen Salcido , Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Shamarr Marchawn Scharkley , Killeen, criminal trespass
Jarrett Christopher Scott, Killeen, fleeing from a police officer
Tiffany Arlene MCC Valentine, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Elijah Edgar Washington, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Melquan Williams, Killeen, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Mikel Woodley, Valley Mills, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Jerome Theodore Woods, Temple, criminal trespass
Timothy John Yeager, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Divorces
Heather Michelle Donohue vs. Jason Lee Leisey
Calvin Paul Velo vs. Brandie Leigh Velo
Angelica Lynn Hinojosa vs. Oscar Hinojosa Jr.
Danielle Marie Thompson vs. Nathan Roy Thompson
Andrew Thomas Haefner vs. Brook Bridgett Black
Joseph Vernon Wilson vs. Krishele Kimberly Wilson
Woon Cheong vs. Nari Cheong
Galen Allen Bailey vs. Edna Bailey
Dean Christopher Haniff vs. Brittany Lynn Haniff
Austin Lee Kluenker vs. Shatha Essam Sindi
Joseph Dunois vs. Rose Dunois
Julia Allison Coilton vs. Larcel Lashard Coilton
Stefany Martinez Alemany vs. Felix Cruz Gonzalez
Kierre Lakenthia Ware vs. Frankie Duran
Zakiya Scott vs. Robert Adarious Scott
Lauren Danielle Kunce vs. Miles Austin Kunce
Juan F. Sanchez Quiroga vs. Ana Milena Martinez Penagos
Christina Opal Smith vs. Calvin Ray Smith
William Nicholas Robison vs. Amanda Mary Robison
Fredy Ramirez vs. Marniz Yaneth Ramirez
Sandra Kay Vogt vs. Sean Patrick Keegan Vogt
Sarah Maloy Gardner vs. Terry Allen Gardner Jr.
Angela Lois Ambrose vs. Thomas Patrick Ambrose
Bryant Ja’Core Crumitie vs. Ivana Charlese Dean
Hector Alfonso Hernandez vs. Nadia Kristel Hernandez
Briggett Self vs. Jordan Alan Self
Mary Steele Langmeyer vs. Daniel J. Langmeyer
Megan Joy Davis vs. Matthew Julian Davis
Lucky Robertson IV vs. Alysia April Robertson
Marriages
Erick Giovanni Arizmendi and Karla Michelle Cosme Ramos
Emery James Atkisson and Elizabeth Gay McNutt
Allen Howard Baney and Varee Boonpan Baney
Brandon Trayvon Barber and Roxanne Denise Cartwright
William Arthur Brimage II and Isadora Espaillat
Johnjarvius Earlanskey Brown and Quentin Terrill Thompson
Juan Carlos Cruz Resendiz and Daniela Gomez Ruiz
Keion Kenneth Calhoun and Ashley Jasmine Arroyo
Jean Carlos Castro Alvira and Ashley Marie Morales Mejill
Dylan Crafton and Natalie Nicole Lechner
Kristopher Marese Davis and Courtney Jean Hischka
Kyla Alexandria Dupont and Jazzye Roberta White
Reiley Ferreira and Dominique Qahawn Mendala
Jose Alberto Garcia and Tomasa Bautista Benitez
Noel Javier Garcia and Oriana Flores
Mario Garcia Gonzalez and Eva Vega Alvarado
Mario Roberto Herrera and Anin Botha
Freddie Lee Hudson III and Taylor Janel Smart
Rebecca Thabita Jean-Louis and Deja Debra McLeod
Jeremiah Jerome Jones and Amber Joy Fink
Guillermo Lopez Benitez and Briza Vences
Christopher Anders Longman and Lynne Victoria Warren
Michael Kerry Marine and Valerie Denise Mayer
Joshua Martinez and Melissa Lissette Rivera
Timothy Lee Marshall and Emily Mildred
Alexander Oliver Wesley Mobilia and Myra Gene Golden
Indigo Tasmine Morgan and Sharon D. Rich
Gabriel Antonio Olivares and Leticia Casandra Castillejo
Kristofer Lee Peery and Savannah Ona Campbell-Delgado
Xavier Ernesto Perdomo-Gonzalez and Tanysha Lee Osorio
Jacob Russell Planchon and Catherine Dolores Stewart
Raymond Lee Riddle and Crystal Rose Flowers
William Nicholas Robison and Kelsey Alison Copes
Chad Preston Smith and Cassidy Dianne Loecken
Carlos A. Sanhueza-Cimino and Arianna Lia Ratta
Kuk S. Seo and Yeon Choi
Angelo Ray Sibille and Caitlin Marie Graham
Tyler Scott Staggs and Kayla Rene Glenn
Jashawn Taylor and LeTicia Monyelle Monigan
William David Terrel and Prakong Chonratarn
Jason Arron Trevino-Mora and Madison Faith Friels
Cody Andrew Tylka and Kaitlin Rebecca McDown
Thomas Lee Whittington Jr. and Theresa A. Shelburne
Blaze Young and Aliyah Bophal Eik
Danladi Rashidi Young Jr. and Jasmine Anissa Miller
Richard Steve Young and Cara Lee Nichols