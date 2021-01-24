Criminal dispositions

John Ernest Burroughs, Temple, theft of properties greater than or equal to $50-$500

Nickolus Randeal Caldwell, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Javon Louis Cano, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Michael Castillo, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated

Cheryl Loyce Cephus , Killeen, stealing or receiving stolen checks

David Winslow Coleman, Desmond, Okla., theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Stacey Ann Coleman, Desmond, Okla., theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Ryan Alan Coultas , Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Samantha Cruz, Temple, driving while intoxicated BAC

Vanessa Cruz-Avila, Temple, reckless driving

German Gonzalez, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Terrance Darrell Harris, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated

Christopher N. Henson, Moody, speeding

Sterling Donald Hightower Jr., Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz in a drug-free zone

Alexus Marie Hughes, Harker Heights, terroristic threat against a family or household member

Jeremy Scott Joy, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Brandon Jesse Lemus , Falfurrias, prostitution

Simon Eugene Lewis, Harker Heights, trademark counterfeiting greater than or equal to $75

Yolanda Denise Matthews, Killeen, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Karly Maynard, McKinney, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Katrina Ann Middleton, Temple, driving while intoxicated

Lessette Yulisa Moreno, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Zachary Mitchell-Lee Neal, Belton, driving while intoxicated BAC

Louis Anthony Platon , Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Antonio Antwan Rhodes, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Jessica Lynn Rose, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Justin Lawrence Smith, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Kyle Spanhel , Odessa, driving while intoxicated

Malik Trevon Taylor, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Huber White, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd

John Wilgus , Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Divorces

Gregory McGinnis vs. Liezbeth McGinnis

Natalye A. Vasquez vs. Michael R. Oman

Rachael E. Thompson vs. Laura A. Thompson

Anel Irazu Munoz vs. Stepney Rinaa Srey

Zuriel Cash Vasquez vs. Raquel Marie Vasquez

Rachel Lynn Mireles vs. Steve Mireles

Thomas Christopher Rothwell vs. Maria Ann Rothwell

Jarrod Lee Jimenez Jr. vs. William Allen Palmer

Israel O. Cortes vs. Jeannette Cortes

Ryan Starkey vs. Rhiannon Starkey

Kelly Elizabeth Walker vs. Wesley Paul Long

Darrell Jermar Belton vs. Amanda Catherine Belton

Kenneth Joel Loera vs. Victoria Alexis Berlanga

Sonia Gonzalez-Delgado vs. Joshua Andres Delgado

Kristopher Charles Griggs vs. Nina Lacole Griggs

Trevor Joseph Wojtasiak vs. Madeline Wojtasiak

Kathy Nan Eutsler vs. Darian Clete Eutsler

Stephanie Rae Lucas vs. Shane Adam Lucas

Christopher Wildes vs. Sandra Wildes

Claudia R. Bernier vs. Andrew D. Bernier

Angel M. Delgado vs. Alondra I. Zayas

Anthony Edward Smith vs. Shawn Bailey

Cody J. Close vs. Christopher B. Close

Mistly L. Clements vs. Christopher S. Clements

Tanya Goodwin vs. Bobby Goodwin

Ronald Peoples vs. Gracie Peoples

Julie Lynne Bolin vs. John Robert Bolin

Dalana Kiesta Bell vs. Karon Deshawn Bell

Ashley Kate Barnes vs. Paul David Barnes Jr.

Khiana Marie Daniels vs. J’Ani Devante Daniels

Tamio William Nakamura vs. Regina Nakamura

Danielle Nicole Tinnell vs. Justin Lee Tinnell

Ella Jose vs. Glenn Isaac Jose

Sarah Tanja Rose vs. Theophilious Main Du Haynes III

Melissa Peloquin vs. Joseph Peloquin

Sandrely Haro vs. Christopher Sargent

Walter Troy Wheeler II vs. Mistie Leigh Wheeler

Amanda Belle Drake vs. Nathan Aaron Drake

Rachel Leigh Gruetzner vs. Douglas Lathen Purvis

Ernest Lynell Felton vs. Arnett Felton

Alicia Rashad Williams vs. Anthony Richard Aburime

Sheri Leah Stephens vs. Gregory Donald Stephens

Jaclyn Susann Soto vs. Bobby Jo Soto

Ashley Nicole Haynes vs. Quinnderick Devonte Haynes

Olivia James Lane vs. Jerred Allen McCormick

Trinity Holleytaylor vs. Anteni Holleytaylor

Colton James Blalock vs. Cheyanni Patrice Blalock

Ralph Anthony Wingo vs. Wanda Ruth Wingo

Terrance E. Magee Sr. vs. Jennifer M. Magee

Elizabeth Hope Doyle vs. Michael Francis Doyle

Nicola Elizabeth Aspedon vs. Daniel Kyle Aspedon

Yessenia Gutierrez vs. Kaylee Ann Abbott

Jerzayer Jones vs. Markell Bateman

Jezabel Marcano vs. Nestor Vidal Lopez

Christina Grace Rivas vs. Pete Rivas

Marriage licenses

Timothy Alan Zapalski and Kornelia Lolita Kaiser

Gary Joseph McClelland and Sunni April Stickland

Makila Marie Salgado and Andrew Celestino Velasquez

Michael Junior Colon and Keysa Salado

Alleksys Laureta Eclavea and Maricela Angelica Ortega

Kimberly Del Carmen Padilla Rangel and Ivan David Kunkel Woodruff

Elijah Jaquae Brown and Tajzyea Nashae Kelly

Kurt Anthony Clarke and Odene Semone Jackson

Jose Ramon Martinez Rodriguez and Frances Marie Meletiche Perez

Tyler Xavier Soto and Michaela Louise Celley

Luis Alberto Chavez Cervanties and Emigdio Yamin Leon

Kyle Matthew Arizola and Elizabeth Minerva Partida

Nolan Conner LeMaitre and Rachel Elizabeth Williams

McKenzie Nikole Miller and Connor Harding Johnson

Melaia Ruthy Keju and Davidsen Candle

Khadijah J. Abdullah and Rashad Juan Edwards

Antonio Colon Yair and Elizabeth Skyler Verse

Michael Penland and Breanne Daniels

Shaker Lashae Boswell and Shaquillee Kendell Farrell

Shaester Shanae Robertson and Andre Anthony Albert

Keiresten Abbigail-Lynn Franklin and Nykel Rahem Fort

Justin Ryheem Manning and Cheyenne Sampson

Edison Manuel Guerra Ayala and Mayelyn Del Carmen Cruz Cuevas

Jensi Nahir Reyes and Eric Lance Sorrelhorse

Joseph Wayne Jude and Emily Rae Johnson

Damond Cortez Cogshell and Peni Jornae Blunt

Adrianna Nicole Voyles and Noah Rae Martinez

Zachary lada Ditulio and Nichole Lorine Wesolick

Jeffrey Scott Newby and Shally Marie Ortiz

Samantha Jo Deiter and Riley James Purcell

Stephanie Lee Brown and Auston Louis Connor Jr.

Lurdez Rodriguez and Todd Marlin Evans

Christopher Deshaun Terry and Coryn Gail Grovey

Eric Gaspar Montano and Jenifer Medina

Andrea Nicole Bly and Isaac Franklin Hughes

Sabino Alday Jr. and Maria Guadalupe Palacios Nunez

Thaddeus John Ross and Stephanie Marie Bachhofer

Eric David Mason and Tuesday Lynn Manning

Anthony Patrick Bentley and Nichole Elaine Dellamarco

Clay Cameron Kohl and Chelsey Lynn Schonauer

Hannah Paige Scopac and Blake Evan O’Neal

Patience Maiden Pinard and Paul Ryan Warburton

Alyssia Maria Babula and Carson Ty Weiss

Michael Andrew Stegall and Janell Shirlyene Kelly

Deano Marleano Crewe and Amanda Jean Butler

Elisa Ann Priddy and Dawerlyn Joel Amancio Rodriguez

Nyasia Alexis Gabrielle Torres and Latodd Alexis Walker II

Jakari Tyre Jenkins and Staija Simone Huggins

Yoora Izabel Bentley and Corey Mathew Grys

Kaitlynn Rose Brubacher and Ajax Jesse Tsougas

Brian Chet Sutton and Jessica Ann Bridge

Daizhanet Rakee Day and Aaron David Woodard

Justinmanuel Ugene Jones and Megan Nicole Jester

Eduardo Anedy Hernandez and Adam Samuel Copeland

Rafael Antonio Argueta and Morgan Danise Hopper

Austin Michael Copenhaver and Angel Rosy Sandlin

Phillip Ely Guignard and Adelina Marie Garcia

Romeo Leonardo Reyes and Zurisadai Godoy

Korey Vaughn Steele and Kaylie Annyce Carter

Analiese Mae Garcia and Alexander Xavier Villarreal

George Henry Kline Jr. and Gidget Yvonne Kline

Jaramillo Paola Chavez and Victor Manuel Meza Marquez

Anna Maria Medrano and Anthony Thomas Christopher Schwartz

Rafael Alfredo Medina Jr. and Nayelli Martinez

Garfield Hawk III and Janice Lashell Hudson

Tony Lynn Dorsey and Michael Joseph Bennett

Juan Carlos Camacho Contreras and Ines Maria Martin Rodriguez

Matthew Eugene Hayes and Veronica Bravo