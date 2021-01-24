Criminal dispositions
John Ernest Burroughs, Temple, theft of properties greater than or equal to $50-$500
Nickolus Randeal Caldwell, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Javon Louis Cano, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Michael Castillo, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated
Cheryl Loyce Cephus , Killeen, stealing or receiving stolen checks
David Winslow Coleman, Desmond, Okla., theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Stacey Ann Coleman, Desmond, Okla., theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Ryan Alan Coultas , Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Samantha Cruz, Temple, driving while intoxicated BAC
Vanessa Cruz-Avila, Temple, reckless driving
German Gonzalez, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Terrance Darrell Harris, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated
Christopher N. Henson, Moody, speeding
Sterling Donald Hightower Jr., Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz in a drug-free zone
Alexus Marie Hughes, Harker Heights, terroristic threat against a family or household member
Jeremy Scott Joy, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Brandon Jesse Lemus , Falfurrias, prostitution
Simon Eugene Lewis, Harker Heights, trademark counterfeiting greater than or equal to $75
Yolanda Denise Matthews, Killeen, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Karly Maynard, McKinney, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Katrina Ann Middleton, Temple, driving while intoxicated
Lessette Yulisa Moreno, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Zachary Mitchell-Lee Neal, Belton, driving while intoxicated BAC
Louis Anthony Platon , Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Antonio Antwan Rhodes, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Jessica Lynn Rose, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Justin Lawrence Smith, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Kyle Spanhel , Odessa, driving while intoxicated
Malik Trevon Taylor, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Huber White, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
John Wilgus , Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Divorces
Gregory McGinnis vs. Liezbeth McGinnis
Natalye A. Vasquez vs. Michael R. Oman
Rachael E. Thompson vs. Laura A. Thompson
Anel Irazu Munoz vs. Stepney Rinaa Srey
Zuriel Cash Vasquez vs. Raquel Marie Vasquez
Rachel Lynn Mireles vs. Steve Mireles
Thomas Christopher Rothwell vs. Maria Ann Rothwell
Jarrod Lee Jimenez Jr. vs. William Allen Palmer
Israel O. Cortes vs. Jeannette Cortes
Ryan Starkey vs. Rhiannon Starkey
Kelly Elizabeth Walker vs. Wesley Paul Long
Darrell Jermar Belton vs. Amanda Catherine Belton
Kenneth Joel Loera vs. Victoria Alexis Berlanga
Sonia Gonzalez-Delgado vs. Joshua Andres Delgado
Kristopher Charles Griggs vs. Nina Lacole Griggs
Trevor Joseph Wojtasiak vs. Madeline Wojtasiak
Kathy Nan Eutsler vs. Darian Clete Eutsler
Stephanie Rae Lucas vs. Shane Adam Lucas
Christopher Wildes vs. Sandra Wildes
Claudia R. Bernier vs. Andrew D. Bernier
Angel M. Delgado vs. Alondra I. Zayas
Anthony Edward Smith vs. Shawn Bailey
Cody J. Close vs. Christopher B. Close
Mistly L. Clements vs. Christopher S. Clements
Tanya Goodwin vs. Bobby Goodwin
Ronald Peoples vs. Gracie Peoples
Julie Lynne Bolin vs. John Robert Bolin
Dalana Kiesta Bell vs. Karon Deshawn Bell
Ashley Kate Barnes vs. Paul David Barnes Jr.
Khiana Marie Daniels vs. J’Ani Devante Daniels
Tamio William Nakamura vs. Regina Nakamura
Danielle Nicole Tinnell vs. Justin Lee Tinnell
Ella Jose vs. Glenn Isaac Jose
Sarah Tanja Rose vs. Theophilious Main Du Haynes III
Melissa Peloquin vs. Joseph Peloquin
Sandrely Haro vs. Christopher Sargent
Walter Troy Wheeler II vs. Mistie Leigh Wheeler
Amanda Belle Drake vs. Nathan Aaron Drake
Rachel Leigh Gruetzner vs. Douglas Lathen Purvis
Ernest Lynell Felton vs. Arnett Felton
Alicia Rashad Williams vs. Anthony Richard Aburime
Sheri Leah Stephens vs. Gregory Donald Stephens
Jaclyn Susann Soto vs. Bobby Jo Soto
Ashley Nicole Haynes vs. Quinnderick Devonte Haynes
Olivia James Lane vs. Jerred Allen McCormick
Trinity Holleytaylor vs. Anteni Holleytaylor
Colton James Blalock vs. Cheyanni Patrice Blalock
Ralph Anthony Wingo vs. Wanda Ruth Wingo
Terrance E. Magee Sr. vs. Jennifer M. Magee
Elizabeth Hope Doyle vs. Michael Francis Doyle
Nicola Elizabeth Aspedon vs. Daniel Kyle Aspedon
Yessenia Gutierrez vs. Kaylee Ann Abbott
Jerzayer Jones vs. Markell Bateman
Jezabel Marcano vs. Nestor Vidal Lopez
Christina Grace Rivas vs. Pete Rivas
Marriage licenses
Timothy Alan Zapalski and Kornelia Lolita Kaiser
Gary Joseph McClelland and Sunni April Stickland
Makila Marie Salgado and Andrew Celestino Velasquez
Michael Junior Colon and Keysa Salado
Alleksys Laureta Eclavea and Maricela Angelica Ortega
Kimberly Del Carmen Padilla Rangel and Ivan David Kunkel Woodruff
Elijah Jaquae Brown and Tajzyea Nashae Kelly
Kurt Anthony Clarke and Odene Semone Jackson
Jose Ramon Martinez Rodriguez and Frances Marie Meletiche Perez
Tyler Xavier Soto and Michaela Louise Celley
Luis Alberto Chavez Cervanties and Emigdio Yamin Leon
Kyle Matthew Arizola and Elizabeth Minerva Partida
Nolan Conner LeMaitre and Rachel Elizabeth Williams
McKenzie Nikole Miller and Connor Harding Johnson
Melaia Ruthy Keju and Davidsen Candle
Khadijah J. Abdullah and Rashad Juan Edwards
Antonio Colon Yair and Elizabeth Skyler Verse
Michael Penland and Breanne Daniels
Shaker Lashae Boswell and Shaquillee Kendell Farrell
Shaester Shanae Robertson and Andre Anthony Albert
Keiresten Abbigail-Lynn Franklin and Nykel Rahem Fort
Justin Ryheem Manning and Cheyenne Sampson
Edison Manuel Guerra Ayala and Mayelyn Del Carmen Cruz Cuevas
Jensi Nahir Reyes and Eric Lance Sorrelhorse
Joseph Wayne Jude and Emily Rae Johnson
Damond Cortez Cogshell and Peni Jornae Blunt
Adrianna Nicole Voyles and Noah Rae Martinez
Zachary lada Ditulio and Nichole Lorine Wesolick
Jeffrey Scott Newby and Shally Marie Ortiz
Samantha Jo Deiter and Riley James Purcell
Stephanie Lee Brown and Auston Louis Connor Jr.
Lurdez Rodriguez and Todd Marlin Evans
Christopher Deshaun Terry and Coryn Gail Grovey
Eric Gaspar Montano and Jenifer Medina
Andrea Nicole Bly and Isaac Franklin Hughes
Sabino Alday Jr. and Maria Guadalupe Palacios Nunez
Thaddeus John Ross and Stephanie Marie Bachhofer
Eric David Mason and Tuesday Lynn Manning
Anthony Patrick Bentley and Nichole Elaine Dellamarco
Clay Cameron Kohl and Chelsey Lynn Schonauer
Hannah Paige Scopac and Blake Evan O’Neal
Patience Maiden Pinard and Paul Ryan Warburton
Alyssia Maria Babula and Carson Ty Weiss
Michael Andrew Stegall and Janell Shirlyene Kelly
Deano Marleano Crewe and Amanda Jean Butler
Elisa Ann Priddy and Dawerlyn Joel Amancio Rodriguez
Nyasia Alexis Gabrielle Torres and Latodd Alexis Walker II
Jakari Tyre Jenkins and Staija Simone Huggins
Yoora Izabel Bentley and Corey Mathew Grys
Kaitlynn Rose Brubacher and Ajax Jesse Tsougas
Brian Chet Sutton and Jessica Ann Bridge
Daizhanet Rakee Day and Aaron David Woodard
Justinmanuel Ugene Jones and Megan Nicole Jester
Eduardo Anedy Hernandez and Adam Samuel Copeland
Rafael Antonio Argueta and Morgan Danise Hopper
Austin Michael Copenhaver and Angel Rosy Sandlin
Phillip Ely Guignard and Adelina Marie Garcia
Romeo Leonardo Reyes and Zurisadai Godoy
Korey Vaughn Steele and Kaylie Annyce Carter
Analiese Mae Garcia and Alexander Xavier Villarreal
George Henry Kline Jr. and Gidget Yvonne Kline
Jaramillo Paola Chavez and Victor Manuel Meza Marquez
Anna Maria Medrano and Anthony Thomas Christopher Schwartz
Rafael Alfredo Medina Jr. and Nayelli Martinez
Garfield Hawk III and Janice Lashell Hudson
Tony Lynn Dorsey and Michael Joseph Bennett
Juan Carlos Camacho Contreras and Ines Maria Martin Rodriguez
Matthew Eugene Hayes and Veronica Bravo