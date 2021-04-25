Criminal dispositions

Keilandra Gabrielle Adams, Temple, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Jesus Alberto Alvarado Martin, Austin, making a terroristic threat against a family or household member

Altxandra Klarissa Castanon, Pflugerville, speeding

Emberly Elaine Clack, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Dominic LaJaun Clark, Arlington, criminal attempt

Shannon Finch, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Leaunte Dyshawn Glee, Killeen, forgery of a financial instrument

Jacob Lewis Harrison, Trophy Club, driving while intoxicated

Aaron Hernandez, Temple, interfering with public duties

Brittney Sheyuntae Hootsell, Killeen, racing on the highway

Shaderica Quionna Hootsell, Killeen, racing on the highway

Kiodney Jenkins, Temple, two counts of burglary of a vehicle

Christopher Pastrano, Belton, driving while intoxicated

Jade Peterson, Bastrop, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Joel Anthony Prattis, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Stephen Rice, Copperas Cove, resisting arrest, search or transport

Martin, Rueda, Flower Mound, speeding

Timothy Settle, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Shawn Shelby, Morgan’s Point Resort, driving while intoxicated

Genaro Soliz Jr., Belton, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Vincent Lagrone Strong, Temple, prostitution

John Richard Torres, Killeen, accident involving damage to a vehicle

Mihai Vuia, Killeen, disorderly conduct-discharging a firearm in public

Mark Ryan Wofenberger, San Antonio, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Marquis Davon Wright, Plano, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Divorces

Derrick Boykins vs. Aysha Boykins

Britton Gayle Danks vs. Matthew Byron Danks

Mayra Aynnayka Acosta vs. Alexander Acosta

Benjamin Correa vs. Marcela Lopez

Karina Dyanne Barger vs. Kenneth Wesley Barger Jr.

Pedro Juan Santiago vs. Mary Ellen Santiago

Kevin Michael Creel vs. Tara Nicole Creel

Ladajuana Vontaya Deramus vs. Tatianna Nykol Deramus

Emily Renee Garza vs. David Rodolfo Garza Jr.

Corban Ridge Clark vs. Arianne Danielle Clark

Brooke Dessa Cloud vs. Clayton Lee Cloud

Caley M. Coots vs. Lucas M. Long

Aaron Paul Camp vs. Melanieann Camp

Yolanda Tharbs vs. Alfernando

Aljay Alcantara Ambuyoc vs. Maika Mojica Portillo

Michael Eugene Rhea vs. Michelle Leeann Rhea

Timothy Wayne Higgins vs. Delia V. Higgins

Mishel Clara Bickerstaff vs. Nathan Paul Johnson

Julio Angelo Medina vs. Stephanie Barreto Medina

Emanuel Angel Pacheco vs. Vlanca Inez Pacheco

Kenneth Joseph Fierle vs. Samantha Dawn Fierle

Lisa Monique Saldana vs. Gregory Saldana Saldana III

Andrea C. Webb vs. Wayne J. Wilson

Shaylin Yvette Williams vs. Terrence Jerome Gray Jr.

Darwin Ray Wooley Jr. vs. Alice Nell Wooley

Keyra Nicole Green vs. Jordan Maurice Green

Robbie Jo Nolan vs. Jonathan Presswood

Stephanie Couch vs. Kevin Aaron Sean Whitley

James Coleman vs. Rose Coleman

Shannon Celeste Smith vs. Charles William Smith

Michael Earl Kinnard vs. Petra Ella Faye KInnard

James Arthur Hampton vs. Tiana Nikele Hampton

Nancy K. Duran vs. Jason J. Duran

Thalia Janaya Lopez vs. Jonathan H. Moreno

Nakayla Lei Hill vs. Xavier Demontre Hill

Nikita Ivanovish Evdokimov vs. Dorothy Lovely Defrosher

Brandon Dennard Frater vs. Melonie Rose Frater

Alphonsa Lucas Jr. vs. Mary Lucas

Marriage licenses

Enrique Nicolas Partida and Alexa Aylin Rivas Rivera

Anthony Joseph Santos and Angela Ann Brown

David Darnell Addison Jr. and Ariel Nicole Alexander Bean

Francisco Fabian Siller and Sierra Luz Bedalit Silva

Robert James Hopkins and LaTanya Dimitre Jefferson

Alexander Dewayne Shaw and Kelsie JoAnna May Ruff

Jacob Ledford and Chayanne Lisa Rivas

Jacob Anthoyn Henry and Raquel Elysia Rivera

Karen Rivera and James Robert Hurnley III

Haylea Marie Rogers and Clayton James Tubbs

Desiree Cherie Hovatter and Cameron James Kilough

Alex Mathew Hildebrand and Veronica Vivel Martinez

Marquella Deshaun Eatmon and Matthew Gerald Campbell

Tianna Moniquee Sewell and Chrisangelo Marquis Hayes

Nicole Antoinette Viana and Cloe Danielle Roberts

Emma Mae Starnes and Lucas William Rose

Lori M. Crayton and Dodie P. Langston

Robert Isaich Mitchell Sr. and Glenda Jane Cunningham

Taylor Scott Boyd and Romero Ana Belen Rivera

Debra M. Simmons Wilson and Randall M. Evans

Shorai Mafuya and Nicolas Quinntrel Williams

Keishla Milagros Escalera Rodriguez and Anthony Tyrone Barber Jr.

Margaret Elise Richesin and Hadie Bishop Elsworth Carpenter

Bennie Earl Keener Sr. and Evelyn Byars Johnson

Amanda Jo Sudaz and Terris Jenay Goodwin

Julia Faye Robinson and Reginald Carl Diggins Jr.

Daneo Jo Durkee and Nathan Tait Williams

Dalia Javel Martinez and Justin Wesley Kesterson

Trinity Elizabeth Easlick and Aaron Albert Riley

Shureem Dion Lopez and Daniel Aviles

Rebecka Lynn Felgentreff and Brendon Michael Anderson

Brittany Nicole Berg and Matthew Scott Barrios

Angela K. Nieto-Nesiba and Caleb K. Bond

Ocie Lee Thomas Jr. and Kadeejha Kierra Thomas

Edgar Ortega and Michelle Aragon Huff

Chelsea Monique Williams and Shelby White Jr.

Brandon Michael Swartz and Joseph Patrick Meuax

Qin Yan and Buquing Liang

Christine Marie Diepstraten and Sean Hargis Johnson

Brantrell Malik Seymore and Angelique Treshonda Bartley-Lang

Johnathan Mesta and Maribel Alvarez

Priscilla Caroline Irvin and Steven Joseph Liriano Caliz

Samantha Renee Ellis and Bradley James McCoy

Mary Luz Mayorga Garcia and Kade Taylor Dickerson

Omowunmi Mercy Lofinmakin and Olusola Joshua Oyeneyin

Christina Marie Gray and Kenric Mandel Townsel

Jorge Andres Rivera-Jimenez and Ashley Nicole Oviedo

Cameron Austin Taylor and Michelle Christine Tabaska

Renea Michelle Price and Tyler Wade Skinner

Vai Antonio Gonzalez and Leena Jazmine Serrano

Sarah Marie Cortez and Guillermo Perez Garza

Kimia LaShawn Holmes and JLa DNay Garrett-Bates

Lois Ann Herrera Kalugdan and Patrick Jerome Chargualaf

Andrew Ayala and Yashira Lee Melendez Rodriguez

Victoria Faith Watson and Reimundo Felis Villegas

Nathan Joseph Wellnicki and Stephanie Marie Hinz

Jessica Lianne Tendetnick and Albert Joseph Franklin Klukowski

Emily Paige Wenerstrom and William Travis Conklin

Tanya Marie Gomez and Isaac Hinojosa Jr.

Steven Wain English and Stephanie Anne Bowles

Casey Anne Buecker and Brian Curtis Beckvold

Amanda Plumer and Kevin Graham

Ahmad Joshua Nelson and Cassie Renee Dixon

Richard William Madden and Anastasia Elizabeth Ailinger

Emily Nicole Wagner and Garrett Matthew Betros

Fileshia Jean Almaguer and Conner Didrik Groom

Jacob Chase Sebert and Jamie Taylor Tillman

Jeremy Jamal Mckenzie and Khaleaya Monique Cherry

Laura Jean Hughston and James Kent Cagle

Anna Cary Swanson and James Travis Krause

Jacquon Rashad Stephens and Lakesha Deshawn Ann Love

Rene Alfonso Loredo and Brigette Elaine Martich

Christopher Cabrera Sanchez and Verna Maria Santiago Mujica

Qyvosha Lucita Carson and Kevin Xavier Thornton

Taylor Halley Simpson and Demetrius Leon Lashawn McNeill Jr.

Jazmin Isabel Espino and Kendall Dean Payne

Jose Francisco Velasquez III and Janie Flores

Ethan Lawrence Thorne and Tyler Dylan Tedder

Jesse Lee Diamond III and Kaya Simone Bryan

Tamara Renae Jefferson and Carnal Smith Sorrells

Kayela Aleah Self and Robert Francis Flaherty III

Francisco Vazquez and Salas Lucero Moreno

Christi Lyn Fowler and Robert Donald Hollowell

Cindy Dale Reynolds and David Gene Greene Jr.

Rebecca Marie Vega and Rudolph Scott Floyd Jr.

Jazlyn Moreno and Kalani Leon McDill

Jared Joseph Imel and Makara Brianne Stofferahn

Michelle L. Zapf and Eric Allen Hough

Bianca Andrea Ybarra and Nathan Isaac Rivas

Reva Elizabeth Fontaine and Julian Jett Rodriguez

Sean Michael Barrett and Sage Noel Amour

Nicholas Isaac Short and Leah Christine Wyatt

Joshua Alan Gaspard and Erica Shantal Gonzalez

Jason Michael Young and Victoria Merilee Thurman

Micah Jude Marshall and Hannah Nicole Rivera

Jesse Alex Miles and Alicia Cecilia Romero

John Thomas Gaither III and Kisha Gates

Taylor LeAnn Everly and Tyler Michael Steinbach

Jordan Deshaun Thomas and Shandin Nizhoonii Edgewater

Hunter Seirra Sinclair and Daniel Wayne Hamm