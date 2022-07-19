BELTON — A Temple teenager out on bond on a felony charge was arrested in court Tuesday for violating the terms of his release.
Axel Martinez, 18, released on a $10,000 bond for a second-degree burglary of a habitation charge on May 25, sat in the gallery of the 27th District Court and waited his turn for a compliance hearing presided by John Gauntt.
Attorney Michael White, Martinez’s public defender testified that his client had made no effort to meet with him since his appointment in May. White further said he met with Martinez for the first time earlier that day.
Pretrial Services Officer Lisa Meeks testified about Martinez needing to download and pay for an application that provides curfew updates to her entity.
“Once I was able to reach him,” Meeks said. “He came into my office on June 5. He never paid for the app, and he’s never used it. He’s instructed to contact our office every week. He only reached us once. There were 32 notifications sent out asking him to comply. He has missed 31 out of the 32.”
White had no questions for Meeks but called Martinez to testify.
Martinez said he did not know how to operate the application and had no way to get a credit or debit card to pay for service. White asked him directly if he had made any effort to remedy the situation besides thinking about it.
Martinez responded, “no.”
The prosecution, represented by Bell County Assistant District Attorney Debbie Garrett, did not have any questions for Martinez and asked the judge to revoke the bond.
“The state is asking to revoke his bond,” she said. “He’s not making the effort. He needs to be placed in jail.”
Gaunt agreed to revoke the bond and ordered the bailiff to take Martinez into custody on a new $20,000 bond. He warned Martinez to be more responsible.
“What that means is that you’re going to jail,” Gauntt told Martinez. “If you make a bond and don’t comply, you will keep going to jail.”
Martinez was taken to jail from the defense table.
The charge stems from a May 19 incident in Troy, where according to an arrest affidavit, Martinez and another teen — Angel Martinez — burglarized a residence.
The woman told police that she saw two young males open her door and enter the threshold of her house, one after the other, according to an arrest affidavit.
“The first male came in with a handgun in his hand, locked eyes with (the woman), and backed out of her home,” the affidavit said. “(She) said she saw both males retreat to a dark-colored sedan that was very dusty and parked in her driveway.”
Later that day, officers with the Troy Police Department stopped a vehicle that matched the description the woman gave.
“Inside the vehicle, deputies located medication that was determined to have been stolen off the porch or mailbox,” the affidavit said. “Another nearby resident called 911, stating that a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle had parked on their land. When the resident went to confront the vehicle, the vehicle nearly ran over the resident.”
The two teens were interviewed during a traffic stop and said they were driving in the area but denied stopping at any of the residences involved, the affidavit said.
The woman, the affidavit said, identified the vehicle as the one that fled from her house and identified Angel Martinez as the teen who allegedly entered her home.
Axel Martinez remained at the Bell County Jail Tuesday in lieu of a $20,000 bond.