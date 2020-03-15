Criminal dispositions

Tomikia Alexander, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Philip Andrew Brown, Waco, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Erick Adrian Camancho , Houston, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Willie Edward Copeland, Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Juan Alejandro Chacon, Mesquite, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Willie Edward Copeland, Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Dasia Varanda Crews, Killeen, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Dale Demoye Daniel Jr., Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Jasmine Darnell Davis, Killeen, failure to identify or giving a false statement

Laneza Frommholz , Copperas Cove, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Benito Gomez, Taylor, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Antha Lou Guidry, Naples, Fla., driving while intoxicated

Leeandrew Holloway, Killeen, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

David Jackson, Houston, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Julian Melton, Killeen, failure to identify or giving a false statement

Jenninfer Nealy , Temple, theft of services greater than or equal to $500-$1,500

Ladonna Nickason , Rogers, assault by contact

Rigoberto Quinteros , Dallas, driving while intoxicated

Bianca Nicole Ramirez, Austin, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Ursula Salinas, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Cynthia Seidell , Belton, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Margo Jean Taylor, Cedar Creek, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Raul R. Varela, Dallas, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Tiawan Ware, Killeen, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Robert Fulton White Jr., Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Joseph David Willcoxon , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Divorces

Barbara Jeraldine Nourse vs. Brian Lee Nourse

Anthony L. Wider vs. Trecia Wider

Ecleas Rashad Pebbles vs. Michelle Sabine Pebbles

Keisha Scott vs. Joshua Scott

Matias DeLaPena vs. Hortencia DeLaPena

Bobbie Johnson Larkins vs. Perry Lee Larkins

Cora Lynn Pryor vs. Erik James Pryor

Ronald Arvell Sharp III vs. Ashly Lynn Sharp

Alberto Pedraza vs. Natalie Daniella Pedraza

Syle Michael Smalley vs. Imelda Yesenia Romero-Garcia

Jonathon Daniel Silva vs. Araseli Michelle Rodriguez

Clement Sanchez Donato vs. Maida M. Pantojas

Norma Lee Bond vs. Lindsay Adam Bond

Ted Edward Ortiz Feliciano vs. Lilian Nduku

Charles Delorean Hall vs. Devon Ashley Amicucci

William Rowe Burch vs. Stephanie Burch

Marlin I. Perez vs. Carlos E. Cordero

Harley Hartsch vs. Jael Cassandra Hartsch

Lance Toshio Yamasaki Jr. vs. Kimberlee Michelle Yamasaki

Brian Richard Welsh vs. Nicole Fay Welsh

Charity Martin vs. Christopher Martin

Alicia Casondra Dotson vs. Jamil Marvinzo Dotson

Meghan Jill Rubio vs. Anthony Daniel Rubio

William Blissett vs. Candance Blissett

Brandon Keith Kunz vs. Jazmyne Adrianna Goulart Kunz

Efrain Jose Rosas vs. Mildred Rosas

Dulce Noemy Almanza -Perez vs. James Perez

Danielle Renea Thomas vs. Kaoss Treyvaun Mack

Brianna Lynn Gonzalez vs. Jose Angel Gonzalez

Armonz Ross vs. Jacey Brooke Lara

Frances Oliveras Lopez vs. Jose E. Vega

Kelsey Ciara Rosenberg vs. William Howard Rosenberg

Bobbie Earline Hempel vs. Anthony Wayne Hempel

Mariela Alvarez vs. Anna L. Alvarez

Dalia Javiel Martinez vs. Domingo Lucero

Nichole Marie Beaver vs. William James Beaver

Carli Jo Lastovica vs. Matthew Lastovica

Tejana Bless Wilson vs. Kai Shanae Willis

Amanda Lynn Buckler vs. Benjamin Talbot Spencer

Marriages

Coretta Lynn Smith and Charles Orson Webster Vandyke

Ndjila Franck Eric Younang and Ndjock Jeanne Estelle Ngo

Sherman Christian Lee and Mikayla Nicole Swift

Nathan Alexsei Daciuk and Jennifer Michelle Delgado

Pablo Faustino Morfin Jr. and Reanna Jade Granados

David Gregory Allen and Brianna Leigh Petersheim

William Alexander Gonzalez and Alisia Anara Gonzalez

Eli Nahum McCoy and Tammie Nicole Brown

Reganald Lavon Andrews and Stephanie Merina Selassie

Eric Charles Floyd and Clara Abdullah French

Ahmari Jamal Simons and Daniella Adrianna Apodaca

Andrew Bernard Hayes and Frances Annette Pringle-Dates

Malachi Jamison and Aylin Banu Bekar

Jena Renee White and Gregory Patrick Benton

America Basilio and Eric Hayden Winters

John Bowery and Rachel Diane Smith

Lowelly Bilandy Santos and Karla Nicole Sanchez Mendez

Walter Vernon Chapman III and Rosa Elena Gomez

Israel Colon Rivera and Nancy Fuentes Hernandez

Erika Ashley Wattari and Benjamin Clark Geist

Billy Elwayne Gamble III and Ladonya Reann Miller

Alex Daniel Glace and Sydney Allen Mueller

Carl McCoy and Erin Michelle Robinson

Luis Guillermo Vazquez Lebron and Von Marie Bocachica Ortiz

James David Head and Ryan Laree Graham

Jose Manuel Garcia Garcia and Edith Gonzalez

Christopher Glenn Ledwell and Lauren Ashlee Watkins

Edwin Marc Villalobos and Jennifer Marie Gullen

Marco Antonio Leon Melendez and vanesa Alvarado Loesa

Dominique Mariah Haddad and Megan Christine Williams

Darlene Annette McKinney and Markell Dion Pinkett Jr.

Antonio Alonzo Carter and Chloie Ann Jones

Caitlin Alexcia Patton and Payton Lauryn Cade

James Dan Mayo and Kelly Tupper Spaugh

Pacheco Gaston Ruiz and Ana Christina Garay

Mark Charles Smith and Connie Lanett Risenhoover

Emanueel Winston Williams and Stephanie Sierra Nicole Jones

Guillermina Ramirez and Roy Gregory Flores II

Nimschi Poteau and Ashley Simone Wallace

Joshua Kyle Rudy and Elizabeth Diana Harner

Andrew Glenn Vafides and Adrian Mackenzie Bailey

Theodore Alexander Guild and Tiffany Ann Harland

Taotafa Tavita Kirifi and Isaako Siaosi

Ashley Nicole Seaman and Matthew James Veach

Bryan Joseph Shurtz and Amanda Elizabeth Fisher

Allen Samuel Coleman Jr. and Camillia Jeanette Taylor

Jose Luis Zacarias Palomino and Honoria Hernandez Montoya

Kawoma Shalomma White Jr. and Dixon Najah Debra Moore

Corey Wayne Doskocil and Lauren Taylor Preston

Joshua Maruice Sharbeno and Danielle Enid Abrew

Sabrina Kathleen Gray and Danny Ray Argo

Patrick Lynn Vela and Frances Elaine Ortiz

Malcolm Jaray Hall and Morghan Ashleigh Scott

Carol LeAnne Poole and William Arthur Mitchell

Kristen LeeAnn Hudson and David Keith Laine

Heather Nicole Reaves and Nathan Wayne Peters

Daniel William Culver and Ashley Nicole Cavey

Douglas Macarthur Cross and Alicia Gale Steele

Natenee Regina Wallett and Kyran Alger Morgan

Kyle Alexander Austin and Katherine Nicole Robinett

Carley Paige Crawford and Justin Kyle Young

Rony Alberto Castillo and Yarazek Castillo

Antonia Janelle Yeager and Carson Tyler Ermis

Luis Abraham Diaz Custodio and Amy Nicole Torres Clark

Chase Jordan Molatore and Amy Michele Felix

Eric Thomas Hernandez and Criselda Avila Rivera

Abdiel Miguel Martinez Medina and Gisela Dominguez Katia

Valerie Lynn Cowart and Adriann Ashley Young

John Alan Adair and Patricia Marin Salazar

Justin Vasquez and Claudia Mercedes Orellana

Martin Hernandez and Jennifer Lynn Whiteley

Justin Michael Ochoa and Haley Elizabeth Spencer

Robert John Hagen Jr. and Kayla Lynn Stallings

Nicholas Arlin Maroney and Rachel Dawn Schroer

Logan Todd Grove and Daphne Penera Abaga

Kyle Evan Maneval and Rebeca Lyn Foreman

Jerry Joel Gomez Sr. and Amanda Rose Gamez

Michael Anthony Baccari and Haley Grace West

Ashton Dmon Wallace and Abbagail Lupe Luna

Richard Charles Robbins and Carolyn Shanita Jones

Lonnie Benford Jr. and Molly Washington

Thomas Dale Roby and Amanda Lynn Seawright

JoAnna Dee Maas and Denise Ann Stiles