An 19-year-old man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury after he was accused of having sex with an 11-year-old Temple girl.
Alan Brian Kozik, a Greenwood, Wisc., resident, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, county records show.
Kozik, then 18 when arrested July 7, remained in the Bell County Jail Monday in lieu of a $250,000 bond, records showed. Kozik was indicted by grand jurors on Sept. 8.
Temple police were called to a home when an unknown man, later identified as Kozik, was found inside on the morning of July 7, according to an arrest affidavit.
A resident told police that when she awoke she heard an unknown man’s voice coming from the 11-year-old girl’s bedroom.
“A male that was unfamiliar to the adults in the home was then located in the bathroom, and officers were called,” Detective Kenneth McCrae said in an arrest affidavit. “Officers arrived and identified the male as Alan Brian Kozik.”
Kozik agreed to an interview with officers and was transported to the Temple Police Department headquarters in downtown Temple.
“Kozik was read his statutory and constitutional rights, waived them, and agreed to speak with officers,” McCrae said in the affidavit. “The interview was recorded, and Kozik also provided a written statement. In both (written and oral) statements, Kozik admitted to engaging in sexual activity with (the girl), stating that he believed that (she) was 14 and about to be 15. Kozik admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with (the girl).”
The victim was taken to the Child Advocacy Center of Central Texas for a forensic interview and a local hospital for an examination. At the hospital, the girl identified a man named Alan as her attacker, the affidavit said.
If convicted, Kozik could receive a prison sentence up to 99 years and a $10,000 fine.